Young, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas on late FG 20-19
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck and dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper.
Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young's scramble set up Will Reichard's 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.
''Houdini act,'' Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama.
Texas had pressured last season's Heisman Trophy winner for most of the day, only to lose its grip on him late.
''We know what it takes,'' Young said of the final drive that started at the Alabama 25 and moved across midfield in two plays. ''We embrace that challenge. That's where we want to be at.''
Young's clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Crimson Tide (2-0), who struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch. Texas (1-1) stuffed Alabama on fourth-and-inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:39 remaining.
''When his best was needed, he was really good,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Young. ''And that's what we needed.''
Young also spoiled what could have been a program-defining victory for Texas and Sarkisian after last season's 5-7 finish. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter. Sarkisian said Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would have more tests to determine how bad it is.
The steady hand of backup Hudson Card and an inspired defense helped Texas build a 16-10 lead early in the fourth, and then drive for the lead again on Auburn's fourth field goal of the day.
Young was 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards with the scrambling TD throw to Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Jase McLellan had an 81-yard touchdown run for Alabama in the first quarter.
Alabama avoided its first nonconference regular-season loss since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe in Saban's first season.
''Nobody gave us a chance in this game. ... None of you, no one in the national media,'' Sarkisian said. ''We played like a team that believed it could win the game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: The Tide was all out of sorts. Eleven first-half penalties and dropped passes showed a level of sloppy play seldom seen by Saban teams. Last season's Bronko Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson struggled to make plays against an inexperienced Texas offensive line that started two freshmen.
''It's all about discipline, making the right choices and decisions, whether it's post-snap, it doesn't matter. We've got to play better, there's no doubt about that,'' Saban said.
Texas: Texas looks reborn on defense. Sarkisian hired defensive guru and former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant last spring. But Texas now has new questions at quarterback if Ewers is out for an extended period. He was electric early against the Tide and had already passed for 134 yards in the first quarter before he was hurt. Card, who lost the starting job after two games last season, finished 14-of-22 passing for 158 yards.
BACK ON TRACK
Saban won his first 25 matchups against former assistants who became head coaches, and then lost two last season against Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and then Kirby Smart of Georgia in last season's national championship game. Sarkisian was Saban's offensive coordinator when Alabama won the 2020 national title.
POLL POSITION
This could be one of those rare situations where the top-ranked team gets penalized for not playing well in a win, while the loser earns respect for nearly stealing a victory in what was expected to be a blowout. If voters weren't impressed by Alabama, the Tide could drop behind No. 2 Georgia. Texas, unranked but receiving votes, may have been impressive enough to sneak into the bottom of the rankings.
RECORD CROWD FOR FUTURE RIVAL
Texas, which is scheduled to join the Southeastern Conference ahead of the 2025 season, drew a record crowd of 105,213 to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Anderson was impressed by a crowd that hampered Alabama signal calls at the line of scrimmage all game.
''This is probably like the loudest environment I've played in. the hardest game, since I've been in college football,'' Anderson said. ''Super loud, a lot of energy.''
NO SAFETY
Texas got what initially looked like a sack and a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead and the ball early in the third quarter. Even the Alabama kickoff team was gathered on the field. But the game officials, who at first threw a flag for targeting, waived that off and the safety and Alabama was allowed to punt instead.
UP NEXT
Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe.
Texas hosts UTSA next Saturday.
---
|
B. Young
9 QB
213 PaYds, PaTD, 38 RuYds
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
57 RuYds, RuTD, 73 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|8
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|374
|371
|Total Plays
|63
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|79
|Rush Attempts
|24
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|213
|292
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|15-100
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|-3
|10
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|292
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|27/39
|213
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|6
|97
|1
|81
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|7
|38
|0
|20
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|9
|22
|0
|7
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|9
|9
|74
|1
|23
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|5
|4
|39
|0
|21
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|7
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|6
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|5
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 6 DB
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|6
|41.5
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|21
|57
|1
|18
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|5
|16
|0
|6
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|6
|8
|0
|20
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|9
|5
|97
|0
|46
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|3
|73
|0
|42
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|9
|7
|64
|0
|17
|
C. Cain 88 WR
|C. Cain
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|5
|3
|4
|0
|8
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 2 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jordan 4 DB
|A. Jordan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|4/5
|49
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|5
|46.4
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|3
|3.3
|9
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 64 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA 1. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEX at BAMA 18. PENALTY on BAMA-J.McClellan Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(14:54 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at BAMA 15.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - BAMA 15(14:19 - 1st) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 10(14:02 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at BAMA 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 17(13:25 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 17. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at BAMA 27.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(12:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 27. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at TEX 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(12:15 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 46(11:43 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 46(11:25 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEX 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(10:56 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEX 33. Catch made by J.Gibbs at TEX 33. Gain of 7 yards. J.Gibbs ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 26(10:22 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEX 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TEX 30.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BAMA 30(9:41 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at TEX 34 for -4 yards (O.Oghoufo)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BAMA 42(8:52 - 1st) W.Reichard 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:47 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEX 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 33(8:17 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; B.Branch at TEX 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(7:39 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.McKinstry at TEX 45. PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 17 - TEXAS 30(7:01 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 30. Gain of 22 yards. X.Worthy ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(6:34 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on BAMA-W.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - TEXAS 43(6:34 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 45(5:54 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; J.Eboigbe at BAMA 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEXAS 40(5:20 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 40 for yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 40. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Moody Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(5:09 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 35(5:06 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by J.Whittington at BAMA 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 28(4:30 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 28. Catch made by J.Whittington at BAMA 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(4:19 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 23. Catch made by J.Whittington at BAMA 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 9(3:44 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 8 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at BAMA 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEXAS 8(3:11 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEXAS 8(3:01 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEXAS 16(2:56 - 1st) B.Auburn 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Watts at BAMA 19.
|+81 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(2:47 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TEX End Zone for 81 yards. J.McClellan for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(2:34 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at TEX 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27(1:55 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEX 34.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 34(1:32 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 49.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(0:58 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAMA 49. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at BAMA 3. PENALTY on BAMA-K.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TEXAS 1(0:37 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Roughing the Passer 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 1(0:31 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 1(15:00 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. B.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:55 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; B.Murphy at BAMA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 29(14:26 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 29(14:13 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at BAMA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(13:46 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(13:39 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey; J.Ford at BAMA 40.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BAMA 40(12:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - BAMA 35(12:27 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at BAMA 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(12:01 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at BAMA 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 48(11:28 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 50.
|Sack
3 & 9 - BAMA 50(10:46 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at BAMA 39 for -11 yards (J.Ford)
|Penalty
4 & 20 - BAMA 39(9:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-S.Willoughby False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 25 - BAMA 34(9:55 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 50 yards to TEX 16 Center-K.Hibbett. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 16. Tackled by K.Jackson at TEX 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(9:47 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 15 for yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEX 19. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 10(9:23 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; D.Hellams at TEX 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 17(8:45 - 2nd) H.Card rushed to TEX 26 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Moody at TEX 26.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(8:15 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to TEX 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Young at TEX 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 24(7:31 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEX 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - TEXAS 22(6:53 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe at TEX 23.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TEXAS 23(6:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-TEX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - TEXAS 18(6:06 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 37 yards to BAMA 45 Center-Z.Edwards. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 45. Tackled by TEX at BAMA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:59 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at BAMA 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 47(5:26 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEX 48 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Overshown at TEX 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAMA 48(4:51 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAMA 48(4:42 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 33 yards to TEX 15 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(4:35 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 15. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at TEX 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(4:24 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 30(4:09 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; J.Moody at TEX 31.
|Sack
3 & 9 - TEXAS 31(3:21 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TEX 19 for -12 yards (K.McKinstry) PENALTY on TEX-H.Card Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 21 - TEXAS 19(3:21 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 36 yards to BAMA 45 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(3:14 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at BAMA 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 47(2:41 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at BAMA 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 48(1:59 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 48(1:46 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 40 yards to TEX 12 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(1:40 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; D.Hellams at TEX 17.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TEXAS 17(1:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-W.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(1:09 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEX 25.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 25(0:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at TEX 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(0:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-C.Hutson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+42 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 38(0:32 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 38. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(0:20 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Sanders at BAMA 20. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 19.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TEXAS 19(0:17 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for C.Cain. PENALTY on BAMA-K.McKinstry Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(0:12 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders. PENALTY on BAMA-K.McKinstry Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 2(0:08 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Good
2 & 2 - TEXAS 10(0:03 - 2nd) B.Auburn 20 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. R.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jackson at TEX 15.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(14:53 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at TEX 11.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TEXAS 11(14:14 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - TEXAS 11(14:08 - 3rd) H.Card scrambles to TEX 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; D.Turner at TEX 18.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 18(13:26 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 61 yards to BAMA 21 Center-Z.Edwards. Downed by R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(13:15 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo; K.Coburn at BAMA 21.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 21(12:38 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 21. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 21. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at BAMA 14.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BAMA 14(11:55 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BAMA 14(11:48 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 42 yards to TEX 44 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(11:40 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(11:32 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEX 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEXAS 49(10:55 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEXAS 49(10:50 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 50 yards to BAMA 1 Center-Z.Edwards. Downed by C.Marshall.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 1(10:41 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at BAMA 4.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 3(10:07 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 4(9:55 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 4(9:50 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 44 yards to BAMA 48 Center-K.Hibbett. X.Worthy returned punt from the BAMA 48. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(9:39 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAMA 39. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Battle at BAMA 33.
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 33(9:09 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Sanders at BAMA 33. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 38. PENALTY on BAMA-W.Anderson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(8:42 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; B.Branch at BAMA 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 19(7:59 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to BAMA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; J.Battle at BAMA 15.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEXAS 15(7:15 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dale; H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TEXAS 23(6:33 - 3rd) B.Auburn 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:27 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Jordan; J.Barron at BAMA 21. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - BAMA 21(6:03 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 21. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Jordan; B.Sorrell at BAMA 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:40 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at BAMA 41. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Holden Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - BAMA 26(4:58 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 33 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murphy at BAMA 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAMA 33(4:04 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 40 yards to TEX 27 Center-K.Hibbett. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 27. Tackled by BAMA at TEX 29.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(3:42 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at TEX 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(3:06 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TEX 33 for -9 yards (J.Moody)
|+20 YD
2 & 19 - TEXAS 33(2:26 - 3rd) H.Card scrambles to BAMA 47 for 20 yards. H.Card ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(1:50 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to BAMA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 44(1:34 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 39(0:52 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Young; K.McKinstry at BAMA 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(0:24 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - TEXAS 32(0:21 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for TEX.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 32(0:18 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to BAMA 32. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAMA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 24. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Hellams Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(15:00 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to BAMA 12. Catch made by K.Robinson at BAMA 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEXAS 7(14:18 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young; D.Lawson at BAMA 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TEXAS 7(13:38 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to BAMA 7. Catch made by B.Robinson at BAMA 7. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.McKinstry at BAMA 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEXAS 14(13:00 - 4th) B.Auburn 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(12:55 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at BAMA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(12:23 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(12:18 - 4th) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 45 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at BAMA 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(11:51 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 45. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TEX 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 48(11:31 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to TEX 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(11:06 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 44. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEX 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 36(10:35 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEX 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAMA 37(9:39 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+14 YD
4 & 3 - BAMA 37(9:35 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEX 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; A.Cook at TEX 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(9:03 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 23. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEX 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Thompson at TEX 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 7(8:36 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 7. Catch made by J.Gibbs at TEX 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Gibbs for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:29 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for C.Cain.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:23 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at TEX 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26(7:50 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEXAS 26(7:41 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 48 yards to BAMA 26 Center-Z.Edwards. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 26. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Edwards; O.Oghoufo at BAMA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(7:28 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 23. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEX at BAMA 34.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(6:59 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 34. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(6:33 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by T.Holden at TEX 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 37(6:05 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to TEX 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; K.Coburn at TEX 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:43 - 4th) B.Young scrambles to TEX 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TEX 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 30(5:17 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by C.Latu at TEX 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 26(4:35 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to TEX 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at TEX 24. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. J.Gibbs rushed to TEX 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at TEX 25.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BAMA 25(4:00 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to TEX 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 25. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(3:55 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at TEX 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(3:20 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 26. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at TEX 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(2:58 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; J.Moody at TEX 40.
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 40(2:26 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by C.Cain at TEX 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(1:49 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAMA 25 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 25(1:42 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAMA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; D.Turner at BAMA 24.
|Sack
3 & 3 - TEXAS 24(1:38 - 4th) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at BAMA 31 for -7 yards (W.Anderson)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEXAS 39(1:34 - 4th) B.Auburn 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:29 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at BAMA 33.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 33(1:25 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; J.Barron at TEX 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(1:14 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by C.Latu at TEX 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TEX 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 42(0:49 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 42. Catch made by C.Latu at TEX 42. Gain of 5 yards. C.Latu ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(0:35 - 4th) B.Young scrambles to TEX 17 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at TEX 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(0:27 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 17(0:24 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 17(0:19 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEX 17. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEX 17. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TEX 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAMA 23(0:15 - 4th) W.Reichard 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEX End Zone. R.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Henderson at TEX 24.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(0:05 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 24. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 24. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 46.
