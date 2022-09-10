|
No. 15 Miami pulls away in 2nd half, tops Southern Miss 30-7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Some in-game adversity hit Miami for the first time this season. The Hurricanes responded.
A pair of third-quarter touchdowns - barely 2 minutes apart - changed the game, Henry Parrish rushed for 97 yards and a score, and No. 15 Miami pulled away in the second half to beat Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday.
The Hurricanes (2-0) trailed for most of the second quarter, then shook off the slow start by scoring the game's final 27 points.
''I think it's a good thing, actually,'' said Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who completed 20 of 29 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception. ''Obviously, we want to move the ball with ease ... but I think adversity, we needed that for the rest of the season, just to experience that a little.''
Thaddius Franklin Jr. rushed in from 7 yards out for a 17-7 third-quarter lead, Van Dyke connected with Key'Shawn Smith for a 35-yard flea-flicker touchdown on Miami's next offensive snap, and the outcome wasn't in doubt again.
''Certainly, when you're 1-0 for the week, that's your goal,'' Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. ''But certainly, we want to play more polished, more precise, football. So, we've got to practice better, we've got to keep coaching better and we've got to keep working it better. We've got to go get better.''
Parrish had a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half for the Hurricanes, who have started with two wins for only the seventh time in the past 18 seasons.
Jason Brownlee caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilcke for Southern Miss (0-2). That capped a six-play, 75-yard drive for the Golden Eagles -- but they managed only 122 yards on their next seven drives, five of which ended in punts, one with an interception in the end zone and the other with a fumble.
''We came out here to win the game,'' Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. ''Credit to Mario and his guys. Man, I've got great respect for him and a lot of the guys on their staff for making the adjustments to win the game. I thought they wore on us as the game went on.''
Frank Gore Jr., the son of Miami Hall of Famer Frank Gore, was held largely in check by the Hurricanes' defense in his return to his hometown. Gore Jr. had seven carries for 10 yards, and two catches for 16 more yards. That's after he rushed for 178 yards last week in Southern Miss' opening-game loss to Liberty.
Wilcke completed 16 of 27 passes for 207 yards for the Golden Eagles. Brownlee had five of those catches for 102 yards.
Andy Borregales kicked three field goals for Miami.
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles were 20 seconds away from doing something that the program hasn't done in nearly 12 years. The last time Southern Miss led an AP-ranked team on the road at halftime was Nov. 13, 2010 in what became a win over then-No. 25 UCF. That week marked UCF's first-ever appearance in the AP poll; Miami was ranked this week for the 511th time.
Miami: There will be much on the film, especially the first-half film, for the Hurricanes to correct before going to Texas A&M next week. The offensive line will be a key point of emphasis, after it let Southern Miss sack Van Dyke four times and get in his face on several other occasions.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Hurricanes will remain ranked, probably right around the No. 15 spot they held this week and set up a ranked-vs.-ranked game in College Station next week. The last three of those games - when both teams enter ranked - haven't exactly gone great for the Hurricanes; they're 0-3, having gotten outscored 148-56.
INJURIES
Miami DE Akeem Mesidor, who had four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in last week's win over Bethune-Cookman, was held out with a lower body injury.
UP NEXT
Southern Miss: Host Northwestern State on Sept. 17.
Miami: Visits No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 17. The Aggies are sure to fall in the poll after their loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.
|
J. Brownlee
1 WR
102 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
H. Parrish Jr.
21 RB
109 RuYds, RuTD, 18 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|24
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|231
|463
|Total Plays
|50
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|198
|Rush Attempts
|23
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|207
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.1
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|17
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|231
|TOTAL YDS
|463
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|16/27
|207
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|12
|29
|0
|11
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|7
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|10
|5
|102
|1
|33
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|3
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|6
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|2
|2
|13
|0
|18
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|4-5
|0.0
|1
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 36 DT
|B. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|7
|44.1
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|21/30
|263
|1
|1
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|2/2
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|23
|109
|1
|15
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|12
|49
|1
|8
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|6
|-16
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|8
|7
|99
|0
|32
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|4
|53
|0
|30
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|3
|49
|1
|35
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|4
|3
|40
|0
|20
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|3
|3
|18
|0
|12
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lichtenstein 55 DL
|J. Lichtenstein
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Roberts 99 DL
|E. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed Jr. 17 LB
|W. Steed Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 46 DB
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Kelly 32 DL
|N. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|44.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|2
|19.0
|30
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:47 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at MFL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29(14:32 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at MFL 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(13:55 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAMI 29(13:55 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 29(13:50 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 53 yards to USM 18 Center-MFL. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 18(13:42 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to USM 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at USM 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - USM 18(13:16 - 1st) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts at USM 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 27(12:42 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Steed at USM 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28(12:30 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at USM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 29(11:58 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - USM 29(11:11 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at USM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38(10:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 44.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - USM 44(9:56 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Brinson at USM 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - USM 40(9:19 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at USM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 50(8:45 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 50(8:41 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - USM 50(8:36 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to MFL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts; A.Moultrie at MFL 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - USM 47(7:58 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 47 yards to MFL End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(7:53 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(7:46 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+38 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 20(6:53 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to USM 42 for 38 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(6:37 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to USM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 39(6:15 - 1st) T.Van Dyke scrambles to USM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 38(5:38 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by B.Smith at USM 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(5:10 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to USM 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 24(4:40 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to USM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; B.Lewis at USM 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:05 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to USM 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Ratcliff at USM 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 15(3:30 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to USM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 13(2:49 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 13. Catch made by K.Smith at USM 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 10.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(2:31 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to USM 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIAMI 12(2:18 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 12(2:14 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to USM 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIAMI 20(1:40 - 1st) A.Borregales 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:37 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at USM 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - USM 27(1:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 27. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at USM 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - USM 34(1:13 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-C.Cavallo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - USM 29(0:10 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(0:03 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 50.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 50(14:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - USM 50(14:54 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by F.Gore at MFL 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(14:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by J.Brownlee at MFL 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Brownlee for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:24 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:24 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:24 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by USM at MFL 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(13:58 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:31 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 50. Catch made by E.Arroyo at USM 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 45(12:49 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to USM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 42(12:39 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to USM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(12:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by X.Restrepo at USM 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 33.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAMI 33(11:30 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to USM 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAMI 33(11:04 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|Int
4 & 4 - MIAMI 33(10:56 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at USM 16. Intercepted by M.Shorts at USM 16. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at USM 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 32(10:48 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to USM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at USM 32.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - USM 32(10:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 32. Catch made by D.Jones at USM 32. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 32. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 32(9:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by J.Brownlee at MFL 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 16. PENALTY on USM-USM Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - USM 37(9:34 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at MFL 45 for -8 yards (J.Lichtenstein)
|+4 YD
2 & 23 - USM 45(8:45 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to MFL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - USM 41(8:05 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to MFL 39 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 39.
|Punt
4 & 17 - USM 39(7:22 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 16 yards to MFL 23 Center-USM. Downed by M.McLaurin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(7:12 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at MFL 27. PENALTY on USM-A.Cooley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(6:56 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 37 for -5 yards (J.Ratcliff)
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 37(6:20 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at MFL 40.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MIAMI 40(5:43 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 35 for -5 yards (Q.Bivens)
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIAMI 35(4:56 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 42 yards to USM 23 Center-MFL. Downed by C.James.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(4:45 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at USM 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - USM 26(4:09 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly; K.Smith at USM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - USM 29(3:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 4 - USM 29(3:24 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 57 yards to MFL 14 Center-USM. Downed by M.Shorts.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(3:12 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 14(3:05 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 14. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; S.Latham at MFL 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:35 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(2:02 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(1:36 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 45 for -2 yards (A.Habas)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - MIAMI 45(1:22 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 45. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 50.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MIAMI 50(1:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL. PENALTY on USM-J.Carr Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(0:56 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to USM 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at USM 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(0:45 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by B.Smith at USM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(0:34 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 19. Catch made by R.Brinson at USM 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 1(0:24 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. H.Parrish for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the USM End Zone. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Harrell at USM 20. PENALTY on USM-B.Dennis Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 6 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 6(0:13 - 2nd) USM kneels at the USM 5.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at USM 29.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - USM 29(14:35 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 29. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at USM 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - USM 24(14:04 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at USM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - USM 34(13:33 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 51 yards to MFL 15 Center-T.Harvey. T.Stevenson returned punt from the MFL 15. Pushed out of bounds by USM at MFL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(13:21 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at MFL 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 29(12:53 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at MFL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(12:17 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; M.Shorts at MFL 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 39(11:45 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at MFL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(11:22 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by T.Franklin at MFL 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USM at MFL 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 49(10:52 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to USM 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(10:15 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to USM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 39(9:52 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by X.Restrepo at USM 39. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harrell at USM 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(9:25 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to USM 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 19.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MIAMI 19(8:38 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on MFL-J.Campbell Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - MIAMI 34(8:54 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by H.Parrish at USM 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 22.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 22(8:13 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to USM 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(7:43 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to USM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 8(7:16 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to USM End Zone for 8 yards. T.Franklin for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(7:10 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at USM 22.
|Sack
2 & 13 - USM 22(6:37 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 13 for -9 yards (L.Taylor)
|+11 YD
3 & 22 - USM 13(5:57 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 13. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Brinson; A.Blades at USM 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - USM 24(5:17 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 41 yards to MFL 35 Center-T.Harvey. T.Stevenson returned punt from the MFL 35. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 35.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:02 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by K.Smith at USM 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Smith for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25(4:56 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25(4:51 - 3rd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at USM 24.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - USM 24(4:16 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 24. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at USM 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38(3:51 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 38. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 50.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - USM 50(3:38 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by J.Brownlee at MFL 50. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 17.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 17(3:00 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke rushed to MFL 6 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 6.
|Int
1 & 6 - USM 6(2:36 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at MFL End Zone. Intercepted by T.Stevenson at MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:28 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 20. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at MFL 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(1:53 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; S.Bozeman at MFL 43.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MIAMI 43(1:16 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 43. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 40. PENALTY on MFL-W.Mallory Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIAMI 33(1:07 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - MIAMI 35(1:02 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by T.Franklin at MFL 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; D.Quewon at MFL 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 46(0:19 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 42 yards to USM 12 Center-C.James. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(0:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-B.Mays False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - USM 7(0:11 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 7. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at USM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 13(15:00 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USM 13(14:54 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|Punt
4 & 8 - USM 13(14:49 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 46 yards to MFL 41 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by X.Restrepo.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(14:41 - 4th) B.Smith rushed to MFL 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at MFL 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 48(14:15 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(13:39 - 4th) T.Van Dyke scrambles to USM 42 for 3 yards. T.Van Dyke ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 42(13:04 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to USM 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; M.Shorts at USM 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(12:31 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 31.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIAMI 31(11:58 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-MFL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIAMI 37(11:40 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 26 for yards. Tackled by USM at USM 26. PENALTY on MFL-J.Clark Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+32 YD
2 & 16 - MIAMI 41(11:31 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 41. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(10:54 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by X.Restrepo at USM 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(10:31 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to USM 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 17(10:00 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAMI 15(9:20 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIAMI 22(9:15 - 4th) A.Borregales 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:11 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at USM 41.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(8:49 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at USM 36.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - USM 36(8:11 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-N.Kelly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 41(7:45 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to MFL 45 for yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 45. PENALTY on USM-J.Brownlee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - USM 40(7:39 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - USM 40(7:33 - 4th) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 44 for 4 yards. Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Williams at USM 44. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(7:24 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Bozeman; J.Williams at USM 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - MIAMI 45(6:47 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by M.Redding at USM 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at USM 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 36(6:14 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Bozeman; J.Williams at USM 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(5:42 - 4th) K.Smith rushed to USM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAMI 26(5:10 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 26.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 26(4:19 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIAMI 37(3:40 - 4th) A.Borregales 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 55 yards from MFL 35 to the USM 10. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at USM 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:27 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at USM 24.
|Sack
2 & 11 - USM 24(2:54 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 19 for -5 yards (N.Kelly)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - USM 19(2:23 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 16 - USM 19(2:17 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 51 yards to MFL 30 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by X.Restrepo.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(2:09 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 22 for -8 yards (S.Bozeman)
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - MIAMI 22(1:23 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by K.Smith at MFL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at MFL 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 32(1:08 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USM at MFL 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAMI 37(0:20 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 41 yards to USM 22 Center-C.James. N.Brooks MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-K.Kinchens at USM 24. Tackled by USM at USM 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(0:11 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to USM 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 17.
