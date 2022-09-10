|
Iowa St. uses long drive to hold off Iowa, 10-7
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Xavier Hutchinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter, completing a 99-yard drive to lead Iowa State past Iowa, 10-7, on Saturday.
The 21-play possession that started in the third quarter took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock, and helped the Cyclones (2-0) end a six-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes (1-1).
''Our whole mindset was, `One play at a time,''' Hutchinson said. ''When the ball comes to you, just make a play.''
Iowa State survived three turnovers and two blocked punts to gain their first road win in the in-state rivalry since 2014, forcing three Iowa turnovers and holding the Hawkeyes to 150 yards of offense.
''It's a game of imperfection,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''For our kids to have the character and resiliency to keep playing, those are traits that will continue to serve us well.''
Still, the Hawkeyes had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. Two penalties on Iowa State after what appeared to be a game-ending turnover by the Hawkeyes gave Iowa the ball at the Cyclones' 39-yard line with nine seconds left. Quarterback Spencer Petras threw a 9-yard pass to tight end Sam LaPorta to get Iowa into field-goal range, but Aaron Blom's 48-yard field goal attempt was wide left as time expired.
The Cyclones' winning drive came after Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbled inside the Iowa State 1-yard line. Iowa State converted six third downs on the drive, the last one coming on Dekkers' pass to Hutchinson for the touchdown.
''It was simple - get the first first down and then it will come together,'' Hutchinson said. ''Boy, did it come together. It was pretty intense to have that happen in such a critical moment. It just showed how everyone was dialed in.''
''We knew we would probably be backed up at some point in the game like this,'' Dekkers said. ''We prepared for it.''
Dekkers was 25 of 38 passing for 184 yards. Running back Jirehl Brock rushed for 100 yards.
Iowa, which had two safeties and a field goal in last Saturday's 7-3 win over South Dakota State, got its first touchdown of the season on its opening possession of the game. Leshon Williams had a 9-yard scoring run two plays after defensive end Lukas Van Ness blocked a punt - he would block another one in the third quarter - and the Hawkeyes recovered the ball at the Iowa State 16-yard line.
''I thought we got off to a good start, a really positive start,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''From there, things didn't work so well, obviously. ... We're not going to win moving forward scoring points like that.''
The Cyclones got inside Iowa's 15-yard line three times in the first half, but turned the ball over twice. Brock fumbled into the end zone for a touchback, and Dekkers threw an interception in the end zone.
CREDIT THE SOFTBALL TEAM
Campbell said he gave a ''revolutionary'' speech at halftime, when he referred to the sixth-grade girls softball team in Gilbert, Iowa that he coached over the summer because his daughter was on the team. Campbell told how his team won the championship game against a team from Roland-Story, which had its varsity high school team cheering in the dugout.
''We were down 4-2 after the third inning,'' Campbell said, smiling. ''We came up to bat, and we scored three runs. We got up 5-4, and then went on a run. I said to our team (in the locker room), 'Listen, if our sixth-grade girls can do this against Roland-Story for a championship, you guys can get this thing figured out in the second half.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State's offense, which had 313 yards, moved the ball on the Hawkeyes all day, but the Cyclones were done in by their own mistakes until the second-half drive to win the game.
The Hawkeyes struggled again offensively. Petras completed just 12 of 26 passes for 92 yards, which led to questions to Ferentz again about his status as the starter. ''It's not going well for (Petras) right now,'' Ferentz said. ''It's not going well for anybody in the offense, quite frankly. If making the change is the best thing, we'll consider it. If not, we'll keep pushing forward, see what we can do.''
UP NEXT
Iowa State: Hosts Ohio on September 17.
Iowa: Hosts Nevada on September 17.
|
X. Hutchinson
8 WR
98 ReYds, ReTD, 11 RECs
|
L. Williams
4 RB
34 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|11
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-20
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|313
|150
|Total Plays
|79
|52
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|58
|Rush Attempts
|41
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|184
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|12-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-33.0
|6-50.7
|Return Yards
|21
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|150
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|25/38
|184
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|27
|100
|0
|15
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|9
|14
|0
|8
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|19
|11
|98
|1
|24
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|4
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
A. Bitter 85 WR
|A. Bitter
|2
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|6
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|5
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Verdon 7 DB
|M. Verdon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|3
|46.3
|2
|52
|
B. Garbarini 96 P
|B. Garbarini
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|12/26
|92
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|14
|34
|1
|9
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|10
|8
|55
|0
|11
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
A. Wick 18 WR
|A. Wick
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|11
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|
T. Roberts 2 DB
|T. Roberts
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|1-9
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hartlieb 21 DB
|T. Hartlieb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stec 50 DL
|L. Stec
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Blom 1 K
|A. Blom
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|6
|50.7
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2
|26.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|-12.0
|-12
|0
|
T. Hall 6 DB
|T. Hall
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at ISU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29(14:29 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 29. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Roberts at ISU 32.
|Sack
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(13:52 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 25 for -7 yards (J.Waggoner)
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:10 - 1st) T.Perkins punts yards to ISU 25 Center-C.Guess. L.Van Ness blocked the kick. R.Bracy recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by E.Sanders at ISU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(13:02 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ISU 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 9(12:26 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ISU End Zone for 9 yards. L.Williams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 1st) A.Blom extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:21 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(12:01 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at ISU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IOWAST 44(11:30 - 1st) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; S.Benson at ISU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IOWAST 44(10:58 - 1st) PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 39(10:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at ISU 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWAST 42(10:03 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 50 yards to IOW 8 Center-C.Guess. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 8. Tackled by C.Guess at IOW 19.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(9:52 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 19. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 19. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at IOW 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(9:28 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; C.Reeder at IOW 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 30(8:47 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at IOW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWA 34(8:12 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce. PENALTY on IOW-A.Wick Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWA 34(8:05 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 50 yards to ISU 16 Center-L.Elkin. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 16. Tackled by T.Roberts at ISU 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(7:55 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 15(7:49 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 15. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at ISU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:28 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at ISU 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 41(6:56 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 41. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at ISU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(6:30 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 48(6:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by J.Rus at ISU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; S.Benson at IOW 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 47(5:17 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by J.Brock at IOW 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 47.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 47(4:40 - 1st) B.Garbarini punts 47 yards to IOW End Zone Center-C.Guess. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(4:29 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at IOW 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 24(3:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at IOW 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 26(3:13 - 1st) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at IOW 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:38 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at IOW 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 41(2:05 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; D.Orange at IOW 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(1:39 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWA 43(1:33 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce. PENALTY on ISU-M.Purchase Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(1:26 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to ISU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 40.
|Sack
2 & 8 - IOWA 40(0:41 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at ISU 46 for -6 yards (G.Vaughn) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by G.Vaughn. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-W.McDonald at ISU 46. Tackled by S.LaPorta at IOW 49.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(0:33 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to IOW 34 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(0:03 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at IOW 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hartlieb; J.Campbell at IOW 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 27(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to IOW 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(14:28 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to IOW 8 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 8(13:56 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to IOW 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 9(13:11 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock. PENALTY on ISU-J.Noel Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IOWAST 9(13:11 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel. PENALTY on IOW-S.Benson Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 4(13:07 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to IOW 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; J.Evans at IOW 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 1(12:18 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to IOW End Zone for 1 yards. J.Brock FUMBLES forced by K.Merriweather. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-L.Klemp at IOW End Zone. Tackled by ISU at IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(12:17 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton at IOW 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 26(11:36 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton; I.Lee at IOW 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(11:04 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 31. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at IOW 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(10:28 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at IOW 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 44(9:48 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at IOW 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 46(9:05 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 46(9:00 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 54 yards to ISU End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(8:51 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; R.Moss at ISU 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 22(8:19 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 22. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Schulte at ISU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(7:48 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; L.Lee at ISU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 33(7:17 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at ISU 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 40(6:34 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; D.Craig at ISU 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(6:27 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Merriweather at IOW 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(5:38 - 2nd) E.Sanders rushed to IOW 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; N.Shannon at IOW 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 45(5:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 45(4:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by A.Bitter at IOW 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Roberts at IOW 29.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(4:46 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at IOW 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWAST 5(4:36 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 5(4:32 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to IOW 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWAST 4(3:54 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - IOWAST 12(3:45 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-J.Gilbert.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 60 yards from ISU 35 to the IOW 5. R.Moss returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Marshall at IOW 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(3:40 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at IOW 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWA 31(2:55 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 31(2:49 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 31(2:44 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 42 yards to ISU 27 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(2:37 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at ISU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 27(2:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 27(2:07 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - IOWAST 27(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 32(2:00 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 52 yards to IOW 16 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(1:53 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by ISU at IOW 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 16(1:48 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 16. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at IOW 18.
|Int
3 & 8 - IOWA 18(1:41 - 2nd) S.Petras pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 25. Intercepted by C.Reeder at IOW 25. Tackled by L.Lachey at IOW 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(1:33 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to IOW 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; J.Waggoner at IOW 12.
|Int
2 & 10 - IOWAST 12(1:04 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at IOW End Zone. Intercepted by C.DeJean at IOW End Zone. Tackled by X.Hutchinson at IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gilbert kicks 64 yards from ISU 35 to the IOW 1. R.Moss returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Purchase at IOW 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(14:54 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at IOW 29.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IOWA 29(14:14 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at IOW 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - IOWA 29(13:22 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 37 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McDonald at IOW 37.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 37(12:54 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 63 yards to ISU End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(12:43 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ISU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(12:29 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at ISU 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34(11:57 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Roberts at ISU 43.
|Int
3 & 1 - IOWAST 43(11:12 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 49. Intercepted by T.Roberts at IOW 49. Tackled by ISU at IOW 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(11:11 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to ISU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Lee; J.Singleton at ISU 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 48(10:24 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to ISU 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 50.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWA 50(9:42 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Wick.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 50(9:34 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 45 yards to ISU 5 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 5(9:27 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean; L.Lee at ISU 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 7(8:58 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 7. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 13.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IOWAST 13(8:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on ISU-G.Treiber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 8(7:58 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWAST 8(7:19 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 0 yards to ISU 8 Center-C.Guess. L.Van Ness blocked the kick. IOW recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by ISU at ISU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(7:44 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ISU 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 13(7:25 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to ISU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 12(6:52 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by A.Bruce at ISU 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 3(6:04 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to ISU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at ISU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWA 1(5:31 - 3rd) M.Pottebaum rushed to ISU 1 for 0 yards. M.Pottebaum FUMBLES forced by O.Vance. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-K.Jackson at ISU 1. Tackled by IOW at ISU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 1(5:16 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at ISU 3.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IOWAST 3(4:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-L.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 8(4:36 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Klemp at ISU 9.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 9(3:45 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; C.DeJean at ISU 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(3:09 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; C.DeJean at ISU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWAST 20(2:30 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 20(2:26 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at ISU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(1:46 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ISU 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 34(1:19 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at ISU 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 33(0:41 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Roberts at ISU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(15:00 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at ISU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 48(14:30 - 4th) J.Noel rushed to IOW 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(14:08 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by A.Bitter at IOW 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 43(13:31 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to IOW 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Stec; C.DeJean at IOW 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 40(12:56 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at IOW 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(12:24 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to IOW 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 31(11:47 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to IOW 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at IOW 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 30(11:09 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at IOW 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(8:46 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to IOW 20 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Roberts; C.DeJean at IOW 20. PENALTY on IOW-C.DeJean Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(9:14 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to IOW 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Klemp; S.Benson at IOW 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 10(9:05 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 10. Catch made by J.Noel at IOW 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - IOWAST 8(8:34 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to IOW 8. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at IOW 8. Gain of 8 yards. X.Hutchinson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:27 - 4th) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 4th) J.Gilbert kicks 55 yards from ISU 35 to the IOW 10. Fair catch by R.Moss.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(8:19 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at IOW 34.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 34(7:57 - 4th) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at IOW 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 30(7:16 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 30(7:11 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 50 yards to ISU 20 Center-L.Elkin. D.Stanley returned punt from the ISU 20. Tackled by X.Nwankpa at ISU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(7:02 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at ISU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 34(6:11 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Evans at ISU 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 38(5:31 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; L.Lee at ISU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:45 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; J.Campbell at ISU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:01 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; S.Benson at ISU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 40(3:14 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Waggoner at ISU 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 41(3:12 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 37 yards to IOW 22 Center-C.Guess. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 22. Tackled by ISU at IOW 22.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:06 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 22. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 22. Gain of 11 yards. ISU ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:39 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:34 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:30 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:18 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce. PENALTY on IOW-S.Petras Offensive Facemask 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(2:18 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to IOW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 30(2:12 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to IOW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Van Ness at IOW 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 28(1:29 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to IOW 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 27.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - IOWAST 27(0:43 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(0:38 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(0:30 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 27(0:24 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by A.Wick at IOW 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ISU at IOW 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(0:16 - 4th) S.Petras spikes the ball.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:15 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 42 for yards (ISU) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by ISU. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-W.McDonald at IOW 42. Tackled by IOW at IOW 42. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - IOWA 47(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-ISU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(0:00 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by S.LaPorta at ISU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 30.
|No Good
2 & 1 - IOWA 38(0:05 - 4th) A.Blom 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
