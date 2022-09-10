|
Hartman passes for 4 TDs as No. 23 Wake Forest beats Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) With Sam Hartman behind center, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson feels pretty good about his team's chances.
Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 45-25 on Saturday.
Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest's opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season.
''He's played so much football and when he goes out there, he's just got a command of things,'' Clawson said. ''And I think everybody else's play kind of elevates with him. ''He's one of the premier quarterbacks in the country.''
Hartman's 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest (2-0) to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. He found Christian Turner for a 2-yarder early in the second quarter, and then threw second-half touchdown passes to Taylor Morin and Cameron Hite.
''I didn't feel too bad, you know a little rusty,'' Hartman said. ''I mean, of course, it's a rain game your first game back, but no turnovers on offense was huge. It was sloppy, you know how it goes. I missed throws here and there on some of the early ones.''
A.J. Swann passed for two touchdowns for Vanderbilt in relief of Mike Wright. Swann also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Re'Mahn Davis had 18 carries for 87 yards for the Commodores (2-1), including a 2-yarder with 11:06 left in the first half that trimmed Wake Forest's lead to 21-10.
The Demon Deacons went ahead to stay when Wright threw a pass to the left under pressure that was intercepted by Coby Davis and returned 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
''I felt like early in the game we started fast on defense and were playing competitively,'' Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. ''But the interception for a touchdown was a momentum killer.
''We wanted to represent this program better today, but we didn't. It's frustrating. It's disappointing.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: Solid performance by the Demon Deacons defense, which held the Commodores to 294 total yards, 113 on the ground. Vanderbilt averaged 512.5 total yards and 52.5 points through its first two games.
''It's always hard to win on the road,'' Clawson said. ''So anytime you go on the road against a Power Five team, especially an SEC team, it's a good win.''
Vanderbilt: Wright had accounted for 10 touchdowns in his first two games, but he was held in check by Wake Forest.
SWANN SONG
Swann replaced Wright late in the third quarter. Wright was 8 for 15 for 35 yards and one interception. Swann completed 8 of 11 passes for 146 yards and the two TDs.
''We weren't getting anything done on offense,'' Lea said. ''I felt like we needed to do something different.
''A.J. was the next man up. I really don't want to comment on his performance but I was pleased with the scoring drives.''
GOOD TO BE BACK
Hartman had a blood clot near his collarbone. The school originally said he would be out indefinitely due to what was described as a non-football medical issue, so missing only one game was a nice development for the QB.
It also made him realize how quickly it can all end.
''When you have to step away from it for reasons not in your control, you learn to value it more,'' Hartman said. ''I greatly appreciate the opportunities that I get.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wake Forest entered the game at No. 23. The victory, an expected one though the Demon Deacons had lost their previous three games against Vanderbilt, should keep them around No. 23.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest returns home to play Liberty on Saturday.
Vanderbilt travels to Northern Illinois on Saturday.
---
S. Hartman
10 QB
300 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 12 RuYds
A. Swann
13 QB
146 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|11
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|451
|294
|Total Plays
|67
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|113
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|300
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|8-44.9
|Return Yards
|52
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|300
|PASS YDS
|181
|151
|RUSH YDS
|113
|451
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|18/27
|300
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|9
|57
|1
|24
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|11
|44
|0
|8
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|11
|29
|0
|11
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6
|12
|0
|10
|
W. Towns 41 RB
|W. Towns
|2
|11
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|5
|5
|142
|1
|68
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|4
|4
|53
|0
|30
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|6
|4
|44
|1
|25
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|28
|0
|14
|
C. Hite 20 TE
|C. Hite
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 2 DL
|K. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|1/1
|21
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|5
|42.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|2
|28.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|3
|7.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|18
|87
|1
|28
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|8
|17
|0
|6
|
C. Gillespie 46 RB
|C. Gillespie
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|3
|3
|56
|0
|50
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|4
|4
|45
|1
|18
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|2
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|5
|5
|21
|0
|24
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|2
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|1
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Kyle 18 WR
|L. Kyle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|8
|44.9
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 64 yards from WF 35 to the VAN 1. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at VAN 16.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 16(14:54 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 44 for 28 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(14:26 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 49(13:58 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to WF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 49(13:26 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to WF 50 for -1 yards. R.Davis FUMBLES forced by WF. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-R.Davis at WF 50. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|Punt
4 & 4 - VANDY 50(12:47 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 36 yards to WF 14 Center-VAN. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(12:38 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 14(12:29 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 16.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAKE 16(12:10 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 16(12:01 - 1st) I.Mora punts 37 yards to VAN 47 Center-WF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(11:48 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 47.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(11:16 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 47. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(10:51 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by R.Davis at WF 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 24(10:15 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to WF 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(9:46 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to WF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 17(9:07 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 17(8:57 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for G.Schoenwald.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - VANDY 25(8:52 - 1st) J.Bulovas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 55 yards from VAN 35 to the WF 10. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at WF 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(8:37 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 49(8:16 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:55 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:48 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to VAN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 40(7:22 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to VAN 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:03 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by J.Banks at VAN 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(6:36 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to VAN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Turner at VAN 15. PENALTY on VAN-M.Owusu Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 7(6:04 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to VAN 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 2(5:29 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAKE 1(5:03 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WAKE 1(4:20 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(4:10 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 1. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 1. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(3:41 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass complete to VAN 14. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 14. Gain of 0 yards. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Illegal Shift 5 yards declined. Tackled by WF at VAN 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 14(3:15 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to VAN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 17.
|Int
3 & 7 - VANDY 17(2:27 - 1st) M.Wright pass INTERCEPTED at VAN 31. Intercepted by C.Davis at VAN 31. C.Davis for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:11 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(1:41 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:01 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:53 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to WF 32 Center-VAN. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(0:46 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 32. Gain of 68 yards. A.Perry for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at VAN 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(0:29 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to VAN 32 for 6 yards. M.Wright FUMBLES forced by J.Johns. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-C.Garnes at VAN 32. Tackled by VAN at VAN 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(0:29 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(0:24 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by D.Greene at VAN 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(15:00 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 2. Catch made by C.Turner at VAN 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Turner for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:56 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(14:17 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 30 for 0 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 30(13:40 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 30(13:36 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 42 yards to WF 28 Center-VAN. T.Morin MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-J.Wharton at WF 24. Tackled by WF at VAN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(13:25 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to WF 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 19.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 19(13:08 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to WF 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 4(12:23 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to WF 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 3(11:38 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to WF 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - VANDY 2(11:09 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to WF End Zone for 2 yards. R.Davis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 56 yards from VAN 35 to the WF 9. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at WF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:54 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 36 for yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 36. PENALTY on WF-S.Maginn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - WAKE 20(10:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 30.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:09 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 29 for -1 yards (C.James)
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - WAKE 29(9:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 39(8:54 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 46 yards to VAN 15 Center-WF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(8:38 - 2nd) C.Gillespie rushed to VAN 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 21.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VANDY 21(8:07 - 2nd) C.Gillespie rushed to VAN 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 21(7:28 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 20.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 20(6:48 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 57 yards to WF 23 Center-VAN. Downed by J.Wharton.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(6:39 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 28(6:17 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(5:55 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to VAN 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 43(5:27 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to VAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAKE 42(5:00 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at VAN 47 for -5 yards (K.Patterson; N.Clifton)
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAKE 46(4:09 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 36 yards to VAN 10 Center-WF. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(4:08 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 10(4:01 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 10.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 10(3:24 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 18.
|Punt
4 & 2 - VANDY 18(2:46 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 46 yards to WF 36 Center-VAN. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-M.Cecil Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - WAKE 41(2:35 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAKE 42(1:55 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAKE 42(1:49 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAKE 42(1:44 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 43 yards to VAN 15 Center-WF. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(1:38 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 15. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 22(1:16 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 23 for 1 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 22(1:09 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 24.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VANDY 24(1:01 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to WF 33 Center-VAN. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 33. Tackled by VAN at WF 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(0:51 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(0:21 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to VAN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 63 yards from VAN 35 to the WF 2. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 40. PENALTY on WF-S.Maginn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - WAKE 15(14:47 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 15. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - WAKE 19(14:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 19. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 26.
|+49 YD
3 & 9 - WAKE 26(13:09 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 26. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 26. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 25. PENALTY on VAN-J.Lucien Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:55 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(12:43 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAKE 9(12:33 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 9(12:10 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 9. Catch made by T.Morin at VAN 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Morin for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 57 yards from WF 35 to the VAN 8. Fair catch by C.Lutz.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:04 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(11:32 - 3rd) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(10:54 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(10:27 - 3rd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 38(10:20 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VANDY 41(9:40 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 41 for yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 45. PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 17 - VANDY 31(9:16 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 32.
|Punt
4 & 16 - VANDY 32(8:42 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 50 yards to WF 18 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(8:33 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 24(8:09 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 27.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - WAKE 27(7:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on WF-L.Ngassam Nya False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WAKE 22(6:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on WF-WF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - WAKE 17(6:41 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 22.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 22(5:48 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 49 yards to VAN 29 Center-WF. Downed by J.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(5:48 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by M.Wright at VAN 29. Gain of -11 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - VANDY 18(5:07 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 18 for 0 yards. R.Davis FUMBLES forced by WF. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-K.Turner at VAN 18. Tackled by VAN at VAN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(4:08 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to VAN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 17(4:28 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by C.Hite at VAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Hite for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:28 - 3rd) C.Gillespie rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 26.
|+50 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(4:00 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 26. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(3:17 - 3rd) C.Gillespie rushed to WF 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 24(2:43 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 24(2:35 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+18 YD
4 & 10 - VANDY 24(2:28 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by W.Sheppard at WF 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VANDY 6(2:03 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.Ball.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 6(1:57 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to WF 6. Catch made by W.Sheppard at WF 6. Gain of 6 yards. W.Sheppard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 2 - VANDY 3(1:53 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Swann rushed to WF 2 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:53 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(1:40 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(1:31 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(1:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(0:50 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 42(0:14 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by D.Greene at VAN 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(15:00 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by A.Perry at VAN 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(14:46 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN End Zone for 24 yards. Q.Cooley for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:28 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:28 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:28 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 33.
|Sack
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(13:59 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 26 for -7 yards (K.Turner)
|-6 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 26(13:12 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 26. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 20(12:46 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 42 yards to WF 38 Center-VAN. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 38. Tackled by VAN at WF 48.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(12:21 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 48(11:49 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(11:32 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by J.Banks at VAN 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(10:43 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 29(10:05 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 19(9:30 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 19.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 19(8:53 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to VAN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(8:25 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to VAN 18. Catch made by T.Morin at VAN 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 12(7:48 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 11(7:02 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 8(6:53 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 5(5:45 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to VAN 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAKE 3(4:56 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAKE 11(4:52 - 4th) M.Dennis 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Zuhr Holder-Z.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 63 yards from WF 35 to the VAN 2. C.Lutz returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at VAN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:42 - 4th) C.Lutz rushed to VAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at VAN 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(4:10 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by C.Lutz at VAN 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 46.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(3:38 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by J.Ball at WF 46. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(3:02 - 4th) C.Lutz rushed to WF 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 7(2:18 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to WF 7. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at WF 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Schoenwald for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 4th) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 59 yards from VAN 35 to the WF 6. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:09 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to WF 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(1:23 - 4th) W.Towns rushed to WF 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at WF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 36(0:38 - 4th) M.Griffis kneels at the WF 34.
