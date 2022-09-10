|
|
|UAB
|LIB
Salter leads Liberty to 21-14 victory over UAB
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Kaidon Salter passed for 202 yards and ran for a touchdown, leading Liberty to a 21-14 victory over UAB on Saturday.
Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis also had rushing touchdowns for the Flames (2-0). Salter led Liberty in rushing with 79 yards on 14 carries. He was 13-of-25 passing.
Liberty trailed 7-0 after the first quarter then chalked up its three rushing touchdowns for a 21-7 lead early in the fourth.
After UAB's DeWayne McBride scored on a 9-yard run to make it 21-14 the Flames ran the final 3:08 off the clock, picking up three first downs on the ground in the process.
Jermaine Brown had a 31-yard run for UAB's other touchdown. McBride had 177 yards on 20 carries and Brown carried 17 times for 91 yards the Blazers (1-1).
There were no passing touchdowns and no field goals in the game.
---
|
D. McBride
22 RB
171 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. Salter
7 QB
202 PaYds, 76 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|349
|383
|Total Plays
|57
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|181
|Rush Attempts
|43
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|114
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-4
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.0
|7-35.1
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|10/15
|114
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|20
|171
|1
|56
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|17
|91
|1
|31
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|6
|-27
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|2
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|3
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
R. Davis 6 WR
|R. Davis
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bratton 6 LB
|J. Bratton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mayala 22 LB
|J. Mayala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 11 S
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|6
|46.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|22.5
|33
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|13/25
|202
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|13
|76
|1
|35
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|10
|60
|1
|20
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|13
|45
|1
|17
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|5
|2
|75
|0
|46
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|3
|51
|0
|39
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|3
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dixon 99 DL
|B. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|7
|35.1
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|17.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at LIB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LIB 24(14:30 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Sack
3 & 11 - LIB 24(14:25 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 23 for -1 yards (K.Sanders)
|Punt
4 & 12 - LIB 23(13:45 - 1st) A.Alves punts 37 yards to UAB 40 Center-LIB. Downed by T.Dupree.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(13:26 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to UAB 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38(12:57 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 38(12:56 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to UAB 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 38.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LIB 38(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-LIB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - LIB 43(12:38 - 1st) K.Salter scrambles to UAB 42 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bratton at UAB 42.
|Punt
4 & 14 - LIB 42(12:07 - 1st) A.Alves punts 35 yards to UAB 7 Center-LIB. Downed by A.Mock.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 7(12:00 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at UAB 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 8(11:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at UAB 15.
|+34 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 15(10:47 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 49 for 34 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at UAB 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(10:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 49(9:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Brown at LIB 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 46.
|Punt
3 & 5 - UAB 46(8:52 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 46 yards to LIB End Zone Center-UAB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(8:46 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by C.Peterlin at LIB 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at LIB 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31(8:22 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at LIB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 42(7:59 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LIB 42(7:52 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 35 for -7 yards (M.Fairbanks)
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - LIB 35(7:22 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at LIB 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 48(6:42 - 1st) A.Alves punts 44 yards to UAB 8 Center-LIB. Downed by C.Megginson.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 8(6:24 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at UAB 4.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - UAB 4(5:38 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-A.Washington Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 9(5:20 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 20 for 11 yards. D.McBride FUMBLES forced by A.Walker. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-D.Butler at UAB 26. Tackled by UAB at UAB 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(5:11 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to UAB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 23(4:44 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to UAB 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 25(4:03 - 1st) K.Salter scrambles to UAB 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mayala at UAB 19.
|No Good
4 & 3 - LIB 26(3:16 - 1st) N.Brown 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(3:11 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at UAB 27. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - UAB 12(2:40 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at UAB 12.
|+56 YD
2 & 17 - UAB 12(2:09 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LIB 32 for 56 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 32.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(1:29 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to LIB End Zone for 31 yards. J.Brown for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) M.Quinn kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the LIB 2. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at LIB 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(1:11 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at LIB 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 36(0:45 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at LIB 35.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 35(0:16 - 1st) K.Salter scrambles to UAB 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 45.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(15:00 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to UAB 45. Catch made by N.Frith at UAB 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(14:39 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UAB 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 13.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 13(14:05 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to UAB 13. Catch made by D.Douglas at UAB 13. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 14.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 14(13:28 - 2nd) K.Salter scrambles to UAB 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 5(13:08 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. S.Louis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) N.Brown kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stricker at UAB 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33(12:45 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Green at UAB 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 38(12:12 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at UAB 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(11:29 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at UAB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 48(10:53 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 48(10:48 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LIB 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33(10:31 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LIB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 32.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 32(9:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LIB 6 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 5(9:06 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LIB 5 for 0 yards. D.McBride FUMBLES forced by M.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-A.Walker at LIB 6. Tackled by UAB at LIB 6.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 6(9:00 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 9 for 3 yards. K.Salter ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 9(8:40 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LIB 9(8:38 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LIB 9(8:22 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to LIB 47 Center-LIB. Downed by C.Megginson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(8:06 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LIB 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UAB 49(7:31 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LIB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 49(6:54 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by T.Jones at LIB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at LIB 42.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UAB 42(6:11 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to LIB End Zone Center-UAB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(6:01 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at LIB 23.
|+46 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 23(5:39 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 23. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 23. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31(5:21 - 2nd) K.Salter scrambles to UAB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 30(4:49 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UAB 30 for yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 30. PENALTY on LIB-J.Kourtis Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 24 - LIB 45(4:43 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|+2 YD
3 & 24 - LIB 45(4:35 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to UAB 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at UAB 43.
|Penalty
4 & 22 - LIB 43(3:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 27 - LIB 48(3:15 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 28 yards to UAB 20 Center-LIB. Fair catch by S.Thomas. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 24(3:07 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Sings at UAB 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 24(2:23 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at UAB 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 27(2:05 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at UAB 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 35(1:32 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 50(1:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 50(1:22 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LIB 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at LIB 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38(1:03 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LIB 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 40. PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 27 - UAB 45(0:55 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|-5 YD
3 & 27 - UAB 45(0:54 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UAB 40.
|Punt
4 & 32 - UAB 40(0:41 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 48 yards to LIB 12 Center-UAB. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12(0:38 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at LIB 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28(0:30 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at LIB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 40(0:21 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 40(0:10 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at LIB 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 50(0:05 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Brown kicks 59 yards from LIB 35 to the UAB 6. S.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jimmerson at UAB 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(14:54 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at UAB 31.
|+56 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 31(14:20 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 31. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 31. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13(13:35 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LIB 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 9(12:53 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LIB 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at LIB 9.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 9(12:12 - 3rd) D.Hopkins scrambles to LIB 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 7.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 7(11:26 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to LIB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 5.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 5(11:24 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 5. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 5. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Key at LIB 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 13(10:52 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at LIB 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 15(10:36 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 15. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at LIB 17.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 17(9:49 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks at LIB 14.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LIB 14(9:09 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 14(9:00 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 30 yards to LIB 44 Center-LIB. S.Thomas returned punt from the LIB 44. S.Thomas FUMBLES forced by LIB. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-LIB at LIB 44. Tackled by UAB at LIB 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 44(8:50 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for B.Hanshaw.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 44(8:48 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 44(8:43 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to LIB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at LIB 46.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 46(8:03 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 34 yards to UAB 20 Center-LIB. Fair catch by L.Witherspoon.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(7:56 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at UAB 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 26(7:19 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at UAB 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 28(6:38 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at UAB 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38(6:04 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UAB 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 39(5:20 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Jones.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 39(5:17 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 39. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at UAB 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UAB 46(4:31 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 44 yards to LIB 10 Center-UAB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 10. Tackled by R.Collier at LIB 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(4:15 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at LIB 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 41(3:38 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to UAB 39 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at UAB 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:19 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to UAB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 32(2:54 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by D.Hunter at UAB 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 23.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(2:13 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at UAB 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 2(1:38 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. K.Salter for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 3rd) N.Brown kicks 58 yards from LIB 35 to the UAB 7. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Glaize at UAB 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 19(1:18 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon at UAB 19.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UAB 19(0:45 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 9 for -10 yards (D.Johnson)
|Penalty
3 & 20 - UAB 9(14:59 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 25 - UAB 4(14:59 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 4. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 4. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UAB 10.
|Punt
4 & 19 - UAB 10(14:10 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 43 yards to LIB 47 Center-UAB. Downed by R.Collier.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 47(14:08 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to UAB 41 for yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 41. PENALTY on LIB-A.Henderson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - LIB 40(13:58 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|+17 YD
2 & 17 - LIB 40(13:41 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.McWilliams at UAB 43.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(12:51 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by D.Douglas at UAB 43. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 4(12:30 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to UAB 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at UAB 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 2(12:01 - 4th) N.Hampton rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 1(11:09 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 4th) N.Brown kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(11:00 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at UAB 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(10:30 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 39. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at UAB 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 44(9:58 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at UAB 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 47(9:18 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UAB 44.
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - UAB 44(8:28 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 44. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UAB 50(7:55 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 42 for -8 yards (D.Osagiede)
|Sack
2 & 18 - UAB 42(7:14 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 33 for -9 yards (T.Clark)
|-1 YD
3 & 27 - UAB 33(6:37 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UAB 32.
|Punt
4 & 28 - UAB 32(5:56 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 53 yards to LIB 15 Center-UAB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 15. Tackled by M.McWilliams at LIB 21.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 21(5:43 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at LIB 23.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 23(4:57 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 20 for -3 yards. M.Caper FUMBLES forced by T.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-N.Wilder at LIB 20. Tackled by LIB at LIB 20.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UAB 20(4:47 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at LIB 24 for -4 yards (T.Clark)
|Penalty
2 & 14 - UAB 24(4:05 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - UAB 30(3:50 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on LIB-C.Megginson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15(3:25 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to LIB 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(3:07 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to LIB End Zone for 9 yards. D.McBride for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) M.Quinn kicks 40 yards from UAB 35 to the LIB 25. Fair catch by S.Louis.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(3:04 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Key at LIB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 42(2:24 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at LIB 42.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 42(2:14 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to UAB 23 for 35 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(1:32 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to UAB 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 22.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 22(1:30 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to UAB 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 22.
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 22(0:45 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to UAB 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 25.
