|
|
|WAG
|RUT
Rutgers jumps out early, routs Wagner 66-7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Tight end Johnny Langan threw and caught a touchdown pass as Rutgers rolled to a 66-7 rout of Wagner on Saturday.
Highly-touted recruit Gavin Wimsatt made his first career start at quarterback, but Rutgers coach Greg Schiano continued to jockey the position between the redshirt freshman and third-year sophomore Evan Simon. Veteran signal caller Noah Vedral remained out with an upper-body injury.
''They both did some really good things. I think there's some things that we've really got to get better, fast, because time is our enemy right now,'' Schiano said. ''Now we have two tapes to teach from, two game tapes, and we'll do a lot of things with cut ups and putting those games together and showing them.''
After Wagner opened the game with a 31-yard pass play, Rutgers' defense tightened and stopped the Seahawks on fourth-and-4. Rutgers proceeded to go down the field on an 11-play, 62-yard drive spanning 4:27, capped by a Kyle Monangai 2-yard touchdown run to take an early lead.
Simon later threw a 40-yard touchdown pass, Wimsatt added a 41-yarder and Langan, a former quarterback, connected with Isaiah Washington on a 43-yard touchdown pass as the Scarlet Knights (2-0) scored on their first four possessions.
''I was really happy for him because no matter how far he goes in football playing tight end, he's a quarterback at heart,'' Schiano said. ''So he enjoys that.''
For Simon and Wimsatt, the touchdown passes were the first of their careers. ''It was awesome. Long time coming,'' Simon said. ''AC (Aron Cruickshank) is a great player, and he made a heck of a catch.''
Simon threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Langan late in the second quarter to stretch the Scarlet Knights' lead to 38-7 at halftime.
Both signal callers said the quarterback carousel doesn't affect their rhythm.
''Honestly, I don't think it affects it at all really,'' Wimsatt said. ''Whatever coach needs us to win the game, and I feel like we pick up each other's energy, which is great, you know, he threw a touchdown. Happy for him on the sidelines and then I went out there and did that one and he's right there to greet me when I get back on the sideline.''
Nick Kargman found Jayvin Little in the back of the end zone for a 8-yard touchdown pass-and-catch to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive early in the second quarter for Wagner (0-2).
Rutgers finished with 585 yards of offense that included 323 yards on the ground. Simon threw for 156 yards on 10-of-13 passing. Wimsatt completed 4 of 11 passes for 63 yards. Samuel Brown had a pair of touchdown runs for the Scarlet Knights.
Al-Shadee Salaam and Rashad Rochelle each ran for scores.
Wagner was held to just 19 yards rushing and 111 yards overall.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers did what it was supposed to do against the overmatched team from the Northeast Conference. Traveling to Temple next week serves as a bit more of a test, but the Scarlet Knights have a chance to be 3-0 when they host Iowa on Sept. 24.
HISTORY MAKER
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is in his third season back ''on the banks'' and fourteenth overall leading the Scarlet Knights. The win against Wagner tied him with Frank Burns (78) for most wins in the program.
The 66 points were the most points Rutgers has scored under Schiano. The Scarlet Knights scored 63 against Louisville in 2008 during Schiano's first stint.
UP NEXT
Wagner: Hosts St. Francis (PA) on Saturday.
Rutgers: At Temple on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Little
3 WR
8 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
S. Brown V
27 RB
66 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|33
|Rushing
|1
|22
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|111
|575
|Total Plays
|54
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|313
|Rush Attempts
|31
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|92
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-47
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|1
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-27.6
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|22
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|313
|
|
|111
|TOTAL YDS
|575
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Kargman 11 QB
|N. Kargman
|12/23
|92
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Guy-Barnes 16 QB
|Q. Guy-Barnes
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Rankins 24 RB
|B. Rankins
|7
|15
|0
|4
|
N. Simmons 1 WR
|N. Simmons
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Spruill 36 RB
|R. Spruill
|5
|6
|0
|7
|
C. Collier 22 RB
|C. Collier
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
Z. Palmer-Smith 40 RB
|Z. Palmer-Smith
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
T. Brown 14 QB
|T. Brown
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
N. Kargman 11 QB
|N. Kargman
|2
|-21
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fizer 5 WR
|R. Fizer
|3
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
N. Simmons 1 WR
|N. Simmons
|4
|3
|21
|0
|18
|
J. Jordan 6 WR
|J. Jordan
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Little 3 WR
|J. Little
|3
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
J. Wolf 9 TE
|J. Wolf
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Stafford 10 TE
|C. Stafford
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Shorter 17 WR
|T. Shorter
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Zeze 0 WR
|J. Zeze
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Thornton 12 DB
|A. Thornton
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Karika 51 DL
|N. Karika
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thornton 12 DB
|A. Thornton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reilly 45 DB
|J. Reilly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DL
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lamar 9 LB
|L. Lamar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Justice 6 LB
|J. Justice
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gioia 5 LB
|J. Gioia
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calvin 7 DB
|C. Calvin
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Quast 35 LB
|S. Quast
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Auguste 26 DB
|R. Auguste
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Coleman 3 DB
|B. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Passmore 0 DL
|T. Passmore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wily 42 LB
|J. Wily
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 29 DB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Smith 23 DB
|F. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vallar 25 LB
|T. Vallar
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simmons 47 DB
|T. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. DeSorbo 97 DL
|L. DeSorbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Olivier 19 DB
|N. Olivier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Field 32 DB
|C. Field
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zeze 0 WR
|J. Zeze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gadson 44 DL
|N. Gadson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jakubauskas 13 DL
|L. Jakubauskas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tate 96 DL
|T. Tate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leo 1 LB
|T. Leo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Laster 2 DB
|T. Laster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawley 98 DL
|A. Crawley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hosier 4 K
|A. Hosier
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|10/13
|156
|2
|0
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4/11
|63
|1
|1
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1/1
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|8
|69
|1
|25
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|12
|66
|2
|20
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|6
|62
|0
|28
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|10
|58
|1
|11
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|11
|36
|1
|11
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Kinsler 41 RB
|J. Kinsler
|4
|-10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|7
|4
|64
|1
|40
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|6
|4
|51
|0
|22
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Montgomery 13 WR
|N. Montgomery
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Collins 10 DL
|S. Collins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lusardi 37 DB
|J. Lusardi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fletcher 12 DL
|K. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mack 20 DB
|E. Mack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dunlap Jr. 51 OL
|C. Dunlap Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Angoy 55 DL
|Z. Angoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Konga 90 DL
|R. Konga
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rainey 51 DL
|T. Rainey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vince 33 LB
|A. Vince
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dean 38 LB
|A. Dean
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright-Collins 8 RB
|J. Wright-Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/2
|49
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Montgomery 13 WR
|N. Montgomery
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on RUT-K.Abraham Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 36(15:00 - 1st) N.Kargman pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by N.Simmons at RUT 44. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by A.Young; D.Jennings at RUT 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 44(14:29 - 1st) C.Collier rushed to RUT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; C.Izien at RUT 40.
|-6 YD
2 & 6 - WAG 40(13:48 - 1st) WAG rushed to RUT 46 for -6 yards. WAG FUMBLES forced by RUT. Fumble RECOVERED by WAG-N.Kargman at RUT 46. Tackled by RUT at RUT 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - WAG 46(13:17 - 1st) N.Kargman pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by J.Jordan at RUT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 38.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - WAG 38(12:26 - 1st) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for WAG.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(12:19 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Auguste at RUT 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(11:48 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia; R.Auguste at WAG 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 47(11:17 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Leo; J.Wily at WAG 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 43(10:46 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin; J.Wily at WAG 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(10:15 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at WAG 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 37(9:44 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; J.Gioia at WAG 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 30(9:13 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Olivier; R.Auguste at WAG 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(8:42 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin; T.Tate at WAG 19.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - RUT 19(8:11 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-T.Tate Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 14(8:11 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at WAG 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 5(8:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at WAG 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 2(7:55 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to WAG End Zone for 2 yards. K.Monangai for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAG 25(7:52 - 1st) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 25. Catch made by N.Simmons at WAG 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; K.Abraham at WAG 29. PENALTY on WAG-M.Rau Chop Block 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 22 - WAG 13(7:21 - 1st) C.Collier rushed to WAG 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; T.Rainey at WAG 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 23 - WAG 12(6:40 - 1st) C.Collier rushed to WAG 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at WAG 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - WAG 11(6:00 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at WAG 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WAG 18(5:30 - 1st) J.Brown punts 34 yards to RUT 48 Center-WAG. Downed by WAG.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 48(5:25 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 48(5:19 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin; T.Leo at WAG 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 40(4:57 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 40. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at WAG 40. Gain of 40 yards. A.Cruickshank for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 25(4:51 - 1st) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for R.Fizer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 25(4:46 - 1st) C.Collier rushed to WAG 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at WAG 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAG 27(4:08 - 1st) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Zeze.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAG 27(3:55 - 1st) J.Brown punts 39 yards to RUT 34 Center-WAG. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank. PENALTY on WAG-WAG Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAG 22(3:55 - 1st) J.Brown punts 19 yards to WAG 41 Center-WAG. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 41(3:45 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to WAG 41. Catch made by C.Long at WAG 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Long for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(3:35 - 1st) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 25. Catch made by N.Simmons at WAG 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Mack at WAG 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAG 43(2:51 - 1st) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman sacked at WAG 32 for -11 yards (W.Bailey) PENALTY on WAG-N.Kargman Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
2 & 22 - WAG 32(2:47 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at WAG 30.
|-2 YD
3 & 24 - WAG 30(2:10 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Fletcher at WAG 28.
|Punt
4 & 25 - WAG 28(1:24 - 1st) J.Brown punts 28 yards to RUT 44 Center-B.Noonan. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(1:16 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Coleman at WAG 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 46(0:38 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to WAG 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 43(0:03 - 1st) J.Langan pass complete to WAG 43. Catch made by I.Washington at WAG 43. Gain of 43 yards. I.Washington for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; K.Hamilton at WAG 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - WAG 27(14:30 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 27. Catch made by A.Thornton at WAG 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at WAG 25.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WAG 25(13:43 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan. PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 40(13:43 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 40. Catch made by J.Wolf at WAG 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Longerbeam at WAG 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WAG 47(13:07 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 47. Catch made by R.Fizer at WAG 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 47.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 47(12:36 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by R.Fizer at RUT 47. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 23(11:57 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to RUT 23. Catch made by J.Jordan at RUT 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; T.Powell at RUT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAG 17(11:16 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - WAG 17(11:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAG-N.Kargman Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WAG 22(11:11 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for N.Simmons. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - WAG 8(11:03 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to RUT 8. Catch made by J.Little at RUT 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Little for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 2nd) A.Hosier extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 1st) A.Hosier kicks 62 yards from WAG 35 to the RUT 3. J.Youngblood returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Cartwright-Atkins at RUT 22.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 22(10:43 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 50 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Davis at RUT 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 50(10:06 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 50(9:59 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Int
3 & 10 - RUT 50(9:51 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at WAG 20. Intercepted by C.Davis at WAG 20. Tackled by A.Cruickshank at WAG 42. PENALTY on WAG-WAG Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 27(9:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAG-B.Anderson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 15 - RUT 22(9:39 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass INTERCEPTED at WAG 31. Intercepted by R.Longerbeam at WAG 31. Tackled by J.Zeze at WAG 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 26(9:30 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 15 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Davis at WAG 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15(9:00 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 15. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at WAG 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 12(8:24 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 4. PENALTY on RUT-V.Konopka Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - RUT 22(8:14 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 22. Catch made by J.Youngblood at WAG 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wily at WAG 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - RUT 21(7:50 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 21. Catch made by K.Monangai at WAG 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WAG 14.
|No Good
4 & 9 - RUT 22(7:29 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 20(7:14 - 2nd) N.Simmons rushed to WAG 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at WAG 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAG 26(6:39 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Little.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAG 26(6:33 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for T.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAG 26(6:27 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 41 yards to RUT 33 Center-B.Noonan. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 33. Tackled by J.Wolf; T.Tate at WAG 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(6:13 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Smith; T.Vallar at WAG 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RUT 39(5:50 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - RUT 39(5:48 - 2nd) J.Langan rushed to WAG 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at WAG 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 34(5:35 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to WAG 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 31(5:29 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Salaam.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 31(5:24 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - RUT 39(4:37 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(4:31 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 25. Catch made by C.Stafford at WAG 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; T.Powell at WAG 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - WAG 32(4:04 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; S.Loyal at WAG 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - WAG 30(3:17 - 2nd) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 30. Catch made by N.Simmons at WAG 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Young at WAG 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAG 41(2:33 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman sacked at WAG 31 for -10 yards (K.Hamilton) PENALTY on WAG-N.Kargman Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WAG 31(1:59 - 2nd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Little.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - WAG 31(1:55 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Konga; T.Powell at WAG 36.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAG 36(2:18 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 35 yards to RUT 29 Center-B.Noonan. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29(2:13 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by J.Youngblood at RUT 29. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Simmons; J.Justice at WAG 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49(1:54 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 49. Catch made by J.Youngblood at WAG 49. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Justice at WAG 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(1:49 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Lamar at WAG 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 22(1:30 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 22. Catch made by J.Youngblood at WAG 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; C.Calvin at WAG 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 10(1:08 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 10. Catch made by J.Langan at WAG 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Langan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(1:02 - 2nd) C.Collier rushed to WAG 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; R.Konga at WAG 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WAG 26(0:35 - 2nd) C.Collier rushed to WAG 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at WAG 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Hosier kicks 60 yards from WAG 35 to the RUT 5. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(15:00 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at RUT 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 44(14:35 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Jakubauskas; T.Passmore at RUT 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49(14:21 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to WAG 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Passmore at WAG 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 44(13:58 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt rushed to WAG 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(13:42 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to WAG 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly; A.Thornton at WAG 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 32(13:03 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 32(12:41 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - RUT 32(12:34 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to WAG 32. Catch made by S.Jones at WAG 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simmons at WAG 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(12:17 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to WAG End Zone for 25 yards. A.Salaam for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 3rd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 58 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG 7. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 35(12:06 - 3rd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for N.Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAG 35(12:02 - 3rd) N.Kargman steps back to pass. N.Kargman pass incomplete intended for C.Stafford.
|Int
3 & 10 - WAG 35(11:58 - 3rd) N.Kargman pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 43. Intercepted by M.Melton at RUT 43. Tackled by WAG at RUT 43.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(11:42 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Justice; A.Crawley at RUT 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 50(11:00 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to WAG 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Justice at WAG 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 46(10:56 - 3rd) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Karika at WAG 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(10:45 - 3rd) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Karika at WAG 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 30(10:22 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Youngblood.
|+33 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 35(10:17 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by A.Salaam at WAG 35. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Thornton at WAG 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 2(9:43 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to WAG End Zone for 2 yards. S.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 3rd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(9:38 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; C.Dunlap at WAG 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WAG 26(9:16 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; E.Mack at WAG 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WAG 30(8:30 - 3rd) N.Kargman pass complete to WAG 30. Catch made by T.Shorter at WAG 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lusardi at WAG 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 37(7:58 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; A.Dean at WAG 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WAG 38(7:15 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at WAG 42.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAG 42(6:34 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lusardi; C.Dunlap at WAG 42.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAG 42(5:55 - 3rd) D.Hach punts 36 yards to RUT 22 Center-B.Noonan. Fair catch by R.Rochelle.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 22(5:50 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Laster; J.Justice at RUT 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 31(5:29 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at RUT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(4:47 - 3rd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAG at RUT 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 38(4:06 - 3rd) C.Long rushed to RUT 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Auguste at RUT 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 45(3:28 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Quast at RUT 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(2:51 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Lamar at RUT 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 46(2:30 - 3rd) C.Dremel rushed to WAG 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(2:10 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt rushed to WAG 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WAG 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 32(1:53 - 3rd) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Quast at WAG 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 29(1:29 - 3rd) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 24(0:51 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to WAG 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar; L.Jakubauskas at WAG 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 18(15:00 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 19(14:35 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to WAG 19. Catch made by N.Montgomery at WAG 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at WAG 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 13(13:55 - 4th) G.Wimsatt rushed to WAG 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at WAG 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 4(13:27 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Jakubauskas; J.Justice at WAG 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RUT 1(12:38 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar; A.Crawley at WAG 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 1(11:51 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG End Zone for 1 yards. R.Rochelle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 4th) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 25(11:47 - 4th) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dean; I.Maijeh at WAG 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 25(11:18 - 4th) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; R.Konga at WAG 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - WAG 26(10:27 - 4th) Q.Guy-Barnes rushed to WAG 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; J.Lusardi at WAG 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 35(10:04 - 4th) Q.Guy-Barnes rushed to WAG 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lusardi at WAG 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WAG 42(9:18 - 4th) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Collins; Z.Angoy at WAG 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAG 44(8:39 - 4th) Q.Guy-Barnes rushed to WAG 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Collins at WAG 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WAG 44(7:50 - 4th) Q.Guy-Barnes rushed to WAG 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at WAG 44.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(7:45 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to WAG 24 for 20 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 24(7:07 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to WAG 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.DeSorbo at WAG 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 20(6:31 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Field at WAG 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 13(5:46 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to WAG 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 8(5:24 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to WAG 4 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Olivier at WAG 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - RUT 4(4:28 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to WAG End Zone for 4 yards. S.Brown for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 4th) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 25(4:22 - 4th) D.Mazil rushed to WAG 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Collins at WAG 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAG 25(3:44 - 4th) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vince; S.Collins at WAG 28.
|-6 YD
3 & 7 - WAG 28(3:01 - 4th) T.Brown rushed to WAG 22 for -6 yards. T.Brown FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAG 22(2:24 - 4th) D.Hach punts 30 yards to RUT 48 Center-B.Noonan. R.Rochelle returned punt from the RUT 48. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 50. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(1:51 - 4th) J.Kinsler rushed to RUT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAG at RUT 46. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-7 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 26(1:42 - 4th) J.Kinsler rushed to RUT 19 for -7 yards. Tackled by N.Karika at RUT 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 27 - RUT 19(1:00 - 4th) J.Kinsler rushed to RUT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAG at RUT 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 24 - RUT 22(0:40 - 4th) J.Kinsler rushed to RUT 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Gadson at RUT 26.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
</