Syracuse routs UConn 48-14 to improve to 2-0
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Garrett Shrader threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Syracuse routed former Big East rival UConn 48-14 on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-4 junior completed 20 of his 23 passes for 287 yards as the Orange improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
Sean Tucker added 112 yards rushing on 27 carries with touchdown for the Orange, who scored on their first seven possessions.
''I think right now they've given themselves an opportunity to be something,'' coach Dino Babers said of his team. ''They don't know what that something is yet. But right now they don't have a blemish on their record.''
Freshman Zion Turner went 14-of-17 for 92 yards and a touchdown and Nate Carter had 71 yards rushing for UConn (1-2) which has not beaten an FBS team since 2019.
Syracuse never trailed and scored on all five of its first-half drives, highlighted by a 47-yard strike from Shrader to Damien Alford which put the Orange up 17-0 and an 18-yard TD pass to Courtney Jackson just before halftime that made it 27-7.
The Orange put up 465 total yards and held UConn to just 202.
''I wanted to throw the ball more, especially going into the second half,'' Shrader said. ''I like our group, we're doing a lot of good things. I've got to give a lot of credit to the O-line holding up. (UConn) hit home on a couple stunts, but we're trending the right way.''
The Huskies scored on two big plays, a 28-yard second-quarter touchdown run by Devontae Houston and a 56-yard catch-and-run by receiver Aaron Turner in the third quarter.
''It's hard to stand up here after a game like that and say you're proud of anything,'' UConn coach Jim Mora said. ''I'm not proud of myself, because I didn't do a good enough job getting these guys ready and it always starts with me. But we fought.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: The Huskies, who went 1-11 a year ago, have not beaten a Power Five team since a victory over Virginia in 2016. The Huskies last won back-to-back games in 2017 and UConn's last win over Syracuse was a 28-21 decision at Rentschler Field in 2011.
Syracuse: Syracuse tied the all-time series with UConn and 6-6, but has won the last four games by a combined score of 170-69. The Orange, who went 2-3 away from home in 2021, don't have another road game this season until Oct. 22 at Clemson.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax put a huge hit on UConn quarterback Zion Turner on the Huskies opening drive of the second half, forcing a fumble which Wax recovered, and ran into the end zone. The return was called back, but Sean Tucker scored six plays later to put Syracuse up 34-7.
''It was a good good blitz and seeing it open, I just went for it and made a play,'' Wax said. ''I wish it would have been a touchdown. But it's all good. We got the `W.'''
GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT
Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt, who had three field goals and six extra points against UConn the last time the teams met in 2018, had field goals of 27 and 28 yards to go with six extra points in this one.
''He's gone back to his old way of training, his old way of doing everything back to his freshman year,'' Babers said. ''I told Andre, `You got to get back to what got you here and he's gone all the way back to the roots.' And I just like everything about him right now. I think he's going to have an amazing year.''
UP NEXT
UConn: Travels to Ann Arbor to face No. 4 Michigan next Saturday
Syracuse: The Orange return home to host Purdue.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
287 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 24 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
A. Turner
5 WR
71 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|10
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|465
|207
|Total Plays
|78
|46
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|97
|Rush Attempts
|51
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|309
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|16-19
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-34
|3-21
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|6-39.3
|Return Yards
|5
|8
|Punts - Returns
|3-5
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|207
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|20/24
|287
|3
|0
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|1/3
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|27
|112
|1
|13
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|13
|24
|2
|12
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|7
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|3
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|3
|3
|45
|0
|19
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|4
|3
|40
|1
|19
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|5
|4
|17
|0
|6
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Delaine 32 DB
|G. Delaine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Williams 8 DB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/2
|28
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|2
|42.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|14/17
|97
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Carter 26 RB
|N. Carter
|16
|71
|0
|14
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|3
|28
|1
|28
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|4
|5
|0
|6
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|3
|-10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|6
|6
|71
|1
|56
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|2
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|2
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
N. Fitzgerald 2 WR
|N. Fitzgerald
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Carter 26 RB
|N. Carter
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
R. Dixon 85 TE
|R. Dixon
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brewton 28 RB
|B. Brewton
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bembry 11 LB
|M. Bembry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 16 P
|G. Caratan
|6
|39.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brewton 28 RB
|B. Brewton
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the SYR End Zone. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(14:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 31(14:23 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 33(13:56 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(13:30 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 46(13:05 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 49(12:47 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(12:25 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 37(12:02 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 37. Catch made by O.Gadsden at UCONN 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(11:46 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 16(11:03 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 14 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 14.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 14(10:17 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 14. Catch made by C.Jackson at UCONN 14. Gain of 14 yards. C.Jackson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 14. Catch made by C.Jackson at UCONN 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 1(10:07 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. G.Shrader for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN End Zone. B.Brewton returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(9:59 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 29(9:23 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 28(8:43 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by B.Brewton at UCONN 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 26.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 26(8:06 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 25 yards to SYR 49 Center-UCONN. Downed by UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(7:55 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CUSE 46(7:31 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 46(7:25 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(6:57 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 38. Catch made by C.Jackson at UCONN 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 29(6:24 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by T.Pena at UCONN 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(5:54 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 11(5:24 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CUSE 9(4:37 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for G.Delaine. PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CUSE 17(4:29 - 1st) A.Szmyt 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) A.Szmyt kicks 61 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN 4. B.Brewton returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 22(4:20 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 22. Catch made by R.Dixon at UCONN 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 23(3:43 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 23(3:37 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 23(3:33 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 38 yards to SYR 39 Center-UCONN. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 39. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(3:25 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 43(2:58 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 43. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at SYR 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(2:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 47(1:59 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by D.Alford at UCONN 47. Gain of 47 yards. D.Alford for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) A.Szmyt kicks 60 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN 5. D.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(1:47 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 27(1:19 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:36 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 31. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 50(15:00 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to SYR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 46(14:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by A.Turner at SYR 46. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(13:50 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at SYR 42 for -2 yards (G.Williams)
|Penalty
2 & 12 - UCONN 42(13:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Lundt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - UCONN 47(13:05 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to SYR 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 33(12:25 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to SYR 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(11:51 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to SYR End Zone for 28 yards. D.Houston for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 59 yards from UCONN 35 to the SYR 6. M.Wax returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(11:39 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(11:09 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 40. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at SYR 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 43(10:40 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 48 for 9 yards. G.Shrader ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(10:15 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by D.Cooper at UCONN 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(9:42 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 30(9:07 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to UCONN 18 for 12 yards. G.Shrader ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(7:53 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at UCONN 31 for -13 yards (C.Shearin; M.Bembry)
|+23 YD
2 & 23 - CUSE 31(7:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 31. Catch made by I.Jones at UCONN 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 8.
|Sack
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(7:07 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at UCONN 15 for -7 yards (J.Stafford)
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - CUSE 15(6:30 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 13(5:51 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 13. Catch made by S.Tucker at UCONN 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CUSE 18(5:05 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN End Zone. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(4:56 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 18(4:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 18. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 25(3:49 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 25(3:46 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 39 yards to SYR 36 Center-UCONN. C.Jackson returned punt from the SYR 36. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(3:38 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 42(3:16 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 42. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(2:57 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by M.Mang at UCONN 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 42(2:32 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(2:09 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 36(1:45 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(1:31 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CUSE 25(1:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by M.Mang at UCONN 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 12. PENALTY on SYR-D.Tisdale Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 17 - CUSE 35(0:45 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by O.Gadsden at UCONN 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(0:28 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 18(0:24 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 18. Catch made by C.Jackson at UCONN 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Jackson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-D.Jaquez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 29(14:26 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(13:53 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 37(13:22 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 37. Catch made by N.Fitzgerald at UCONN 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 42.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UCONN 42(12:28 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 30 for yards (M.Wax) Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by M.Wax. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-M.Wax at UCONN 30. M.Wax for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 30 for -12 yards (M.Wax) Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by M.Wax. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-M.Wax at UCONN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(12:28 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(12:02 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 20. Catch made by T.Pena at UCONN 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 14(11:28 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 9(10:46 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 4 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 4(10:15 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CUSE 5(9:40 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Mitchell Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 2(9:39 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. S.Tucker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:30 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UCONN 31(9:03 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 31(8:23 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 37 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at UCONN 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(7:56 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 40(7:22 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 44.
|+56 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 44(6:35 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 44. Gain of 56 yards. A.Turner for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 3rd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(6:26 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 32(5:57 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(5:16 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 46(4:41 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 48(4:02 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 46.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(3:27 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to UCONN 46. Catch made by T.Pena at UCONN 46. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 26. PENALTY on UCONN-E.Watts Roughing the Passer 13 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(3:13 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 7(2:34 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to UCONN End Zone for 7 yards. G.Shrader for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(2:29 - 3rd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 31.
|-8 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 31(1:46 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 27. Gain of -8 yards. Lateral to D.Houston to UCONN 24 for yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 24(1:06 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 24. Catch made by N.Carter at UCONN 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 25(0:32 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 40 yards to SYR 35 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(0:25 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 36(15:00 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CUSE 40(14:31 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for. PENALTY on SYR-G.Shrader Intentional Grounding 19 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 24 - CUSE 21(14:23 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 42 yards to UCONN 37 Center-SYR. D.Harrison MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-M.Jones at UCONN 39. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 60 yards from SYR 35 to the UCONN 5. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(14:07 - 4th) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(13:35 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 28(13:02 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 28.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 23(12:32 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 49 yards to SYR 28 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(12:27 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to SYR 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 30(12:05 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(11:33 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to SYR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CUSE 40(11:05 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for C.Hayes.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - CUSE 40(10:57 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by D.Villari at SYR 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(10:13 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to UCONN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 34(9:40 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to UCONN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 33(9:08 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - CUSE 29(8:26 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to UCONN 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(8:22 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by N.Carter at UCONN 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 31.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 31(7:49 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UCONN 28(7:06 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by D.Harrison at UCONN 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 28.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 28(6:33 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 45 yards to SYR 27 Center-UCONN. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 27. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(6:22 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to SYR 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CUSE 35(6:02 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at SYR 35.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 35(5:26 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for C.Hayes.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 35(5:22 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 43 yards to UCONN 22 Center-SYR. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 22. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(5:11 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 33(4:37 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 36(3:54 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(3:17 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 42.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 42(2:43 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 38(2:10 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to UCONN 38. Catch made by V.Rosa at UCONN 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at UCONN 39.
|+12 YD
4 & 13 - UCONN 39(1:37 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by V.Rosa at UCONN 39. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 49.
