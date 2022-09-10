|
|
|MTSU
|COLOST
Peasant's 2 TDs help Middle Tenn. beat Colorado St. 34-19
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Tra Fluellen returned an interception for a score on the first play from scrimmage, Frank Peasant ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second quarter and Middle Tennessee never trailed as the Blue Raiders beat Colorado State 34-19 Saturday.
Peasant finished with 22 carries for 93 yards. Chase Cunningham completed 31 of 39 passes for 266 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Metcalf that gave Middle Tennessee (1-1) a 34-0 lead with 13:41 left in the third quarter.
Zeke Rankin made a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter and kicked a 35-yarder that gave the Blue Raiders a 20-0 lead with 2:20 left in the second. Christian Dixon's strip-sack of Colorado State's Clay Millen was recovered at 18 and three plays later Peasant's second TD run make it 27-0 at halftime.
Millen was 20-of-30 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns - all to Tory Holton - but threw two interceptions and was sacked nine times. Horton finished with nine receptions for 186 yards, including scoring receptions of 48, 69 and 17 yards in the third quarter for Colorado State (0-2).
---
|
F. Peasant
36 RB
93 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 RECs
|
T. Horton
14 WR
186 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 9 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|380
|246
|Total Plays
|80
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|-10
|Rush Attempts
|41
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|-0.3
|Yards Passing
|266
|256
|Comp. - Att.
|31-39
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-47
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|6-40.3
|Return Yards
|44
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-32
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|256
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|-10
|
|
|380
|TOTAL YDS
|246
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|31/39
|266
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|22
|93
|2
|25
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|12
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|6
|-1
|0
|4
|
A. Sparrow 19 RB
|A. Sparrow
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|11
|11
|92
|0
|26
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|3
|2
|47
|1
|42
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|5
|3
|46
|0
|30
|
A. Sparrow 19 RB
|A. Sparrow
|4
|4
|41
|0
|25
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|7
|5
|23
|0
|11
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Toney 80 WR
|A. Toney
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley 31 CB
|D. Stanley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|2-4
|2.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|2-4
|2.5
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 23 CB
|J. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hartley 41 LB
|R. Hartley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|5
|42.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|20/30
|256
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|12
|41
|0
|10
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|8
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|11
|-65
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|14
|9
|186
|3
|69
|
M. Stovall 0 WR
|M. Stovall
|5
|5
|42
|0
|13
|
T. McCullouch 6 WR
|T. McCullouch
|6
|4
|26
|0
|11
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Francis 8 DB
|T. Francis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|5-10
|0.0
|1
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 DL
|M. Kamara
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Laday 10 DB
|G. Laday
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 4 DB
|A. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 9 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 24 DB
|R. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bariteau 94 DL
|C. Bariteau
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Phillips 40 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 51 LB
|J. Mitchell
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wa-Kalonji 92 DL
|M. Wa-Kalonji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Quinn 95 DL
|T. Quinn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 93 DL
|T. Tuioti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Camper 95 K
|C. Camper
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|6
|40.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|3
|24.3
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 0 WR
|M. Stovall
|2
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(14:47 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; J.Ferguson at CSU 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(14:29 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at CSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 28(13:46 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (D.Patterson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 28(13:40 - 1st) P.Turner punts 42 yards to MTS 30 Center-J.Raab. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(13:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara at MTS 35.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 35(13:13 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 40 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(13:05 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; G.Kelly at CSU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 39(12:50 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at MTS 45.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MTSU 45(12:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 48 for 3 yards (M.Kamara)
|Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 48(11:18 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 52 yards to CSU End Zone Center-B.Butler. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(11:06 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at CSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(10:54 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; C.Dixon at CSU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 30(10:16 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at CSU 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 34(9:43 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; Z.Wood at CSU 35.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 35(9:08 - 1st) P.Turner punts 36 yards to MTS 29 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(9:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at MTS 38.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 38(8:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 38. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(8:33 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 36(7:56 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by I.Gathings at CSU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 27(7:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 27. Catch made by Y.Ali at CSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(7:29 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 12(7:10 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 12. Catch made by I.Gathings at CSU 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 3(6:54 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 2(6:19 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to CSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 2.
|-6 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 2(5:48 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to CSU 8 for -6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MTSU 15(5:06 - 1st) Z.Rankin 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(5:02 - 1st) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; J.Starling at CSU 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 28(4:33 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at CSU 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(4:10 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 27 for -10 yards (Q.Dunnigan)
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - COLOST 27(3:30 - 1st) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; T.Fluellen at CSU 34.
|-4 YD
3 & 13 - COLOST 34(2:46 - 1st) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan; J.Starling at CSU 30.
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 30(2:15 - 1st) P.Turner punts 37 yards to MTS 33 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(1:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali (H.Blackburn).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 33(1:38 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 33(1:35 - 1st) MTS rushed to MTS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at MTS 38.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 38(1:01 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 53 yards to CSU 9 Center-B.Butler. M.Stovall returned punt from the CSU 9. Tackled by Y.Ali at CSU 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(0:56 - 1st) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam; C.Dixon at CSU 16.
|Sack
2 & 8 - COLOST 16(0:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 12 for -4 yards (M.Cook)
|-4 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 12(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 12. Catch made by D.Bailey at CSU 12. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam; J.Jackson at CSU 8.
|Punt
4 & 16 - COLOST 8(14:17 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 45 yards to MTS 47 Center-J.Raab. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 47. Tackled by J.Raab at CSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(14:16 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 41. Catch made by I.Gathings at CSU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 37(13:59 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by I.Gathings at CSU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; A.King at CSU 34.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 34(13:28 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by J.Lane at CSU 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 4(13:21 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to CSU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Phillips; J.Howell at CSU 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 5(13:01 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 3.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MTSU 3(12:33 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on CSU-C.Onyechi Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 1(12:31 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to CSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly; D.Phillips at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 1(11:37 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. F.Peasant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35 to the CSU 6. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stanley at CSU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(11:31 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at CSU 42.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - COLOST 43(10:50 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for M.Stovall. PENALTY on MTS-T.Ross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(10:43 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by T.Horton at MTS 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 23. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 11(10:43 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to MTS 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; R.Hartley at MTS 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 10(10:17 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to MTS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 6(9:56 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to MTS 6 for 0 yards. A.Vivens FUMBLES forced by J.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Wyatt at MTS 6. Tackled by CSU at MTS 6.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 6(9:01 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 6. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 6. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MTS 4.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 4(8:36 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Phillips at MTS 10.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 10(7:58 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 10. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at MTS 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(7:50 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Carter at MTS 31.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MTSU 31(7:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 26(7:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau at MTS 31.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 31(6:57 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Howell at MTS 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(6:49 - 2nd) A.Sparrow rushed to MTS 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; J.Mitchell at MTS 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 45(6:01 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MTS 48.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 48(5:40 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by A.Sparrow at MTS 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; J.Howell at CSU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(5:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 42. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CSU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 37(5:12 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 37(5:10 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by Y.Ali at CSU 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Floyd at CSU 36.
|+11 YD
4 & 4 - MTSU 36(4:49 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by Y.Ali at CSU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:30 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to CSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 24(4:06 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by I.Gathings at CSU 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at CSU 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 21(3:49 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by I.Gathings at CSU 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MTSU 25(2:29 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35 to the CSU 4. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McDonald at CSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(2:22 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 20(2:20 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 18 for -2 yards (C.Dixon) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by C.Dixon. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Branch at CSU 18. Tackled by CSU at CSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(2:08 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 18. Catch made by J.Lane at CSU 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; J.Howell at CSU 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 11(1:38 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; J.Howell at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 1(1:30 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. F.Peasant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 64 yards from MTS 35 to the CSU 1. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Sudderth; R.Hartley at CSU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(1:22 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 24(1:18 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 24. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at CSU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 24(1:06 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 17 for -7 yards (Q.Dunnigan; J.Davis)
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 17(1:00 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 38 yards to MTS 45 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(0:52 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by A.Sparrow at MTS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; J.Howell at CSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 47(0:28 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 48 for -5 yards (C.Bariteau; J.Mitchell)
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 48(0:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by A.Sparrow at MTS 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at MTS 46.
|+25 YD
4 & 9 - MTSU 46(0:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by A.Sparrow at MTS 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn; C.Anusiem at CSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at MTS 25. PENALTY on CSU-T.Francis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(14:40 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MTS 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 44(14:23 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Phillips; D.Jackson at MTS 43.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MTSU 42(13:47 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali (G.Laday). PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(13:47 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to CSU 42. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CSU 42. Gain of 42 yards. E.Metcalf for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(13:41 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; D.Francis at CSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 27(13:18 - 3rd) C.Millen rushed to CSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; D.Francis at CSU 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - COLOST 27(12:41 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 20 for -7 yards (D.Francis)
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 20(12:05 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 44 yards to MTS 36 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(11:48 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Wa-Kalonji; D.Jackson at MTS 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 45(11:28 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by A.Toney at MTS 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at CSU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(11:16 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti; J.Howell at CSU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 45(10:57 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly; C.Bariteau at CSU 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 43(10:28 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to CSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn; D.Jackson at CSU 39.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MTSU 39(10:08 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(9:54 - 3rd) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam; C.Dixon at CSU 40.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 40(9:10 - 3rd) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt; Q.Dunnigan at CSU 37. PENALTY on MTS-T.Fluellen Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(8:50 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by T.Horton at MTS 48. Gain of 48 yards. T.Horton for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:44 - 3rd) C.Camper extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 63 yards from CSU 35 to the MTS 2. Fair catch by T.Ross.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:41 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at MTS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(8:18 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at MTS 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MTSU 30(7:52 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on CSU-T.Francis Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(7:51 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara at MTS 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(7:42 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at MTS 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MTSU 47(7:27 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|Punt
3 & 2 - MTSU 47(7:25 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 23 yards to CSU 30 Center-B.Butler. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(6:45 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to CSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Branch; Q.Dunnigan at CSU 31.
|+69 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 31(6:20 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 31. Gain of 69 yards. T.Horton for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 3rd) C.Camper extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:02 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at MTS 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(5:33 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; C.Carter at MTS 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 34(4:49 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; J.Howell at MTS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(4:46 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 0 yards. F.Peasant FUMBLES forced by M.Kamara. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-M.Kamara at MTS 36. Tackled by MTS at MTS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(4:40 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by A.Vivens at MTS 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 30(4:10 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to MTS 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(4:03 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by T.Horton at MTS 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 21(3:45 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to MTS 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(3:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 17(2:50 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Vivens.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - COLOST 17(2:48 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|+17 YD
3 & 15 - COLOST 17(2:01 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 17. Catch made by T.Horton at MTS 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Horton for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:57 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:57 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at MTS 25.
|Int
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:14 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at CSU 49. Intercepted by J.Howell at CSU 49. Tackled by MTS at CSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 49(1:14 - 3rd) D.Bailey rushed to CSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Branch; T.Fluellen at CSU 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 49(0:45 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley; D.Curtis at MTS 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 47(15:00 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by T.Horton at MTS 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Cook; T.Ross at MTS 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(14:45 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-O.Snively False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 42(14:35 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 42. Catch made by T.McCullouch at MTS 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 31.
|Sack
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(13:57 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at MTS 39 for -8 yards (M.Cook)
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 39(13:08 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to MTS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 34.
|+13 YD
4 & 7 - COLOST 34(12:27 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by M.Stovall at MTS 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(12:07 - 4th) D.Bailey rushed to MTS 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; C.Dixon at MTS 20.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - COLOST 20(11:41 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by A.Vivens at MTS 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 20. PENALTY on CSU-T.McCullouch Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 19 - COLOST 30(11:25 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at MTS 36 for -6 yards (C.Dixon)
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - COLOST 36(10:33 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by M.Stovall at MTS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 26.
|No Good
4 & 15 - COLOST 33(9:39 - 4th) C.Camper 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(9:34 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at MTS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 29(9:14 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 29(9:00 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane (C.Anusiem).
|Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 29(8:54 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards to CSU 26 Center-B.Butler. M.Stovall returned punt from the CSU 26. Tackled by C.Johnson at CSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 31(8:46 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.McCullouch.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 31(8:38 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at CSU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLOST 33(8:02 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Int
4 & 8 - COLOST 33(7:54 - 4th) C.Millen pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 24. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 24. Tackled by CSU at MTS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(7:45 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at MTS 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 25(6:53 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; M.Kamara at MTS 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 26(6:19 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at MTS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(5:46 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly; J.Mitchell at MTS 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 37(4:59 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CSU 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; T.Francis at CSU 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(4:31 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at MTS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 49(3:58 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to CSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Golden at CSU 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 47(2:57 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to CSU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 41(2:45 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards to CSU 2 Center-B.Butler. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 2(2:37 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at CSU 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 5(2:21 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 5. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 5. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at CSU 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 11(1:51 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 11. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley; D.Patterson at CSU 15.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(1:39 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at CSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:35 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.McCullouch.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:29 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 19 for -6 yards (Q.Dunnigan)
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - COLOST 19(0:55 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 19. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at CSU 30.
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - COLOST 30(0:47 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; T.Ross at CSU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(0:42 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 19 for -20 yards (J.Ferguson) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by J.Ferguson. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-A.Morrow at CSU 19. Tackled by MTS at CSU 19.
