|
|
|INST
|PURDUE
O'Connell, Jones help Purdue take easy route past Sycamores
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and receiver Charlie Jones appear to be in perfect sync.
The childhood friends hooked up for three first-half touchdowns in their second college game together, and then watched the rest of the Boilermakers' 56-0 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.
Jones caught nine passes for 133 yards in his second straight 100-yard game since transferring to Purdue from Iowa. O'Connell went 17 of 19 for 211 yards and four scores while moving past Scott Campbell and into sixth on the school list for passing TDs. The first walk-on to earn Purdue's starting quarterback job now has 48 TD passes.
The combination of O'Connell and Jones has looked virtually unstoppable so far, connecting 21 times for 286 yards and four scores this season.
''I came here, obviously, for the offense and I like what I'm seeing so far,'' said Jones, who has already matched last season's reception total. ''Definitely, it was a good move.''
The Sycamores (1-1) fell to 0-6 all-time against the Boilermakers (1-1), and it didn't Purdue long to take control.
Cam Allen recovered a fumble on the game's first snap and four plays later King Doerue scored on a 4-yard TD run. Jones stiff-armed a defender on his way to a 7-yard TD catch and O'Connell found Paul Piferi for a 26-yard score on the next two series. O'Connell closed out the half with TD passes of 36 and 5 yards to Jones to make it 35-0.
''We had three turnovers and you can't turn the ball over like we did today and expect to win,'' Sycamores coach Curt Mallory said. ''We weren't able to stop the run and we weren't able to run.''
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm pulled O'Connell, Doerue and Jones at the start of the second half. The Boilermakers tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.
Indiana State finished with 145 total yards.
''We needed to come out there and take care of business,'' Brohm said. ''And we did that.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana State: This was no surprise. Indiana State is 0-18 all-time against current Big Ten members. Dante Hendrix had an impressive season debut with five receptions for 90 yards. Now the Sycamores must prepare for the traditional Missouri Valley Football Conference gauntlet.
Purdue: O'Connell and Jones helped the Boilermakers bounce back after a demoralizing loss to Penn State in the season opener. The 56-point margin was the largest in Brohm's six-year tenure and it was also the second shutout in his Purdue career. The Boilermakers beat UConn 49-0 last year. Now Purdue can build some momentum for the resumption of conference play in three weeks.
BIG PLAY D
First, Allen recovered the fumble. Then he zig-zagged across the field in the third quarter for a 65-yard interception return that made it 49-0.
Purdue now has two TDs off interceptions in two weeks. Chris Jefferson scored on a 72-yard interception in the season-opening loss to Penn State.
WORTH WATCHING
Brohm announced playmaking safety-linebacker Jalen Graham would miss an ''extended'' amount of time with an undisclosed injury after they got MRI results back Friday. Brohm also said he expects receiver Broc Thompson to miss some time with a knee injury.
MEMORABLE MOMENT
Purdue held a pregame moment of silence in memory of the three Indiana State students who were killed in a fiery car crash Aug. 21.
First-year football players Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks died. Two other football players, John Moore and Omarion Dixon, were seriously injured in the crash but were released from the hospital this week. Dixon was a high school star at nearby Lafayette Harrison.
The Sycamores also had a moment of silence before last week's home opener, but Mallory and three of the team captains thanked Purdue for its gesture earlier this week.
UP NEXT
Indiana State: Returns home to take on Montana next Saturday.
Purdue: Makes its first road trip next weekend at Syracuse. ---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Hendrix
8 WR
90 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
211 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|28
|Rushing
|3
|16
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|145
|521
|Total Plays
|56
|75
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|232
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|94
|289
|Comp. - Att.
|9-20
|25-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|3-13
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-38.8
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|24
|73
|Punts - Returns
|1-24
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-67
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|289
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|145
|TOTAL YDS
|521
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hodge 4 RB
|T. Hodge
|9
|32
|0
|11
|
J. Dinka 27 RB
|J. Dinka
|12
|16
|0
|5
|
D. Basinger 22 RB
|D. Basinger
|5
|12
|0
|4
|
C. Chambers 9 QB
|C. Chambers
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
E. Olaes 7 QB
|E. Olaes
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|
G. Screws 10 QB
|G. Screws
|5
|-12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hendrix 8 WR
|D. Hendrix
|0
|5
|90
|0
|33
|
E. Chambers 85 WR
|E. Chambers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Ferrell 44 TE
|T. Ferrell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Hodge 4 RB
|T. Hodge
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Collins 15 WR
|D. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Basinger 22 RB
|D. Basinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Caton 1 WR
|D. Caton
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Blackwell 17 DB
|M. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 29 LB
|J. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kone 24 DB
|B. Kone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Caton 1 WR
|D. Caton
|1
|24.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|17/19
|211
|4
|0
|
M. Alaimo 1 QB
|M. Alaimo
|4/5
|37
|0
|0
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|3/3
|33
|0
|0
|
B. Allen 18 QB
|B. Allen
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|13
|78
|1
|14
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|11
|55
|1
|14
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|12
|37
|0
|12
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|3
|7
|1
|4
|
M. Alaimo 1 QB
|M. Alaimo
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|0
|9
|133
|3
|36
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|0
|5
|37
|0
|19
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|4
|2
|31
|0
|19
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
P. Terrell 84 WR
|P. Terrell
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Maxwell 85 WR
|A. Maxwell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Biber 82 TE
|D. Biber
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Sullivan 81 WR
|C. Sullivan
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Karlaftis 14 LB
|Y. Karlaftis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|
C. Krockover 41 K
|C. Krockover
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|2
|43.5
|0
|46
|
B. Cropsey 47 P
|B. Cropsey
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|3.0
|3
|0
|
A. Sowinski 26 WR
|A. Sowinski
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 30 for 5 yards. T.Hodge FUMBLES forced by S.Kane. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-C.Allen at INDS 30. Tackled by INDS at INDS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(14:53 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 30. Catch made by T.Tracy at INDS 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at INDS 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26(14:23 - 1st) K.Doerue rushed to INDS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at INDS 23.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 23(14:05 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 23. Catch made by T.Tracy at INDS 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Kone; J.Moore at INDS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 4(13:30 - 1st) K.Doerue rushed to INDS End Zone for 4 yards. K.Doerue for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(13:20 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - INST 27(12:53 - 1st) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws sacked at INDS 19 for -8 yards (J.Sullivan)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - INST 19(12:16 - 1st) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for D.Hendrix.
|Punt
4 & 16 - INST 19(12:12 - 1st) H.Traum punts 39 yards to PUR 42 Center-J.Perry. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(12:06 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:36 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:31 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 36. Catch made by T.Tracy at INDS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 31(10:55 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 31. Catch made by P.Durham at INDS 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(10:32 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to INDS 7 for 17 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 7(10:03 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 7. Catch made by C.Jones at INDS 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Jones for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - INST 25(9:57 - 1st) G.Screws pass complete to INDS 25. Catch made by D.Collins at INDS 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 29. PENALTY on INDS-S.Schneider Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 23 - INST 12(9:35 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 11.
|-6 YD
2 & 24 - INST 11(8:48 - 1st) G.Screws pass complete to INDS 11. Catch made by D.Caton at INDS 11. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 5.
|No Gain
3 & 30 - INST 5(8:11 - 1st) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for D.Basinger.
|Punt
4 & 30 - INST 5(8:08 - 1st) H.Traum punts 41 yards to INDS 46 Center-J.Perry. C.Jones returned punt from the INDS 46. Tackled by INDS at INDS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(7:57 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to INDS 26 for 17 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:24 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to INDS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(6:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 26. Catch made by P.Piferi at INDS 26. Gain of 26 yards. P.Piferi for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(6:44 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - INST 28(6:13 - 1st) G.Screws pass complete to INDS 28. Catch made by D.Hendrix at INDS 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - INST 45(5:47 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - INST 50(5:10 - 1st) T.Hodge rushed to PUR 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - INST 49(4:37 - 1st) G.Screws scrambles to PUR 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 43. PENALTY on PUR-S.Humpich Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - INST 43(4:12 - 1st) G.Screws pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by D.Hendrix at PUR 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - INST 14(3:31 - 1st) G.Screws pass complete to PUR 14. Catch made by T.Ferrell at PUR 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 11.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - INST 11(2:54 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for D.Collins.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - INST 11(2:49 - 1st) G.Screws pass complete to PUR 11. Catch made by D.Hendrix at PUR 11. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PUR at PUR 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - INST 4(2:26 - 1st) C.Chambers rushed to PUR 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - INST 2(1:53 - 1st) C.Chambers rushed to PUR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - INST 2(1:11 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to PUR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - INST 1(0:31 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to PUR 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 2(0:27 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 2.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 2(15:00 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 2. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 2. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 7.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 7(14:29 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 7. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(14:10 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 22 for yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 22. PENALTY on PUR-C.Jones Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - PURDUE 8(13:52 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 8.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - PURDUE 8(13:20 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 8. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 17(12:43 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 17. Catch made by K.Doerue at PUR 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 24.
|Punt
4 & 1 - PURDUE 24(12:16 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 41 yards to INDS 35 Center-PUR. D.Caton MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by INDS-D.Caton at INDS 35. Tackled by PUR at PUR 41.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - INST 41(12:06 - 2nd) G.Screws pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by D.Hendrix at PUR 41. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - INST 8(11:46 - 2nd) T.Hodge rushed to PUR 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - INST 7(11:05 - 2nd) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for T.Hodge.
|Int
3 & 7 - INST 7(10:56 - 2nd) G.Screws pass INTERCEPTED at PUR End Zone. Intercepted by J.Brown at PUR End Zone. Tackled by INDS at PUR 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 2(10:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1(10:47 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(10:13 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(9:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on PUR-M.Moussa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - PURDUE 19(9:25 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PURDUE 27(8:58 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PURDUE 27(8:32 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 27(8:25 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 46 yards to INDS 27 Center-PUR. Fair catch by D.Caton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - INST 27(8:18 - 2nd) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - INST 29(7:51 - 2nd) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - INST 36(7:07 - 2nd) C.Chambers rushed to INDS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - INST 38(6:31 - 2nd) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - INST 40(6:02 - 2nd) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for D.Hendrix.
|Sack
3 & 8 - INST 40(5:54 - 2nd) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws sacked at INDS 36 for -4 yards (K.Sydnor)
|Punt
4 & 12 - INST 36(5:14 - 2nd) H.Traum punts 30 yards to PUR 34 Center-J.Perry. Fair catch by C.Jones. PENALTY on INDS-INDS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(5:08 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 39. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 47(4:44 - 2nd) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(4:23 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 50. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(3:56 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 36. Catch made by C.Jones at INDS 36. Gain of 36 yards. C.Jones for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(3:50 - 2nd) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - INST 26(3:11 - 2nd) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - INST 27(2:27 - 2nd) G.Screws scrambles to INDS 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - INST 27(2:15 - 2nd) H.Traum punts 39 yards to PUR 34 Center-J.Perry. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 34. Tackled by INDS at PUR 37. PENALTY on INDS-M.Hauser Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(2:06 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(1:53 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 34(1:32 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 34. Catch made by D.Mockobee at INDS 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 33.
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 33(1:02 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 33. Catch made by C.Jones at INDS 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 5(0:51 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to INDS 5. Catch made by C.Jones at INDS 5. Gain of 5 yards. C.Jones for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from INDS 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(14:34 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(14:10 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(13:34 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to INDS 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - PURDUE 43(13:00 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to INDS 43. Catch made by D.Biber at INDS 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 37(12:21 - 3rd) A.Burton pass complete to INDS 37. Catch made by D.Burks at INDS 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:56 - 3rd) K.Lewisq rushed to INDS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 22(11:22 - 3rd) A.Burton rushed to INDS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 17(10:51 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to INDS 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 16.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 16(10:16 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to INDS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(9:43 - 3rd) A.Burton scrambles to INDS 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(9:20 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to INDS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Downing for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 60 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS 5. Fair catch by D.Caton.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 25(9:15 - 3rd) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - INST 25(8:44 - 3rd) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws sacked at INDS 19 for -6 yards (B.Deen)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - INST 19(7:54 - 3rd) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for L.Rees.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - INST 19(7:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on INDS-INDS Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - INST 14(7:48 - 3rd) H.Traum punts 41 yards to PUR 45 Center-J.Perry. A.Sowinski MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by INDS-E.Chambers at PUR 45. Tackled by PUR at PUR 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 45(7:39 - 3rd) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for M.Qualls.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - INST 45(7:33 - 3rd) T.Hodge rushed to PUR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 39.
|Int
3 & 4 - INST 39(6:56 - 3rd) G.Screws pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 35. Intercepted by C.Allen at PUR 35. C.Allen for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) J.Macias kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Fair catch by D.Caton.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(6:43 - 3rd) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - INST 36(6:13 - 3rd) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - INST 33(5:32 - 3rd) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for INDS.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - INST 33(5:25 - 3rd) E.Olaes pass complete to INDS 33. Catch made by D.Hendrix at INDS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 37.
|Punt
4 & 9 - INST 37(4:51 - 3rd) H.Traum punts 36 yards to PUR 27 Center-J.Perry. Fair catch by A.Sowinski.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(4:46 - 3rd) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 20 for -7 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - PURDUE 20(4:17 - 3rd) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 30.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 30(3:49 - 3rd) M.Alaimo pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(3:18 - 3rd) M.Alaimo pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by P.Terrell at PUR 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 45(2:48 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(2:22 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 33(1:50 - 3rd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 33(1:44 - 3rd) M.Alaimo scrambles to INDS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(1:13 - 3rd) K.Lewisq rushed to INDS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 24(0:41 - 3rd) M.Alaimo pass complete to INDS 24. Catch made by C.Sullivan at INDS 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 18(0:19 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(15:00 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS End Zone for 14 yards. D.Mockobee for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) C.Krockover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) J.Macias kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the INDS End Zone. Fair catch by D.Caton.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(14:54 - 4th) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - INST 26(14:12 - 4th) E.Olaes pass complete to INDS 26. Catch made by E.Chambers at INDS 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - INST 31(13:34 - 4th) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for K.Barnett.
|Punt
4 & 4 - INST 31(13:29 - 4th) H.Traum punts 27 yards to PUR 42 Center-J.Perry. Fair catch by A.Sowinski.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(13:23 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 50.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PURDUE 50(12:52 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 50(12:19 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(11:51 - 4th) M.Alaimo pass complete to INDS 44. Catch made by P.Terrell at INDS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 38(11:24 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to INDS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 36(10:50 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to INDS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 36.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - PURDUE 36(10:14 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - INST 35(10:09 - 4th) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - INST 37(9:30 - 4th) E.Olaes rushed to INDS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - INST 39(9:05 - 4th) E.Olaes pass complete to INDS 39. Catch made by T.Hodge at INDS 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - INST 41(8:19 - 4th) A.Beacom punts 48 yards to PUR 11 Center-J.Perry. Fair catch by A.Sowinski.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(8:07 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 14.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 14(7:35 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:11 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 27(6:34 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 32(5:55 - 4th) B.Allen steps back to pass. B.Allen pass incomplete intended for P.Terrell.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 32(5:51 - 4th) B.Cropsey punts 41 yards to INDS 27 Center-PUR. Fair catch by D.Caton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 27(5:45 - 4th) D.Basinger rushed to INDS 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - INST 27(5:03 - 4th) D.Basinger rushed to INDS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - INST 30(4:21 - 4th) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes sacked at INDS 27 for -3 yards (S.Kpaka; Y.Karlaftis)
|Punt
4 & 10 - INST 27(3:38 - 4th) A.Beacom punts 48 yards to PUR 25 Center-J.Perry. Downed by J.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(3:25 - 4th) B.Allen pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by A.Maxwell at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(2:57 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(2:34 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by INDS at PUR 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 50(1:58 - 4th) K.Lewisq rushed to INDS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 48(1:23 - 4th) B.Allen steps back to pass. B.Allen pass incomplete intended for K.Lewisq. PENALTY on PUR-M.Klare Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - PURDUE 48(1:19 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to INDS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - INST 46(1:14 - 4th) D.Basinger rushed to INDS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at INDS 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - INST 49(0:41 - 4th) D.Basinger rushed to PUR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - INST 49(0:11 - 4th) D.Basinger rushed to PUR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 45.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1