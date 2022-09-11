|
|
|USC
|STNFRD
Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Caleb Williams stood up and offered one last parting thought: ''Fight on! 2-and-0, baby!'' His decorated fingernails told a story, too: Stanford's iconic tree mascot on each middle digit.
Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading No. 10 Southern California past Stanford 41-28 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener.
First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley had his own postgame message: ''Look at 12 months ago.'' That's a reference to the 42-28 beating - nearly the same score as Saturday - the Trojans took at home from upset-hungry Stanford on Sept. 11 last year.
Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, while the Trojans' opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries - four turnovers that led to 17 points.
Dominant USC (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) didn't have a third-down play until 52 seconds before halftime and punted for the first time with 8:02 left.
''This series has been extremely one-sided over the last 15 years, especially here,'' Riley said. ''We took that personal.''
Williams completed 20 of 27 throws - 13 of his first 15 - and Dye ran for a 27-yard score in a first half that featured 685 yards of offense between the teams. Williams then hit Addison for a 48-yard gain right out of halftime that set up Denis Lynch's 45-yard field goal. Lynch later missed wide left from 39 yards before hitting from 42 yards.
Early in the second quarter, Williams connected on back-to-back passes to Mario Williams. The first was a 43-yard completion that set up their 15-yard scoring play.
''We just executed this offense overall,'' Caleb Williams said. ''All 11 guys on one page, everybody did his job.''
Lake McRee caught the first TD pass of the day by Williams, a 5-yarder, as the Trojans notched their second lopsided win so far after a 66-14 thumping of Rice in the season opener. With Williams' 19-for-22 performance in that one, the sophomore star has now completed 39 of 49 passes for 590 yards in two games.
USC's defense has forced eight total turnovers this season.
''We put the defense in a lot of bad positions, too many bad positions,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''We had opportunities to keep the ball a little bit longer, score some more points. We could have gone into halftime with a lead if we didn't turn the ball over. So that to me is the story of the game.''
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee threw an interception on his third play from scrimmage for Stanford (1-1, 0-1) that Max Williams tipped and caught before returning it 32 yards. Then McKee threw another pick Cain the end zone by Mekhi Blackmon on 4th-and-2 with a chance to tie the game.
The Cardinal capitalized on their next chance when McKee connected on a 3-yard TD pass to E.J. Smith to cap a seven-play, 93-yard drive that got Stanford within 14-7.
But just like that, the Trojans answered immediately. Williams connected with Addison on a 75-yard catch and run.
Riley can't wait to see every phase continue to click as the new-look Trojans gain more experience together.
''We're just on our climb, on our journey,'' he said.
Smith also ran for a 5-yard score and McKee had a 2-yard TD rush while finishing the day 20 of 25 for 220 yards passing.
USC running back Austin Jones carried eight times for 38 yards facing his former Stanford team after transferring during the offseason. He ran for 1,155 yards and 12 TDs in three seasons with the Cardinal.
THE TAKEAWAY
The Trojans, who had won just one of their previous five meetings at Stanford dating to 2010, improved to 71-24-5 in conference openers and have won 33 of their last 52. Also, USC has won 24 of its last 37 road conference openers with a 29-14-2 record overall outside of Los Angeles.
DAY OF HONORS
Stanford honored former star quarterback Andrew Luck for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.
He won all three of his career starts against USC, including a triple-overtime thriller on the road in 2011. Highlights showed on the big screen. He smiled and waved with his young family in tow.
Also Saturday, the school celebrated Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer and former Cardinal star Nneka Ogwumike among those inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame.
UP NEXT
USC: Hosts Fresno State next Saturday.
Stanford: After a bye week, the Cardinal visits Washington on Sept. 24.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Williams
13 QB
341 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|
E. Smith
22 RB
88 RuYds, RuTD, 26 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|33
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|14
|14
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-5
|Total Net Yards
|505
|441
|Total Plays
|63
|80
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|221
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|341
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|20-35
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-104
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|49
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-49
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|341
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|505
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|20/27
|341
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|14
|105
|1
|27
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|8
|38
|0
|10
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|9
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|8
|7
|172
|2
|75
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|6
|4
|74
|1
|43
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|3
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sekona 77 DL
|J. Sekona
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|2/3
|45
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|2
|32.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|20/35
|220
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|19
|88
|1
|19
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|16
|77
|1
|15
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|8
|-12
|1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|4
|3
|50
|0
|23
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|6
|5
|45
|0
|15
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|7
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|4
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|3
|3
|26
|1
|13
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|5
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
S. Starr 19 WR
|S. Starr
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyrick 18 S
|J. Wyrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armitage 9 LB
|A. Armitage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|2
|47.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|3
|22.0
|32
|0
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USC at STA 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(14:38 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at STA 39.
|Int
2 & 8 - STNFRD 39(14:15 - 1st) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at USC 35. Intercepted by M.Williams at USC 35. Tackled by B.Tremayne at STA 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(14:00 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to STA 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - USC 26(13:34 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to STA 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 16(12:57 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to STA 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - USC 5(12:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 5. Catch made by L.McREE at STA 5. Gain of 5 yards. L.McREE for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:38 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 40 for 15 yards. E.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(12:25 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(12:15 - 1st) PENALTY on STA-W.Rouse False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - STNFRD 43(12:15 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 39 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Smith at USC 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(12:00 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 33(11:34 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to USC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(11:00 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to USC 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 23.
|Sack
2 & 5 - STNFRD 23(10:35 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at USC 27 for -4 yards (S.Byrd)
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 27(9:57 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 19.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - STNFRD 19(9:30 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu at USC 16.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(8:48 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by E.Smith at USC 16. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee at USC 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 3(8:24 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu at USC 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 4(7:39 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by B.Tremayne at USC 4. Gain of yards. B.Tremayne for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - STNFRD 4(7:39 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - STNFRD 4(7:34 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-B.Pili Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
4 & 2 - STNFRD 2(7:34 - 1st) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at USC End Zone. Intercepted by M.Blackmon at USC End Zone. Tackled by T.McKee at USC 17.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(7:26 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 17. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at USC 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - USC 24(6:53 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Williamson at USC 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(6:28 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at USC 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - USC 45(5:47 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to STA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; L.Damuni at STA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 45(5:20 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for L.McREE.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - USC 45(5:12 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 45. Catch made by B.Rice at STA 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(4:55 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to STA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - USC 22(4:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by J.Addison at STA 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Addison for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the STA 1. C.Filkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by USC at STA 14. PENALTY on STA-B.Yurosek Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 7(3:57 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 7. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 11(3:27 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at STA 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(3:06 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 29 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at STA 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(2:45 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(2:36 - 1st) B.Yurosek rushed to USC 6 for 50 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 6(2:07 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 3(1:42 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to USC 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 3(1:03 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to USC 3. Catch made by E.Smith at USC 3. Gain of 3 yards. E.Smith for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(0:57 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Addison for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:46 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:42 - 1st) E.Smith rushed to STA 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at STA 20.
|+23 YD
3 & 15 - STNFRD 20(0:08 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 20. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at STA 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(15:00 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 38 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at USC 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(14:38 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by B.Yurosek at USC 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(14:05 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 23(13:56 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Starr.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 23(13:51 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by B.Tremayne at USC 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 5.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 5(13:33 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 9(13:01 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by B.Yurosek at USC 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 4(12:24 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 2 for 2 yards. E.Smith FUMBLES forced by M.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-M.Blackmon at USC 2. Tackled by STA at USC 2.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 2(12:15 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; R.Miezan at USC 5.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - USC 5(11:29 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye. PENALTY on STA-E.Bonner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(11:21 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at USC 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(10:48 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at USC 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - USC 40(10:05 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at USC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 42(9:47 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - USC 42(9:38 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 42. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 42. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Wyrick at STA 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(9:11 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 15. Catch made by M.Williams at STA 15. Gain of 15 yards. M.Williams for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the STA 1. C.Filkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jones at STA 33.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(8:56 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(8:38 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by M.Wilson at USC 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(8:16 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to USC 15 for 15 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(7:36 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 15(7:27 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at USC 13.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 13(7:04 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 4(6:46 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at USC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 5(6:20 - 2nd) E.Smith rushed to USC End Zone for 5 yards. E.Smith for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:13 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at USC 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(5:39 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at USC 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(5:12 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at USC 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - USC 46(4:31 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at STA 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41(3:52 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to STA 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Williamson at STA 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - USC 35(3:24 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by L.McREE at STA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(2:39 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to STA End Zone for 27 yards. T.Dye for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35 to the STA 2. C.Filkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(2:27 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at STA 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(2:09 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at STA 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(1:53 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 43 for -5 yards (N.Figueroa)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - STNFRD 43(1:25 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|-1 YD
3 & 15 - STNFRD 43(1:21 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at STA 42.
|Punt
4 & 16 - STNFRD 42(1:15 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to USC 10 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 10(1:08 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 10. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at USC 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - USC 9(0:55 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at USC 12.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - USC 12(0:52 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 12. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 12. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Fields at USC 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USC 27(0:46 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 14 for -13 yards (R.Miezan)
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - USC 14(0:32 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at USC 28. PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 27 - USC 10(0:20 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to USC 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at USC 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 25. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(14:35 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to STA 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - USC 28(14:04 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - USC 28(14:01 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - USC 35(13:53 - 3rd) D.Lynch 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by X.Gordon at STA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(13:43 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 24(13:39 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at STA 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 31(13:22 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 32(12:33 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 46 yards to USC 22 Center-B.Parsons. J.Addison MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-J.Addison at USC 19. Tackled by STA at USC 19.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(12:43 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by G.Bryant at USC 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at USC 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - USC 27(12:07 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at USC 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(11:31 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to USC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at USC 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - USC 34(10:45 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to USC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at USC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - USC 39(10:04 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 45 for yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at USC 45. PENALTY on USC-C.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - USC 29(9:19 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 39 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Herron at USC 39. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(8:48 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to STA 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - USC 42(8:09 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to STA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at STA 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - USC 41(7:25 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by A.Jones at STA 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage at STA 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(6:40 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to STA 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 36.
|+19 YD
2 & 11 - USC 36(6:08 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by T.Dye at STA 36. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kelly at STA 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(5:24 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to STA 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 16.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 16(4:47 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 9 - USC 16(4:39 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at STA 22 for -6 yards (P.Fields)
|No Good
4 & 15 - USC 29(4:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(3:54 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by E.Smith at STA 22. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee at STA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(3:30 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 32(3:09 - 3rd) E.Smith rushed to STA 28 for yards. E.Smith FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-J.Covington at STA 28. J.Covington for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Smith rushed to STA 29 for -3 yards. E.Smith FUMBLES forced by T.Tuipulotu. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-J.Covington at STA 29. Tackled by STA at STA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(3:09 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to STA 25 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Williamson at STA 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - USC 25(2:36 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to STA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 21.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - USC 21(1:53 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by B.Rice at STA 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by STA at STA 2. PENALTY on USC-B.Rice Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - USC 36(1:46 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to STA 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - USC 32(1:04 - 3rd) D.Lynch 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:55 - 3rd) E.Higgins rushed to STA 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at STA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(0:24 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 43(0:18 - 3rd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 49 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gentry at STA 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 49(15:00 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at STA 50.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - STNFRD 50(14:18 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to USC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at USC 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(14:09 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 31(13:52 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by S.Starr at USC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sekona at USC 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 25(13:18 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to USC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(13:10 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to USC 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 16(12:21 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by B.Yurosek at USC 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 8.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 8(12:06 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to USC 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 10(11:10 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 10(11:10 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to USC 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - STNFRD 2(10:30 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to USC End Zone for 2 yards. C.Filkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(10:21 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by M.Epps at USC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at USC 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - USC 29(9:40 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at USC 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(9:04 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at USC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 42(8:18 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 42(8:07 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USC 42(8:02 - 4th) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 28 yards to STA 30 Center-J.Casasante. Downed by J.Casasante.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(7:54 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 30. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at STA 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(7:37 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at STA 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 50(7:00 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 50. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(6:34 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by C.Filkins at USC 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at USC 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(5:50 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at USC 31 for -8 yards (S.Lee)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - STNFRD 31(5:25 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Robinson.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - STNFRD 31(5:18 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys. PENALTY on USC-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(5:13 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins. PENALTY on USC-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 2(5:09 - 4th) T.McKee rushed to USC End Zone for 2 yards. T.McKee for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 4th) J.Karty kicks onside 25 from STA 35 to USC 40. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by STA at USC 40. PENALTY on STA-E.Higgins Illegal Touch Kick 0 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44(4:57 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by A.Jones at STA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 32(4:20 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to STA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 31(3:20 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by J.Addison at STA 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wyrick at STA 31.
|Sack
3 & 9 - USC 31(2:54 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at STA 40 for -9 yards (D.Bailey)
|Punt
4 & 18 - USC 40(2:42 - 4th) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 36 yards to STA 4 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 4(2:35 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at STA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 10(2:12 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 10(2:06 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at STA 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(1:48 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 22.
|Sack
2 & 7 - STNFRD 22(1:30 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 11 for -11 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - STNFRD 11(1:03 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at STA 17.
|Sack
4 & 12 - STNFRD 17(0:37 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 10 for -7 yards (S.Byrd)
