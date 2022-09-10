|
|
|CAR
|MISS
No. 22 Mississippi starts fast, routs Central Arkansas 59-3
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Luke Altmyer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Michael Trigg had three touchdown catches and No. 22 Mississippi routed Central Arkansas 59-3 on Saturday night.
Ole Miss (2-0) raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead, highlighted by touchdown passes of 1 and 7 yards from Altmyer to Trigg before adding a 1-yard scoring run to cap the decisive surge.
Altmyer was 6 of 13 for 90 yards before being lifted late in the second quarter with what a school spokesperson described as an upper-body injury, pending evaluation.
''Luke was doing a good job until he got banged up,'' Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. ''That affected him staying out there when he was injured.
Overall, there was improvement from last week but we've still got to get better.''
The early outburst opened with a 6-yard touchdown run from Zach Evans.
Ole Miss got a 25-yard punt return for a touchdown from Ladarius Tennyson after a poor snap, and set up another score when Bobo Miller blocked a punt.
''Scoop and score. That's all I was thinking. That's all,'' said Tennyson, an Auburn transfer. ''I saw the punter was down and when that happens, it's scoop and score.''
Atlantic Sun Conference member Central Arkansas (0-2), trailed 31-0 at halftime. It had 182 yards of total offense.
''It snowballed early with the two blunders in punting,'' Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown said. ''We knew it would be uphill against a great program and that put us behind the eight-ball.''
Hayden Ray made a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
Jaxson Dart, a transfer from Southern California, relieved Altmyer and finished 10 of 15 passing for 182 yards, highlighted by touchdown passes of 6 yards to Malik Heath and 2 yards to Trigg.
''Jaxson did some good things when he got in there,'' Kiffin said. ''He had some good series, a bad series, then came back with more good series. It was a cleaner second half, but not perfect.''
Ole Miss finished with 487 yards of total offense. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 104 yards as the Rebels pulled away, leading 52-0 after three periods..
THE TAKEAWAY
Central Arkansas: The FCS-member Bears were down 28-0 in less than 13 minutes. Demetrias Charles had eight tackles and KC Clark added an interception to highlight an overworked defense.
''We knew going in that their defense is really, really good,'' said Brown, concerning his team's offensive struggles. ''I can't wait to watch them (Ole Miss defense) the rest of the year.''
Mississippi: The defense and special teams were outstanding, including a 41-yard field goal from Jonathan Cruz. Pending the physical evaluation of Altmyer, the quarterback role figures to be filled exclusively Dart.
RED ZONE BOOST
The Rebels improved to 10 of 11 in the red zone for the season, all touchdowns, after going 6 of 7 against Central Arkansas. Improving that efficiency was a high priority for the Rebels, especially early in the schedule.
Last season, ''jackpot-type'' scoring plays, beyond 20 yards, more than compensated for finishing No. 115 nationally, 52 of 69, 75 percent in the red zone. This season, with fewer long distance touchdowns, a continued higher efficiency will be crucial as the schedule stiffens.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ole Miss dropped a spot last week despite a win over Troy, so improving to 2-0 should not force a major move in either direction. The Rebels are ranked seventh of the eight SEC teams in the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: The Rebels visit Georgia Tech on Saturday for the first time since the 1971 Peach Bowl, a 41-18 Ole Miss win.
Central Arkansas: The Bears return to FCS competition with a visit Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|257
|502
|Total Plays
|72
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|225
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|131
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|14-32
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-29.9
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|32
|34
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|277
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|257
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. McElvain 2 QB
|W. McElvain
|13/28
|126
|0
|1
|
C. McDowell 17 QB
|C. McDowell
|1/4
|5
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hale 4 RB
|D. Hale
|15
|46
|0
|11
|
K. James 7 RB
|K. James
|8
|38
|0
|13
|
C. McDowell 17 QB
|C. McDowell
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
T. Smith 5 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Barnes 1 WR
|J. Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. McElvain 2 QB
|W. McElvain
|7
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barnes 1 WR
|J. Barnes
|11
|6
|84
|0
|41
|
D. Hale 4 RB
|D. Hale
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Butler 14 WR
|M. Butler
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Ananda 83 TE
|R. Ananda
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. James 7 RB
|K. James
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. David White 3 WR
|J. David White
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Smith 5 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Eldridge 47 TE
|A. Eldridge
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Kitt-Denton 13 WR
|M. Kitt-Denton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Long 88 WR
|J. Long
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Berry 11 WR
|T. Berry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Oliver 9 WR
|T. Oliver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Charles 11 LB
|D. Charles
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 7 DB
|T. Wilson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Horton 91 DL
|S. Horton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Embry 5 DB
|L. Embry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mitchell 10 LB
|N. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 3 DB
|J. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 18 LB
|C. Hooper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Golday 34 LB
|J. Golday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jessup 9 DE
|L. Jessup
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Clark 2 DB
|K. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Williams 32 DB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bosket 15 DB
|C. Bosket
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DE
|D. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Benesch 44 LB
|J. Benesch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bedell 8 DL
|J. Bedell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godfrey 4 DB
|C. Godfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradley 49 DT
|D. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McGlaun 90 DL
|S. McGlaun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 16 DB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCoy 50 DE
|J. McCoy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Ray 53 K
|H. Ray
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Caughron 46 K
|C. Caughron
|6
|33.5
|0
|46
|
W. McElvain 2 QB
|W. McElvain
|2
|34.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. David White 3 WR
|J. David White
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Barnes 1 WR
|J. Barnes
|2
|14.0
|23
|0
|
C. Richmond 6 WR
|C. Richmond
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|10/16
|182
|2
|0
|
L. Altmyer 7 QB
|L. Altmyer
|6/13
|90
|2
|1
|
K. Dent 12 QB
|K. Dent
|2/3
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|10
|104
|0
|34
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|11
|53
|1
|16
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|3
|39
|1
|17
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Altmyer 7 QB
|L. Altmyer
|3
|-2
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|4
|3
|103
|0
|51
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|3
|3
|61
|0
|39
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|6
|3
|52
|1
|26
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|6
|5
|28
|3
|14
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|6
|2
|16
|0
|18
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brown 88 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malone 90 DT
|T. Malone
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 28 CB
|M. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 19 S
|D. Jerkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clowney 17 DE
|D. Clowney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Iton 96 DT
|I. Iton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 5 S
|T. Johnson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 30 LB
|T. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Daniels 16 S
|M. Daniels
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 34 LB
|T. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owen 33 WR
|M. Owen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|40
|7/7
|10
|
C. Schanefelt 94 K
|C. Schanefelt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 92 P
|F. Masin
|3
|47.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Bryant 32 CB
|R. O'Bryant
|1
|-16.0
|-16
|0
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
B. Miller 34 RB
|B. Miller
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Ward kicks 65 yards from UCA 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Cuevas at MIS 30.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(14:54 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to MIS 30. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 30. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at UCA 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34(14:33 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to UCA 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Mitchell at UCA 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(14:05 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to UCA 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bedell at UCA 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 16(13:47 - 1st) J.Robinson rushed to UCA 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper; T.Williams at UCA 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 10(13:25 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to UCA 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; D.Walker at UCA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 7(12:58 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to UCA 7. Catch made by M.Trigg at UCA 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Trigg for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(12:55 - 1st) D.Hale rushed to UCA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; T.Robinson at UCA 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 33(12:19 - 1st) D.Hale rushed to UCA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; C.Johnson at UCA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 35(11:37 - 1st) W.McElvain scrambles to UCA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at UCA 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 35(10:58 - 1st) W.McElvain scrambles to UCA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Brown at UCA 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 37(10:10 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UCA 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Young at UCA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 46(9:24 - 1st) PENALTY on UCA-J.Green False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CAR 41(8:59 - 1st) T.Smith rushed to UCA 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; T.Johnson at UCA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAR 48(8:02 - 1st) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for J.Barnes.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 48(7:59 - 1st) D.Hale rushed to UCA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at UCA 49.
4 & 7 - CAR(7:09 - 1st) UCA FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-L.Tennison at UCA 25. L.Tennison for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCA-UCA Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 62 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA 3. J.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Rashada at UCA 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 13(7:04 - 1st) K.James rushed to UCA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Johnson at UCA 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 16(6:27 - 1st) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for K.James.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 16(6:24 - 1st) W.McElvain scrambles to UCA 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at UCA 20.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAR 20(5:40 - 1st) C.Caughron punts 0 yards to UCA 20 Center-UCA. B.Miller blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 4(5:35 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to UCA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at UCA 4.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 4(5:11 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to UCA 4. Catch made by M.Trigg at UCA 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Trigg for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA End Zone. Fair catch by J.White.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:02 - 1st) D.Hale rushed to UCA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Young; T.Robinson at UCA 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 28(4:20 - 1st) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 28. Catch made by J.Barnes at UCA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at UCA 32.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 32(3:41 - 1st) D.Hale rushed to UCA 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIS at UCA 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 30(2:52 - 1st) C.Caughron punts 40 yards to MIS 30 Center-UCA. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UCA-J.Jordan Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(2:50 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by J.Robinson at MIS 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at UCA 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(2:25 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at UCA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(2:12 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Bedell at UCA 32. PENALTY on MIS-E.Acker Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 24 - MISS 49(2:00 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to UCA 49. Catch made by M.Heath at UCA 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Green at UCA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 24 - MISS 23(1:40 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for MIS. PENALTY on UCA-UCA Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISS 9(1:34 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 10(1:28 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCA at UCA 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MISS 8(0:59 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg. PENALTY on UCA-C.Godfrey Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 2(0:46 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to UCA 2. Catch made by M.Trigg at UCA 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UCA at UCA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(0:28 - 1st) L.Altmyer rushed to UCA End Zone for 1 yards. L.Altmyer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA 1. Fair catch by J.White.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:21 - 1st) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 25. Catch made by J.Barnes at UCA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at UCA 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hale rushed to UCA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; O.Reese at UCA 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 34(14:17 - 2nd) D.Hale rushed to UCA 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Young; M.Battle at UCA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 45(13:52 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for T.Berry.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 45(13:48 - 2nd) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 45. Catch made by T.Smith at UCA 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at UCA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 49(13:11 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain sacked at UCA 46 for -3 yards (J.Ivey; K.Coleman)
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 46(12:33 - 2nd) W.McElvain punts 47 yards to MIS 7 Center-UCA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 7(12:25 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at MIS 7.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 7(11:58 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Clark; T.Wilson at MIS 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(11:19 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at MIS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 25(11:01 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.McGlaun; D.Charles at MIS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 29(10:34 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 29(10:27 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 46 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Golday at UCA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 46(10:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-C.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 49(9:54 - 2nd) L.Altmyer rushed to UCA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Charles at UCA 46.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 46(9:25 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 12 for 34 yards. Tackled by T.Green; D.Williams at UCA 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(9:00 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at UCA 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 8(8:39 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Jessup; T.Wilson at UCA 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISS 6(8:19 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MISS 6(8:10 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 6(8:06 - 2nd) D.Hale rushed to UCA 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at UCA 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 7(7:19 - 2nd) D.Hale rushed to UCA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at UCA 8.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 8(6:13 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for UCA.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 8(6:12 - 2nd) C.Caughron punts 40 yards to UCA 48 Center-UCA. J.Robinson returned punt from the UCA 48. Tackled by J.Keijers at UCA 35.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 35(6:03 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at UCA 43 for -8 yards (L.Jessup)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - MISS 43(5:28 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MISS 43(5:21 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MISS 43(5:15 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 40 yards to UCA 3 Center-J.Lawrence. J.Barnes returned punt from the UCA 3. Tackled by T.Johnson at UCA 26.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(5:04 - 2nd) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 26. Catch made by J.Barnes at UCA 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at UCA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 39(4:23 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for J.Barnes.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 39(4:17 - 2nd) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 39. Catch made by M.Butler at UCA 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at UCA 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 48(3:55 - 2nd) K.James rushed to MIS 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 50(3:14 - 2nd) W.McElvain scrambles to MIS 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 50(2:31 - 2nd) D.Hale rushed to MIS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Iton; O.Reese at MIS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAR 49(1:42 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for M.Butler.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 49(1:36 - 2nd) W.McElvain punts 21 yards to MIS 28 Center-UCA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(1:22 - 2nd) W.McElvain pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by J.Barnes at MIS 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 23(1:15 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for D.Hale.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 23(1:11 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for M.Butler.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 23(1:04 - 2nd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for M.Butler.
|Int
4 & 10 - CAR 23(0:58 - 2nd) W.McElvain pass INTERCEPTED at MIS End Zone. Intercepted by I.Young at MIS End Zone. Tackled by UCA at MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(0:51 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper at MIS 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 27(0:40 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UCA at MIS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 47(0:29 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 47(0:24 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 47(0:17 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Clark; D.Charles at UCA 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(0:10 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to UCA 39. Catch made by J.Mingo at UCA 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Charles at UCA 23.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MISS 30(0:03 - 2nd) J.Cruz 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA 2. Fair catch by J.White.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to UCA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at UCA 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(14:15 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UCA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; I.Iton at UCA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 29(13:33 - 3rd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for T.Oliver.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 29(13:28 - 3rd) C.Caughron punts 40 yards to MIS 31 Center-UCA. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(13:21 - 3rd) J.Robinson rushed to MIS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper; J.McCoy at MIS 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 39(12:59 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Green at MIS 44.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(12:51 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 44. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by T.Green at UCA 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 5(12:34 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to UCA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bradley; J.McCoy at UCA 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 3(11:44 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to UCA End Zone for 3 yards. Z.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) C.Shanefelt kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA 1. Fair catch by J.White.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:38 - 3rd) D.Hale rushed to UCA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Malone; K.Hill at UCA 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 28(11:01 - 3rd) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 28. Catch made by M.Kitt-Denton at UCA 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by I.Young at UCA 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 30(10:17 - 3rd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for J.Barnes.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 30(10:07 - 3rd) C.Caughron punts 35 yards to MIS 35 Center-UCA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(9:58 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by J.Robinson at MIS 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Godfrey at MIS 36.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISS 36(9:40 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by L.Embry at UCA 25. PENALTY on MIS-C.Warren Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - MISS 31(9:16 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 31. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Embry at MIS 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(9:02 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper at UCA 41.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(8:48 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to UCA 41. Catch made by D.Wade at UCA 41. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by C.Bosket at UCA 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 2(8:16 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to UCA 2. Catch made by M.Trigg at UCA 2. Gain of 2 yards. M.Trigg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 55 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA 10. Out of bounds. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(8:09 - 3rd) K.James rushed to UCA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at UCA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 40(7:34 - 3rd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for M.Butler.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 40(7:28 - 3rd) K.James rushed to UCA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at UCA 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - CAR 43(6:48 - 3rd) K.James rushed to UCA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Malone at UCA 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 44(6:38 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 44(6:33 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to UCA 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Charles at UCA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MISS 46(5:57 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - MISS 46(5:50 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for U.Bentley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 46(5:44 - 3rd) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for UCA. PENALTY on UCA-W.McElvain Intentional Grounding 9 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - CAR 37(5:37 - 3rd) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 37. Catch made by D.Hale at UCA 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; A.Cistrunk at UCA 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 46(4:48 - 3rd) D.Hale rushed to MIS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Clowney at MIS 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 4 - CAR 48(4:03 - 3rd) W.McElvain scrambles to MIS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Malone at MIS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(3:56 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Horton at MIS 48.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MISS 48(3:35 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Green at MIS 47. PENALTY on MIS-M.Brooks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - MISS 38(3:11 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by J.Henry at MIS 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at UCA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 44(2:58 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Horton at UCA 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 44(2:36 - 3rd) J.Henry rushed to UCA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Horton at UCA 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 40(2:03 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to UCA 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Embry at UCA 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 32(1:49 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry. PENALTY on UCA-S.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(1:41 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to UCA 6 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Charles at UCA 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(1:26 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to UCA 6. Catch made by M.Heath at UCA 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Heath for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 3rd) C.Shanefelt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) C.Shanefelt kicks 54 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA 11. D.Wise returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hughes at UCA 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:14 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UCA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.White; J.Gordon at UCA 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(0:26 - 3rd) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 27. Catch made by K.James at UCA 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at UCA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 34(15:00 - 4th) D.Hale rushed to UCA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; M.Daniels at UCA 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 34(14:18 - 4th) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 34. Catch made by A.Eldridge at UCA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at UCA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(14:03 - 4th) D.Hale rushed to UCA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Malone; A.Cistrunk at UCA 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 42(13:21 - 4th) D.Hale rushed to UCA 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Daniels; D.Clowney at UCA 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 45(12:34 - 4th) W.McElvain pass complete to UCA 45. Catch made by J.Barnes at UCA 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Brown; M.Daniels at MIS 49.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 49(12:20 - 4th) W.McElvain pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by J.Barnes at MIS 49. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at MIS 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 8(11:31 - 4th) K.James rushed to MIS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jerkins at MIS 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CAR 6(11:01 - 4th) W.McElvain pass complete to MIS 6. Catch made by A.Eldridge at MIS 6. Gain of yards. A.Eldridge for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCA-J.Barnes Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - CAR 21(10:53 - 4th) W.McElvain pass complete to MIS 21. Catch made by R.Ananda at MIS 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Banks; M.Brown at MIS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CAR 13(10:06 - 4th) W.McElvain steps back to pass. W.McElvain pass incomplete intended for J.Barnes.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CAR 20(9:59 - 4th) H.Ray 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCA Holder-UCA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) J.Ward kicks 39 yards from UCA 35 to the MIS 26. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Golday at MIS 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 34(9:42 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry. PENALTY on MIS-C.Warren Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - MISS 24(9:42 - 4th) K.Dent pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by J.Henry at MIS 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Benesch at MIS 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - MISS 22(9:23 - 4th) K.Dent pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Mitchell at MIS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MISS 29(8:38 - 4th) K.Dent steps back to pass. K.Dent pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MISS 29(8:15 - 4th) F.Masin punts 56 yards to UCA 15 Center-J.Lawrence. J.Barnes returned punt from the UCA 15. Tackled by MIS at MIS 49. PENALTY on UCA-UCA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 9(8:15 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to UCA 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Malone at UCA 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 11(7:32 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to UCA 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon at UCA 9.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 9(6:45 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for UCA. PENALTY on UCA-J.Cox Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 9(6:40 - 4th) C.Caughron punts 46 yards to MIS 45 Center-UCA. Downed by J.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(6:28 - 4th) U.Bentley rushed to UCA 38 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Charles at UCA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 38(5:54 - 4th) U.Bentley rushed to UCA 35 for yards. Tackled by UCA at UCA 35. PENALTY on MIS-K.Heath Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MISS 48(5:25 - 4th) U.Bentley rushed to UCA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCA at UCA 44. PENALTY on MIS-S.Shy Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 26 - MISS 46(5:00 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCA at MIS 49. PENALTY on MIS-M.Brooks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 32 - MISS 40(4:48 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCA at MIS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 29 - MISS 43(4:18 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCA at MIS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - MISS 46(3:48 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 26 - MISS 46(3:41 - 4th) F.Masin punts 46 yards to UCA 8 Center-J.Lawrence. C.Richmond returned punt from the UCA 8. C.Richmond FUMBLES forced by MIS. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-MIS at UCA 6. Tackled by UCA at UCA 6.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MISS 6(3:30 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-MIS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 11 - MISS 11(3:30 - 4th) U.Bentley rushed to UCA End Zone for 11 yards. U.Bentley for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 4th) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the UCA End Zone. Fair catch by UCA.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:23 - 4th) C.McDowell rushed to UCA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIS at UCA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(2:48 - 4th) C.McDowell pass complete to UCA 37. Catch made by J.White at UCA 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at UCA 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 42(2:07 - 4th) C.McDowell rushed to MIS 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 46(1:34 - 4th) C.McDowell steps back to pass. C.McDowell pass incomplete intended for J.Long.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 46(1:29 - 4th) K.James rushed to MIS 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 33(1:10 - 4th) K.James rushed to MIS 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 24.
|Int
2 & 1 - CAR 24(0:45 - 4th) C.McDowell pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 1. Intercepted by M.Owen at MIS 1. Tackled by UCA at MIS 6.