|
|
|IDAHO
|IND
Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night.
The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn't show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime.
Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana.
Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
''I got after `em at halftime,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''I told the coaches to get after 'em at halftime. But it was also just, `Hey guys, just play football.'''
Much like his team, Bazelak improved dramatically after the break. The junior transfer quarterback completed 10 of 12 throws for 148 yards and two TDs in the third quarter. He connected on just 6 of 17 passes for 49 yards with an interception before the break.
''It's hard not to be frustrated, but I think the main message is just `stay the course,''' Bazelak said. ''That's what I was telling everyone.''
Indiana amassed 239 yards in the third period after gaining just 110 in the first half.
''That's not acceptable in my mind, as far as the standard with which we have to play,'' Allen said. ''Too many mistakes. It's not good enough. ... We know this is not the standard we have to have as a football team.''
The Vandals, who dominated time of possession with 170 first-half yards, managed just 10 yards in the quarter.
''Give credit to Indiana. They made some good adjustments at halftime,'' Idaho coach Jason Eck said. ''They came back and played better in the second half and kicked their butts into gear. We've got to go with them. We've got to up our game.''
Josh Henderson scored on an 8-yard TD run to push Indiana's lead to 29-10 just 5 seconds into the final quarter.
Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers rushed for 155 yards and one score.
''I think we got wore down a little bit up front on our D-line by their O-line,'' Eck said. ''They've got a good O-line, a Big Ten O-line. Look at warm-ups. They're a lot bigger team than us.''
Idaho's Gevani McCoy threw TD passes to Jordan Dwyer, Roshaun Johnson and Michael Graves.
''We just have to work on our finish,'' Johnson said. ''Our guys battled their butts off.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Idaho: One week after blowing a 10-0 lead in a 24-17 loss at Washington State, the Vandals suffered a similar collapse. The visitors dominated the first half with a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line and two forced turnovers. Once again, there were positives to build upon, albeit in a loss.
Indiana: At least the Hoosiers didn't wait until the final minute to prevail, as was the case in an opening home win over Illinois. Whatever the reason for the lousy opening half against a team Indiana dominated 56-14 on the same field last year, the Hoosiers finally rebounded. The last time Indiana scored 35 points in a half was against Idaho last year, although those were before halftime.
IT'S RAINING AGAIN
Just as warm-ups were about to start, Memorial Stadium was hit by a torrential downpour with lightning that not only drove players and fans to shelter but caused the kickoff to be pushed back to 8:35 p.m. (EST). The steady rain continued as the game began. The skies flickered with lightning for a moment during halftime, but this time, no delay.
TWO GAMES, TWO SCORES
Dwyer, a true freshman, has scored in his first two college games for Idaho. He debuted with a 23-yard TD reception at Washington State and had a 1-yard scoring grab to start the scoring against Indiana.
UP NEXT
Idaho: The Vandals host Drake on Saturday.
Indiana: The Hoosiers host Western Kentucky on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. McCoy
4 QB
204 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 21 RuYds
|
S. Shivers
2 RB
155 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|20
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|330
|436
|Total Plays
|67
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|239
|Rush Attempts
|44
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|204
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-56
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|27
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-27
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|239
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|436
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCoy 4 QB
|G. McCoy
|13/23
|204
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 24 RB
|R. Johnson
|16
|63
|0
|9
|
A. Woods 28 RB
|A. Woods
|12
|50
|0
|14
|
G. McCoy 4 QB
|G. McCoy
|12
|21
|0
|17
|
A. Carter 22 RB
|A. Carter
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Jones 5 DB
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Graves 85 WR
|M. Graves
|5
|3
|84
|1
|71
|
J. Jackson 1 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
R. Johnson 24 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|35
|1
|26
|
J. Dwyer 21 WR
|J. Dwyer
|7
|5
|21
|1
|10
|
T. Traynor 0 WR
|T. Traynor
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Whitney 12 TE
|C. Whitney
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Fa'Avae 2 LB
|F. Fa'Avae
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bertram 31 DB
|M. Bertram
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tamba 33 DL
|L. Tamba
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 93 DL
|S. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grable 11 WR
|J. Grable
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shannon 20 LB
|S. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kenion III 0 DB
|M. Kenion III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 3 DB
|J. Salaam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatten 46 LB
|H. Hatten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCormick 18 DB
|T. McCormick
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
W. Noil 6 DB
|W. Noil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Falaniko 41 LB
|J. Falaniko
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 11 DB
|M. Harris
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 97 LB
|T. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Noil 32 WR
|M. Noil
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jerome 48 WR
|T. Jerome
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bertram 54 DL
|B. Bertram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Chavez 1 K
|R. Chavez
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Chavez 1 K
|R. Chavez
|5
|35.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 1 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|13.5
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|16/29
|197
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|20
|155
|1
|46
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|7
|58
|1
|14
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|16
|0
|5
|
T. Howland 27 RB
|T. Howland
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|5
|3
|57
|1
|43
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|3
|3
|51
|1
|26
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|11
|4
|43
|0
|18
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 8 LB
|J. Casey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 91 DL
|L. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonds 24 DB
|B. Bonds
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 98 DL
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|2
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Prescott kicks 30 yards from IDA 35 to the IU 35. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 35(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on IU-T.Weaver False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - IND 30(15:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.McCormick; M.Harris at IU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 42(14:36 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Falaniko; M.Harris at IU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 42(14:16 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 42(14:06 - 1st) J.Evans punts 52 yards to IDA 6 Center-IU. J.Jackson returned punt from the IDA 6. Tackled by C.Harris at IDA 6.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 6(13:58 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Robbins; J.Tevis at IDA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IDAHO 8(13:23 - 1st) A.Woods rushed to IDA 8 for yards. Tackled by IU at IDA 8. PENALTY on IDA-D.Puffer Illegal Motion 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - IDAHO 4(12:52 - 1st) A.Woods rushed to IDA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IDA 5.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - IDAHO 5(12:01 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen; C.Jones at IDA 7.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IDAHO 7(11:28 - 1st) R.Chavez punts 32 yards to IDA 39 Center-IDA. Downed by S.McCormick.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(11:16 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IDA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 37(10:56 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - IND 37(10:52 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IDA 31.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - IND 31(10:33 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at IDA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(10:20 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 20(10:19 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 20. Catch made by D.Matthews at IDA 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at IDA 9. PENALTY on IU-A.Coby Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 25(10:03 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - IND 25(9:59 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 25. Catch made by C.Camper at IDA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Grable at IDA 14.
|No Good
4 & 4 - IND 22(9:18 - 1st) C.Campbell 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 20(9:12 - 1st) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for J.Dwyer.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 20(9:07 - 1st) A.Woods rushed to IDA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Bryant at IDA 21.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - IDAHO 21(8:19 - 1st) PENALTY on IDA-B.St. John False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - IDAHO 16(8:00 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 16. Catch made by J.Dwyer at IDA 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis; J.Williams at IDA 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IDAHO 26(7:21 - 1st) R.Chavez punts 14 yards to IDA 40 Center-IDA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:11 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IDA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IDA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 34(6:49 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IND 34(6:35 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 34. Catch made by E.Simmons at IDA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks; B.Bertram at IDA 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(6:26 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 26. Catch made by J.Henderson at IDA 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.McCormick; M.Kenion at IDA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 15(6:14 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 15(6:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 15. Catch made by A.Barner at IDA 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at IDA 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 10(5:50 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Good
4 & 5 - IND 18(5:48 - 1st) C.Campbell yard field goal attempt is no good Center-IU Holder-IU. PENALTY on IDA-M.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 5(5:43 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - IND 5(5:34 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae; M.Noil at IDA 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IND 2(5:12 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae; T.Jerome at IDA 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - IND 1(4:50 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Moala at IDA 2.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 2(4:43 - 1st) A.Carter rushed to IDA 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; A.Casey at IDA 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IDAHO 5(3:56 - 1st) A.Carter rushed to IDA 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Cox at IDA 9.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IDAHO 9(3:11 - 1st) G.McCoy scrambles to IDA 16 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IDA 16.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 16(2:37 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 16. Catch made by J.Jackson at IDA 16. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 36(1:59 - 1st) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 36(1:51 - 1st) G.McCoy rushed to IU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IDAHO 30(1:04 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by M.Graves at IU 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IDAHO 22(0:36 - 1st) PENALTY on IDA-C.Whitney False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IDAHO 27(0:16 - 1st) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for C.Whitney.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IDAHO 27(0:08 - 1st) G.McCoy scrambles to IU 27 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Lucas at IU 27.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - IDAHO 27(15:00 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IU 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 14.
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - IDAHO 14(13:58 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IU 14. Catch made by T.Traynor at IU 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IDAHO 1(13:24 - 2nd) G.McCoy rushed to IU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IDAHO 1(13:19 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass middle complete to IU 1. Catch made by J.Dwyer at IU 1. Gain of 1 yards. for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) L.Prescott kicks 60 yards from IDA 35 to the IU 5. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(13:18 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae; T.McCormick at IU 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - IND 41(12:53 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Noil at IU 46. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Henderson rushed to IDA 45 for 14 yards. J.Henderson FUMBLES forced by IDA. Fumble RECOVERED by IDA-M.Kenion at IDA 45. Tackled by IU at IDA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 45(12:53 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; J.Tevis at IDA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IDAHO 46(12:10 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for T.Traynor.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - IDAHO 46(12:05 - 2nd) G.McCoy scrambles to IU 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 37(11:23 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IDAHO 38(10:37 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy sacked at IU 44 for -6 yards (A.Casey; D.McCullough)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IDAHO 44(9:52 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IDAHO 44(9:49 - 2nd) R.Chavez punts 44 yards to IU End Zone Center-IDA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(9:41 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Tamba at IU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - IND 16(9:13 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 16. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 19(8:57 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IND 19(8:51 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 52 yards to IDA 29 Center-IU. J.Jackson returned punt from the IDA 29. Pushed out of bounds by L.Moore; V.Sneed at IU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 44(8:39 - 2nd) G.McCoy scrambles to IU 39 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sanguinetti at IU 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IDAHO 39(8:00 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IU 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 31(7:21 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by C.Whitney at IU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IDAHO 28(6:35 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; A.Bryant at IU 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IDAHO 24(5:50 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; N.Pierre at IU 22.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - IDAHO 22(5:20 - 2nd) R.Johnson pass INTERCEPTED at IU 8. Intercepted by T.Mullen at IU 8. Tackled by M.Graves at IDA 23. PENALTY on IU-B.Fitzgerald Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 7(4:48 - 2nd) G.McCoy rushed to IU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; A.Bryant at IU 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - IDAHO 6(4:15 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IU 6. Catch made by A.Woods at IU 6. Gain of yards. A.Woods for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IDA-T.Traynor Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 11 - IDAHO 11(3:43 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy sacked at IU 17 for -6 yards (D.McCullough)
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - IDAHO 17(3:04 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - IDAHO 19(2:25 - 2nd) R.Chavez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IDA Holder-IDA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 2nd) L.Prescott kicks 63 yards from IDA 35 to the IU 2. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bailey at IU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(2:11 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Tamba at IU 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - IND 45(1:53 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 44. PENALTY on IDA-J.Falaniko Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 29(1:47 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Int
2 & 10 - IND 29(1:44 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IDA 3. Intercepted by T.McCormick at IDA 3. Tackled by IU at IDA 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 3(1:38 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; C.Jones at IDA 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 3(1:32 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; B.Jennings at IDA 7.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - IDAHO 7(1:25 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IDA 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 16(0:49 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IDA 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - IDAHO 23(0:06 - 2nd) IDA kneels at the IDA 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 58 yards from IU 35 to the IDA 7. Fair catch by J.Dwyer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for M.Graves.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 25(14:52 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IDA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IDAHO 28(14:09 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy sacked at IDA 25 for -3 yards (D.McCullough; B.Fitzgerald)
|Punt
4 & 10 - IDAHO 25(13:30 - 3rd) R.Chavez punts 45 yards to IU 30 Center-IDA. Downed by IDA. PENALTY on IU-IU Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(13:17 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 39 for 31 yards. Tackled by W.Noil at IDA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(12:56 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(12:50 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 39. Catch made by A.Barner at IDA 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - IND 30(12:29 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.McCormick; L.Tamba at IDA 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:08 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Salaam at IDA 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - IND 29(11:48 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 29. Catch made by D.Matthews at IDA 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Moala at IDA 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(11:18 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 14. Catch made by D.Matthews at IDA 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at IDA 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - IND 4(10:37 - 3rd) D.McCulley rushed to IDA End Zone for 4 yards. D.McCulley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 3rd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(10:31 - 3rd) G.McCoy scrambles to IDA 27 for yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IDA 27. PENALTY on IDA-A.Woods Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - IDAHO 13(10:05 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for C.Whitney.
|-13 YD
2 & 22 - IDAHO 13(10:02 - 3rd) IDA rushed to IDA End Zone for -13 yards. Tackled by IU at IDA End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 3rd) R.Chavez kicks 57 yards from IDA 20 to the IU 23. D.Matthews returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Kenion; K.Bailey at IU 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(9:51 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 36. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Harris; M.Bertram at IDA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(9:28 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 46. Catch made by C.Camper at IDA 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Moala; M.Harris at IDA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 43(8:58 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+43 YD
3 & 7 - IND 43(8:51 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 43. Catch made by A.Barner at IDA 43. Gain of 43 yards. A.Barner for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IDA-IDA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 3rd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(8:41 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at IDA 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IDAHO 29(7:59 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Casey at IDA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IDAHO 32(7:17 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IDA 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IDAHO 32(6:38 - 3rd) R.Chavez punts 40 yards to IU 28 Center-IDA. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(6:29 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at IU 36.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - IND 36(5:54 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 36. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(5:39 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 26 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Kenion at IDA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 26(5:24 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Moala at IDA 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - IND 26(4:51 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 26. Catch made by D.Matthews at IDA 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Matthews for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 3rd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(4:46 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for J.Dwyer.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 25(4:39 - 3rd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; C.Keys at IDA 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 39(3:53 - 3rd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 39. Catch made by J.Dwyer at IDA 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IDA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IDAHO 41(3:26 - 3rd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IDA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IDAHO 41(2:43 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on IDA-A.Christensen Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - IDAHO 41(2:38 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for M.Graves.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(2:31 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 41. Catch made by J.Henderson at IDA 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IDA 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - IND 37(2:01 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IDA 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Hatten at IDA 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(1:33 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IDA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Moala at IDA 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - IND 27(0:57 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IDA 27. Catch made by E.Simmons at IDA 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at IDA 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - IND 22(0:17 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IDA 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram; J.Falaniko at IDA 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - IND 8(15:00 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IDA End Zone for 8 yards. J.Henderson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Bazelak steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Barner at IDA 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(14:55 - 4th) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 25. Catch made by J.Dwyer at IDA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IDA 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - IDAHO 31(14:14 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Casey; J.Williams at IDA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 38(13:49 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to IDA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; B.Bonds at IDA 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IDAHO 42(13:08 - 4th) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 42. Catch made by M.Graves at IDA 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bonds at IDA 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IDAHO 47(12:27 - 4th) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 47. Catch made by J.Dwyer at IDA 47. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at IDA 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 49(11:51 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to IU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis; C.Jones at IU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IDAHO 49(11:06 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to IU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IDAHO 46(10:25 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to IU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; B.Bonds at IU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 37(9:44 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to IU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 35.
|+26 YD
2 & 8 - IDAHO 35(9:08 - 4th) G.McCoy pass complete to IU 35. Catch made by R.Johnson at IU 35. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Casey at IU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IDAHO 9(8:31 - 4th) G.McCoy scrambles to IU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; B.Robbins at IU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - IDAHO 9(7:45 - 4th) G.McCoy pass complete to IU 9. Catch made by R.Johnson at IU 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Johnson steps back to pass. Catch made by G.McCoy at IU 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by IU at IU 8. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) L.Prescott kicks onside 11 from IDA 35 to IDA 46. Out of bounds.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(7:37 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IDA End Zone for 46 yards. S.Shivers for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:29 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 4th) A.Quintero kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(7:29 - 4th) G.McCoy scrambles to IDA 25 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hohlt; B.Jennings at IDA 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 25(6:48 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to IDA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IDA 29.
|+71 YD
3 & 6 - IDAHO 29(6:03 - 4th) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 29. Catch made by M.Graves at IDA 29. Gain of 71 yards. M.Graves for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for IDA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) L.Prescott kicks onside 11 from IDA 35 to IDA 46. Out of bounds. PENALTY on IDA-IDA Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(5:51 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IND 35(5:19 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(4:13 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IDA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(4:05 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IDA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tamba at IDA 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IND 27(3:59 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IDA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Shannon at IDA 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 22(3:53 - 4th) T.Howland rushed to IDA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tamba; M.Bertram at IDA 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(3:12 - 4th) T.Howland rushed to IDA 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.McCormick at IDA 10.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - IND 10(2:27 - 4th) C.Bazelak rushed to IDA 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - IND 14(1:42 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IDA 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IDA 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(0:59 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IDA 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Fa'Avae at IDA 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 6(0:15 - 4th) IU kneels at the IDA 8.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1