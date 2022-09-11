|
|
|NILL
|TULSA
Brin's 4 TDs, Anderson's late score help Tulsa top NIU 38-35
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Davis Brin threw four touchdown passes, Steven Anderson scored on a 1-yard run in the closing seconds and Tulsa blew a 17-point lead before the Golden Hurricane beat Northern Illinois 38-35 Saturday night.
Rocky Lombardi threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cole Tucker on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Huskies (1-1) their first lead at 28-24. Davis, on fourth-and-goal, answered with a 1-yard scoring strike to Keylon Stokes with 10:36 left but Lombardi added a 1-yard TD run to make it 35-31 with 5:57 to play.
Anderson was stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the NIU 46 but the Huskies failed to convert on fourth down a few plays later and Tulsa (1-1) took possession at its own 48 with 1:54 to go. Brin threw an incomplete pass and then was sacked by Michael Kennedy for a 4-yard loss before he hit Malachi Jones on third-and-14 for a 24-yard gain and then, a play later, connected with Stokes for a 31 yards before Anderson's touchdown capped the scoring with 58 seconds remaining.
Lombardi was 18-of-31 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and Tucker finished with seven receptions for 123 yards.
---
|
R. Lombardi
12 QB
252 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Brin
7 QB
322 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|391
|430
|Total Plays
|69
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|108
|Rush Attempts
|37
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|265
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-84
|4-56
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.8
|1-57.0
|Return Yards
|-10
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|4-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--13
|1--14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|265
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|391
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|16/31
|252
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|20
|73
|1
|10
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|10
|29
|0
|8
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|5
|18
|0
|13
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|8
|7
|123
|1
|33
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|6
|3
|45
|2
|30
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|4
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|4
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|4
|2
|21
|0
|21
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Gumbs 84 WR
|G. Gumbs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|51.8
|0
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|20/33
|322
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|18
|58
|1
|9
|
T. Gary 21 RB
|T. Gary
|8
|36
|0
|14
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|2
|9
|0
|4
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|7
|7
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|10
|8
|135
|1
|31
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|7
|4
|87
|2
|38
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|7
|4
|61
|0
|24
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|4
|3
|39
|1
|20
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1/2
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|1
|57.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(14:30 - 1st) D.Brin scrambles to TSA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 26(13:27 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(13:08 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 49(12:59 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(12:51 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 39(12:37 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(12:30 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TULSA 33(12:21 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by I.Epps at NIL 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 20. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 25 - TULSA 48(12:08 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by K.Stokes at NIL 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TULSA 38(10:54 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by J.Santana at NIL 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 28. PENALTY on NIL-E.Rogers Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(11:01 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 14(11:00 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 14. Catch made by J.Santana at NIL 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Santana for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 0 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL 6. M.Blakemore returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at NIL 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26(10:03 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 31.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 30(9:29 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(9:05 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TSA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 48(8:27 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to TSA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 47(7:46 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to TSA 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 34(7:12 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 34(7:06 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TSA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 30(6:25 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by C.Tucker at TSA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 25.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NILL 25(5:41 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-M.Cox False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 6 - NILL 37(5:30 - 1st) J.Richardson 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(5:15 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TULSA 29(4:43 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TULSA 29(4:40 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TULSA 29(4:34 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 57 yards to NIL 14 Center-TSA. K.Rutkiewicz returned punt from the NIL 14. Tackled by TSA at NIL 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(4:01 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 18(3:23 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 17.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 17(2:41 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 17(2:54 - 1st) T.Foley punts 48 yards to TSA 35 Center-NIL. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 35. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(2:38 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at NIL 46 for -6 yards (I.Green-May)
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - TULSA 46(15:00 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 39. Catch made by I.Epps at NIL 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 39. PENALTY on NIL-D.Rayner Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(1:23 - 1st) B.Jackson rushed to NIL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 20(1:04 - 1st) B.Jackson rushed to NIL 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 16(0:34 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 15. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - TULSA 15(15:00 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULSA 6(14:49 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULSA 6(14:29 - 2nd) K.Stokes rushed to NIL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 6.
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - TULSA 6(13:52 - 2nd) D.Brin scrambles to NIL 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULSA 18(13:07 - 2nd) Z.Long 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(13:02 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(12:58 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 29(12:18 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 24(11:44 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 55 yards to TSA 21 Center-NIL. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 21. Tackled by NIL at TSA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(11:21 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 34(10:48 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to TSA 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(10:26 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. Tackled by D.Taylor at TSA 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 45(9:46 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TULSA 48(9:09 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by M.Jones at NIL 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(8:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-C.Haberman Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:58 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for E.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:48 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:35 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by J.Santana at NIL 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Santana for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(8:16 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 24(7:36 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 24. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 34(6:54 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(6:34 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 42(5:49 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for M.Joiner.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 42(5:44 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 42(5:40 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 38 yards to TSA 20 Center-NIL. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 20. Tackled by NIL at TSA 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(5:31 - 2nd) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 31. Intercepted by M.Jammeh at TSA 31. Tackled by TSA at TSA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44(5:06 - 2nd) R.Lombardi scrambles to TSA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 39(4:20 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to TSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(3:56 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to TSA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 30.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 30(3:20 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by L.Soraghan at TSA 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13(2:54 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TSA 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 9(2:22 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 9. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at TSA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 45 yards from NIL 35 to the TSA 20. D.Hopkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at TSA 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:11 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 32.
|+38 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 32(1:41 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 32. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(1:14 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to NIL 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(0:57 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 20. Catch made by I.Epps at NIL 20. Gain of 20 yards. I.Epps for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:49 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 28(0:20 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(14:40 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TSA 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 49(14:30 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TSA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 47(13:50 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TSA 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37(13:14 - 3rd) M.Blakemore rushed to TSA 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 30(12:31 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at TSA 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to NIL 35. RECOVERED by J.Richardson. Tackled by TSA at NIL 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(11:44 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 45(11:22 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TSA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 43(10:59 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TSA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 43(10:19 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NILL 43(9:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - NILL 48(9:42 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 48. Catch made by S.Thornton at TSA 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(9:26 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at TSA 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 24.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NILL 24(9:04 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz. R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Pass Interference 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 8(8:57 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TSA End Zone for 8 yards. A.Brown for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 45 yards from NIL 35 to the TSA 20. I.Epps returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at TSA 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(8:49 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 32(8:18 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 30(7:43 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(7:07 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 44. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(6:36 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 41 for yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 34. PENALTY on TSA-C.Baah Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TULSA 49(6:13 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for S.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - TULSA 49(6:07 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+23 YD
3 & 20 - TULSA 49(6:00 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 28.
|+2 YD
4 & 41 - TULSA 28(5:22 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(5:22 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 22(4:59 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for B.Jackson.
|No Good
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(4:56 - 3rd) Z.Long 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 22(4:54 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - NILL 12(4:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-K.Rutkiewicz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - NILL 7(4:02 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 1. Catch made by M.Blakemore at NIL 1. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 1. PENALTY on TSA-T.Davis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 16(3:29 - 3rd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 16.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NILL 16(2:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-S.Thornton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - NILL 11(2:38 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 11. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 21.
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 21(1:57 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 21. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 21. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49(1:36 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(1:20 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by H.Waylee at TSA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 32(0:38 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to TSA 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 33.
|+33 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 33(15:00 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 33. Catch made by C.Tucker at TSA 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Tucker for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:50 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to TSA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(14:29 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to TSA 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(14:18 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to NIL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 50(14:03 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 50. Catch made by I.Epps at NIL 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(13:44 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to NIL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 33.
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 33(13:08 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by K.Stokes at NIL 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 3(12:48 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to NIL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULSA 1(12:06 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to NIL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULSA 1(11:25 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TULSA 1(10:46 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 1. Catch made by K.Stokes at NIL 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Stokes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 45 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL 20. M.Blakemore MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-M.Blakemore at NIL 18. Tackled by TSA at NIL 18.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18(10:36 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 38. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - NILL 14(10:10 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NILL 14(10:08 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NILL 14(9:45 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for M.Blakemore.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NILL 14(9:36 - 4th) T.Foley punts 66 yards to TSA 20 Center-NIL. TSA MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-J.Gandy at TSA 40. Tackled by TSA at TSA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(9:03 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TSA 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 32(8:46 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TSA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(8:31 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 27(7:55 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to TSA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 25.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 25(7:19 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by M.Blakemore at TSA 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4(6:23 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to TSA End Zone for 4 yards. M.Blakemore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. M.Blakemore rushed to TSA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 1(6:18 - 4th) R.Lombardi rushed to TSA End Zone for 1 yards. R.Lombardi for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:06 - 4th) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(5:57 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 26.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(5:29 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(5:12 - 4th) T.Gary rushed to TSA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at TSA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 49(4:37 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TULSA 49(4:33 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - TULSA 45(3:44 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to NIL 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 46(3:38 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 46(2:53 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 49(2:06 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TSA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 48.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NILL 48(1:58 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:53 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:49 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 44 for -4 yards (M.Kennedy)
|+24 YD
3 & 14 - TULSA 44(1:19 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 44. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 32.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(0:58 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by K.Stokes at NIL 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 1. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 1(1:01 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. S.Anderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 45 yards from TSA 35 to the NIL 20. M.Blakemore returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at NIL 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(0:45 - 4th) NIL pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at NIL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45(0:32 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for M.Blakemore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 45(0:42 - 4th) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Int
3 & 10 - NILL 45(0:37 - 4th) R.Lombardi pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 45. Intercepted by T.Davis at NIL 45. Tackled by NIL at TSA 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(0:32 - 4th) D.Brin kneels at the TSA 40.
