Oregon State rallies past Fresno State 35-32
FRESNO, Calif. (AP)
Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.
The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1).
''They called a timeout and I kept thinking to myself, `We came here down here to win the game, not to go to overtime,''' Smith said. ''The opportunity with Jack Colletto on the 2 and we did it.''
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said he wasn't trying to ice the kicker when he called the timeout but just wanted to avoid confusion among his players.
''(The Beavers) were going back and forth with field goal and going for it so so we had to have the right personnel on the field,'' he said.
The Bulldogs didn't have the players to stop Colletto. He took a direct snap and ran it in for the score that gave the Beavers their first 2-0 start since 2014.
''I was like I think this could work,'' Colletto said of his reaction when Smith called his number. ''We've had some success with the plays we've had and it worked out perfectly.''
It capped a wild final stretch of the game that featured three lead changes in the final 1:50.
Chance Nolan threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison with 1:50 remaining to put Oregon State ahead 29-26 on the 2-point conversion.
Jake Haener needed just 45 seconds to answer, completing a 45-yard pass to Jalen Moreno-Cropper that set up the go-ahead 4-yard score to Erik Brooks with 1:05 to play.
Abraham Montano missed the extra point and the Beavers had a chance to tie it with a field goal or win it with a TD.
A 28-yard pass from Nolan to Luke Musgrave got the ball to the 14 and then a pass interference call set up the final decision for Smith and the game-winning score.
Nolan finished 14 for 27 for 219 yards and a TD.
Colletto ran for two scores and Silas Bolden and Deshaun Fenwick also had TD runs for Oregon State.
Jordan Mims ran for 122 yards and two scores, and Haener threw for 360 yards for the Bulldogs, who were seeking their first 2-0 start since 2013.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: The Beavers won for the first time in six trips to Fresno State and got through a tricky opening stretch against Boise State and Fresno State with two wins.
''That's big,'' Smith said. ''These are two quality teams that we just played. Our main goal isn't to be great non-conference. But these two games set us up. The type of style Pac-12 compared to these two teams is not much different.''
Fresno State: The Bulldogs were hoping for their first home win against a Pac-12 team in 10 years but blew too many chances. They drove to the Oregon State 25 or closer seven times and turned those trips into just two touchdowns. Montano missed a 34-yard field goal after one red zone drive and Fresno State settled for field goals four other times for 12 points. Mims' TD run in the third quarter provided the only TD until Haener's late TD.
''We moved the ball well and did a lot of good things but you have to score touchdowns,'' Haener said. ''Some of that is on me. I have to do a better job with decisions down in the red zone.''
UP NEXT
Oregon State: Hosts Montana State next Saturday.
Fresno State: Visit No. 10 Southern California on Saturday in the Bulldogs first game against a top 10 team since losing to No. 6 Washington and No. 1 Alabama in 2017.
---
D. Fenwick
5 RB
102 RuYds, RuTD
J. Mims
7 RB
122 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 27 ReYds, 3 RECs
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|10
|9
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|397
|492
|Total Plays
|64
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|132
|Rush Attempts
|37
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|219
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|30-47
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|10-67
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|219
|PASS YDS
|360
|178
|RUSH YDS
|132
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|14/27
|219
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|19
|102
|1
|18
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|36
|1
|36
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|4
|18
|0
|14
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|3
|13
|0
|8
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|2
|13
|0
|14
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3
|6
|2
|2
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|4
|-9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|8
|5
|80
|0
|30
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|8
|5
|53
|1
|17
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Tongue 9 WR
|M. Tongue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|5
|47.8
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|30/46
|360
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|21
|122
|2
|42
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|8
|0
|6
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|4
|4
|0
|7
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|1
|0
|1
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|6
|6
|100
|0
|33
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|7
|4
|95
|0
|60
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|10
|8
|83
|0
|45
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|3
|3
|27
|0
|26
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|5
|3
|24
|0
|12
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|7
|3
|21
|1
|12
T. Jones 8 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 1 LB
|R. Scott
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|4/6
|43
|2/3
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|2
|40.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|28.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 29(14:28 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREGST 29(14:24 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for L.Musgrave.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 29(14:17 - 1st) L.Loecher punts 64 yards to FRE 7 Center-ORS. Downed by J.Swen.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 7(14:06 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 7. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 8(13:28 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 8. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 15.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FRESNO 15(12:45 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FRESNO 15(12:39 - 1st) C.King punts 32 yards to FRE 47 Center-FRE. Downed by FRE.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(12:31 - 1st) J.Irish rushed to FRE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OREGST 48(11:55 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to FRE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - OREGST 48(11:18 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by T.Harrison at FRE 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 39.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - OREGST 39(10:39 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to FRE 39. Catch made by L.Musgrave at FRE 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(10:04 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(9:56 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to FRE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 28(9:22 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to FRE 28. Catch made by S.Bolden at FRE 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(8:43 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 11 for 2 yards. FUMBLES forced by L.Bailey. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-D.Fenwick at FRE 11. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 11(8:10 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to FRE 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OREGST 5(7:28 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 5.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - OREGST 5(6:44 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to FRE 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 3(6:19 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 2(5:43 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to FRE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Colletto for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 62 yards from ORS 35 to the FRE 3. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at FRE 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(5:33 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 32. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 34.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FRESNO 34(4:57 - 1st) PENALTY on FRE-N.Remigio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 29(4:32 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 38(3:51 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at FRE 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(3:35 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to ORS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(3:02 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to ORS 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 42.
|+42 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 42(2:28 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to ORS End Zone for 42 yards. J.Mims for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:19 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for M.Tongue.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:13 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(1:45 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan sacked at ORS 31 for -8 yards (R.Scott)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - OREGST 31(1:04 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - OREGST 31(0:58 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 34.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OREGST 34(0:22 - 1st) L.Loecher punts 35 yards to FRE 31 Center-ORS. Downed by L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(0:15 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 38(14:21 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(14:01 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 48(13:19 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 48. Catch made by Z.Pope at ORS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(12:48 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 36. Catch made by J.Cropper at ORS 36. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 34(12:08 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by N.Remigio at ORS 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(11:34 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for T.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 16(11:20 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 16. Catch made by T.Jones at ORS 16. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at ORS 16. PENALTY on FRE-T.Jones Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FRESNO 16(11:19 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|No Good
4 & 10 - FRESNO 24(10:50 - 2nd) A.Montano 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:46 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 29(10:13 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(9:42 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on FRE-B.Lux Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(9:36 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to FRE 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(9:06 - 2nd) S.Bolden rushed to FRE End Zone for 36 yards. S.Bolden for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at FRE 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(8:49 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at FRE 32.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FRESNO 32(8:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-J.Spomer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 27(8:31 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Kelly at FRE 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(7:46 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 48. Catch made by J.Kelly at ORS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 44(7:10 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to ORS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 42.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - FRESNO 42(6:57 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Cropper. PENALTY on ORS-A.Chatfield Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(6:49 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 37. Catch made by T.Jones at ORS 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 29(6:28 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(5:55 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 23(5:13 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 23. Catch made by J.Kelly at ORS 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 17(4:31 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(3:52 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 10(3:47 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 10. Catch made by J.Cropper at ORS 10. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 3(3:14 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - FRESNO 16(3:09 - 2nd) A.Montano 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 56 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS 9. Fair catch by J.Irish.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(3:04 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OREGST 28(2:33 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|Sack
3 & 7 - OREGST 28(2:28 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan sacked at ORS 20 for -8 yards (I.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 15 - OREGST 20(2:07 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 42 yards to FRE 38 Center-ORS. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 38. Tackled by ORS at ORS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:57 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 29(1:38 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by N.Remigio at ORS 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(1:23 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 12.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FRESNO 12(0:53 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Cropper. PENALTY on ORS-J.Rawls Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 7(0:46 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 3(0:37 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 5 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FRESNO 5(0:15 - 2nd) J.Haener spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5(0:14 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FRESNO 13(0:09 - 2nd) A.Montano 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 39 yards from ORS 35 to the FRE 26. Fair catch by M.Vavao.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(15:00 - 3rd) N.Remigio rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 27(14:34 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(13:50 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 37(13:43 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 37. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(13:04 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to ORS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31(12:40 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by N.Remigio at ORS 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 30(12:04 - 3rd) J.Haener scrambles to ORS 26 for 4 yards. J.Haener ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(11:25 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 25(10:42 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 25(10:34 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - FRESNO 33(10:27 - 3rd) A.Montano 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(10:21 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(9:56 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 41(9:26 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 39(8:49 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 39. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at ORS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(8:20 - 3rd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 48(8:13 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 48(7:36 - 3rd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 48(7:32 - 3rd) L.Loecher punts 52 yards to FRE End Zone Center-ORS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(7:25 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 24.
|+60 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 24(6:52 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by J.Kelly at FRE 24. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(6:32 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to ORS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 11(6:10 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to ORS End Zone for 11 yards. J.Mims for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at ORS 23.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(5:58 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 23. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 23. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:34 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 17 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(5:05 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to FRE 9 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 9(4:41 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(4:09 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE End Zone for 4 yards. D.Fenwick for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 3rd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 62 yards from ORS 35 to the FRE 3. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at FRE 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(3:57 - 3rd) J.Haener scrambles to FRE 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 37(3:13 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(2:30 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 40(2:25 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - FRESNO 40(2:19 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks. PENALTY on ORS-R.Wright Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(2:14 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 50(2:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-J.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - FRESNO 45(2:07 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 47.
|Sack
3 & 13 - FRESNO 47(1:24 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 35 for -12 yards (K.Oladapo)
|Punt
4 & 25 - FRESNO 35(0:42 - 3rd) C.King punts 48 yards to ORS 17 Center-FRE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(0:33 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 15(15:00 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by L.Musgrave at ORS 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 18(14:25 - 4th) C.Nolan scrambles to ORS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 22.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 22(13:40 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 46 yards to FRE 32 Center-ORS. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(13:32 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 32. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(13:09 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by J.Mims at ORS 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 36(12:23 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 36. Catch made by N.Remigio at ORS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26(12:05 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to ORS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(11:31 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 24(11:26 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 24(11:17 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 24. Catch made by E.Brooks at ORS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FRESNO 27(10:36 - 4th) A.Montano 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) A.Montano kicks 64 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS 1. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at ORS 21. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(10:26 - 4th) PENALTY on ORS-ORS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OREGST 6(10:26 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 6. Catch made by J.Griffin at ORS 6. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 12(9:46 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 12. Catch made by L.Musgrave at ORS 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(9:15 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - OREGST 25(8:39 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for ORS. PENALTY on FRE-B.Lux Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(8:29 - 4th) J.Irish rushed to ORS 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(8:01 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 49(7:53 - 4th) C.Nolan rushed to FRE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OREGST 48(7:15 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - OREGST 48(7:09 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(7:03 - 4th) J.Cropper rushed to FRE 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 45.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - FRESNO 45(6:20 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Cropper. PENALTY on ORS-R.Wright Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(6:16 - 4th) PENALTY on FRE-M.Vavao False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - FRESNO 50(6:15 - 4th) PENALTY on FRE-J.Isaia False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - FRESNO 45(6:14 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to ORS 49 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - FRESNO 49(5:30 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for T.Jones. PENALTY on ORS-R.Cooper Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(5:22 - 4th) J.Haener scrambles to ORS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 34(4:37 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Cropper.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 34(4:32 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Cropper.
|No Good
4 & 5 - FRESNO 42(4:26 - 4th) A.Montano 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(4:19 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 36.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 36(3:46 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 36. Catch made by L.Musgrave at ORS 36. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(3:11 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(2:40 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to FRE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 17(2:03 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to FRE 17. Catch made by T.Harrison at FRE 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Harrison for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:50 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Nolan steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Bolden at FRE 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 4th) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(1:50 - 4th) PENALTY on FRE-J.Haener Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 20(1:50 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 20. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by ORS at FRE 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(1:35 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 43. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 43. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at FRE 46.
|+45 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 46(1:30 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 46. Gain of 45 yards. J.Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 9(1:21 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to ORS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 4(1:10 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to ORS 4. Catch made by E.Brooks at ORS 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Brooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:05 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) A.Montano kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the ORS 5. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at ORS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(0:58 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for L.Musgrave.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 27(0:48 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at ORS 38. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(0:46 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 38. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 38. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at ORS 45.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - OREGST 45(0:39 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for L.Musgrave. PENALTY on ORS-J.Gray Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 13 - OREGST 35(0:32 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by J.Irish at ORS 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 42.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(0:20 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by L.Musgrave at FRE 42. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(0:13 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for L.Musgrave.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREGST 14(0:08 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison. PENALTY on FRE-C.Lockridge Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 2(0:03 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to FRE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Colletto for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
