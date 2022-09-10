|
Singleton's running leads Penn State over Ohio 46-10
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Before freshman running back Nick Singleton got past the first line of defenders, teammate Ji'Ayir Brown knew he was going to score.
Penn State's veteran safety bounced up and down on the sideline, pointing toward the end zone just as Singleton slipped through blocks and burst down the sideline for a 70-yard score to spark Penn State's 46-10 over Ohio on Saturday.
Brown had seen this dash and burn from the former No. 1 recruit before.
''Once he got that edge, nobody was catching him,'' Brown said. ''I don't think they were prepared for Nick's game-breaking speed.''
The Nittany Lions (1-0) sure need it.
They've been one-dimensional for quite a while, having not had a 100-yard rusher since late in the 2020 season and have regularly finished among the worst rushing offenses in the country.
''He's explosive, he's fast, he sees it well,'' quarterback Sean Clifford said. ''I think it was just a matter of time.''
Singleton carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards, added a 44-yard touchdown in the third and Penn State's defense dominated the Bobcats.
In between, Clifford and Drew Allar played clean enough and the Nittany Lion defense bore down to force eight punts, a safety and a turnover on downs.
Ohio (0-2) crossed midfield just three times.
Meanwhile, Penn State's offense continued to blossom.
Clifford completed 19-of-27 passes for 213 yards, ran for a score and threw for another as Penn State scored on three of its first five possessions.
The sixth-year quarterback capped a 12-play opening drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge before Singleton dashed down the sideline on the Nittany Lions' second possession to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter. Clifford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Tinsley in the third before yielding to Allar.
The Nittany Lions didn't miss a beat with the freshman running the offense, and more than 107,000 fans who packed Beaver Stadium cheered loudly when he entered.
Allar was 6 of 8 for 88 yards with touchdown passes to Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins early in the third and fourth quarters.
Ohio broke the shutout just before halftime.
Trailing 19-0, Sieh Bangura leaned in from 1-yard out to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive. But the Bobcats didn't score again until Nathanial Vakos booted a 21-yard field goal with 6:50 to play.
''We came in to win the football game and it didn't go our way,'' Ohio coach Tim Albin said. ''As a staff, we need to take 24 hours and get a few guys' bumps and bruises cleaned up. Next week on the next stage we're going to look better.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio: Picked to finish in the lower half of the MAC standings by conference coaches, the Bobcats played hard on defense. They sacked Clifford three times in the first half but couldn't hang with Penn State's speed.
Penn State: Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has built a solid foundation in the first two weeks. More importantly, the running game came alive in this one as Singleton looked quick bouncing runs outside. A bonus? Fellow freshman back Kaytron Allen looked capable too with seven touches for 45 yards.
NO QB CONTROVERSY
Penn State coach James Franklin said the plan was to not only play Clifford and Allar, but third-stringer Christian Veilleux as well.
All three did play and Clifford was adamant afterwards that that was a best case scenario. He enjoyed watching both his understudies play well.
''I want to be out there with my guys as much as possible,'' Clifford said. ''But the one thing I will say, is if it means giving up some time to get guys prepared, I want to win more than anything. I have no ego in that. And I know how important it is to get those guys reps because if anything happens to me, I want to win games.''
UP NEXT
Ohio: Visits Iowa State on Saturday.
Penn State: Visits Auburn on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|27
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|263
|572
|Total Plays
|66
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|234
|Rush Attempts
|26
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|164
|338
|Comp. - Att.
|17-40
|31-42
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-35.4
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|338
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|572
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|14/30
|119
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|5
|29
|0
|25
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|7
|25
|1
|11
|
T. Toledo 37 RB
|T. Toledo
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|4
|2
|35
|0
|7
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 30 S
|B. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buell 97 DT
|R. Buell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Weaver 94 DE
|B. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Scales 10 S
|G. Scales
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brawley 21 CB
|A. Brawley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vandenberg 25 K
|T. Vandenberg
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 49 P
|J. Wieland
|7
|38.0
|1
|45
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|1
|17.0
|0
|17
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cole 15 WR
|P. Cole
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|19/27
|213
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|8
|14
|1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|7
|4
|35
|0
|14
|
K. Dinkins 16 TE
|K. Dinkins
|2
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
L. Clifford 82 WR
|L. Clifford
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Dwyer 39 LB
|R. Dwyer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|49.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Sahaydak kicks 60 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI 5. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.DeLuca at OHI 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(14:54 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Walton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 23(14:49 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at OHI 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 24(14:10 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 24. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 24. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hardy at OHI 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(13:37 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at OHI 36.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - OHIO 36(13:00 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Walton.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - OHIO 36(12:54 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|Punt
4 & 14 - OHIO 36(12:50 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 44 yards to PSU 20 Center-J.Holloway. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 20. Tackled by J.Gregory at PSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23(12:36 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by J.Dottin at PSU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at PSU 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 32(12:26 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 32. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Drake at PSU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(11:45 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Gregory at PSU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49(11:17 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to OHI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gregory at OHI 48.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 48(10:44 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by P.Washington at OHI 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 10. PENALTY on PSU-K.Lee Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 48(10:15 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by K.Lee at OHI 48. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Williams at OHI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 40(9:56 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to OHI 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at OHI 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 40(9:22 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to OHI 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; K.Kelly at OHI 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 40(8:33 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by H.Wallace at OHI 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 32.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - PSU 32(7:50 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by T.Warren at OHI 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16(7:31 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to OHI 1 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Houston at OHI 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 1(6:54 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to OHI End Zone for 1 yards. S.Clifford for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI End Zone. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.DeLuca at OHI 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(6:40 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIO 17(6:33 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-H.Meservy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 12(6:33 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 12. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at OHI 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 22(6:26 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at OHI 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(6:08 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 28. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Elsdon at OHI 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 35(5:31 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Elsdon at OHI 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 36(4:48 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at OHI 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(4:08 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs; J.Sutherland at OHI 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 45(3:22 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 45(3:14 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 45(3:09 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 45 yards to PSU 10 Center-J.Holloway. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 10. Tackled by C.Blauser; K.Kelly at PSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 15(2:58 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at PSU 14. PENALTY on OHI-B.Houston Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30(2:40 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to OHI End Zone for 70 yards. N.Singleton for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) S.Sahaydak kicks 61 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI 4. S.Wiglusz returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at OHI 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(2:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OHI 28.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - OHIO 28(1:45 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-P.Mustipher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(1:33 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs; K.King at OHI 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 35(0:48 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by A.Burton at OHI 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at OHI 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 40(0:00 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIO 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Wieland punts 42 yards to PSU 18 Center-J.Holloway. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 18. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at PSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 48(14:47 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 48(14:40 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 48. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 38(14:14 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 38(14:10 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to OHI 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 41.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - PSU 41(13:33 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for J.Dottin.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - PSU 41(13:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-PSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - PSU 46(13:25 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 45 yards to OHI 1 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by M.Meiga.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 20 to the PSU 16. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Campolieti at PSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:04 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at PSU 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 36(12:19 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to OHI 44 for 20 yards. S.Clifford ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44(11:53 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by J.Dottin at OHI 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PSU 39(11:16 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at OHI 49 for -10 yards (K.Caesar; V.Watkins)
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - PSU 49(10:31 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by H.Wallace at OHI 49. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Drake at OHI 37.
|Sack
4 & 3 - PSU 37(10:22 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at OHI 38 for -1 yards (J.Burton)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(10:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by PSU at OHI 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(9:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIO 43(9:30 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 43(9:25 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Walton.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - OHIO 43(9:20 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 43(9:14 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at PSU 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 50(8:47 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to OHI 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(8:21 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at OHI 50 for -11 yards (J.Gregory; B.Houston)
|+22 YD
2 & 21 - PSU 50(7:36 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by K.Allen at OHI 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Buell at OHI 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 28(6:54 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to OHI 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 28(6:29 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 28. Catch made by M.Tinsley at OHI 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 14(5:52 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to OHI 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 14(5:34 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 14. Catch made by D.Ford at OHI 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PSU 8(5:26 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PSU 15(5:19 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 2nd) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:14 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at OHI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(4:49 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 40(4:46 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OHI 46.
|-9 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 46(4:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 46. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 46. Gain of -9 yards. Lateral to S.Bangura to PSU 41 for yards. Tackled by PSU at OHI 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(3:27 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by J.Jones at PSU 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Miller at PSU 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(2:53 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to PSU 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 18.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(2:15 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to PSU 18. Catch made by K.Rourke at PSU 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 1(1:42 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to PSU End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the PSU 2. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Quinn at PSU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 22(1:29 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 22. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at PSU 26.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 26(1:11 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at PSU 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(1:01 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 42. Catch made by D.Ford at PSU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at PSU 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 49(0:53 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 41(0:39 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 41(0:33 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 41(0:29 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by P.Washington at OHI 41. Gain of yards. P.Washington for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by P.Washington at OHI 41. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 7(0:20 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by M.Tinsley at OHI 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Tinsley for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the PSU End Zone. Fair catch by N.Singleton.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OHI 27 for 48 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 27(14:22 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OHI 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 25(14:05 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PSU 25(13:57 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|No Good
4 & 8 - PSU 32(13:51 - 3rd) J.Pinegar 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(13:46 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(13:41 - 3rd) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 50 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.King at OHI 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(13:05 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 50(13:01 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs; T.Elsdon at OHI 47.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - OHIO 47(12:17 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac; J.Brown at OHI 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - OHIO 46(11:40 - 3rd) J.Wieland punts 24 yards to PSU 30 Center-J.Holloway. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 30(11:33 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Daxon at PSU 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 30(10:58 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 30. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at PSU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(10:28 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; Z.Sanders at PSU 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 46(9:43 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 47. PENALTY on OHI-K.Thompson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 32(9:30 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by O.Evans at OHI 32. Gain of 32 yards. O.Evans for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 3rd) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(9:25 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; A.Isaac at OHI 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OHIO 22(9:00 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - OHIO 22(8:56 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson at OHI 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 33(8:17 - 3rd) J.Wieland punts 37 yards to PSU 30 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30(8:11 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; K.Caesar at PSU 26.
|Sack
2 & 14 - PSU 26(7:32 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar sacked at PSU 20 for -6 yards (B.Houston)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - PSU 20(6:57 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for O.Evans.
|Punt
4 & 20 - PSU 20(6:52 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 50 yards to OHI 30 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by M.Meiga.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(6:39 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wylie; J.Van Den Berg at OHI 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 35(6:03 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIO 35(5:59 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for A.Rhone.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 35(5:55 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 17 yards to PSU 48 Center-J.Holloway. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(5:48 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OHI 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 49(5:17 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OHI 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; B.Houston at OHI 44.
|+44 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 44(4:44 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to OHI End Zone for 44 yards. N.Singleton for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 3rd) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:33 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; J.Reed at OHI 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 28(3:50 - 3rd) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Sack
3 & 7 - OHIO 28(3:46 - 3rd) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro sacked at OHI 23 for -5 yards (J.Dixon)
|Punt
4 & 12 - OHIO 23(2:56 - 3rd) J.Wieland punts 40 yards to PSU 37 Center-J.Holloway. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 37. Tackled by T.Foster at PSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 45(2:44 - 3rd) D.Allar rushed to PSU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at PSU 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 50(2:09 - 3rd) D.Allar scrambles to OHI 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; C.Blauser at OHI 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 49(1:36 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by K.Saunders at OHI 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(1:05 - 3rd) D.Allar scrambles to OHI 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at OHI 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 33(0:37 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by H.Wallace at OHI 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; T.Cox at OHI 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PSU 32(15:00 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 32(14:56 - 4th) D.Allar rushed to OHI 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 29(14:27 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to OHI 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 28(13:51 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to OHI 28. Catch made by K.Dinkins at OHI 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Dinkins for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:44 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 4th) S.Sahaydak kicks 62 yards from PSU 35 to the OHI 3. P.Cole returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Buddin; K.Ellis at OHI 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(13:37 - 4th) P.Navarro rushed to OHI 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton at OHI 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 22(12:52 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at OHI 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(12:22 - 4th) P.Navarro rushed to OHI 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; C.Miller at OHI 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 43(11:53 - 4th) P.Navarro rushed to PSU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr; C.Miller at PSU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(11:12 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to PSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 46(10:44 - 4th) P.Navarro scrambles to PSU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at PSU 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(10:05 - 4th) P.Navarro pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by N.McCormick at PSU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(9:24 - 4th) P.Navarro rushed to PSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Van Den Berg; Z.Wheatley at PSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 21(8:47 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIO 21(8:42 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - OHIO 21(8:36 - 4th) P.Navarro pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by J.Bostic at PSU 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover; M.Wilson at PSU 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 7(7:58 - 4th) P.Navarro scrambles to PSU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Dwyer at PSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 3(7:06 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for T.Walton.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIO 3(6:59 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 11(6:55 - 4th) N.Vakos 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the PSU End Zone. O.Evans returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens at PSU 16.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16(6:43 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to PSU 16. Catch made by K.Saunders at PSU 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie; G.Scales at PSU 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 29(6:09 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by L.Clifford at PSU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie; A.Brawley at PSU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(5:27 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by T.Smith at PSU 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at PSU 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 43(4:58 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to PSU 43. Catch made by O.Evans at PSU 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at PSU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 41(4:30 - 4th) C.Veilleux steps back to pass. C.Veilleux pass incomplete intended for K.Dinkins.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 41(4:27 - 4th) B.Amor punts 52 yards to OHI 7 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by M.Meiga.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 7(4:16 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to OHI 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover at OHI 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIO 8(3:41 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Wilburn.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 8(3:37 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Wilburn.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 8(3:31 - 4th) J.Wieland punts 34 yards to OHI 42 Center-J.Holloway. M.Wilson returned punt from the OHI 42. Tackled by OHI at OHI 41. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49(3:19 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by M.Meiga at PSU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 45(2:48 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by M.Meiga at OHI 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(2:19 - 4th) T.Holzworth rushed to OHI 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Henderson at OHI 39.
|Sack
2 & 10 - PSU 39(1:35 - 4th) C.Veilleux steps back to pass. C.Veilleux sacked at OHI 46 for -7 yards (R.Buell)
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - PSU 46(0:55 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to OHI 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Campolieti at OHI 42.
|+10 YD
4 & 13 - PSU 42(0:21 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to OHI 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Scales at OHI 32.
