Pry gets first win at Va. Tech; Hokies beat BC 27-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to lift Virginia Tech to a 27-10 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from their defense, holding the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) to 155 yards and sacking BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.
The win marked the first for first-year Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, a former Hokie graduate assistant in the mid-1990s.
''It's awesome,'' Pry said. ''It just feels good to be 1-0. I'm just so happy for the players, for the staff, for the fans. You saw it. Students were there an hour before kickoff. The place was packed despite the weather. This was a good win for the entire program.''
Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman intercepted Jurkovec on the second play of the game to set up Jalen Holston's 1-yard run that gave the Hokies a lead they would not relinquish.
BC cut Virginia Tech's lead to 17-10 in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jurkovec to Jaden Williams, but the Hokies immediately answered, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Wells to Kaleb Smith for a two-touchdown advantage.
''We got a little bit of momentum,'' BC coach Jeff Hafley said. ''We cut the game to a possession, and then we gave it right back to go down 14. There's a lot of little things. We're not playing good enough, obviously. We're not coaching good enough. We had 150 yards on offense, and we need to score points. We have to find ways to score points.''
Jurkovec finished with 135 yards passing to lead BC.
TAKEAWAYS
Boston College: The Eagles got nothing consistently going against Virginia Tech's defense and missed starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who did not play because of an injury. Jurkovec had little time to throw, and the Eagles established nothing on the ground. They'll need to find production Saturday against Maine before a looming trip to Florida State.
''They were pressuring us every chance they could get,'' Hafley said. ''We didn't have much time. . We didn't do a good enough job of protecting him (Jurkovec). We didn't do a lot of good things on offense.''
Virginia Tech: The Hokies bounced back from a dreadful loss at Old Dominion in the opener, but still left a lot to be desired on offense, finishing with 284 yards. Given their lack of speed and marginal talent on that side of the ball, they're probably going to have to take care of the ball and rely on their defense this season.
WELLS BOUNCEBACK
Wells was intercepted four times in the Hokies' season-opening loss to ODU, but completed an efficient 16 of 25 and did not turn the ball over against BC.
''He was great all week,'' Pry said. ''He was steady. He was confident. I thought he bounced back really well. Managed the game. Made good decisions. And he made some nice throws in some big moments. I think it's a great game for Grant to build on.''
GARBUTT DOMINANT
Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt played the best game of his career, registering three tackles - all for loss - a sack, and he forced a fumble. In addition, he had four quarterback hurries.
''I'm very proud of him,'' Pry said. ''He's been battling a minor injury, and his practice time has been limited. He's a talented guy. He's instinctive. He's got good pass rush abilities. We're going to need that from him moving forward.''
UP NEXT
Boston College returns home to play Maine on Saturday.
Virginia Tech will play at home Saturday against Wofford.
---
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
135 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -25 RuYds
|
G. Wells
6 QB
140 PaYds, PaTD, 26 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|13
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|155
|286
|Total Plays
|60
|70
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|146
|Rush Attempts
|26
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.2
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|151
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-29
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-44.3
|7-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|15/28
|135
|1
|1
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|4/6
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|10
|15
|0
|6
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Sinkfield 26 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|12
|-25
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|5
|4
|79
|0
|49
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|4
|3
|37
|1
|17
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|5
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Bond 11 WR
|L. Bond
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Sinkfield 26 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Blackwell 8 LB
|J. Blackwell
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|2-10
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Henderson 92 DL
|I. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
O. Stoudmire 74 DT
|O. Stoudmire
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cheek 10 DB
|J. Cheek
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clemons 90 DL
|T. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 13 DL
|K. Banks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|10
|44.3
|1
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|16/25
|140
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|4
|64
|1
|65
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|20
|48
|1
|15
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|9
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|8
|11
|0
|9
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|3
|50
|1
|43
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|6
|5
|46
|0
|15
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|4
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. De Iuliis 89 TE
|D. De Iuliis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 39 DE
|J. McDonald
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|7
|45.0
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|2
|22.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at BC 25.
|Int
2 & 10 - BC 25(14:28 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at BC 45. Intercepted by A.Chatman at BC 45. Tackled by BC at BC 14.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 14(14:17 - 1st) C.Blumrick rushed to BC 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BC 13(13:47 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to BC 10 for 3 yards. G.Wells ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BC 10(13:21 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by K.King at BC 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 5.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BC 5(12:32 - 1st) PENALTY on BC-Woodbey Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 2(12:32 - 1st) K.King rushed to BC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; K.Banks at BC 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BC 2(12:22 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to BC 2. Catch made by C.Blumrick at BC 2. Gain of 1 yards. C.Blumrick ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BC 1(11:12 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BC 1(11:09 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. J.Holston for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 1st) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the BC End Zone. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hoyle at BC 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(10:59 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; J.Walker at BC 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 22(10:24 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - BC 22(10:22 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 22. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at BC 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BC 26(9:48 - 1st) D.Longman punts 49 yards to VT 25 Center-BC. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:34 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at VT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 26(9:17 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 26. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at VT 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - BC 26(8:44 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-VT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
3 & 14 - BC 21(8:28 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to VT 15 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; B.Steele at VT 15.
|Punt
4 & 20 - BC 15(7:48 - 1st) P.Moore punts 55 yards to BC 30 Center-VT. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(7:39 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at BC 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at BC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 31(7:04 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 31(6:57 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 31(6:46 - 1st) D.Longman punts 48 yards to VT 21 Center-BC. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BC 21(6:37 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 21. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at VT 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 38(6:19 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire; Woodbey at VT 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BC 40(5:55 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire at VT 42.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - BC 42(5:13 - 1st) G.Wells scrambles to BC 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; J.Cheek at BC 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46(4:48 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by J.Holston at BC 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 38(4:20 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BC 38(4:13 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to BC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; J.Cheek at BC 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 32(3:55 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to BC 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; C.Horsley at BC 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - BC 33(3:26 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by C.Blumrick at BC 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at BC 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(3:06 - 1st) K.King rushed to BC 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at BC 22.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 22(2:19 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to BC 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; C.Onwuka at BC 22.
|Sack
3 & 12 - BC 22(1:35 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at BC 31 for -9 yards (B.Steele)
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - BC 39(0:56 - 1st) W.Ross 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(0:48 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman; J.McDonald at BC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 23(15:00 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23(14:53 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by A.Sinkfield at BC 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at BC 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BC 28(14:09 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 37 yards to VT 35 Center-BC. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(13:50 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by C.Barfield at BC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.McCray at BC 25.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(13:21 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by C.Barfield at BC 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at BC 21.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BC 21(12:37 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 15 for -6 yards (W.Pene; N.Pollard)
|Punt
4 & 20 - BC 15(11:57 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 50 yards to VT 35 Center-BC. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 35. Tackled by BC at VT 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(11:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-D.De Iuliis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - VATECH 27(11:46 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - VATECH 27(11:41 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at VT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - VATECH 29(11:01 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Punt
4 & 13 - VATECH 29(10:59 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 67 yards to BC 4 Center-VT. Downed by C.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 4(10:44 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald; J.Griffin at BC 4.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BC 4(10:03 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 1 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt at BC 1.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - BC 1(9:19 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 1. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 1. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at BC 3.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BC 3(8:36 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 38 yards to BC 41 Center-BC. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(8:28 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to BC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; B.Steele at BC 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 36(8:03 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to BC 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson at BC 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 37(7:27 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to BC 37. Catch made by K.Smith at BC 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 32.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - VATECH 32(7:03 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to BC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; K.Arnold at BC 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 32(6:56 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 32(6:51 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 27 for -5 yards (C.Nelson)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BC 27(6:02 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BC 27(5:53 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 41 yards to VT 32 Center-BC. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(5:44 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Black.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 32(5:37 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to VT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at VT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 32(5:00 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 32(4:55 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 46 yards to BC 22 Center-VT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(4:47 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Artis at BC 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BC 27(4:14 - 2nd) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at BC 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(3:45 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Chatman at BC 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(3:22 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at BC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BC 49(3:01 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to VT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BC 48(2:23 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; C.Nelson at VT 46.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BC 46(1:42 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec rushed to VT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at VT 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 45(1:34 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo. PENALTY on VT-D.Hollifield Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43(1:26 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by Z.Flowers at VT 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at VT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 28(1:17 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 28(1:12 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BC 28(1:07 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers. PENALTY on VT-VT Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(1:02 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec scrambles to VT 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harvey at VT 19.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BC 19(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-J.Ness False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - BC 24(0:50 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to VT 24. Catch made by J.Williams at VT 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Keller; N.Pollard at VT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BC 13(0:28 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for BC.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BC 20(0:27 - 2nd) C.Lytton 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Lytton kicks 63 yards from BC 35 to the VT 2. C.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.DeBerry at VT 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at VT 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(14:25 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at VT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(14:05 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by D.De Iuliis at VT 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at VT 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 46(13:37 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at VT 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 43(12:58 - 3rd) G.Wells scrambles to BC 49 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Blackwell at BC 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 49(12:25 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 41 yards to BC 8 Center-VT. Downed by D.Strong.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 8(12:12 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 2 for -6 yards. P.Garwo FUMBLES forced by T.Garbutt. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-P.Garwo at BC 2. Tackled by VT at BC 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - BC 2(11:27 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; D.Strong at BC 5.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BC 5(11:11 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BC 5(10:56 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 76 yards to VT 19 Center-BC. Downed by E.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(10:41 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at VT 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 22(10:12 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at VT 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(9:52 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at VT 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 44(9:24 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at VT 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(8:53 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; K.Arnold at VT 43.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - VATECH 43(8:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-P.Clements False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - VATECH 38(8:09 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|+14 YD
3 & 17 - VATECH 38(8:02 - 3rd) G.Wells scrambles to BC 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre; Woodbey at BC 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 48(7:39 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 34 yards to BC 14 Center-VT. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - BC 14(7:29 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 14. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 14. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at VT 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(6:58 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by J.Williams at VT 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; D.Strong at VT 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BC 28(6:36 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to VT 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at VT 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(6:02 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to VT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 17(5:33 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - BC 17(5:27 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to VT 17. Catch made by J.Williams at VT 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Williams for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 3rd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 3rd) C.Lytton kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the VT End Zone. C.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Batson at VT 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(5:13 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson at VT 22.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 22(4:46 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 22. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(4:10 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by N.Gallo at BC 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell at BC 34.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - VATECH 34(3:35 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.De Iuliis. PENALTY on BC-K.Arnold Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(3:24 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to BC 19. Catch made by D.Lofton at BC 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 21.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - VATECH 21(2:59 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Blumrick.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - VATECH 21(2:56 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to BC 21. Catch made by C.Blumrick at BC 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 6(2:47 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to BC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; J.Blackwell at BC 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 3(2:11 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to BC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at BC 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - VATECH 2(1:29 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to BC 2. Catch made by K.Smith at BC 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:22 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 19 for -6 yards (T.Garbutt)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - BC 19(0:45 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 19. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 19. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Strong at BC 23.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23(15:00 - 4th) P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.McCray at BC 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(14:22 - 4th) A.Sinkfield rushed to BC 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald; D.Hollifield at BC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BC 36(13:41 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 36. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at BC 40.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BC 40(12:52 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 32 for -8 yards (T.Garbutt)
|Punt
4 & 15 - BC 32(12:06 - 4th) D.Longman punts 37 yards to VT 31 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(11:57 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire; J.Blackwell at VT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 37(11:28 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell; O.Stoudmire at VT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 40(10:51 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Clemons; K.Arnold at VT 40.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 40(9:58 - 4th) P.Moore punts 36 yards to BC 24 Center-VT. Fair catch by Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 24(9:48 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; W.Pene at BC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 27(8:46 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 14 for -13 yards (VT) PENALTY on BC-P.Jurkovec Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - BC 14(8:25 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 14. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; D.Harvey at BC 21.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BC 21(8:25 - 4th) D.Longman punts 23 yards to BC 44 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(8:25 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to BC 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell at BC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 45(7:44 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to BC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; M.Valdez at BC 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - VATECH 45(6:56 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by C.Blumrick at BC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(6:32 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to BC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at BC 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 30(5:50 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by C.Blumrick at BC 30. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Blackwell at BC 26.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - VATECH 26(5:22 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo. PENALTY on BC-Woodbey Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(5:17 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to BC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 19.
|Sack
2 & 9 - VATECH 19(5:09 - 4th) C.Blumrick steps back to pass. C.Blumrick sacked at BC 21 for -2 yards (J.Blackwell)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - VATECH 21(4:52 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - VATECH 28(4:44 - 4th) W.Ross 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 37 yards from VT 35 to the BC 28. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 28(4:20 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 28(4:14 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for -7 yards (C.McCray)
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - BC 21(3:39 - 4th) A.Sinkfield rushed to BC 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McCray at BC 26.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BC 26(2:55 - 4th) D.Longman punts 44 yards to VT 30 Center-BC. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(2:46 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; K.Arnold at VT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VATECH 34(2:36 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at VT 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 34(2:31 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; K.Banks at VT 35.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 35(1:41 - 4th) P.Moore punts 36 yards to BC 29 Center-VT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29(1:30 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 29. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Murray at BC 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BC 38(1:04 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by L.Bond at BC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Murray; J.Keller at BC 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44(0:43 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 44. Catch made by X.Coleman at BC 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by VT at BC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 42(0:19 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for X.Coleman.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 42(0:15 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for S.Witter.
|+3 YD
4 & 12 - BC 42(0:11 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 42. Catch made by X.Coleman at BC 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Murray; J.Keller at BC 45.
