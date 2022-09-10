|
|
|ALST
|UCLA
Garbers, UCLA roll to 45-7 rout of Alabama State
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 164 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, and UCLA improved to 2-0 for the second consecutive year with a 45-7 rout of Alabama State on Saturday.
Garbers came in after Dorian Thompson-Robinson was injured midway through the Bruins' fourth drive early in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore directed scoring drives in five of seven possessions (four TDs, one field goal).
He completed 14 of 18 passes with both of his rushing scores coming in the second quarter as the Bruins built a 31-7 halftime lead.
''We got an opportunity to play a lot of guys,'' coach Chip Kelly said. ''You learn by doing, and we had some guys that got valuable playing experience in a college football game with referees, with ramifications if you make a mistake.''
The Bruins ended up having 84 players get snaps, including four quarterbacks and six running backs. Garbers played most of the fourth quarter of last week's opening win over Bowling Green and figured he was going to see extended action this week with the Bruins facing a Football Championship Subdivision squad.
''I had prepared this whole week as if I was going to play,'' Garbers said. ''You got to go into it with the mindset of just `you're here right now, you gotta be here right now and just got to do your job.' Pretty much, that's it.''
Garbers' only mistake came in the fourth quarter, when he was intercepted by Adrian Maddox in the end zone on third and goal at the ASU 5 on a pass intended for Josiah Norwood.
Thompson-Robinson was on target for his first six passes, including a 25-yard TD to Hudson Habermehl late in the first quarter, and finished 9 of 11 for 101 yards. Kelly did not expound on Thompson-Robinson's injury and his status for next week.
Keegan Jones, T.J. Harden and Christian Grubb also had touchdowns for the Bruins. The defense forced three turnovers.
Alabama State's (2-1) lone score came with 13:53 remaining in the second quarter when Jeremiah Hixon caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Myles Crawley.
Crawley was 16 of 27 for 177 yards with a touchdown and interception. Starter Dematrius Davis did not play after being injured in last week's win over Miles.
''Early on the offense was moving pretty good. I think skill wise, that's really where we can compete,'' Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. ''But once you start getting into those bigger guys, that's where it kind of catches up.''
ON THE RUN
The Bruins averaged 5.8 yards per carry despite Zach Charbonnet not playing. The junior was limited in practice on Thursday but was in uniform and on the sideline. Grubb led the way with 58 yards and Harden added 56.
UCLA rushed for 224 yards, improving to 17-4 under Chip Kelly when they gain over 200 on the ground.
AND THEN THERE WERE TWO
With UCLA facing a FCS team for the first time, Notre Dame and Southern California remain the only schools who haven't played a team outside the FBS.
However, the Fighting Irish will face Tennessee State next season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama State: The Hornets fell to 0-12 against FBS opponents since 1980. They have been held to 19 points or fewer in every game.
UCLA: The Bruins have scored at least 42 points in five consecutive games dating back to last season. They are averaging 47.6 points per contest with an average winning margin of 29.4 during that span.
UP NEXT
Alabama State: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Sept. 24.
UCLA: Hosts South Alabama next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Crawley
7 QB
177 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -17 RuYds
|
E. Garbers
4 QB
164 PaYds, INT, 7 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|28
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|310
|485
|Total Plays
|68
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|220
|Rush Attempts
|36
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|223
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|23-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-71
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.3
|3-37.3
|Return Yards
|5
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|2-46
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|310
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Crawley 7 QB
|M. Crawley
|16/27
|177
|1
|1
|
N. Lett 3 QB
|N. Lett
|1/2
|45
|0
|1
|
J. Owens Jr. 12 QB
|J. Owens Jr.
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Dunn 0 RB
|S. Dunn
|5
|28
|0
|18
|
J. Merritt 2 RB
|J. Merritt
|8
|20
|0
|9
|
N. Bryant 17 RB
|N. Bryant
|3
|18
|0
|12
|
N. Lett 3 QB
|N. Lett
|4
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Owens Jr. 12 QB
|J. Owens Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Harris 26 RB
|M. Harris
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Howell 8 RB
|J. Howell
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Norris 9 RB
|D. Norris
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
D. Manley 36 RB
|D. Manley
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
M. Crawley 7 QB
|M. Crawley
|4
|-17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edmonds 15 WR
|D. Edmonds
|0
|3
|66
|0
|45
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|0
|3
|45
|0
|32
|
J. Hixon 1 WR
|J. Hixon
|7
|4
|36
|1
|21
|
I. Scott 84 WR
|I. Scott
|4
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
S. Dunn 0 RB
|S. Dunn
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Lay 88 TE
|J. Lay
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
J. Merritt 2 RB
|J. Merritt
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Harris 26 RB
|M. Harris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Diop 11 TE
|A. Diop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Howell 8 RB
|J. Howell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Davis 0 DB
|I. Davis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott Jr. 7 DB
|J. Scott Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adams 1 LB
|C. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Isaac 10 DB
|K. Isaac
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maddox 14 DB
|A. Maddox
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Burgess 27 DB
|J. Burgess
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young-Rolle 49 DL
|S. Young-Rolle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Culpepper 5 DB
|N. Culpepper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Echols 6 DB
|R. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Threatt 42 LB
|K. Threatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Troutman 17 DB
|D. Troutman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Salter 69 OL
|K. Salter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lee 97 LB
|C. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 21 DB
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lightfoot Jr 43 DE
|T. Lightfoot Jr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stokes 89 DL
|K. Stokes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 22 DB
|C. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cunningham 28 LB
|D. Cunningham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogletree 2 DL
|A. Ogletree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Webster 47 DB
|B. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jean-Louis 18 LB
|R. Jean-Louis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Daniels 99 DL
|R. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Condry 92 DL
|C. Condry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. DeGraffenreid 45 LB
|G. DeGraffenreid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 11 S
|C. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gaddy 9 DL
|B. Gaddy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lapierre 56 DL
|M. Lapierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Eichner 52 K
|N. Eichner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Grace 39 P
|A. Grace
|6
|39.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Garbers 4 QB
|E. Garbers
|14/18
|164
|0
|1
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9/11
|101
|1
|0
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|7
|56
|1
|15
|
C. Grubb 32 RB
|C. Grubb
|7
|55
|1
|21
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|6
|35
|0
|19
|
D. Murrell 31 RB
|D. Murrell
|6
|34
|0
|9
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|10
|33
|1
|10
|
E. Garbers 4 QB
|E. Garbers
|2
|7
|2
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ryan 20 TE
|C. Ryan
|0
|3
|58
|0
|26
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|0
|3
|41
|0
|17
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|2
|31
|1
|25
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|5
|4
|31
|0
|18
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|5
|4
|30
|0
|21
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 17 LB
|J. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schwesinger 49 LB
|C. Schwesinger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 LB
|S. Pitts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cohen 29 LB
|A. Cohen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 14 DB
|C. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 03 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Aupiu 41 LB
|D. Aupiu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thomas 29 DB
|E. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Andrus Jr. 44 DL
|M. Andrus Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Justice 20 WR
|D. Justice
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ramsey 27 DB
|K. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Newcombe 31 DB
|I. Newcombe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinneen 43 LB
|J. Dinneen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|19
|5/5
|8
|
J. Firebaugh Jr. 97 K
|J. Firebaugh Jr.
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|36.5
|0
|37
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|36.5
|0
|37
|
C. Barry 45 P
|C. Barry
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|2
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. R.McMinn returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at ALAST 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 15(14:54 - 1st) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ALAST 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ALST 17(14:14 - 1st) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Andrus; D.Muasau at ALAST 17.
|+32 YD
3 & 8 - ALST 17(13:33 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 17. Catch made by L.Shenault at ALAST 17. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at ALAST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 49(13:03 - 1st) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ALAST 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ALST 49(12:27 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 49. Catch made by L.Shenault at ALAST 49. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kirkwood at UCLA 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ALST 46(12:10 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by D.Edmonds at UCLA 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 39(11:33 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Shenault.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ALST 39(11:29 - 1st) PENALTY on ALAST-T.Stafford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - ALST 44(11:28 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by J.Merritt at UCLA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Smith at UCLA 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - ALST 39(10:53 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by J.Hixon at UCLA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - ALST 32(10:13 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for I.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(10:08 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at UCLA 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 40(9:35 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Davis; D.Bellamy at ALAST 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(9:16 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ALAST 46. Catch made by H.Habermehl at ALAST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Adams at ALAST 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 40(8:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ALAST 40. Catch made by K.Allen at ALAST 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at ALAST 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:32 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to ALAST 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Adams; R.Daniels at ALAST 16.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UCLA 16(8:06 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl. PENALTY on ALAST-K.Isaac Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(8:02 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to ALAST End Zone for 2 yards. K.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 59 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST 6. R.McMinn returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ALAST 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 19(7:53 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 19. Catch made by I.Scott at ALAST 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; J.Toia at ALAST 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - ALST 28(7:04 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 28. Catch made by J.Hixon at ALAST 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ALAST 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - ALST 27(6:19 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 27. Catch made by S. Dunn at ALAST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at ALAST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 36(5:47 - 1st) S. Dunn rushed to ALAST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ALAST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ALST 36(5:17 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for D.Edmonds.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ALST 36(5:13 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley sacked at ALAST 26 for -10 yards (L.Latu) M.Crawley FUMBLES forced by L.Latu. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-G.Murphy at ALAST 20. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 25(4:53 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 25. Catch made by I.Scott at ALAST 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; A.Hearn at ALAST 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ALST 42(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on ALAST-J.Anjorin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - ALST 37(4:00 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 37. Catch made by I.Scott at ALAST 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; B.Calvert at ALAST 37. PENALTY on UCLA-G.Smith Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 48(3:31 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for ALAST.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ALST 48(3:27 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for J.Hixon.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - ALST 48(3:21 - 1st) M.Crawley scrambles to UCLA 41 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at UCLA 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ALST 41(2:43 - 1st) A.Grace punts 41 yards to UCLA End Zone Center-ALAST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(2:36 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Jean-Louis; C.Lee at UCLA 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 25(2:20 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Maddox; I.Davis at UCLA 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCLA 23(1:48 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCLA 23(1:44 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 37 yards to ALAST 40 Center-J.Landherr. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(1:36 - 1st) PENALTY on ALAST-J.Anjorin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - ALST 35(1:36 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 35. Catch made by D.Edmonds at ALAST 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at ALAST 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ALST 49(1:03 - 1st) J.Merritt rushed to UCLA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 49(0:21 - 1st) S. Dunn rushed to UCLA 42 for 7 yards. S. Dunn FUMBLES forced by B.Calvert. Fumble RECOVERED by ALAST-ALAST at UCLA 42. S. Dunn FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ALST 42(15:00 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by L.Shenault at UCLA 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 34(14:38 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Shenault.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ALST 34(14:34 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Shenault.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - ALST 34(14:28 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by S. Dunn at UCLA 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 21(14:00 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to UCLA 21. Catch made by J.Hixon at UCLA 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Hixon for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:53 - 2nd) N.Eichner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:53 - 2nd) N.Eichner kicks 58 yards from ALAST 35 to the UCLA 7. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Cunningham at UCLA 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(13:48 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 30. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 30. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jackson at UCLA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCLA 29(13:33 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 29(13:29 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 29. Catch made by K.Jones at UCLA 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Culpepper at UCLA 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(12:59 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Culpepper at ALAST 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(12:50 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 41. Catch made by K.Allen at ALAST 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; J.Scott at ALAST 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(12:21 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ALAST 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at ALAST 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(12:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-T.Mokiao-Atimalala False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 24(11:58 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ALAST End Zone for 3 yards. K.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Gaines Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 27 - UCLA 36(11:58 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 36. Catch made by K.Jones at ALAST 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Stokes at ALAST 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 20 - UCLA 29(11:42 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 29. Catch made by C.Yankoff at ALAST 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Young-Rolle at ALAST 14.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UCLA 14(10:55 - 2nd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for C.Yankoff. PENALTY on ALAST-A.Ogletree Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(10:53 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 7. Catch made by K.Jones at ALAST 7. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Davis at ALAST 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(10:47 - 2nd) E.Garbers rushed to ALAST End Zone for 5 yards. E.Garbers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 25(10:39 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 25. Catch made by J.Hixon at ALAST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; A.Hearn at ALAST 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ALST 34(10:08 - 2nd) J.Howell rushed to ALAST 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Andrus; B.Calvert at ALAST 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 39(9:27 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 39. Catch made by J.Lay at ALAST 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 46(8:50 - 2nd) J.Howell rushed to UCLA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at UCLA 42.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - ALST 42(8:05 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for J.Hixon. PENALTY on ALAST-I.Scott Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ALST 47(8:00 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for I.Scott.
|Sack
3 & 11 - ALST 47(7:57 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley sacked at ALAST 43 for -10 yards (G.Murphy)
|Punt
4 & 21 - ALST 43(7:10 - 2nd) A.Grace punts 43 yards to UCLA 14 Center-ALAST. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 14. Tackled by C.Moore at UCLA 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(6:57 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Cunningham at UCLA 19. PENALTY on ALAST-D.Cunningham Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(6:40 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 37 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Victor at UCLA 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 37(6:14 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 37. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 37. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Isaac at ALAST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(5:54 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ALAST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lee at ALAST 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 47(5:37 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to ALAST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moore; K.Stokes at ALAST 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 41(4:55 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 41. Catch made by C.Ryan at ALAST 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Echols at ALAST 29.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(4:31 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 29. Catch made by C.Ryan at ALAST 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Burgess at ALAST 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 3(4:23 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to ALAST 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Young-Rolle at ALAST 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 3(3:48 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ALAST 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at ALAST 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCLA 1(3:31 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ALAST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Cunningham; J.Scott at ALAST 1.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - UCLA 9(2:45 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ALST 25(2:43 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley sacked at ALAST 21 for -4 yards (L.Latu)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ALST 21(2:03 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for J.Howell.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - ALST 21(1:57 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to ALAST 21. Catch made by J.Lay at ALAST 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at ALAST 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ALST 28(1:50 - 2nd) A.Grace punts 34 yards to UCLA 38 Center-ALAST. Fair catch by L.Loya. PENALTY on UCLA-L.Latu Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(1:44 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Victor at ALAST 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(1:36 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 45. Catch made by J.Bobo at ALAST 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Victor at ALAST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(1:30 - 2nd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 33(1:25 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 33. Catch made by L.Loya at ALAST 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Bellamy at ALAST 22.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(1:14 - 2nd) E.Garbers pass complete to ALAST 22. Catch made by C.Ryan at ALAST 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at ALAST 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(1:05 - 2nd) E.Garbers rushed to ALAST End Zone for 2 yards. E.Garbers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. R.Echols returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Newcombe at ALAST 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 22(0:57 - 2nd) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at ALAST 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ALST 31(0:17 - 2nd) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ALAST 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Eichner kicks 58 yards from ALAST 35 to the UCLA 7. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Troutman at UCLA 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(14:56 - 3rd) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 30. Catch made by K.Jones at UCLA 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Victor at UCLA 34.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 34(14:47 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ALAST 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at ALAST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(14:17 - 3rd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 47(14:13 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ALAST 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at ALAST 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 39(13:49 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ALAST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ogletree at ALAST 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(13:25 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to ALAST 20 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at ALAST 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(12:53 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to ALAST 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Isaac at ALAST 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 13(12:27 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to ALAST End Zone for 13 yards. T.Harden for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 25(12:23 - 3rd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for J.Hixon.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ALST 25(12:19 - 3rd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Shenault. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UCLA-K.Churchwell Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 40(12:13 - 3rd) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at ALAST 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ALST 42(11:30 - 3rd) J.Howell rushed to ALAST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Newcombe; G.Murphy at ALAST 42.
|Int
3 & 8 - ALST 42(10:46 - 3rd) M.Crawley pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 47. Intercepted by J.Davies at UCLA 47. Tackled by K.Salter at ALAST 7.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(10:31 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ALAST 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Scott; B.Gaddy at ALAST 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(10:08 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ALAST 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Adams at ALAST 6.
|Int
3 & 6 - UCLA 6(9:39 - 3rd) E.Garbers pass INTERCEPTED at ALAST End Zone. Intercepted by A.Maddox at ALAST End Zone. Tackled by J.Norwood at ALAST 5.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 5(9:34 - 3rd) J.Merritt rushed to ALAST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ALAST 8.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ALST 8(8:54 - 3rd) S. Dunn rushed to ALAST 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by S.Pitts at ALAST 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 26(8:22 - 3rd) S. Dunn rushed to ALAST 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Pitts at ALAST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ALST 29(7:40 - 3rd) S. Dunn rushed to ALAST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ALAST 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ALST 29(6:57 - 3rd) J.Owens scrambles to ALAST 43 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Schwesinger at ALAST 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 43(6:17 - 3rd) D.Manley rushed to ALAST 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ALAST 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ALST 44(5:38 - 3rd) D.Manley rushed to ALAST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at ALAST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ALST 46(4:54 - 3rd) J.Owens steps back to pass. J.Owens pass incomplete intended for A.Diop.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ALST 46(4:44 - 3rd) A.Grace punts 33 yards to UCLA 21 Center-ALAST. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(4:37 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Threatt at UCLA 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 29(4:11 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to UCLA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Adams at UCLA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(3:35 - 3rd) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at UCLA 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 41(3:02 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at UCLA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCLA 44(2:27 - 3rd) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers pass incomplete intended for B.Pegan.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCLA 44(2:24 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 36 yards to ALAST 20 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by R.McMinn.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 20(2:15 - 3rd) M.Harris rushed to ALAST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at ALAST 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ALST 25(1:49 - 3rd) M.Harris rushed to ALAST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dinneen; W.Nimmo at ALAST 33.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 33(1:13 - 3rd) ALAST rushed to ALAST 18 for -15 yards. ALAST FUMBLES. Tackled by UCLA at ALAST 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 25 - ALST 18(0:38 - 3rd) J.Owens pass complete to ALAST 18. Catch made by M.Harris at ALAST 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ALAST 19.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(14:47 - 4th) E.Garbers pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by J.Norwood at UCLA 45. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Maddox at ALAST 48. PENALTY on ALAST-A.Maddox Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(14:38 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to ALAST 12 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Burgess at ALAST 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(14:15 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to ALAST 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at ALAST 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 4(14:00 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to ALAST 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Maddox at ALAST 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 7(13:28 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to ALAST End Zone for 7 yards. C.Grubb for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 4th) J.Firebaugh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) J.Firebaugh kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ALAST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 25(13:24 - 4th) N.Lett rushed to ALAST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at ALAST 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ALST 31(12:52 - 4th) N.Bryant rushed to ALAST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at ALAST 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ALST 34(12:07 - 4th) N.Bryant rushed to ALAST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; E.Thomas at ALAST 37.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - ALST 37(11:16 - 4th) ALAST rushed to ALAST 28 for -9 yards. Tackled by A.Cohen at ALAST 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 19 - ALST 28(10:39 - 4th) N.Bryant rushed to ALAST 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at ALAST 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - ALST 40(9:58 - 4th) N.Lett scrambles to ALAST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cohen at ALAST 46.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ALST 46(9:08 - 4th) A.Grace punts 49 yards to UCLA 5 Center-ALAST. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 5(9:00 - 4th) D.Murrell rushed to UCLA 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Echols at UCLA 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 14(8:33 - 4th) D.Murrell rushed to UCLA 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Condry; C.Jackson at UCLA 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:06 - 4th) D.Murrell rushed to UCLA 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at UCLA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCLA 25(7:44 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to UCLA 46 for yards. Tackled by R.Echols at UCLA 46. PENALTY on UCLA-S.Marrazzo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UCLA 15(7:18 - 4th) D.Murrell rushed to UCLA 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moore; M.Lapierre at UCLA 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCLA 21(6:39 - 4th) C.Griffin steps back to pass. C.Griffin pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCLA 21(6:35 - 4th) C.Barry punts 39 yards to ALAST 40 Center-J.Landherr. Downed by I.Newcombe.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ALST 40(6:23 - 4th) N.Lett rushed to ALAST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ramsey; D.Magna at ALAST 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ALST 40(5:51 - 4th) N.Lett rushed to ALAST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at ALAST 46.
|+45 YD
3 & 4 - ALST 46(5:08 - 4th) N.Lett pass complete to ALAST 46. Catch made by D.Edmonds at ALAST 46. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Stephens at UCLA 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ALST 9(4:18 - 4th) D.Norris rushed to UCLA 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Aupiu at UCLA 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ALST 3(3:42 - 4th) D.Norris rushed to UCLA 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at UCLA 4.
|Int
3 & 4 - ALST 4(2:55 - 4th) N.Lett pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA End Zone. Intercepted by D.Justice at UCLA End Zone. Tackled by ALAST at UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(2:49 - 4th) D.Murrell rushed to UCLA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Webster at UCLA 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 22(2:14 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to UCLA 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Troutman at UCLA 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(1:51 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to UCLA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Webster at UCLA 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 38(1:17 - 4th) D.Murrell rushed to UCLA 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Webster; G.DeGraffenreid at UCLA 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(0:36 - 4th) C.Grubb rushed to UCLA 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Lightfoot at UCLA 50.