|
|
|KENTST
|OKLA
Mims, Gabriel help No. 7 Oklahoma beat Kent State 33-3
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 7 Oklahoma overcome a slow start in a 33-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday night.
Dillon Gabriel completed 21 of 28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sooners finished with 430 yards of offense. Oklahoma (2-0) has won 11 straight home games and 29 of its last 30.
Oklahoma was scoreless and trailed Kent State (0-2) as late as the final minute of the first half before Mims played key roles on touchdown drives to end the half and start the second. That helped the Sooners move to 4-0 against current Mid-American Conference teams.
''We faced some good adversity tonight,'' Brent Venables said after winning his second game in two tries as Oklahoma's coach. ''As I told (the team) at halftime, there's nothing less important than the score at halftime. We were really prepared for exactly what happened. We talked about it all week.
''I was hopeful for some strain and a challenge. There's not going to be change and development and improvement without a challenge. I'm glad that that happened.''
Collin Schlee passed for 131 yards and rushed for 55 yards for Kent State, which is the only Football Bowl Subdivision team this season playing three nonconference games against opponents from Power 5 conferences. The Golden Flashes lost their opener at Washington and will visit No. 2 Georgia in two weeks.
Kent State played the Sooners on even terms in the first half and Oklahoma was fortunate to be ahead 7-3. The Golden Flashes had 11 first downs to Oklahoma's seven and limited the Sooners to only 7 rushing yards before halftime. To that point, Kent State had converted on six of 11 3rd-down attempts and owned a two-to-one edge in time of possession.
''I thought our kids played relentlessly hard in the first half. It was obviously a game of two halves there,'' Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. ''We gave up some explosive plays to start the second half and turnovers proved costly. The game got away from us against a really talented team . and you can't put yourself in that position. They're a talented ball club and well-coached, and we showed that we're talented as well.''
After a 15-play, 72-yard drive, Andrew Glass gave the Golden Flashes a 3-0 lead, kicking a 37-yard field goal with 8:27 left in the second quarter. With 1:10 left before halftime, Glass pushed a 41-yard attempt wide right.
Suddenly, Oklahoma's offense - which mostly had been ineffective to that point - came to life, moving 76 yards in five plays. The final three were passes from Gabriel to Mims covering 13, 14 and 36 yards, the latter for the touchdown 18 seconds before halftime.
Gabriel targeted Mims on the first two plays of the second half - one a catch, one drawing a pass-interference penalty - and the Sooners again were off and rolling. Marcus Major capped that drive with a side-stepping 16-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3.
It quickly snowballed for Oklahoma. Billy Bowman recovered a Kent State fumble at the Golden Flashes' 34 and Zach Schmit subsequently booted a 25-yard field goal to extend Oklahoma's lead. Gabriel's 18-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops on Oklahoma's next possession put the Sooners ahead 24-3, with 5:31 still remaining in the third quarter. Stoops' score came two plays after a 44-yard run by Eric Gray, who had 71 yards on 10 carries.
Oklahoma stopped Kent State on downs at the Sooners' 18 late in the third quarter, essentially ending any hopes of a rally by the Golden Flashes. Mims' second touchdown came next, a 58-yard catch-and-run from Gabriel, capping a 24-point quarter for the Sooners during which they had 99 rushing yards.
Oklahoma picked up a fourth-quarter safety when linebacker David Ugwoegbu forced Schlee out of the end zone after the quarterback retreated to field a high snap.
''We had some things that didn't go our way on many occasions, but we buckled down and responded within drives to either execute and put the ball in the end zone, or on defense, we found a way to get off the field and get a stop when we needed to,'' Venables said.
Kent State finished with 295 yards of offense, with Marquez Cooper rushing for 55 yards on 22 carries and Dante Cephas catching four passes for 50 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kent State: The Golden Flashes, picked by Mid-American Conference coaches as the preseason MAC East Division favorite, threw a scare into a top-10 team as they navigate their early season gauntlet. The strong defensive showing against the Sooners in the first half should give Kent State confidence going forward.
Oklahoma: After a quick offensive start to the season - three touchdowns in the first nine minutes in the season opener against Texas-El Paso - the Sooners sputtered somewhat on that side of the football, particularly in the run game, until the third quarter against Kent State. They'll want to iron out any offensive issues before visiting Nebraska next Saturday.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
On a day in which No. 6 Texas A&M (to Appalachian State) and No. 8 Notre Dame (to Marshall) both lost at home, simply surviving and winning might be enough for the Sooners to ease up a spot in the AP Top 25.
MARVELOUS MARVIN
Mims' 58-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was his 14th career catch of 40 yards or more for Oklahoma. The junior had career highs in catches and receiving yards. It was the fifth time Mims has caught multiple touchdown passes in a game. Early in the fourth quarter, he added a 41-yard punt return that set up the Sooners at the Kent State 48.
''He's able to run really fast,'' Lewis said of Mims. ''He got behind us and a talented quarterback was able to throw it deep and they played catch and made us pay.''
UP NEXT:
Kent State: The Golden Flashes will host Long Island in their home opener next Saturday before visiting Georgia on Sept. 24.
Oklahoma: After renewing their longtime rivalry with Nebraska last season, the Sooners will visit the Cornhuskers next Saturday. It will be Oklahoma's first visit to Lincoln since 2009.
---
|
C. Schlee
19 QB
131 PaYds, 55 RuYds
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
296 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|310
|430
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|134
|Rush Attempts
|52
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|131
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.3
|6-38.7
|Return Yards
|9
|71
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|2-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|310
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|11/19
|131
|0
|0
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|22
|55
|0
|11
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|13
|55
|0
|17
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|8
|30
|0
|12
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|5
|29
|0
|15
|
D. Bangura 20 RB
|D. Bangura
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|7
|4
|50
|0
|24
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Orr 13 TE
|K. Orr
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johns 32 LB
|K. Johns
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Slattery 42 LB
|S. Slattery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Baka 19 DB
|J. Baka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Michael 22 S
|G. Michael
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/2
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|6
|43.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|21/29
|296
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|10
|71
|0
|44
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|5
|38
|1
|16
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|9
|21
|0
|5
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|4
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|8
|7
|163
|2
|58
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|4
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|3
|33
|1
|18
|
J. Hester 13 WR
|J. Hester
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gibson 1 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Harrington 37 DB
|J. Harrington
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|6
|38.7
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|2
|15.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(14:55 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by R.James at KNT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - KENTST 30(14:20 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 19 for -11 yards (R.Grimes)
|Punt
4 & 16 - KENTST 19(13:33 - 1st) J.Smith punts 43 yards to OKL 38 Center-KNT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:27 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 40(12:50 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 42.
|Sack
3 & 6 - OKLA 42(12:37 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 40 for -2 yards (K.Johns)
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLA 40(11:55 - 1st) M.Turk punts 45 yards to KNT 15 Center-OKL. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(11:55 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 21.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - KENTST 21(11:33 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-J.Kelley Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(11:33 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 29(10:44 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 33(10:19 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(9:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 37(9:23 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 37(9:18 - 1st) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(8:43 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 48(8:35 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 46(7:58 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 50 for -4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 50.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 50(7:19 - 1st) J.Smith punts 38 yards to OKL 12 Center-KNT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(7:10 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 12. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 12. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(6:51 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 43(6:38 - 1st) M.Mims rushed to OKL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 42(6:01 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 42(4:29 - 1st) M.Turk punts 44 yards to KNT 14 Center-OKL. R.James returned punt from the KNT 14. Tackled by OKL at KNT 27. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 8(5:43 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 11(5:13 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 12(4:59 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 12. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 16.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KENTST 16(4:45 - 1st) J.Smith punts 49 yards to OKL 35 Center-KNT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(4:06 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OKL 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 34(3:45 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 39(3:20 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OKLA 43(2:40 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(2:18 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 38 for -7 yards (K.Johns)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - OKLA 38(1:46 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - OKLA 38(1:28 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by J.Hester at OKL 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 49.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 49(1:05 - 1st) M.Turk punts 41 yards to KNT 8 Center-OKL. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 8(0:48 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 5(0:23 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 11.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 11(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(14:47 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 26(13:55 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by R.James at KNT 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(13:35 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 45. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(13:02 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Grimes at KNT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - KENTST 42(12:39 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|+22 YD
3 & 13 - KENTST 42(12:16 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by M.Cooper at KNT 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(11:46 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 30(11:23 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(10:34 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 22(9:53 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to OKL 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 17.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 17(9:10 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KENTST 27(8:32 - 2nd) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the OKL End Zone. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pierre at OKL 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(8:22 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 13. Catch made by D.Parker at OKL 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:58 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(7:40 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(7:01 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by D.Parker at OKL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(1:50 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 41. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - OKLA 45(6:28 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLA 46(6:06 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 46(5:38 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 46(5:31 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 24 yards to KNT 30 Center-OKL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(4:24 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by B.Bradford at KNT 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(4:14 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 42(4:01 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 46.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 46(3:27 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to OKL 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(2:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 37(2:43 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to OKL 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 38(1:57 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by D.Cephas at OKL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(1:36 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to OKL 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 28(1:23 - 2nd) D.Cephas rushed to OKL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KENTST 24(1:16 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|No Good
4 & 7 - KENTST 31(1:14 - 2nd) A.Glass 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(1:10 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 24. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 30(0:48 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(0:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-OKL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - OKLA 37(0:42 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 37. Gain of 13 yards. M.Mims ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 50(0:35 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 50. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 50. Gain of 14 yards. M.Mims ran out of bounds.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(0:24 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by M.Mims at KNT 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Mims for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KNT End Zone. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKL at KNT 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(0:10 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Grimes at KNT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 51 yards from KNT 35 to the OKL 14. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at OKL 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(14:53 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OKLA 39(14:34 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims. PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(14:26 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by D.Stoops at KNT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 40(14:06 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KNT 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(13:51 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by D.Stoops at KNT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 23(13:26 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KNT 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(13:19 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KNT 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 16(12:47 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to KNT End Zone for 16 yards. M.Major for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(12:41 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 27(12:03 - 3rd) Catch made by R.James at KNT 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 42. PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 22(11:36 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 34. Gain of 12 yards. D.Walker FUMBLES forced by B.Bowman. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-B.Bowman at KNT 34. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(11:30 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by M.Major at KNT 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(11:16 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 23(11:05 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to KNT 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(10:44 - 3rd) D.Gabriel scrambles to KNT 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 11(10:21 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 11. Catch made by M.Mims at KNT 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 8.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 8(10:00 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 8. Catch made by T.Wease at KNT 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 3.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - OKLA 3(9:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OKLA 15(9:54 - 3rd) Z.Schmit 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(9:51 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(9:26 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 47 for 11 yards. M.Cooper ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(8:56 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(8:32 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 43.
|Sack
2 & 11 - KENTST 43(7:47 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OKL 48 for -5 yards (D.Stutsman)
|Penalty
3 & 16 - KENTST 48(6:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-KNT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - KENTST 47(6:41 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for R.James.
|Punt
4 & 21 - KENTST 47(6:37 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to OKL 15 Center-KNT. Fair catch by M.Mims. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Offensive penalty 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(6:29 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 21. PENALTY on KNT-B.Sheppert Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(6:18 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KNT 20 for 44 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(6:00 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to KNT 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 18(5:40 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 18. Catch made by D.Stoops at KNT 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Stoops for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:31 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by K.Leach at KNT 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(5:12 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to OKL 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(4:54 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to OKL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 32(4:29 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to OKL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(3:57 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 24(3:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 21(2:52 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by K.Orr at OKL 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 18.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KENTST 18(2:14 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to OKL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(2:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-A.Raym False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - OKLA 13(2:08 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 13. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 13. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(1:52 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 42.
|+58 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 42(1:37 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 42. Gain of 58 yards. M.Mims for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:35 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(0:55 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 47 for -2 yards (R.Grimes; E.Downs)
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 47(0:49 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond at KNT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - KENTST 44(15:00 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Punt
4 & 15 - KENTST 44(14:56 - 4th) J.Smith punts 45 yards to OKL 11 Center-KNT. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 11. Tackled by KNT at KNT 48.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(14:41 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to KNT 48. Catch made by G.Freeman at KNT 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 47(14:17 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 47(14:15 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KNT 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 42.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - OKLA 42(13:29 - 4th) PENALTY on OKL-OKL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 47(13:29 - 4th) M.Turk punts 36 yards to KNT 11 Center-OKL. Downed by D.Harmon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(13:18 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 15.
|Sack
2 & 6 - KENTST 15(12:09 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 15 for 0 yards (D.Ugwoegbu) SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 55 yards from KNT 20 to the OKL 25. Fair catch by B.Bowman.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:00 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(11:47 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(11:10 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by T.Walker at OKL 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(10:51 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OKLA 38(10:45 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 37 for -1 yards (S.Slattery)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLA 37(10:12 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for OKL.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OKLA 37(10:06 - 4th) M.Turk punts 42 yards to KNT 21 Center-OKL. R.James returned punt from the KNT 21. Tackled by T.West at KNT 21.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(9:58 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 23(9:22 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(9:05 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 41(8:15 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(7:37 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to OKL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 50(6:56 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Orr.
|Int
3 & 8 - KENTST 50(6:49 - 4th) D.Kargman pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 41. Intercepted by J.Harrington at OKL 41. Tackled by KNT at KNT 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(6:41 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to KNT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(5:49 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to KNT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(5:37 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KNT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLA 28(5:07 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to KNT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(5:02 - 4th) D.Bangura rushed to KNT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 31(4:33 - 4th) D.Bangura rushed to KNT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 35(3:47 - 4th) D.Bangura rushed to KNT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at KNT 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KENTST 34(3:09 - 4th) J.Smith punts 47 yards to OKL 19 Center-KNT. L.Bunkley-Shelton returned punt from the OKL 19. Tackled by KNT at OKL 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(2:57 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to OKL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at OKL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 31(2:21 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to OKL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Baka at OKL 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 35(1:35 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to OKL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Michael at OKL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(0:52 - 4th) D.Beville kneels at the OKL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLA 39(0:10 - 4th) D.Beville kneels at the OKL 36.
