Sanders leads No. 11 Oklahoma St. past Arizona St., 34-17
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he saw some of the improvement he was looking for after what he considered a shaky opener.
Spencer Sanders passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State 34-17 on a rainy Saturday night.
Sanders passed for 268 yards and ran for 54, and Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 44 yards for the Cowboys (2-0).
The Cowboys had issues in a 58-44 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 1, but overcame some of them on Saturday.
''So that (against Arizona State) was a better game for us overall as a team,'' Gundy said. ''We minimized missed assignments from the last game. So I told the the team and the coaches in the locker room that I was proud of them.''
Emory Jones passed for 223 yards and a touchdown and Xazavian Valladay rushed for 118 yards and a score for Arizona State (1-1). But Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards said offense wasn't effective enough the help the defense.
''They were competitive,'' he said of the defense. ''They played as hard as they could play. They just eventually wore down. That's the nature of the game. You can't keep asking the defense to keep going out there over and over and over.''
In the second quarter, Oklahoma State's Brock Martin's hit Valladay hard and forced a fumble, Tyler Lacy recovered and the Cowboys took over at the Arizona State 37. Oklahoma State took advantage, and Richardson's 3-yard touchdown run gave the Cowboys a 7-3 lead.
Later in the quarter, Sanders kept on the option for a 6-yard touchdown run to put Oklahoma State up 14-3 with just under three minutes left before halftime. His score capped an 11-play, 96-yard drive. The Cowboys tacked on a field goal to lead 17-3 at the break.
Valladay's 1-yard touchdown run, which came shortly after a 73-yard reception by Giovanni Sanders, cut Oklahoma State's lead to 17-10.
After an Oklahoma State field goal, Jones connected with Elijhah Badger for a 21-yard touchdown that pulled Arizona State to 20-17 with 14:25 to play. The Cowboys responded with trickery as Sanders found Bryson Green wide open on a flea-flicker, and the 31-yard score put Oklahoma State in control for good.
''We have a chance to learn from this game,'' Edwards said. ''There's a lot of football left, so hopefully we can continue to learn from the situation and close the team together.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: The Sun Devils struggled with their passing game, completing just 12 of 24 passes. Defensively, Arizona State allowed just 120 yards the previous week against Northern Arizona, but surrendered 465 yards on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys gave up 546 yards in the opener against Central Michigan, but they bounced back and held the Sun Devils to 354 total yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There's room for the Cowboys to move up into the Top 10 after Texas A&M and Notre Dame lost on Saturday.
CAREER MILESTONE
Valladay surpassed 4,000 career all-purpose yards on Saturday. The transfer from Wyoming entered the day with 3,987 career all-purpose yards and now has 4,105.
Valladay entered the week as the FBS' career active rushing leader.
CLOSING IT OUT
Oklahoma State struggled to close out their opener against Central Michigan, but the Cowboys were much better in the fourth quarter against Arizona State.
The Cowboys possessed the ball for 10:33 in the fourth quarter, outgained the Sun Devils 156-70 in the period and most important, outscored Arizona State 14-7 in the final 15 minutes.
''Much, much better rushing the football and we're much, much more physical in the second half, and our running backs broke some tackles in key third downs and situations to keep us going,'' Gundy said.
UP NEXT
Arizona State hosts Eastern Michgan.
Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
X. Valladay
1 RB
118 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Sanders
3 QB
268 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|30
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|2
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|354
|466
|Total Plays
|60
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|198
|Rush Attempts
|37
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|223
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-94
|7-69
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-47.5
|7-43.9
|Return Yards
|32
|22
|Punts - Returns
|5-32
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|354
|TOTAL YDS
|466
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|12/23
|223
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|21
|118
|1
|42
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|7
|31
|0
|9
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|7
|-17
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|3
|94
|0
|73
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|8
|6
|91
|1
|28
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|11-5
|0.0
|1
|
K. Markham 13 DB
|K. Markham
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 7 DB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Markham 12 DB
|K. Markham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|1/2
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|8
|47.5
|3
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|3
|17.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|4
|5.8
|16
|0
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|21/37
|268
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|28
|131
|1
|19
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|14
|55
|1
|10
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|3
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|8
|5
|83
|1
|31
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|10
|3
|72
|0
|43
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|5
|5
|44
|0
|23
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|7
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|2/2
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|7
|43.9
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|27.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|7.3
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 64 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS 1. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at OKS 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(14:44 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at OKS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 45(14:29 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at OKS 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 47(14:11 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(14:00 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(13:46 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera B.Green at ASU 43.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 43(13:27 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by D.Richardson at ASU 43. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at ASU 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 46(12:51 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 33 yards to ASU 13 Center-OKS. Fair catch by C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(12:41 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 45 for 42 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(12:10 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 44(11:34 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to OKS 44. Catch made by C.Hall at OKS 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(11:00 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(10:29 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to OKS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 14(9:49 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to OKS 14. Catch made by J.Conyers at OKS 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZST 9(9:10 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARIZST 16(9:04 - 1st) C.Brown 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ASU Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:00 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Green M.Robertson at OKS 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(8:38 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; N.Silvera at OKS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(8:16 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 31(8:15 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 52 yards to ASU 17 Center-OKS. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 17. Tackled by A.Ridener at ASU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:01 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ASU 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(7:17 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 28. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan M.Cobb at OKS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(6:41 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 44(6:35 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Ngata.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 44(6:28 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 44(6:23 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 34 yards to OKS 10 Center-ASU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(6:16 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 10. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 10. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at OKS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(5:58 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 26(5:55 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 26. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 26. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Edmonds at OKS 38. PENALTY on ASU-T.Pesefea Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(5:46 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(5:39 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS. PENALTY on OKS-J.Brooks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - OKLAST 38(5:31 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; J.Moore at OKS 38.
|Punt
4 & 25 - OKLAST 38(5:10 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 46 yards to ASU 16 Center-OKS. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 16. Tackled by OKS at ASU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(4:58 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at ASU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 25(4:36 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at ASU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 26(3:43 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 26. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at ASU 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 26(3:08 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 57 yards to OKS 17 Center-ASU. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 17. Tackled by K.Bethley at OKS 21.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(2:54 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at OKS 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 30(2:26 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at OKS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(2:07 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to ASU 40 for yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 40. PENALTY on OKS-J.Brooks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - OKLAST 31(2:04 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - OKLAST 31(1:59 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Markham at OKS 39.
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - OKLAST 39(1:32 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(1:19 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by B.Green at ASU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 34(0:45 - 1st) B.Presley rushed to ASU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor J.Moore at ASU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(0:34 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by B.Presley at ASU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle D.Taylor at ASU 26.
|Int
2 & 5 - OKLAST 26(0:09 - 1st) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 22. Intercepted by K.Soelle at ASU 22. Tackled by OKS at ASU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(0:06 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 14 for -8 yards (C.Oliver)
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - ARIZST 14(15:00 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad M.Cobb at ASU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:20 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ASU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 37(13:50 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson T.Lacy at ASU 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 39(13:12 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb B.Martin at ASU 41.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZST 41(12:28 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 44 yards to OKS 15 Center-ASU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(12:17 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at OKS 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(11:56 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at OKS 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 20(11:30 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 20(11:19 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 45 yards to ASU 35 Center-OKS. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 35. Tackled by M.Hembrough at ASU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(11:08 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at ASU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 37(10:34 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka; T.Lacy at ASU 39.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 39(9:46 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 37 for -2 yards. X.Valladay FUMBLES forced by B.Martin. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-T.Lacy at ASU 37. Tackled by ASU at ASU 37. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(9:41 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 30(9:16 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 17 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Moore C.Edmonds at ASU 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(9:06 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to ASU 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Markham K.Soelle at ASU 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 7(8:51 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 3(8:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU End Zone for 3 yards. D.Richardson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:28 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at ASU 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(7:55 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by M.Swinson at ASU 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at ASU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(7:27 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 43(7:16 - 2nd) G.Sanders rushed to ASU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Walterscheid at ASU 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 43(6:37 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ASU 47.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZST 47(6:10 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to OKS 4 Center-ASU. Downed by G.Hart.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 4(5:52 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott K.Soelle at OKS 4.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 4(5:30 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 4. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at OKS 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 13(5:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at OKS 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(4:43 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at OKS 24.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - OKLAST 24(3:51 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley. PENALTY on ASU-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(4:19 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at OKS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLAST 40(3:52 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 40(4:03 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to ASU 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(3:54 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 50(3:45 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS. PENALTY on ASU-J.Moore Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Markham at ASU 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:24 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by B.Green at ASU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Markham at ASU 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLAST 6(3:05 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 6(2:51 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to ASU End Zone for 6 yards. S.Sanders for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:45 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:45 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Benson S.Asi at ASU 25.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:11 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at ASU 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - ARIZST 19(2:04 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to ASU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ASU 21. PENALTY on ASU-J.Conyers Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARIZST 21(1:57 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 19 yards to ASU 40 Center-ASU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(1:51 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(1:46 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott T.Moore at ASU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - OKLAST 39(1:12 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(1:03 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle T.Moore at ASU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 28(0:56 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera C.Edmonds at ASU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 26(0:35 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OKLAST 33(0:31 - 2nd) T.Brown 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS. PENALTY on ASU-D.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 64 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU 1. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at ASU 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 9(0:22 - 2nd) E.Jones kneels at the ASU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Jones scrambles to ASU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ASU 25.
|+73 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:30 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 25. Gain of 73 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at OKS 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZST 2(13:30 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to OKS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Benson J.Taylor at OKS 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZST 2(12:54 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 1 for yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 1. PENALTY on OKS-T.Irby Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 1(12:20 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to OKS End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 63 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS 2. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Soelle at OKS 16. PENALTY on OKS-D.Jackson Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 8(12:11 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 8. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 8. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson K.Markham at OKS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(11:55 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at OKS 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 20(11:39 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at OKS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 23(11:18 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 23(10:57 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 50 yards to ASU 27 Center-OKS. C.Johnson returned punt from the ASU 27. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ASU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(10:46 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Benson K.Daniels at ASU 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 42(10:36 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to OKS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(9:55 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to OKS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb T.Harper at OKS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49(9:14 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. PENALTY on OKS-T.Harper Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(9:06 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 36(8:21 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at OKS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZST 30(7:43 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|No Good
4 & 6 - ARIZST 37(7:38 - 3rd) C.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ASU Holder-ASU.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(7:33 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Markham at OKS 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(7:17 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at OKS 45.
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 45(7:01 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by K.Markham at ASU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(5:48 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to ASU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 9. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 5(6:15 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea K.Soelle at ASU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLAST 4(6:05 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OKLAST 4(5:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Substitution 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OKLAST 2(5:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKS-T.Miterko False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLAST 7(5:59 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OKLAST 14(5:53 - 3rd) T.Brown 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) T.Brown kicks 60 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU 5. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Dizadare at ASU 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(5:43 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ASU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 29(5:18 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka X.Benson at ASU 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 32(4:36 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy X.Benson at ASU 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 31(3:55 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 52 yards to OKS 17 Center-ASU. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 17. Tackled by C.McCullough at OKS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:44 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at OKS 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 38(3:21 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at OKS 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 42(3:06 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Moore K.Soelle at OKS 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 41(2:33 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 44 yards to ASU 15 Center-OKS. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(2:26 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 15(2:22 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at ASU 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 19(1:25 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 19. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OKS at ASU 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(0:50 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 21 for -8 yards (T.Lacy)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ARIZST 21(0:09 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+20 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZST 21(0:04 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad T.Harper at ASU 41.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(15:00 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to OKS 21 for 38 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(14:34 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to OKS 21. Catch made by E.Badger at OKS 21. Gain of 21 yards. E.Badger for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 4th) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 62 yards from ASU 35 to the OKS 3. Out of bounds.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(14:25 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(14:04 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - OKLAST 41(13:41 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green. PENALTY on ASU-R.Torrence Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(13:37 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by B.Green at ASU 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Green for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:31 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:25 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:18 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:12 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 75 yards to OKS End Zone Center-ASU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(13:00 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 20. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle M.Robertson at OKS 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 26(12:33 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Markham K.Bethley at OKS 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(12:23 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at OKS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 38(11:51 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 38 for 0 yards. D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by N.Silvera. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-P.Wilson at OKS 38. Tackled by ASU at OKS 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 38(11:13 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at OKS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:57 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at OKS 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 47(10:19 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Markham at ASU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(9:49 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to ASU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43(9:28 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OKLAST 43(9:20 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson. PENALTY on ASU-K.Markham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. PENALTY on ASU-T.Moore Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(9:11 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by B.Presley at ASU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 23(8:47 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to ASU 20 for 3 yards. S.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 20(8:11 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to ASU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(7:55 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by O.Gordon at ASU 14. Gain of 14 yards. O.Gordon for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) T.Brown kicks 60 yards from OKS 35 to the ASU 5. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Williams at ASU 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(7:32 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Ford at ASU 25.
|Sack
2 & 14 - ARIZST 25(6:52 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 21 for -4 yards (B.Martin)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - ARIZST 21(6:02 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - ARIZST 16(6:02 - 4th) E.Jones scrambles to ASU 35 for yards. Tackled by OKS at ASU 35. PENALTY on ASU-C.Martinez Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 31 - ARIZST 8(5:20 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 8. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 8. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at ASU 19.
|Punt
4 & 20 - ARIZST 19(4:50 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 50 yards to OKS 31 Center-ASU. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 31. B.Presley FUMBLES forced by ASU. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-B.Presley at OKS 31. Tackled by ASU at OKS 31.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(4:35 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at OKS 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 38(3:50 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 43 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(3:06 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 42 for yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ASU 42. PENALTY on OKS-B.Cassity Offensive Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - OKLAST 42(2:40 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis C.Soelle at OKS 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - OKLAST 46(1:57 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to ASU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 46.
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - OKLAST 46(1:14 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to ASU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 48.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OKLAST 48(0:31 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 37 yards to ASU 11 Center-OKS. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 11. Tackled by B.Cassity at ASU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(0:15 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at ASU 35.
