Leary, No. 18 NC State beat Charleston Southern 55-3
RALEIGH, N.C (AP) Devin Leary kept finding the end zone for No. 18 North Carolina State, sometimes with a tough-nosed edge that had him unbothered by would-be tacklers.
''If I've got to get a little gritty, I'm willing to do it,'' the quarterback said.
Leary's play was one of several positive signs for the Wolfpack in Saturday's 55-3 win against Charleston Southern in the team's first chance to move past the shaky finish from its opener at East Carolina.
Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns, with four coming through the air. One that stood out was a perfect 24-yard wheel route to Jordan Houston down the left side. The other was a 40-yard strike over the middle to Anthony Smith after he shrugged blitzer Nick Perry off his back.
Leary's two rushing scores included a 12-yard keeper in the first quarter, when the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year bounced off three hard hits before reaching across the goal line for the game's first TD.
Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Leary wrapped up his day by hitting Chris Toudle for a 27-yard TD and a 45-0 lead with 12:48 left in the third.
''That's kind of what he did all through fall camp,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. ''We were really happy with how he was sliding around the pocket and extending plays. I think he kept his eyes downfield and made some things happen.''
The game offered N.C. State (2-0) a chance to regroup from last week's 21-20 win at ECU, earned only when the Pirates missed two late kicks. That game was full of problems after halftime, including coming up scoreless on two drives with a combined six goal-line snaps as well as sputtering to 25 fourth-quarter yards.
That made recent days, along with kickoff against the Buccaneers (0-2) of the Championship Subdivision, a chance to clean up mistakes.
Charleston Southern's top highlight was a 48-yard field goal from Sam Babbush midway through the third quarter, stopping the Wolfpack's shutout bid. Ross Malmgren threw for 111 yards but found himself under repeated pressure. Charleston Southern managed 150 total yards to remain winless all-time against Bowl Subdivision teams.
''What I feel we should've done a better job, what we wanted to do a better job of was just competing,'' Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson said. ''You know when you play a game like this that you have to play perfect, and that's just to give yourself a chance because from a personnel standpoint, you just don't match up. We just didn't do that.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers opened the season by surrendering 52 points at home against Western Carolina. And the Big South Conference program entered this one with an 0-25 mark against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including 0-15 against teams from the Power Five conferences.
N.C. State: The storylines focused on improvements, not whether Doeren's squad would beat a lower-division opponent. Leary and his teammates largely showed that, with the offense cracking the 40-point mark on its first snap after halftime and the defensive front generally overwhelming the Bucs.
REST AND RECOVER
The Wolfpack played without linebacker Payton Wilson, who missed nearly all last season to injury and then exited the ECU win with an apparent shoulder injury. Doeren said Wilson, who was on the sideline, should be OK next week
HELLO AGAIN
N.C. State backup quarterback Jack Chambers played against his former team in the third and fourth quarters. The graduate transfer, who played his first four seasons with the Buccanceers, threw for 45 yards, including a 10-yard score to Jalen Coit early in the fourth.
A TEST RUN
N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck called plays upstairs in the coaching box instead of on the field. Doeren said the staff wanted to see if it would be easier for Beck to make adjustments by seeing the field and formations up high.
''It wasn't honestly much different so to say,'' Leary said. ''Every single series, I was getting on the phone with him. We were still talking through everything like we always do. Just a little changeup, but I think it works either way.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The close call at ECU cost the Wolfpack five spots in the AP Top 25 poll. This is unlikely to have a notable impact.
UP NEXT
Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers visit Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.
N.C. State: Texas Tech visits the Wolfpack next Saturday in an ACC-Big 12 matchup.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Anderson
83 WR
40 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
D. Leary
13 QB
238 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 20 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|32
|Rushing
|3
|13
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-15
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|150
|538
|Total Plays
|62
|82
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|217
|Rush Attempts
|15
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|114
|321
|Comp. - Att.
|22-47
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.1
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|0
|73
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-71
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|321
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|150
|TOTAL YDS
|538
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Malmgren 5 QB
|R. Malmgren
|19/37
|111
|0
|1
|
I. Bess 2 QB
|I. Bess
|3/10
|3
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bess 2 QB
|I. Bess
|6
|37
|0
|9
|
R. Hawkins 20 RB
|R. Hawkins
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Oscar 14 RB
|D. Oscar
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Ruff 24 RB
|T. Ruff
|4
|2
|0
|7
|
J. Moore 10 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Malmgren 5 QB
|R. Malmgren
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Anderson 83 WR
|S. Anderson
|5
|5
|40
|0
|16
|
V. Davis 11 WR
|V. Davis
|9
|9
|35
|0
|7
|
C. Jordan 1 WR
|C. Jordan
|5
|4
|31
|0
|16
|
D. Oscar 14 RB
|D. Oscar
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Grey 85 WR
|J. Grey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Anderson 88 WR
|K. Anderson
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Nwaubi 82 WR
|B. Nwaubi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ruff 24 RB
|T. Ruff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 89 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Babbush 29 K
|S. Babbush
|1/1
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Gelb 19 P
|D. Gelb
|9
|45.1
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|16/25
|238
|4
|0
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|5/11
|45
|1
|0
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|2/4
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|7
|70
|0
|15
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|9
|39
|0
|8
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|7
|38
|0
|12
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|3
|20
|2
|12
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|4
|7
|0
|11
|
D. Gardner 36 RB
|D. Gardner
|5
|6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 85 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|2
|57
|1
|40
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|2
|2
|50
|1
|30
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|2
|47
|1
|24
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|4
|2
|35
|1
|27
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|5
|3
|34
|0
|13
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|4
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Coit 21 WR
|J. Coit
|3
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
J. Baldwin 89 WR
|J. Baldwin
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Locklear 27 WR
|A. Locklear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 DB
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Frazier 8 S
|J. Frazier
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|46
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|3
|40.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Martin kicks 42 yards from CCH 35 to the NCST 23. J.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by CCH at CCH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(14:54 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Toudle.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 48(14:50 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 48. Catch made by D.Carter at CCH 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(14:38 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 30. Catch made by C.Toudle at CCH 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 22.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NCST 22(14:18 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to CCH 8 for yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 8. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 32(14:07 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 32. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at CCH 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 29.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NCST 29(13:33 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NCST 36(12:41 - 1st) C.Dunn 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(12:41 - 1st) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 25. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CHARSO 29(12:07 - 1st) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 29. Catch made by T.Garvin at CCH 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 35(11:49 - 1st) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 35. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARSO 42(11:30 - 1st) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for CCH.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARSO 42(11:27 - 1st) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 42. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 42. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARSO 40(10:25 - 1st) D.Gelb punts 49 yards to NCST 11 Center-CCH. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 11(10:25 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 11(10:23 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 12.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NCST 12(10:02 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 12(9:46 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 44 yards to CCH 44 Center-NCST. Fair catch by V.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 44(9:39 - 1st) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 44. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHARSO 48(9:14 - 1st) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for C.Jordan.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARSO 48(9:10 - 1st) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHARSO 48(8:50 - 1st) D.Gelb punts 47 yards to NCST 5 Center-CCH. Downed by CCH.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 5(8:50 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 11(8:15 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 11. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 21(7:59 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 30(7:04 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to NCST 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(6:49 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - NCST 33(6:18 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 37(5:39 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 49(5:28 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for A.Smith. PENALTY on CCH-K.Smith Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(5:26 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to CCH 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24(5:12 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 24. Catch made by K.Lesane at CCH 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 12(4:58 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 12(4:09 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-C.Toudle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 17(4:05 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to CCH 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 12(3:28 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to CCH End Zone for 12 yards. D.Leary for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:28 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(3:28 - 1st) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CHARSO 23(2:50 - 1st) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for CCH.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CHARSO 23(2:47 - 1st) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for T.Ruff.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHARSO 23(2:44 - 1st) D.Gelb punts 44 yards to NCST 33 Center-CCH. Fair catch by T.Thomas. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 33(2:36 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Sumo-Karngbaye.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 33(2:33 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(2:09 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to CCH 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 42(1:28 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to CCH 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 42(0:59 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to CCH 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(0:33 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 30. Catch made by D.Carter at CCH 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 26.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NCST 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Toudle. PENALTY on CCH-H.Kennedy Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 11(14:54 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to CCH 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NCST 3(14:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 8(14:24 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to CCH 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 2(13:17 - 2nd) D.Leary rushed to CCH End Zone for 2 yards. D.Leary for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(13:17 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for S.Anderson.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 25(13:11 - 2nd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 20.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CHARSO 20(12:31 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for S.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHARSO 20(12:09 - 2nd) D.Gelb punts 48 yards to NCST 32 Center-CCH. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 32. Tackled by CCH at CCH 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 47(12:09 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 47(12:04 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 47. Catch made by J.Houston at CCH 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24(11:16 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 24. Catch made by J.Houston at CCH 24. Gain of 24 yards. J.Houston for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(11:16 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 25. Catch made by K.Anderson at CCH 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 25(10:29 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 25. Catch made by C.Jordan at CCH 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 35(10:17 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 35. Catch made by C.Jordan at CCH 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARSO 49(9:41 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for K.Anderson. PENALTY on NCST-A.White Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 35(9:33 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for K.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARSO 35(9:29 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARSO 35(9:20 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for S.Anderson.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - CHARSO 35(9:34 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(9:34 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 50 for 15 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 50(8:56 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to CCH 39 for yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 39. PENALTY on NCST-G.Gibson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - NCST 40(8:52 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NCST 49(8:01 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Toudle.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - NCST 49(7:48 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 40(7:12 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to CCH 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 40(6:31 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 40. Catch made by A.Smith at CCH 40. Gain of 40 yards. A.Smith for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(6:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CCH-CCH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - CHARSO 20(6:31 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 20. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - CHARSO 24(5:58 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 24. Catch made by S.Anderson at CCH 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - CHARSO 28(5:35 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 28. Catch made by S.Anderson at CCH 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 44(5:20 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to CCH 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 44(5:03 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 44. Catch made by S.Anderson at CCH 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CHARSO 50(4:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on CCH-S.Strand False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CHARSO 45(3:24 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHARSO 45(3:03 - 2nd) D.Gelb punts 43 yards to NCST 12 Center-CCH. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 12. Tackled by CCH at NCST 50.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 50(3:03 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 50. Catch made by A.Smith at NCST 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 30. PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - NCST 40(2:48 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 45(2:01 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 45(1:40 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 45. Catch made by T.Thomas at CCH 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(1:31 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to CCH 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 35. PENALTY on CCH-L.Cook Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 20(1:18 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 20(0:58 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CCH 20. Catch made by D.Mimms at CCH 20. Gain of 20 yards. D.Mimms for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(0:58 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 25. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CHARSO 27(0:44 - 2nd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 27. Catch made by S.Anderson at CCH 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 36(0:32 - 2nd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for K.Anderson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 36(0:15 - 2nd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 43.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 25. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CHARSO 31(14:39 - 3rd) R.Hawkins rushed to CCH 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARSO 36(14:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on CCH-CCH False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CHARSO 31(14:21 - 3rd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 31. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 36(13:51 - 3rd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 36. Catch made by C.Jordan at CCH 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 40.
|Sack
3 & 6 - CHARSO 40(12:56 - 3rd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren sacked at CCH 27 for -13 yards (T.Baker-Williams) R.Malmgren FUMBLES forced by T.Baker-Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-T.Price at CCH 27. Tackled by CCH at CCH 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(12:48 - 3rd) R.Hawkins rushed to CCH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARSO 28(12:15 - 3rd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|Int
3 & 7 - CHARSO 28(12:04 - 3rd) R.Malmgren pass INTERCEPTED at CCH 39. Intercepted by T.Baker-Williams at CCH 39. Tackled by CCH at CCH 39.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(12:04 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to CCH 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 28(11:51 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Coit.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 28(11:27 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 28(11:21 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCST 35(11:07 - 3rd) C.Dunn 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(11:07 - 3rd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CHARSO 27(10:32 - 3rd) R.Malmgren pass complete to CCH 27. Catch made by V.Davis at CCH 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHARSO 32(10:06 - 3rd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for K.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHARSO 32(9:43 - 3rd) D.Gelb punts 43 yards to NCST 25 Center-CCH. Fair catch by J.Coit.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:43 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 33(9:23 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38(8:25 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 36 for -2 yards. D.Mimms FUMBLES forced by S.Jefferson. Fumble RECOVERED by CCH-C.Fields at NCST 36. Tackled by NCST at NCST 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 36(8:25 - 3rd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 36(8:22 - 3rd) R.Malmgren pass complete to NCST 36. Catch made by S.Anderson at NCST 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARSO 31(8:00 - 3rd) R.Malmgren steps back to pass. R.Malmgren pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHARSO 38(7:35 - 3rd) S.Babbush 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CCH Holder-CCH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) J.Martin kicks 48 yards from CCH 35 to the NCST 17. Fair catch by J.Gray.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(7:35 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NCST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 33(7:09 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by F.Seabrough at NCST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(6:52 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NCST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 43(6:18 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 42(5:43 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 42.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NCST 42(5:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-D.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 37(4:13 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 50 yards to CCH 13 Center-NCST. Fair catch by V.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 13(4:13 - 3rd) I.Bess steps back to pass. I.Bess pass incomplete intended for S.Anderson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 13(4:06 - 3rd) I.Bess pass complete to CCH 13. Catch made by C.Jordan at CCH 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - CHARSO 14(3:31 - 3rd) I.Bess rushed to CCH 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHARSO 22(2:38 - 3rd) D.Gelb punts 42 yards to NCST 36 Center-CCH. Fair catch by J.Coit.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 36(2:38 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 36(2:36 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 44(1:51 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:28 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Coit.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 46(1:12 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 46. Catch made by A.Smith at NCST 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(0:49 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to CCH 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Mimms rushed to CCH 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:35 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to CCH 23. Catch made by J.Gray at CCH 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 10(13:36 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to CCH 10. Catch made by J.Coit at CCH 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Coit for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 4th) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(13:36 - 4th) D.Oscar rushed to CCH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARSO 27(13:10 - 4th) I.Bess steps back to pass. I.Bess pass incomplete intended for D.Oscar.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARSO 27(13:02 - 4th) I.Bess steps back to pass. I.Bess pass incomplete intended for K.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARSO 27(12:40 - 4th) D.Gelb punts 38 yards to NCST 35 Center-CCH. J.Coit returned punt from the NCST 35. Tackled by CCH at NCST 47.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(12:40 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by J.Baldwin at NCST 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 45(12:06 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to CCH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43(11:42 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to CCH 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 35(10:51 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to CCH 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 38(10:21 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to CCH 38. Catch made by D.Jones at CCH 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 37.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NCST 37(9:43 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Baldwin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 37(9:43 - 4th) I.Bess rushed to CCH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CHARSO 40(9:09 - 4th) I.Bess rushed to CCH 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 47(8:48 - 4th) I.Bess pass complete to CCH 47. Catch made by D.Oscar at CCH 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CHARSO 49(8:11 - 4th) I.Bess rushed to NCST 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - CHARSO 40(7:17 - 4th) I.Bess pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 33. Intercepted by J.Frazier at NCST 33. Tackled by CCH at NCST 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(7:17 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to NCST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 35(6:56 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for A.Locklear.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 35(6:47 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by D.Mimms at NCST 35. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(6:29 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Baldwin.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 35(6:13 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to CCH 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 33(5:29 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to CCH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 31.
|+5 YD
4 & 6 - NCST 31(4:31 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to CCH 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by CCH at CCH 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 26(4:31 - 4th) I.Bess steps back to pass. I.Bess pass incomplete intended for B.Nwuabi.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 26(4:27 - 4th) I.Bess pass complete to CCH 26. Catch made by C.Thomas at CCH 26. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - CHARSO 24(3:50 - 4th) I.Bess rushed to CCH 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 29.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHARSO 29(2:46 - 4th) D.Gelb punts 52 yards to NCST 19 Center-CCH. Downed by CCH.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 19(2:46 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to NCST 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 20(2:08 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to NCST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 21(1:22 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NCST 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by CCH at NCST 28.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NCST 28(1:03 - 4th) S.McDonough punts 27 yards to CCH 45 Center-NCST. Downed by NCST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 45(1:03 - 4th) I.Bess steps back to pass. I.Bess pass incomplete intended for J.Grey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARSO 45(0:57 - 4th) I.Bess steps back to pass. I.Bess pass incomplete intended for J.Grey.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CHARSO 45(0:50 - 4th) I.Bess rushed to CCH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at CCH 50.
