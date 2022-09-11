|
Daniels starts quick, LSU rolls past Southern, 65-17
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) An overwhelming show of force in the first quarter gave first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly what he wanted from a game the Tigers were already expected to win handily.
Jayden Daniels completed 10 of 11 passes for 137 yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score in just five drives, and LSU built a 51-0 halftime lead over Southern before cruising to a 65-17 victory Saturday night in the first matchup of the two universities from Louisiana's capital city.
''We're trying to come up with an identity for our football team,'' Kelly said. ''It was really about playing with a sense of urgency, playing fast, free and physical and trusting their teaching - trusting it but not overthinking it. And letting these, what I consider outstanding athletes, go play without being apprehensive.''
It was the first victory at LSU (1-1) for Kelly, who was lured away from Notre Dame after last season by a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. The Tigers lost to Florida State 24-23 in his debut last Sunday.
Daniels' scoring passes went for 17 yards to Jack Bech, 5 yards to Malik Nabers and 44 yards to Brian Thomas. The last of those ended the night for the senior quarterback, who won the starting job after transferring from Arizona State.
''It's still football at the end of the day, no matter who the opponent is,'' Daniels said. ''Being able to go out there and really just dish the ball around, make sure I get my eyes are right, getting the ball to where the guys need to be and let them make plays - that's a big thing to build off of.''
Southern (1-1), which a week earlier opened a 42-0 first-quarter lead in a season-opening 86-0 victory against NAIA program Florida Memorial, saw the tables turn.
LSU scored five touchdowns in the first 10:16 of the game, including a 29-yard interception return by linebacker Micah Baskerville. The Tigers led 37-0 after Baskerville blocked Robens Beauplan's punt and the ball bounded through the end zone for a safety with 1:31 left in the first quarter.
''I love how fast we started, I love how physical we were, I loved the turnovers, I loved the score, I loved everything,'' said Baskerville, who received a game ball. ''I loved the pressure. I loved everything we were doing. We blitzed violently.''
After Southern fumbled the opening kickoff, Daniels scored the first TD of the game on his 18-yard scramble, which he finished by diving for the right pylon. LSU also scored on short runs by Josh Williams and Noah Cain in the first half. Armoni Goodwin rushed for a pair of short TDs in the second half.
Southern didn't score until Benny McCray intercepted LSU backup QB Garrett Nussmeier - who attempted an underhanded throw while being dragged down - and ran free the other way for a 94-yard TD with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
''We did not execute at a high level tonight,'' first-year Southern coach Eric Dooley said. ''One thing I will take away from this game here is the Jaguars are going to fight, and they are going to fight for 60 minutes.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern: The Jaguars looked overmatched, and it didn't help that they had the misfortune of playing an LSU squad looking to respond emphatically to an emotional season-opening loss. Starting quarterback BeSean McCray completed half of his 14 throws for 42 yards without a TD and was intercepted once. The Jags lost four fumbles in all.
LSU: While Kelly had portrayed the preseason QB competition between Daniels and Nussmeier as a close one, there was a clear disparity in their performance. Making his first appearance this season, Nussmeier was intercepted twice and did not throw for a TD. He finished 13 of 23 for 183 yards, with 60 yards coming on a deep pass down the right sideline to Nabers.
HUMAN JUKEBOX
The Southern marching band, known as the ''Human Jukebox,'' drew some of the loudest cheers of the night for its historic first performance in Death Valley. Band members impressively formed the halftime score of 51-0 without missing a step.
The LSU band also performed, as usual, before both bands joined together - to raucous applause - as they formed a heart and the local area code 225 while playing ''Cupid Shuffle.''
Most of a sellout crowd of about 102,000 appeared to have remained in their seats for the much-anticipated halftime show, and many of them were gone early in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Southern: Visits Texas Southern for its SWAC opener on Sept. 17.
LSU: Opens SEC play, hosting Mississippi State on Sept. 17.
-----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
K. Ligon
19 RB
45 RuYds, RuTD, -2 ReYds, REC
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
137 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|262
|550
|Total Plays
|59
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|230
|Rush Attempts
|42
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|61
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-8
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.5
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|106
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-106
|1-29
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|61
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|230
|
|
|262
|TOTAL YDS
|550
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 24 RB
|J. Sims
|15
|79
|0
|24
|
B. McCray 11 QB
|B. McCray
|12
|47
|0
|15
|
K. Ligon 19 RB
|K. Ligon
|7
|45
|1
|11
|
K. Rhymes 6 RB
|K. Rhymes
|8
|30
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dyson 14 WR
|C. Dyson
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
E. Magee 8 WR
|E. Magee
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Pitre 88 WR
|A. Pitre
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Fuller 5 TE
|D. Fuller
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Perkins 83 TE
|G. Perkins
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Sims 24 RB
|J. Sims
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Allen 18 WR
|C. Allen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rhymes 6 RB
|K. Rhymes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ligon 19 RB
|K. Ligon
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Whitfield 85 WR
|C. Whitfield
|3
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Jackson 42 K
|L. Jackson
|1/3
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Beuplan 35 P
|R. Beuplan
|3
|46.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Morgan 30 RB
|B. Morgan
|4
|21.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|13/23
|183
|0
|2
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|10/11
|137
|3
|0
|
W. Howard 14 QB
|W. Howard
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|12
|85
|2
|38
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|10
|51
|1
|11
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|17
|1
|5
|
W. Howard 14 QB
|W. Howard
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
N. Demas 35 RB
|N. Demas
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|4
|3
|81
|1
|60
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|3
|2
|55
|1
|44
|
C. Hilton Jr. 17 WR
|C. Hilton Jr.
|8
|5
|47
|0
|13
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|4
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
E. Francioni 88 WR
|E. Francioni
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Mashburn 82 TE
|J. Mashburn
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Blue 42 DE
|L. Blue
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Langston 81 DT
|B. Langston
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|43.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 25 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks 62 yards from LSU 35 to the SU 3. R.King returns the kickoff. R.King FUMBLES forced by Z.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-S.Ryan at SU 21. Tackled by SU at SU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(14:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 21. Catch made by K.Boutte at SU 21. Gain of 5 yards. K.Boutte ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LSU 16(14:28 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-A.Bradford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 21(14:24 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 21. Catch made by K.Boutte at SU 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 18(13:37 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to SU End Zone for 18 yards. J.Daniels for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the SU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SO 25(13:25 - 1st) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray pass incomplete intended for A.Pitre.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SO 25(13:20 - 1st) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray pass incomplete intended for C.Dyson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SO 25(13:15 - 1st) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SO 25(13:11 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-K.Fields Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SO 30(13:11 - 1st) R.Beauplan punts 50 yards to LSU 20 Center-K.Willimas. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 20. Tackled by SU at LSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(12:59 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(12:40 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to SU 43 for 8 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|+38 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 43(12:24 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to SU 5 for 38 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(11:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to SU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the SU End Zone. B.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at SU 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 16(11:38 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to SU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SO 20(11:05 - 1st) B.McCray pass complete to SU 20. Catch made by J.Sims at SU 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SO 22(10:20 - 1st) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray pass incomplete intended for J.Sims.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SO 22(10:14 - 1st) R.Beauplan punts 49 yards to LSU 29 Center-K.Willimas. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(10:08 - 1st) K.Boutte rushed to SU 30 for 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SU at SU 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 30(9:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 30. Catch made by M.Taylor at SU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(9:01 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to SU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 15(8:28 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to SU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 12.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LSU 12(7:44 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-A.Bradford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 17(7:24 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 17. Catch made by J.Bech at SU 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Bech for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the SU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SO 25(7:07 - 1st) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SO 27(6:34 - 1st) B.McCray pass complete to SU 27. Catch made by D.Fuller at SU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 33.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - SO 33(5:52 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to SU 29 for -4 yards. J.Sims FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-D.Little at SU 24. Tackled by SU at SU 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 24(5:43 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Hilton.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 24(5:38 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 24. Catch made by K.Boutte at SU 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 3(5:25 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to SU 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 5(4:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 5. Catch made by M.Nabers at SU 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Nabers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the SU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SO 25(4:44 - 1st) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SO 34(4:14 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to SU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SO 37(3:47 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to SU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SO 38(3:14 - 1st) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray sacked at SU 32 for -6 yards (M.Wingo; S.Jones)
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - SO 32(2:27 - 1st) B.McCray pass complete to SU 32. Catch made by C.Whitfield at SU 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 34.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SO 34(1:31 - 1st) R.Beauplan punts yards to SU End Zone Center-K.Willimas. M.Baskerville blocked the kick. SU recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by LSU at SU End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 1st) L.Jackson kicks 63 yards from SU 20 to the LSU 17. J.Nicholas returns the kickoff. Tackled by SU at LSU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(1:24 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 43.
|Sack
2 & 2 - LSU 43(0:58 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 35 for -8 yards (J.Donald)
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 35(0:27 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 49. Catch made by K.Boutte at SU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 44(14:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to SU 44. Catch made by B.Thomas at SU 44. Gain of 44 yards. B.Thomas for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the SU 4. B.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at SU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SO 32(14:10 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to SU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SO 34(13:44 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to SU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SO 36(13:12 - 2nd) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray pass incomplete intended for K.Rhymes.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SO 36(13:07 - 2nd) R.Beauplan punts 39 yards to LSU 25 Center-K.Willimas. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:56 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Taylor.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:52 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 28(12:25 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by K.Taylor at LSU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LSU 31(11:45 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 47 yards to SU 22 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by C.Whitfield.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 22(11:30 - 2nd) B.McCray rushed to SU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - SO 26(10:56 - 2nd) B.McCray scrambles to SU 35 for 9 yards. B.McCray ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 35(10:18 - 2nd) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SO 39(9:41 - 2nd) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 39 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at SU 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - SO 39(8:57 - 2nd) B.McCray scrambles to SU 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 49(8:23 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - SO 47(7:50 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SO 31(7:13 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SO 26(6:46 - 2nd) C.Dyson steps back to pass. C.Dyson pass incomplete intended for C.Whitfield.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SO 26(6:45 - 2nd) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|No Good
4 & 5 - SO 33(6:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Willimas Holder-R.Beauplan.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(6:32 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LSU 24(5:55 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Hilton.
|Int
3 & 12 - LSU 24(5:54 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 50. Intercepted by C.Harris at LSU 50. Tackled by LSU at LSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SO 38(5:38 - 2nd) B.McCray scrambles to LSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 37.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - SO 37(5:05 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 13 for 24 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SO 13(4:39 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - SO 12(4:09 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SO 11(3:25 - 2nd) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray sacked at LSU 13 for -2 yards (W.Weeks; J.Roy)
|No Good
4 & 10 - SO 20(2:39 - 2nd) L.Jackson 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Willimas Holder-R.Beauplan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 20(2:34 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 20(2:28 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+60 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 20(2:20 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 20. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 20. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(1:50 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to SU 20. Catch made by B.Thomas at SU 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 9(1:31 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to SU 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 2(1:13 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to SU End Zone for 2 yards. N.Cain for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the SU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SO 25(1:06 - 2nd) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 26 for 1 yards. K.Rhymes ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SO 26(1:00 - 2nd) B.McCray rushed to SU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SO 30(0:22 - 2nd) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Griffin kicks 65 yards from SU 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 21.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - LSU 21(14:21 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by A.Goodwin at LSU 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 25. PENALTY on SU-SU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LSU 26(13:46 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for A.Goodwin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LSU 26(13:40 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Taylor.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - LSU 26(13:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on LSU-W.Weeks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - LSU 21(13:31 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 40 yards to SU 39 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by C.Whitfield.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SO 39(13:21 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to SU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SO 41(12:52 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to SU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - SO 46(12:21 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to LSU 41 for 13 yards. J.Sims FUMBLES forced by A.Gaye. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-G.Penn at LSU 41. Tackled by SU at LSU 41. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(12:08 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 41. Catch made by C.Hilton at LSU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 49(11:44 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(11:08 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to SU 35. Catch made by K.Lacy at SU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 22(10:45 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 22(10:37 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to SU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 19(10:01 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to SU 19. Catch made by C.Hilton at SU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 9(9:28 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to SU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LSU 5(8:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on SU-J.Lewis Defensive Delay of Game 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 2(8:50 - 3rd) A.Goodwin rushed to SU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Goodwin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 54 yards from LSU 35 to the SU 11. B.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at SU 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SO 34(8:30 - 3rd) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SO 35(7:56 - 3rd) K.Rhymes rushed to SU 41 for 6 yards. K.Rhymes FUMBLES forced by W.Weeks. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-S.Ryan at SU 41. Tackled by SU at SU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(7:42 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to SU 41. Catch made by C.Hilton at SU 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(7:13 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to SU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 26(6:46 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to SU 26. Catch made by C.Hilton at SU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 19(6:12 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to SU 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 13(5:46 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to SU 13. Catch made by J.Mashburn at SU 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LSU 3(5:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 8(4:55 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to SU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 6(4:20 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|Int
3 & 6 - LSU 6(4:10 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass INTERCEPTED at SU 6. Intercepted by B.McCray at SU 6. B.McCray for 94 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) L.Jackson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) J.Griffin kicks 65 yards from SU 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:45 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by C.Hilton at LSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(3:23 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 34. Catch made by E.Francioni at LSU 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:36 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 43(2:10 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to SU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 45(1:28 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to SU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39(0:54 - 3rd) A.Goodwin rushed to SU 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(0:29 - 3rd) A.Goodwin rushed to SU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 17.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 17(15:00 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to SU 1 for 16 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LSU 1(14:40 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to SU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 1(14:09 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to SU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Goodwin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 4th) D.Ramos kicks 64 yards from LSU 35 to the SU 1. B.Morgan returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at SU 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SO 21(13:50 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to SU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - SO 28(13:19 - 4th) B.McCray rushed to SU 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SO 40(12:43 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to LSU 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SO 49(12:13 - 4th) B.McCray pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by K.Ligon at LSU 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - SO 49(11:42 - 4th) B.McCray rushed to SU 50 for yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 50. PENALTY on LSU-P.Malbrue Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SO 35(11:11 - 4th) B.McCray rushed to LSU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SO 35(10:48 - 4th) B.McCray pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by A.Pitre at LSU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 24.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - SO 24(10:13 - 4th) B.McCray pass complete to LSU 24. Catch made by C.Whitfield at LSU 24. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 30.
|+29 YD
2 & 16 - SO 30(9:33 - 4th) B.McCray pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by C.Dyson at LSU 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SO 1(9:12 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to LSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SO 1(8:23 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to LSU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Ligon for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 4th) L.Jackson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 4th) J.Griffin kicks 64 yards from SU 35 to the LSU 1. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:15 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(7:43 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by SU at LSU 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(7:32 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to SU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 47(6:19 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to SU 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:44 - 4th) N.Demas rushed to SU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 32(4:57 - 4th) N.Demas rushed to SU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 31.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LSU 31(4:12 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at SU 37 for -6 yards (J.Lewis)
|+8 YD
4 & 13 - LSU 37(3:45 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to SU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by SU at SU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SO 29(3:25 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to SU 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SO 40(3:02 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to SU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by LSU at SU 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - SO 45(2:16 - 4th) K.Ligon rushed to LSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SO 45(1:43 - 4th) B.McCray rushed to LSU 30 for 15 yards. B.McCray ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SO 30(1:32 - 4th) B.McCray pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by E.Magee at LSU 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SO 13(0:57 - 4th) B.McCray pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by G.Perkins at LSU 13. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at LSU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SO 11(0:45 - 4th) B.McCray steps back to pass. B.McCray sacked at LSU 12 for -1 yards (L.Blue; B.Langston)
|Field Goal
3 & 9 - SO 19(0:04 - 4th) L.Jackson 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Willimas Holder-R.Beauplan.
