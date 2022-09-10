|
|
|MD
|CHARLO
Tagovailoa's 4 TD passes lead Maryland past Charlotte 56-21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Taulia Tagovailoa wasn't happy with himself after failing to throw a touchdown pass in Maryland's season opener.
He made up for it in Week 2 - and then some.
Tagovailoa threw for 391 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and the high-powered Maryland Terrapins defeated the Charlotte 49ers 56-21 on Saturday to improve to 2-0 for the third time in four seasons under head coach Michael Locksley.
Tagovailoa connected on TD passes of 39 and 45 yards to Jacob Copeland and 14 and 16 yards to Jeshaun Jones in the first half as the Terrapins scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to build a 35-14 lead. The redshirt junior also ran for a score in the second half.
''I feel like we made most of our opportunities count, not just myself but our O-line, our receivers and tight ends,'' Tagovailoa said. ''And we won the game, that's the biggest thing.''
Antwaine Littleton ran for a 59-yard touchdown and Colby McDonald scored on a 49-yard burst as Maryland outgained Charlotte 617-388.
''It was efficient, which is what we want to see out of our offense,'' Locksley said. ''I thought (Tagovailoa) played really well. ''A week ago he came into the locker room and didn't feel like he played well because he didn't throw any touchdowns. ... Today he did a really good job with the ball location on the deep shots.''
Third-string quarterback Xavier Williams threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns for Charlotte (0-3). Williams was pressed into his first college start with Chris Reynolds and James Foster out with injuries.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Tagovailoa used his elusiveness to extend plays, completing 20 of his first 21 passes for 305 yards and four TDs before throwing an interception in the end zone with 1 minute left in the first half.
By then, the damage had already been done.
The Terrapins were able to get whatever they wanted early on through the air and on the ground, needing only 4 minutes, 37 seconds to score their first four touchdowns.
Charlotte coach Will Healy pulled out all of the stops, calling for an onside kick, a double-reverse pass and going for it repeatedly on fourth downs in an effort to steal some points.
But he could do little to stop the bleeding on defense.
''These dudes are different and I think they are a top 10 team in the country offensively,'' Healy said. ''They are really, really good and they exposed us. There wasn't a whole lot of bright spots for us besides the pick at the end of the first half. So it's hard to gain confidence playing those dudes.''
Copeland, who finished with four catches for 110 yards, twice got behind the defense for wide-open scores on post routes helping the Terrapins roll up 403 yards of offense at halftime, averaging 12.6 yards per play.
There was a scary moment early in the third quarter after Tagovailoa sprinted out to his right and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run before slipping on the artificial surface and grabbing his right leg.
''Throughout the drive I was cramping and then I had to run the ball,'' Tagovailoa said. ''Everything just locked up. I'm happy I got in the end zone before it did.''
He was taken to the locker room for an IV and returned a short while later jogging on the sideline and waving to Maryland fans.
''To keep it PG, I was like, 'holy ...,'' Locksley said when he saw his QB go down.
But Tagovailoa returned for one play - a 25-yard pass completion - before leaving the game for good.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: The Terrapins are 8-1 against nonconference opponents overall under Locksley. Tagovailoa appears to be picking up where he left off last season when he broke five school records, throwing for 3,860 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes. The Terrapins have a brutal schedule coming up beginning later this month at Michigan, but certainly look formidable on offense after scoring TDs on seven of their first eight possessions.
Charlotte: The 49ers defense is a mess. Charlotte came into the game having allowed a combined 84 points to Florida Atlantic and William & Mary, an FBC team, and were overpowered by the bigger Terrapins. They've now allowed 140 points in three games. ''We are close on a lot of plays,'' Healy said. ''If just some of those can go our ways.'' Healy said he should know by mid-week if Reynolds will be able to return at QB for next week.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Host Southern Methodist on Saturday night.
Charlotte: Visit Georgia State on Saturday night.
---
|
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
391 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
X. Williams
8 QB
191 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 29 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|18
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-9
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-7
|Total Net Yards
|617
|388
|Total Plays
|62
|80
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|96
|Rush Attempts
|28
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|424
|292
|Comp. - Att.
|30-34
|28-52
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-48
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|424
|PASS YDS
|292
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|617
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|27/31
|391
|4
|1
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|3/3
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|4
|61
|1
|49
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|9
|29
|0
|7
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|8
|27
|0
|7
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|6
|1
|4
|
C. Harley 24 DB
|C. Harley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|0
|4
|110
|2
|45
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|0
|6
|71
|2
|16
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|3
|2
|43
|0
|29
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|2
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|2
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|3
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
L. Haughton Jr. 16 WR
|L. Haughton Jr.
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|4
|3
|21
|0
|27
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Knotts 4 WR
|S. Knotts
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mosley 32 DB
|S. Mosley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gibson 26 DB
|G. Gibson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fleming 41 DB
|R. Fleming
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Whitaker 17 DB
|L. Whitaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Miller 13 DB
|G. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greeley 53 LB
|S. Greeley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hazel 14 DB
|I. Hazel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Teague 91 DL
|C. Teague
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harley 24 DB
|C. Harley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bunyun 57 DL
|I. Bunyun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Fuller 5 DL
|Q. Fuller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 95 DL
|A. Fontaine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|19/35
|191
|2
|0
|
T. Ivey 0 QB
|T. Ivey
|9/16
|101
|1
|0
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|11
|38
|0
|11
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|10
|34
|0
|9
|
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
T. Ivey 0 QB
|T. Ivey
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|0
|4
|98
|0
|50
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|13
|8
|73
|1
|20
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|16
|10
|67
|2
|19
|
J. Reynolds 22 WR
|J. Reynolds
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Blake Jr. 16 WR
|K. Blake Jr.
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Q. Patten 89 WR
|Q. Patten
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Blount 19 WR
|T. Blount
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Groulx 10 WR
|N. Groulx
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Francisco 19 DB
|C. Francisco
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Creamer 3 DB
|T. Creamer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 2 LB
|D. Boykins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 24 DB
|L. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 10 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newsome 20 CB
|D. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turner 44 LB
|B. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Burden 8 LB
|C. Burden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 50 DL
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|4
|45.8
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 63 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR 2. D.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at MAR 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 21(14:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 21. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at MAR 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(14:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MAR 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(14:12 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at CHA 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MD 44(13:37 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(13:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 39. Catch made by J.Copeland at CHA 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Copeland for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(13:10 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at CHA 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26(12:42 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at CHA 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(12:15 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:41 - 1st) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:35 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 44(11:20 - 1st) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CHARLO 44(11:10 - 1st) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on MAR-J.Copeland Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(11:00 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at CHA 47. PENALTY on MAR-T.Akingbesote Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:00 - 1st) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 45(10:56 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to MAR 45. Catch made by C.McEachern at MAR 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at MAR 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 37(7:56 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to MAR 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 36(7:45 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by V.Tucker at MAR 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at MAR 31.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - CHARLO 31(7:29 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at MAR 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at MAR 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(7:06 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to MAR 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at MAR 15.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 15(6:50 - 1st) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Clemons.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 15(6:48 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to MAR 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 14.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 14(6:39 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to MAR 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11(6:06 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to MAR 11. Catch made by G.Dubose at MAR 11. Gain of 11 yards. G.Dubose for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 1st) A.Laros kicks yards from CHA 35 to the CHA 47. D.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(5:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by R.Hemby at CHA 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 14(5:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MD 14(5:44 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 14. Catch made by J.Jones at CHA 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Jones for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(5:28 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at CHA 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:33 - 1st) X.Williams rushed to CHA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at CHA 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 27(4:26 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(4:18 - 1st) E.Minter rushed to CHA 32 for -4 yards. E.Minter FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-CHA at CHA 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - CHARLO 32(3:40 - 1st) X.Williams rushed to CHA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at CHA 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 38(3:21 - 1st) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 38(2:13 - 1st) B.Rice punts 54 yards to MAR 8 Center-C.Lyons. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MD 8(2:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 8. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CHA at MAR 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(1:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at MAR 41.
|+59 YD
2 & 4 - MD 41(1:29 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to CHA End Zone for 59 yards. A.Littleton for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Greeley at CHA 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(1:11 - 1st) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 26(0:36 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Fontaine at CHA 31.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(15:00 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 31. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker at MAR 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(14:29 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by V.Tucker at MAR 19. Gain of 19 yards. V.Tucker for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at MAR 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(13:58 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to MAR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MAR 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MD 45(13:32 - 2nd) R.Jarrett rushed to CHA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(13:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by J.Copeland at CHA 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Copeland for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:55 - 2nd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:51 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at CHA 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 27(12:13 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 28(11:41 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 53 yards to MAR 19 Center-C.Lyons. Downed by CHA.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(11:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 19. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at MAR 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(11:07 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at MAR 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MD 46(10:30 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 44(10:24 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(10:17 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - MD 39(9:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 39. Catch made by A.Littleton at CHA 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(8:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 22. Catch made by R.Jarrett at CHA 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at CHA 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - MD 25(7:44 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 26.
|+23 YD
3 & 14 - MD 26(7:05 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by D.Demus at CHA 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MD 3(6:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MD 8(5:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 13 - MD 13(5:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 13. Catch made by R.Jarrett at CHA 13. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Creamer at CHA 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - MD 16(4:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 16. Catch made by J.Jones at CHA 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Jones for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:47 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32(4:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-J.Hughes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 27(3:53 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at CHA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 29(3:19 - 2nd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHARLO 29(3:09 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 38 yards to MAR 33 Center-C.Lyons. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 33. Tackled by CHA at MAR 37.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(2:58 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MAR 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MD 36(2:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Creamer at MAR 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - MD 40(1:40 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(1:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 49. Catch made by J.Copeland at CHA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Newsom at CHA 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34(1:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by C.Dyches at CHA 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at CHA 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - MD 28(1:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at CHA End Zone. Intercepted by C.Francisco at CHA End Zone. Tackled by MAR at CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(1:00 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at CHA 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 20(0:50 - 2nd) X.Williams scrambles to CHA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 25(0:43 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at CHA 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(0:33 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MAR at CHA 42.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - CHARLO 42(0:25 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 43. PENALTY on CHA-J.Hughes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHARLO 32(0:17 - 2nd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.McEachern.
3 & 11 - CHARLO(0:13 - 2nd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - CHARLO 32(0:00 - 2nd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 32. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at CHA 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at CHA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(14:37 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 45(14:32 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARLO 45(14:28 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHARLO 45(14:24 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 38 yards to MAR 17 Center-C.Lyons. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(14:17 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at MAR 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MD 19(13:51 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at MAR 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - MD 25(13:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MAR 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(12:46 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at MAR 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - MD 38(12:03 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at MAR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 45(11:34 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MAR 45.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - MD 45(10:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 45. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(10:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by C.Dippre at CHA 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MD 19(9:42 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 15(9:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 15(8:58 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by R.Hemby at CHA 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at CHA 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MD 10(8:20 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by R.Hemby at CHA 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(7:44 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at CHA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 4(7:03 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MD 4(6:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to CHA End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tagovailoa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:48 - 3rd) G.Dubose steps back to pass. G.Dubose pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:41 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:34 - 3rd) X.Williams scrambles to CHA 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(5:56 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on MAR-T.Akingbesote Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - CHARLO 46(5:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Cannon Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(5:49 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to MAR 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Teague at MAR 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 47(5:19 - 3rd) X.Williams pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by V.Tucker at MAR 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 43(4:30 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - CHARLO 43(4:22 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for N.Groulx.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 43(4:17 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to CHA 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Burden at CHA 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 2 - MD 49(3:37 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to CHA End Zone for 49 yards. C.McDonald for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:28 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(3:28 - 3rd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Fleming at CHA 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(2:49 - 3rd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Mosley at CHA 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 39(2:08 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at CHA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(1:40 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46(1:36 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 46(1:26 - 3rd) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 46. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at CHA 50.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - CHARLO 50(0:40 - 3rd) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 50(0:32 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to CHA 42 for yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 42. PENALTY on MAR-M.Lunsford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - MD 40(0:11 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to MAR 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at MAR 47.
|Sack
2 & 14 - MD 47(15:00 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards sacked at MAR 42 for -5 yards (J.Holley)
|+15 YD
3 & 19 - MD 42(14:37 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by R.Brown at MAR 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 43.
|+25 YD
4 & 4 - MD 43(14:04 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 43. Catch made by L.Haughton at CHA 43. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18(13:40 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to CHA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - MD 17(12:56 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by O.Smith at CHA 17. Gain of 17 yards. O.Smith for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA 6. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Mosley at CHA 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(12:49 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at CHA 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 27(12:05 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mosley at CHA 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(11:28 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Mosley at CHA 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(10:59 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to MAR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 49(10:22 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by E.Spencer at MAR 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Fleming at MAR 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(9:56 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by V.Tucker at MAR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker at MAR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(9:18 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for T.Blount.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(9:13 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+25 YD
4 & 5 - CHARLO 30(9:10 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to MAR 30. Catch made by E.Spencer at MAR 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by S.Mosley at MAR 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5(8:45 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHARLO 5(8:41 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to MAR 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at MAR 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CHARLO 5(7:53 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to MAR 5. Catch made by V.Tucker at MAR 5. Gain of 5 yards. V.Tucker for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 58 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR 7. Fair catch by R.Jarrett.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:49 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MAR 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MD 31(7:04 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MAR 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 34(6:17 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MAR 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(5:48 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MAR 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MD 38(5:03 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MAR 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - MD 40(4:23 - 4th) B.Edwards pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by S.Knotts at MAR 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at MAR 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 41(3:39 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 45 yards to CHA 14 Center-J.Foggia. Fair catch by V.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(3:31 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Greeley at CHA 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(2:56 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bunyun at CHA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(2:20 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - CHARLO 28(2:10 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by T.Blount at CHA 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at CHA 30.
|+5 YD
4 & 5 - CHARLO 30(1:23 - 4th) T.Ivey scrambles to CHA 35 for 5 yards. T.Ivey ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(1:14 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MAR at CHA 42.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 42(1:07 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by J.Reynolds at CHA 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Fleming at MAR 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(0:59 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by K.Blake at MAR 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Harley at MAR 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:45 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey sacked at MAR 31 for -6 yards (Q.Fuller)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CHARLO 31(0:46 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CHARLO 31(0:34 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for J.Reynolds.
|No Gain
4 & 16 - CHARLO 31(0:26 - 4th) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
