Bachmeier leads Boise State to 31-14 victory over New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Hank Bachmeier bounced back after he was benched a week earlier, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Boise State to a 31-14 victory over New Mexico on Friday night.
Latrell Caples caught two of those scores for Boise State (1-1, 1-0 Mountain West).
Ashton Jeanty and George Holani combined for 139 yards on 32 carries for the Broncos.
''They flipped it around on Sunday and came off last week and really had a good week of practice and it didn't stop all the way up to the game and walk throughs,'' Broncos coach Andy Avalos said. ''Trust me we used every single minute we had this week to get prepared.''
The Boise State defense held the Lobos (1-1, 0-1) to 123 total yards, with more than half of that coming on Geordon Porter's 69-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Through three quarters, New Mexico had 48 total yards.
The Broncos led 10-0 at halftime before scoring three touchdowns in the second half, including one on a blocked punt.
And that, said New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales, was the game changer.
''I think that changed the entire momentum of the game, 10-0 at that point and we were playing well enough on defense,'' he said. ''Punt it out of the endzone, who knows what happens.''
The Broncos chased Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick throughout the night, finishing with six sacks, with one of those preceding the blocked punt.
''I think the defensive line did a really good job,'' Avalos said. ''Last week we put some pressure on the quarterback and caused a couple of bad throws that turned into takeaways. (Friday) we were just able to land on the quarterback.''
New Mexico's other fourth-quarter score came on Christian Washington's 100-yard kickoff return.
PUNT THAT STAT
Deven Wright's blocked punt recovery for a score in the third quarter marked the third time in two years that the Broncos have done so against New Mexico.
The Lobos have not blocked a punt in nearly 13 years, the longest streak in the FBS.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: New Mexico showed up on the schedule at the right time. Smarting after a season-opening 34-17 loss at Oregon State, Boise State beat the Lobos for the 12th time in 13 meetings.
New Mexico: The game marked some progress from the Lobos' previous three outings, which they lost by an average score of 41-8.
UP NEXT
Boise State has its home opener Sept. 17 against UT Martin. This is the first season the Broncos opened a season with consecutive road games since 2011.
New Mexico has a third straight home game, with UTEP coming in Sept. 17 before a trip to LSU the following week.
|
H. Bachmeier
19 QB
170 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -10 RuYds
|
G. Porter
8 WR
73 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs, 4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|8
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|1-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|318
|123
|Total Plays
|63
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|25
|Rush Attempts
|36
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|170
|98
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|9-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-78
|7-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.7
|11-46.3
|Return Yards
|35
|-5
|Punts - Returns
|6-35
|2--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|98
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|123
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|16/27
|170
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|12
|72
|0
|16
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|21
|67
|0
|8
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|2
|-10
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|0
|3
|50
|0
|41
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|0
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|2
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|3
|2
|22
|2
|18
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|4
|4
|14
|1
|8
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|5
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 LB
|I. Bagnah
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tanner 58 LB
|T. Tanner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 41 CB
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|48
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|9
|45.7
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|9/28
|98
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|2
|22
|0
|21
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|7
|12
|0
|8
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|5
|6
|0
|3
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|12
|-30
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|0
|2
|73
|1
|69
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|0
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Zimmerman 83 WR
|K. Zimmerman
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 82 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 7 S
|T. Combs
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|2-5
|1.5
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Steinkamp 35 K
|G. Steinkamp
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
L. Williams 94 DE
|L. Williams
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|10
|50.9
|4
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|2
|65.5
|100
|1
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|-2.5
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NM End Zone. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at NM 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(14:52 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 14 for -8 yards (G.Tarlas; D.Washington)
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - NMEX 14(14:17 - 1st) N.Jones rushed up the middle to NM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Teubner at NM 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - NMEX 15(13:37 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed up the middle to NM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at NM 18.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NMEX 18(13:14 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 54 yards to BOISE 28 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by S.Cobbs.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(13:05 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass left complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at BOISE 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 24(12:25 - 1st) G.Holani rushed left end to BOISE 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; J.Saltonstall at BOISE 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 28(12:03 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete middle intended for B.Bowens (D.Martin).
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 28(11:57 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to NM 25 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:49 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for G.Porter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:39 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:33 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for A.Erickson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:25 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 57 yards to BOISE 18 Center-I.Perez. S.Cobbs returned punt from the BOISE 18. Tackled by T.Combs at BOISE 27.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(11:11 - 1st) G.Holani rushed left end to BOISE 21 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Moon at BOISE 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - BOISE 21(10:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed left end to BOISE 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; R.Hannah at BOISE 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 27(9:55 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass right complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Combs at BOISE 28.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 28(9:14 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 42 yards to NM 30 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(9:06 - 1st) N.Jones rushed up the middle to NM 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at NM 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NMEX 28(8:19 - 1st) N.Jones rushed up the middle to NM 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at NM 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 32(7:36 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass right complete to NM 32. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at NM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(7:09 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 45. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at NM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEX 45(6:29 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 41 for -4 yards (E.Noa; G.Tarlas)
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NMEX 41(5:47 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for A.Erickson. PENALTY on BOISE-T.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(5:36 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at BOISE 49 for -5 yards (E.Noa)
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 49(4:46 - 1st) L.Wysong rushed right end to NM 49 for 2 yards. L.Wysong FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-L.Wysong at NM 49. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - NMEX 47(4:01 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass left complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by B.Wooden at BOISE 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at BOISE 41.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 41(3:20 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 32 yards to BOISE 9 Center-I.Perez. Downed by T.Combs.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 9(3:11 - 1st) G.Holani rushed left end to BOISE 21 for 8 yards. G.Holani FUMBLES forced by T.Combs. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez at BOISE 21. Tackled by NM at BOISE 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 17(2:28 - 1st) G.Holani rushed left end to BOISE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at BOISE 22.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(2:06 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass right complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by C.Wright at BOISE 22. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(1:32 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete middle intended for B.Bowens.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 31(1:28 - 1st) PENALTY on NM-O.Darame Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 26(1:26 - 1st) G.Holani rushed up the middle to NM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BOISE 22(0:49 - 1st) G.Holani rushed up the middle to NM 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 22.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 22(0:10 - 1st) G.Holani rushed up the middle to NM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(15:00 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass middle complete to NM 18. Catch made by L.Caples at NM 18. Gain of 18 yards. L.Caples for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(14:52 - 2nd) S.White rushed up the middle to NM 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at NM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(14:21 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass left complete to NM 46. Catch made by K.Zimmerman at NM 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NM 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 49(13:36 - 2nd) M.Kendrick rushed right end to NM 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at NM 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 48(12:54 - 2nd) M.Kendrick rushed right end to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at BOISE 45.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - NMEX 45(12:04 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed up the middle to BOISE 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(11:59 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed left end to NM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 49(11:27 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass left complete to NM 49. Catch made by R.Smith at NM 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 49(10:51 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete left intended for B.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 49(10:45 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 44 yards to NM 5 Center-M.Hutton. Downed by C.Biggers.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 5(10:34 - 2nd) S.White rushed up the middle to NM 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; E.Noa at NM 6.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 6(9:51 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete left intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 6(9:45 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete left intended for NM.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - NMEX 6(9:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 3(9:35 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 63 yards to BOISE 34 Center-I.Perez. Downed by A.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(9:22 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed up the middle to BOISE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; R.Hannah at BOISE 36.
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 36(8:50 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass left complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 36. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(8:31 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete left intended for B.Bowens.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 23(8:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-J.Saltonstall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 18(8:25 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed right end to NM 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 21.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BOISE 21(7:37 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass middle complete to NM 21. Catch made by L.Caples at NM 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 5. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - BOISE 31(7:09 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete left intended for B.Bowens.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - BOISE 38(7:00 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:55 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete middle intended for L.Wysong.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:46 - 2nd) L.Wysong rushed left end to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at NM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 26(6:04 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for A.Erickson. PENALTY on NM-J.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 26(5:55 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 53 yards to BOISE 21 Center-I.Perez. S.Cobbs returned punt from the BOISE 21. Tackled by J.Reed at BOISE 21. PENALTY on BOISE-E.Noa Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(5:43 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass left complete to BOISE 11. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Martin at BOISE 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 15(5:10 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed left end to BOISE 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at BOISE 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 15(4:31 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete right intended for S.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 15(4:23 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 56 yards to NM 29 Center-M.Hutton. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 29. Tackled by BOISE at NM 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:12 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for NM.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:05 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass middle complete to NM 25. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at NM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEX 24(3:24 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for N.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEX 24(3:15 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 52 yards to BOISE 24 Center-I.Perez. S.Cobbs returned punt from the BOISE 24. Tackled by I.Perez at BOISE 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:05 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete right intended for L.Caples.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(2:57 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete left intended for B.Bowens.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 22(2:54 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass left complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele at BOISE 27.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 27(2:11 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to NM 30 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(2:01 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for A.Erickson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 30(1:54 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete middle intended for G.Porter. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(1:48 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for G.Porter.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 43(1:40 - 2nd) B.Wooden rushed left end to BOISE 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(1:06 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass left complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by L.Wysong at BOISE 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 36(1:00 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed up the middle to BOISE 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner; T.Jones at BOISE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(0:31 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at BOISE 37 for -9 yards (D.Obichere; H.Gums)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - NMEX 37(0:27 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete middle intended for C.Jourdain.
|+6 YD
3 & 19 - NMEX 37(0:20 - 2nd) M.Kendrick rushed up the middle to BOISE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; I.Bagnah at BOISE 31.
|No Good
4 & 13 - NMEX 38(0:02 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-I.Perez Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Cobbs rushed left guard to BOISE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Martin at BOISE 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 32(14:36 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed up the middle to BOISE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; R.Hannah at BOISE 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(13:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed up the middle to BOISE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(13:31 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 30 for -7 yards (J.Harris; C.Moon)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - BOISE 30(12:43 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed right guard to BOISE 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Combs at BOISE 36.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BOISE 36(11:59 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete left intended for D.Koetter.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BOISE 36(11:47 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 44 yards to NM 20 Center-M.Hutton. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 20. Tackled by S.Oladipo at NM 19.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(11:38 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed up the middle to NM 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at NM 17.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 17(10:52 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for NM.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NMEX 17(10:43 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 8 for -9 yards (S.Matlock; G.Tarlas)
|Punt
4 & 21 - NMEX 8(10:00 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts yards to NM 8 Center-I.Perez. A.Simpson blocked the kick. D.Wright recovered the blocked kick. BOISE for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(9:49 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for L.Wysong.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(9:43 - 3rd) L.Wysong rushed left tackle to NM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at NM 24. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(9:22 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete middle intended for G.Porter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 39(9:16 - 3rd) L.Wysong rushed right tackle to NM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at NM 40.
|Sack
3 & 9 - NMEX 40(8:32 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 32 for -8 yards (I.Bagnah)
|Punt
4 & 17 - NMEX 32(7:48 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 61 yards to BOISE 7 Center-I.Perez. Downed by J.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 7(7:33 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed left tackle to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Combs; C.Moon at BOISE 9.
|Sack
2 & 8 - BOISE 9(6:55 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 6 for -3 yards (C.Moon)
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 6(6:13 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass right complete to BOISE 6. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 6. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele at BOISE 14.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 14(5:27 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to NM 37 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(5:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 32(5:18 - 3rd) L.Wysong rushed right end to NM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at NM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 35(4:34 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by B.Wooden at NM 35. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at NM 35.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NMEX 35(4:16 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for N.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 35(4:08 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 51 yards to BOISE 14 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by S.Cobbs.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(4:00 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 14. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at BOISE 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 21(3:20 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed right tackle to BOISE 36 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at BOISE 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(2:55 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed right end to BOISE 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at BOISE 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(2:29 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed left guard to NM 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 36. PENALTY on NM-J.Reed Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(2:12 - 3rd) B.Bowens rushed to NM 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(1:01 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed up the middle to NM 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Combs at NM 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 5(0:24 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass right complete to NM 5. Catch made by R.Smith at NM 5. Gain of 2 yards. R.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 3(15:00 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass left complete to NM 3. Catch made by G.Holani at NM 3. Gain of 3 yards. G.Holani for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.LeBeauf; A.Simpson at NM 31.
|+69 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(14:42 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass right complete to NM 31. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 31. Gain of 69 yards. G.Porter for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:35 - 4th) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 4th) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BOISE-A.Simpson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(14:35 - 4th) G.Holani rushed left tackle to BOISE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; T.Combs at BOISE 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 33(14:03 - 4th) G.Holani rushed left tackle to BOISE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at BOISE 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(13:24 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass short right complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; A.Odums at BOISE 41.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(12:59 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass middle complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(12:28 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass middle INTERCEPTED at NM 3. Intercepted by R.Wilson at NM 3. Tackled by B.Bowens at NM 3.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 3(12:02 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-A.Gay False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 11 - NMEX 2(12:02 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; D.Washington at NM 4.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 4(11:27 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete middle intended for J.Hullaby.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 4(11:16 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at NM 4.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 4(10:29 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 46 yards to BOISE 50 Center-I.Perez. S.Cobbs returned punt from the BOISE 50. Pushed out of bounds by O.Bartley at NM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(10:16 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed left guard to NM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Reed at NM 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 26(9:26 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed up the middle to NM 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(8:45 - 4th) G.Holani rushed up the middle to NM 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 15(8:00 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass right complete to NM 15. Catch made by R.Smith at NM 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8(7:19 - 4th) G.Holani rushed up the middle to NM 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Combs; C.Moon at NM 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 4(6:26 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to NM 4. Catch made by R.Smith at NM 4. Gain of yards. R.Smith for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete left intended for R.Smith (J.Reed).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 4(6:26 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass middle complete to NM 4. Catch made by L.Caples at NM 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Caples for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) G.Steinkamp kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the BOISE 1. Fair catch by C.Wright.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:57 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Combs; O.Darame at BOISE 30. PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - NMEX 15(5:57 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed up the middle to BOISE 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; R.Hannah at BOISE 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - NMEX 21(4:57 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed up the middle to BOISE 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; A.Odums at BOISE 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 26(4:16 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to NM 26 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(4:09 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass right complete to NM 26. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NM 28.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 28(3:38 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-A.Gay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 23(3:35 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete left intended for L.Wysong (S.Oladipo).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 23(3:18 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete right intended for NM.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 23(3:10 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to BOISE 37 Center-I.Perez. S.Cobbs returned punt from the BOISE 37. Tackled by T.Combs at BOISE 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(3:02 - 4th) G.Holani rushed up the middle to BOISE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; S.Riley at BOISE 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 41(2:17 - 4th) G.Holani rushed up the middle to BOISE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; R.Wilson at BOISE 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 44(1:31 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed up the middle to BOISE 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; T.Combs at BOISE 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 45(0:45 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 38 yards to NM 17 Center-M.Hutton. Downed by T.Crowe.
