Louisiana beats Eastern Michigan for 15th straight time
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields combined for five touchdown passes as Louisiana scored all its points in the second half and rolled to a 49-14 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night for its 15th straight win in the series.
The Ragin' Cajuns' quarterback duo completed 22 of 34 passes for 310 yards with scoring throws to five separate receivers. John Stephens Jr. led the group with three catches for 103 yards, including a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown catch from Wooldridge late in the third quarter.
Louisiana (2-0) put up 456 yards of offense, while holding Eastern Michigan (1-1) to 247.
Taylor Powell completed 25 of 42 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Running back Samson Evans tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jackson for the game's only score in the first half. Darius Boone Jr.'s 1-yard run tied it at 14 midway through the third quarter.
The Ragin' Cajuns outscored the Eagles 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|338
|459
|Total Plays
|75
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|149
|Rush Attempts
|23
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|297
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|33-52
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-81
|12-120
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.8
|5-45.6
|Return Yards
|2
|52
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-50
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|297
|PASS YDS
|310
|41
|RUSH YDS
|149
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|6
|43
|0
|23
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|9
|24
|0
|16
|
A. Smith 19 QB
|A. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|5
|-26
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|14
|9
|97
|1
|25
|
D. Lassiter 10 WR
|D. Lassiter
|5
|3
|57
|0
|44
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|6
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
Z. Westmoreland 84 WR
|Z. Westmoreland
|4
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|11
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Jackson 3 TE
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 27 DB
|D. Carter Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 22 DB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nowling 32 DB
|K. Nowling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 20 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swindle II 99 DL
|M. Swindle II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 41 LB
|J. Jefferson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 14 DB
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 52 DL
|C. Evans
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Daniel Jr. 21 DB
|R. Daniel Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gonzalez 96 DL
|A. Gonzalez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Benson 7 DB
|B. Benson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|5
|43.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|4
|14.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|1.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|12/13
|169
|2
|0
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|10/21
|141
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|8
|45
|1
|19
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|8
|36
|0
|12
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|7
|33
|1
|20
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|9
|30
|0
|8
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|3
|3
|103
|1
|55
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|10
|5
|80
|1
|28
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|4
|3
|37
|1
|19
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|4
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|2
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|5
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Guidry 82 TE
|R. Guidry
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Wiser 99 DL
|M. Wiser
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 19 LB
|A. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Champagne 95 DL
|B. Champagne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Stafford 37 K
|P. Stafford
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|5
|45.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2
|25.0
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 25. Gain of 5 yards. D.Drummond ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 30(14:45 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at EMC 39.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(14:24 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ULL 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(13:48 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-M.Wiser Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - EMICH 33(13:46 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; M.Wiser at ULL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - EMICH 30(13:08 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry; C.Anderson at ULL 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 30(12:26 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; B.Bishop at ULL 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(11:51 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by D.Drummond at ULL 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 23(11:05 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ULL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 21(10:21 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 21. Catch made by G.Oakes at ULL 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 11.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(10:09 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; M.Wiser at ULL 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 12(9:38 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 9.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 9(8:53 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 9. Catch made by G.Oakes at ULL 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - EMICH 3(8:35 - 1st) S.Evans pass complete to ULL 3. Catch made by A.Jackson at ULL 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Jackson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 64 yards from EMC 35 to the ULL 1. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Williams at ULL 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 22(8:25 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 22. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at ULL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 20(7:47 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 20(7:46 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UL 20(7:39 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 54 yards to EMC 26 Center-ULL. Downed by J.Lumpkin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:25 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at EMC 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 27(6:52 - 1st) T.Powell scrambles to EMC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse at EMC 28. PENALTY on ULL-E.Garror Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(6:30 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 38(6:20 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - EMICH 38(6:16 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond. PENALTY on ULL-A.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(6:09 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 47(6:04 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 47. Catch made by H.Beydoun at ULL 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at ULL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 38(5:19 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(5:08 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ULL 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; A.Riley at ULL 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 38(4:30 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by H.Beydoun at ULL 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - EMICH 35(3:50 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Punt
4 & 9 - EMICH 35(3:52 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 32 yards to ULL 3 Center-EMC. Downed by T.Knue.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 3(3:45 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Scott; A.Merritt at ULL 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UL 10(3:13 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel; A.Merritt at ULL 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15(2:54 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; A.Merritt at ULL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 18(2:20 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - UL 18(2:10 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 18. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 18. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Shine; R.Vaden at ULL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(1:55 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; J.Sparacio at ULL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 41(1:17 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UL 41(1:09 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UL 41(0:59 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 50 yards to EMC 9 Center-ULL. H.Beydoun returned punt from the EMC 9. Tackled by M.Jefferson at EMC 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(0:51 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at EMC 19. PENALTY on EMC-A.Paaske Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - EMICH 7(0:04 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Sack
2 & 18 - EMICH 7(0:28 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 2 for -5 yards (M.Wiser)
|+1 YD
3 & 23 - EMICH 2(15:00 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Wiser at EMC 3.
|Punt
4 & 22 - EMICH 3(14:44 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 53 yards to ULL 44 Center-EMC. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 44. Tackled by J.McCarty at EMC 40. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lumpkin Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 40(14:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-M.Maillho False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UL 35(14:31 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Nowling at ULL 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UL 39(14:00 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at EMC 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(13:39 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at ULL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 49(13:05 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at ULL 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - UL 49(12:26 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at EMC 43.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - UL 43(11:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UL 48(11:26 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 28 yards to EMC 20 Center-ULL. Downed by J.Quibodeaux.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(11:16 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 20. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at EMC 28. PENALTY on ULL-A.Landry Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(10:49 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 43. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 48.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - EMICH 48(10:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-D.Lassiter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 47(10:07 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 47. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(9:51 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 46. Catch made by T.Knue at ULL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; K.Martin at ULL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 39(9:21 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - EMICH 39(9:10 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun. PENALTY on ULL-C.Flowers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(9:02 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at ULL 29 for -5 yards (A.Jones)
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - EMICH 29(8:14 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ULL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; N.McGriff at ULL 25.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - EMICH 25(7:26 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by A.Jackson at ULL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; A.McDaniel at ULL 15. PENALTY on EMC-B.Dooley Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - EMICH 40(5:55 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at ULL 46 for -6 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|Penalty
4 & 31 - EMICH 46(5:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 36 - EMICH 49(6:07 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 51 yards to ULL End Zone Center-EMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(5:58 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at ULL 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32(5:45 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; P.Price at ULL 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UL 34(4:51 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Speights at ULL 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - UL 36(4:12 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Benson; J.Crawford at ULL 35.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UL 35(3:41 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to EMC 16 Center-ULL. H.Beydoun returned punt from the EMC 16. Tackled by T.Quinney; T.Lewis at EMC 12.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(3:24 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 28 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at EMC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(3:07 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at EMC 33.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - EMICH 32(2:30 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULL at EMC 34. PENALTY on EMC-D.Lassiter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 16 - EMICH 22(1:34 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at EMC 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 34(0:52 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at EMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(0:37 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 39(1:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-K.Moncrief Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 44(1:00 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by Z.Westmoreland at EMC 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(0:43 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by S.Evans at ULL 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 30(0:40 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by Z.Westmoreland at ULL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(0:29 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(0:29 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Sack
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(0:20 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at ULL 25 for -11 yards (M.Wiser)
|+25 YD
3 & 21 - EMICH 25(0:12 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by T.Knue at ULL 25. Gain of 25 yards. T.Knue for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) EMC kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to the ULL 25. N.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ULL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30(0:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at ULL 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; J.Sparacio at EMC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 47(14:45 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to EMC 47. Catch made by M.Jefferson at EMC 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 47(14:31 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 47(14:23 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 47(14:16 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 47 yards to EMC End Zone Center-ULL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(14:07 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry at EMC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - EMICH 15(13:23 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for Z.Westmoreland.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - EMICH 15(13:15 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Punt
4 & 15 - EMICH 15(13:06 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 46 yards to ULL 39 Center-EMC. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 39. Tackled by M.Tomasek at EMC 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 27(12:43 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - UL 27(12:48 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by M.Jefferson at EMC 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Jefferson for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 3rd) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-S.Miles Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 30 yards from ULL 50 to the EMC 20. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Skipper; W.Maze at EMC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(12:21 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 24(12:20 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Int
3 & 10 - EMICH 24(12:30 - 3rd) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at EMC 34. Intercepted by B.Bishop at EMC 34. Tackled by EMC at EMC 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32(12:23 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to EMC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; J.Sparacio at EMC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 31(11:49 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UL 31(11:39 - 3rd) E.Rogers rushed to EMC 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 24. PENALTY on EMC-J.Ramirez Horse Collar Tackle 12 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 12(11:28 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to EMC 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Vaden; B.Bogan at EMC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UL 1(10:46 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to EMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; C.Kline at EMC 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UL 1(10:07 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UL 1(9:58 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to EMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Nowling at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UL 1(9:21 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to EMC 1. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at EMC 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Lumpkin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC 4. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinney at EMC 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(9:08 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter. PENALTY on ULL-K.Martin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(9:04 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at EMC 35. PENALTY on EMC-T.Knue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 18 - EMICH 25(7:49 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; E.Garror at EMC 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 38(7:58 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 38. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at ULL 45.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(7:49 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by D.Lassiter at ULL 45. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ULL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 1(7:04 - 3rd) D.Boone rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. D.Boone for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(7:00 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by J.Stephens at ULL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Hernandez; R.Daniel at ULL 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(6:45 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hernandez at ULL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UL 46(6:11 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to EMC 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle; R.Daniel at EMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 46(5:26 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UL 46(5:20 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to EMC 46. Catch made by E.Rogers at EMC 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hernandez at EMC 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UL 39(4:44 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to EMC 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at EMC 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(4:09 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by J.Stephens at EMC 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Stephens for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 3rd) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC 4. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ossai; B.Bishop at EMC 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(3:52 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at EMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 25(3:24 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 25(3:19 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at EMC 29.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - EMICH 29(1:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - EMICH 24(1:59 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 37 yards to ULL 39 Center-EMC. Downed by S.Toland.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(1:51 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Price; L.Cameron at ULL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UL 43(1:30 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at ULL 46.
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - UL 46(1:18 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 46. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 46. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at EMC 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 27(0:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULL-N.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 32(0:14 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - UL 32(0:11 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to EMC 32. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at EMC 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Bogan at EMC 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - UL 20(15:00 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to EMC End Zone for 20 yards. C.Smith for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:52 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at EMC 31.
|Int
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(14:27 - 4th) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at EMC 43. Intercepted by K.Pedescleaux at EMC 43. Tackled by EMC at EMC 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(14:33 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to EMC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at EMC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 40(13:59 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers. PENALTY on ULL-D.Hudson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UL 40(13:50 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by J.Bernard at EMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Daniel; C.Kline at EMC 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31(13:25 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to EMC 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UL 26(12:48 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to EMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle; D.Manior at EMC 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UL 23(12:12 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to EMC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle at EMC 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UL 19(11:47 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to EMC 19. Catch made by N.Johnson at EMC 19. Gain of 19 yards. N.Johnson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 4th) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 63 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC 2. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:15 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for Z.Westmoreland.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:11 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at EMC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(10:58 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 42. Gain of 0 yards. H.Beydoun FUMBLES forced by C.Flowers. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-C.Anderson at ULL 29. Tackled by EMC at ULL 29.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 29(10:05 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Price; T.Peavy at ULL 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UL 37(9:44 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman; J.Ramirez at ULL 42.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(9:34 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by J.Stephens at ULL 42. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at EMC 3. PENALTY on EMC-C.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 3(9:04 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to EMC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman; C.Kline at EMC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UL 2(8:27 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to EMC 2. Catch made by P.Migl at EMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. P.Migl for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 4th) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC End Zone. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at EMC 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(8:15 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at EMC 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 26(7:58 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at EMC 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(7:44 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at EMC 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 41(7:18 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at EMC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(7:00 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 49(6:55 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 49. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - EMICH 45(6:31 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|Int
4 & 4 - EMICH 45(6:27 - 4th) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 45. Intercepted by J.Williams at ULL 45. Tackled by S.Evans at ULL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(6:21 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to EMC 36 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at EMC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(5:45 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to EMC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; J.Scott at EMC 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UL 32(5:05 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to EMC 32. Catch made by N.Johnson at EMC 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Speights at EMC 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 22(4:25 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by N.Johnson at EMC 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Watson at EMC 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UL 14(3:42 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to EMC 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Cameron at EMC 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9(3:18 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to EMC 9. Catch made by R.Guidry at EMC 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at EMC 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UL 3(2:37 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to EMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gonzalez; J.Jefferson at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UL 1(2:05 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. D.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 4th) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 30 yards from ULL 35 to the EMC 35. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(1:47 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at EMC 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 39(1:17 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles to EMC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; B.Champagne at EMC 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 43(0:57 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 49 for 6 yards. J.Jackson FUMBLES forced by K.Ossai. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-C.Kibodi at EMC 49. Tackled by EMC at EMC 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49(0:43 - 4th) B.Wooldridge kneels at the EMC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UL 50(0:26 - 4th) B.Wooldridge kneels at the ULL 49.
