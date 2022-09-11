|
|
|GAS
|NEB
Nebraska students chant 'Fire Frost' after Ga. Southern win
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Georgia Southern's players sprinted into the south end zone in celebration after the Eagles finished their 45-42 upset of three-touchdown-favorite Nebraska on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the student section was chanting ''Fire Frost, Fire Frost, Fire Frost.''
Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and after Casey Thompson moved the Huskers into field-goal range, Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard attempt as time ran out.
The victory, the Eagles' first in 13 games against Power Five opponents, came with a $1.423 million guarantee paid by Nebraska. And it happened almost a year to the day that Southern California fired Clay Helton two games into his seventh season. Helton was hired last November to take over a Georgia Southern program that went 3-9 and lost six of its last seven games last season.
''What a special night,'' Helton said. ''So proud of our kids, especially when you come off the season where you just win three games and you've got a new collection of people. You watch them come together and watch them starting to believe in themselves and believe in each other.''
The loss again turns up the pressure on embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who faces a home game next week against No. 7 Oklahoma.
The Huskers (1-2) had come into the Georgia Southern game 214-0 when scoring at least 35 points at Memorial Stadium.
Frost lost to a Sun Belt Conference team for the second time in his five seasons, and he and his players are bracing for a week of negativity from one of college football's most ardent fan bases.
''Got to make sure it doesn't seep into players. I haven't listened to any of it for a long time. Got to make sure they don't,'' Frost said. ''There are a lot of games left in the season and this group can do well.''
The Eagles (2-0) piled up 642 yards, none bigger than the 75 they moved in 11 plays for the winning touchdown.
Kyle Vantrease converted a fourth-and-2 pass and threw 27 yards to Khaleb Hood before he took off up the middle on a designed quarterback run for the go-ahead score.
Thompson moved the Huskers from their 23 to the Eagles' 34 before Bleekrode pulled his field-goal try to the left.
''We kind of felt that it might be a shootout and that whoever had the ball last, it might go their way,'' Helton said. ''We had just enough time left on that clock to be able to score, and I was holding my breath on their last drive when they had. The good Lord was watching after us.''
Nebraska had taken the lead on Thompson's 1-yard run with 3:05 left after Marques Buford's second interception of the game turned back the Eagles as they tried to build on a three-point lead.
Thompson led the Huskers 98 yards in 15 plays. Thompson and Anthony Grant churned out yards on the ground and Marcus Washington made a catch at the 1 that was upheld on video review before Thompson went over the pile at the goal line.
Vantrease, who was quarterback for Buffalo when it lost at Nebraska last year, was 37 of 56 for 409 yards. Gerald Green ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Allen had 85 yards and two scores.
Thompson ran for three touchdowns and was 23 of 34 for 318 yards and a score. Grant carried 27 times for 138 yards and a score.
''We win together and lose together,'' Frost said. ''All of us are frustrated after that one. Give them credit, give Clay credit. We can't let it divide us.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Southern: The Eagles began their transition from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision in 2013, the same year they beat Florida for their only other win over a Power Five team.
Nebraska: Frost's hot seat is hotter than ever. His contract buyout drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.
EAGLE INJURIES
Georgia Southern lost two players to injury. Receiver Sam Kenerson injured his right leg late in the first half and was taken off the field on a cart, and defensive back Wylan Free left the game in the middle of the third quarter after making helmet-to-helmet contact while tackling Grant.
Kenerson had gone over the middle to make a catch, turned and was running when Marques Buford Jr. hit him. Kenerson went down writhing in pain and holding his leg and went off the field wearing an air cast.
Grant ran into Free head-on on a run. Free wobbled when he got up and was helped off the field.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern: Visits UAB on Saturday.
Nebraska: Hosts No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday in a meeting of old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Green
4 RB
132 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
C. Thompson
11 QB
291 PaYds, PaTD, 31 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|31
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|21
|15
|Penalty
|5
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-13
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|642
|548
|Total Plays
|86
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|233
|257
|Rush Attempts
|30
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|409
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|37-56
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|10-77
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|5
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|4-50.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|409
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|233
|RUSH YDS
|257
|
|
|642
|TOTAL YDS
|548
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|37/56
|409
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|10
|132
|2
|67
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|17
|85
|2
|26
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|7
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|22
|12
|119
|0
|35
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|12
|9
|89
|0
|20
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|9
|6
|82
|0
|27
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|42
|0
|37
|
S. Kenerson 14 WR
|S. Kenerson
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|5
|3
|21
|1
|10
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Watson-Trent 33 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robertson 20 DB
|S. Robertson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 DB
|A. Wilson
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 DB
|D. Canteen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Locke 53 DL
|T. Locke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 4 DB
|T. Bride
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCloud 96 DL
|L. McCloud
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 2 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 DB
|J. Birdsong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 9 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Varner 92 DL
|K. Varner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 DL
|P. Devine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 42 DL
|D. Springer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 6 DB
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 99 DL
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dial-Watson 35 DB
|C. Dial-Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|19
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|22/33
|291
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|27
|138
|1
|14
|
A. Allen 9 RB
|A. Allen
|8
|76
|1
|23
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|10
|31
|3
|9
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|7
|6
|123
|0
|33
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|9
|6
|81
|0
|24
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|2
|2
|37
|0
|14
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|5
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
B. Belt 32 WR
|B. Belt
|2
|2
|25
|1
|21
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
O. Manning 5 WR
|O. Manning
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Garcia-Castaneda 2 WR
|I. Garcia-Castaneda
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 3 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 11 DB
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Moore 24 DB
|B. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|4
|50.5
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 63 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB 2. Z.Weinmaster returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Stampley at NEB 20. PENALTY on NEB-D.Singleton Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on NEB-E.Mauga-Clements Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 10(14:52 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis; T.Bride at NEB 12.
|Sack
2 & 8 - NEB 12(14:27 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 6 for -6 yards (J.Ellis)
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - NEB 6(13:59 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 6. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at NEB 9.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEB 9(13:15 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 65 yards to GSO 26 Center-B.Weas. Downed by P.Sanford.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(13:01 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 26. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Reimer; T.Hill at GSO 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 28(12:39 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at GSO 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(12:16 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by B.Johnson at GSO 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; T.Hill at GSO 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 45(11:44 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at GSO 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 49(11:22 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 48(11:01 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on NEB-T.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33(10:53 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; O.Mathis at NEB 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 30(10:18 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by D.Burgess at NEB 30. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17(10:02 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 15(9:32 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; S.Wynn at NEB 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 11(8:58 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 11. Catch made by A.Jones at NEB 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 4(8:41 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; S.Wynn at NEB 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAS 2(8:12 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 2(8:07 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB End Zone for 2 yards. J.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:02 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley-Glenn at NEB 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(7:36 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at NEB 32.
|+33 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 32(7:09 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 32. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; S.Robertson at GSO 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(6:42 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to GSO 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Varner; J.Ellis at GSO 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 33(6:17 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to GSO 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 26(5:56 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to GSO 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; W.Free at GSO 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23(5:22 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to GSO 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by W.Free; K.Jackson at GSO 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 11(5:06 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to GSO 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Locke at GSO 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 8(4:24 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to GSO End Zone for 8 yards. C.Thompson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:17 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at GSO 30.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(3:48 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at GSO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 49(3:29 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 49(3:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 46.
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 46(2:54 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by J.Singleton at NEB 46. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Newsome at NEB 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 26(2:38 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 26(2:34 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+26 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 26(2:28 - 1st) J.White rushed to NEB End Zone for 26 yards. J.White for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(2:21 - 1st) A.Allen rushed to NEB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley-Glenn; I.Walker at NEB 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 26(1:59 - 1st) A.Allen rushed to NEB 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at NEB 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 30(1:36 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by A.Allen at NEB 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Birdsong at NEB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(1:05 - 1st) A.Allen rushed to NEB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at NEB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 43(0:34 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Allen.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 43(0:28 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 43. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Bride at GSO 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 42(15:00 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to GSO 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley-Glenn at GSO 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31(14:45 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by B.Belt at GSO 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley-Glenn at GSO 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(14:04 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to GSO 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 21(13:46 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by B.Belt at GSO 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Belt for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:40 - 2nd) K.Hood rushed to GSO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at GSO 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 34(13:24 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.White at GSO 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at GSO 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - GAS 39(13:06 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 24. Intercepted by M.Buford at NEB 24.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(12:58 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley-Glenn; K.Jackson at NEB 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(12:31 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at NEB 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 48(12:07 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Locke; T.Bradley-Glenn at GSO 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 48(11:32 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Varner at GSO 43.
|+26 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 43(11:10 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by O.Martin at GSO 43. Gain of 26 yards. O.Martin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 17(10:47 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at GSO 22 for -5 yards (A.Wilson; Q.Williams)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NEB 22(10:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-O.Martin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - NEB 27(9:50 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Varner at GSO 16.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - NEB 16(9:21 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by O.Martin at GSO 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at GSO 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 6(9:01 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Devine at GSO 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 4(8:29 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to GSO End Zone for 4 yards. A.Grant for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 25(8:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-C.Tannor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+67 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 30(8:15 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to NEB 3 for 67 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Buford at NEB 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 3(7:58 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to NEB 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; C.Tannor at NEB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 1(7:33 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. G.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 60 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB 5. A.Grant returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jackson at NEB 25.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(7:21 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to NEB 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at NEB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 43(6:51 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 43(6:46 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; L.Bullard at NEB 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NEB 45(6:10 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 45(6:04 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 55 yards to GSO End Zone Center-B.Weas. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(5:54 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; E.Hausmann at GSO 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 23(5:20 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at GSO 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 35(5:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAS 35(4:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton. PENALTY on NEB-Q.Newsome Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46(4:50 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Gifford at NEB 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 47(4:11 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to NEB End Zone for 47 yards. G.Green for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(4:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Hill Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 55 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB 10. Fair catch by Z.Weinmaster.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(4:00 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bride; L.McCloud at NEB 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 27(3:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud at NEB 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(3:05 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by W.Free at GSO 39.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(2:39 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by M.Washington at GSO 39. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 10(2:22 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 2(1:55 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. C.Thompson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:50 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at GSO 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 34(1:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at GSO 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(1:08 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; Q.Newsome at NEB 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(0:54 - 2nd) J.White rushed to NEB 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; S.Wynn at NEB 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 50(0:51 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 50. Catch made by J.White at NEB 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 38(0:41 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 38(0:37 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by S.Kenerson at NEB 38. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 7(0:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 7. Catch made by J.McAfee at NEB 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 2.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - GAS 2(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-L.Langemeier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 7(0:18 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 7. Catch made by J.Singleton at NEB 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 3.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - GAS 3(0:03 - 2nd) K.Vantrease spikes the ball. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at GSO 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(14:27 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at GSO 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(14:00 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 38. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 46(13:25 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 46(13:20 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by D.Burgess at NEB 46. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at NEB 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11(12:57 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to NEB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Feist; M.Farmer at NEB 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 10(12:23 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 10(12:17 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 10. Catch made by A.Jones at NEB 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB 4. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:12 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bride; J.Ellis at NEB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEB 26(11:40 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for I.Garcia-Castaneda.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NEB 26(11:36 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by O.Manning at NEB 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at NEB 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 34(11:05 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 40 yards to GSO 26 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(10:57 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Moore; S.Wynn at GSO 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 31(10:22 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GAS 31(10:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEB-B.Moore Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(10:14 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis; S.Wynn at GSO 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 42(9:49 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.White at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn; E.Hausmann at GSO 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 45(9:15 - 3rd) J.White rushed to NEB 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 49(8:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 49(8:36 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - GAS 49(8:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-P.Wimbley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - GAS 46(8:32 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones. PENALTY on GSO-K.Crowder Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - GAS 46(8:25 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 38 yards to NEB 16 Center-M.Langston. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 16(8:17 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jackson at NEB 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 26(7:58 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bride at NEB 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 34(7:38 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Free; P.Devine at NEB 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(7:18 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at NEB 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEB 41(6:51 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - NEB 41(6:46 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 41. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Birdsong at GSO 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 42(6:15 - 3rd) C.Thompson scrambles to GSO 30 for yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 30. PENALTY on NEB-B.Benhart Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - NEB 48(5:46 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 38 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 38(5:19 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard at GSO 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 34(4:58 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to GSO 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Locke at GSO 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31(4:30 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NEB 31(4:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEB-C.Thompson Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 15 - NEB 36(4:23 - 3rd) A.Allen rushed to GSO 13 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13(3:55 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to GSO 13. Catch made by M.Washington at GSO 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at GSO 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 7(3:24 - 3rd) A.Allen rushed to GSO End Zone for 7 yards. A.Allen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO End Zone. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jewett; P.Sanford at GSO 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21(3:11 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at GSO 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(2:46 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at GSO 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 43(2:16 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis; E.Hausmann at GSO 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46(1:51 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 38(1:29 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 38(1:24 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by B.Johnson at NEB 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at NEB 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 1(0:55 - 3rd) K.Vantrease rushed to NEB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 2(0:26 - 3rd) J.White rushed to NEB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; L.Reimer at NEB 1.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 1(15:00 - 4th) J.White rushed to NEB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; O.Mathis at NEB 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - GAS 9(14:44 - 4th) A.Raynor 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Langston Holder-A.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(14:42 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by T.Bride at NEB 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NEB 21(14:09 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - NEB 21(14:04 - 4th) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Springer; M.Watson-Trent at NEB 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEB 26(13:25 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 42 yards to GSO 32 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(13:15 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at GSO 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 39(12:53 - 4th) G.Green rushed to GSO 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis; S.Wynn at GSO 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 40(12:17 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at GSO 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(11:49 - 4th) G.Green rushed to NEB 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42(11:20 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by D.Burgess at NEB 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at NEB 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GAS 33(10:47 - 4th) G.Green rushed to NEB 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; C.Tannor at NEB 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 33(10:15 - 4th) G.Green rushed to NEB 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; E.Hausmann at NEB 33.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 33(9:35 - 4th) J.White rushed to NEB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - GAS 28(9:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 2. Intercepted by M.Buford at NEB 2.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 2(9:03 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Locke at NEB 4.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 4(8:35 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent; D.Canteen at NEB 10.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 10(8:12 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at NEB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 16(7:37 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for I.Garcia-Castaneda.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 16(7:33 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 16. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Dial-Watson; K.Varner at NEB 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(7:07 - 4th) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at NEB 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 36(6:23 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 49 for yards. L.Smothers FUMBLES forced by M.Watson-Trent. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-D.Springer at NEB 49. Tackled by NEB at NEB 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. L.Smothers rushed to NEB 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at NEB 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 46(6:14 - 4th) C.Thompson rushed to GSO 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud at GSO 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 46(5:46 - 4th) A.Allen rushed to GSO 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at GSO 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 38(5:15 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 38(5:10 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to GSO 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; S.Robertson at GSO 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 30(4:38 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to GSO 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 28.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 28(4:02 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Thompson steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Washington at GSO 28. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEB 1(3:58 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to GSO 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; L.Bullard at GSO 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(3:11 - 4th) C.Thompson rushed to GSO End Zone for 1 yards. C.Thompson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 62 yards from NEB 35 to the GSO 3. Fair catch by O.Arnold.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(3:05 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25(3:01 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at GSO 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 32(2:32 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; T.Robinson at GSO 33.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - GAS 33(2:20 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 33. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at GSO 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 39(2:04 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 39(2:02 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at GSO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 49(1:40 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 49(1:40 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at NEB 44.
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 44(1:17 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to NEB 44. Catch made by K.Hood at NEB 44. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 17(1:05 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on NEB-T.Hill Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GAS 8(0:50 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 8(0:45 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to NEB End Zone for 8 yards. K.Vantrease for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 62 yards from GSO 35 to the NEB 3. T.Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Meyers at NEB 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23(0:30 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 23. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 23. Gain of 12 yards. T.Palmer ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 35(0:25 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 35(0:21 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 35. Catch made by W.Liewer at NEB 35. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at NEB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 48(0:15 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 48(0:10 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 48. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 48. Gain of 18 yards. T.Palmer ran out of bounds.
|No Good
1 & 10 - NEB 42(0:01 - 4th) T.Bleekrode 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
