Aune's 4 touchdown passes help UNT beat Texas Southern 52-17
DENTON, Texas (AP) Austin Aune threw four touchdown passes, Ayo Adeyi had 10 carries for 135 yards - including a 59-yard touchdown - and North Texas never trailed Saturday night in the Mean Green's 52-29 win over Texas Southern.
Andrew Body threw a 18-yard TD pass to AJ Bennett that trimmed Texas Southern's deficit to 24-17 with 9:34 left in the second quarter but North Texas (2-1) responded when Aune connected with Roderic Burns for a 70-yard touchdown 46 seconds later, Oscar Adaway III added scoring runs of 3 and 1 yard before halftime and Var'Keyes Gumms caught a 17-yard TD pass from Aune early in the third quarter to make it 52-17.
Body finished 19-of-29 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown. Derek Morton had seven receptions for 115 yards and LaDarius Owens added 10 carries for 94 yards and a TD for Texas Southern (0-2).
The Mean Green ran for 348 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries and finished with 608 total yards and 32 first downs.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|31
|Rushing
|9
|15
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|3
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|458
|607
|Total Plays
|76
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|348
|Rush Attempts
|47
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|239
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|13-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-120
|5-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|11
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|348
|
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|607
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Body 1 QB
|A. Body
|19/29
|239
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Owens 22 RB
|L. Owens
|10
|94
|1
|39
|
A. Body 1 QB
|A. Body
|14
|45
|0
|16
|
J. Howard 23 RB
|J. Howard
|9
|36
|1
|9
|
D. Franklin 30 RB
|D. Franklin
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
K. Harris 5 RB
|K. Harris
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
B. Mallory 17 QB
|B. Mallory
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Morton 86 WR
|D. Morton
|10
|8
|116
|0
|28
|
T. Leary 12 WR
|T. Leary
|3
|3
|43
|0
|25
|
A. Bennett 4 WR
|A. Bennett
|3
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
T. Achane 49 WR
|T. Achane
|4
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
R. Howard 88 WR
|R. Howard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Franklin 30 RB
|D. Franklin
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Tucker 4 S
|D. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Garcia III 59 K
|R. Garcia III
|2/2
|39
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Garcia III 59 K
|R. Garcia III
|5
|36.8
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|11/19
|218
|4
|0
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|2/3
|41
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|10
|135
|1
|59
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|17
|85
|2
|15
|
P. Landis 40 RB
|P. Landis
|8
|60
|1
|15
|
B. Jackson 21 RB
|B. Jackson
|5
|28
|0
|13
|
Q. Farrar 20 RB
|Q. Farrar
|5
|25
|0
|8
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3
|15
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|4
|3
|80
|1
|35
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|3
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|5
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|4
|3
|28
|1
|14
|
B. Jackson 0 WR
|B. Jackson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Bush 5 WR
|T. Bush
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|1/1
|43
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|2
|40.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|3
|22.3
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|3
|8.7
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Body rushed to TSO 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 41.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 41(14:44 - 1st) A.Body pass complete to TSO 41. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 40(14:18 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to NTX 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSO 40(13:39 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body sacked at NTX 47 for -7 yards (M.Richards)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TXSO 47(12:57 - 1st) A.Body scrambles to NTX 47 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at NTX 32. PENALTY on TSO-A.Hemphill Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 32 - TXSO 38(12:30 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to TSO 46 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at TSO 46.
|Punt
4 & 24 - TXSO 46(11:58 - 1st) R.Garcia punts 18 yards to NTX 36 Center-TSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(11:50 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to TSO 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(11:22 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(11:10 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 43(10:41 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 40.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 40(10:24 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(9:48 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(9:42 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to TSO 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 26(9:11 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 33(9:04 - 1st) E.Mooney 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(8:59 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to TSO 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at TSO 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXSO 34(8:37 - 1st) A.Body scrambles to TSO 37 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at TSO 37.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(8:20 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to TSO 32 for -5 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 32.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSO 32(7:44 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSO 32(7:36 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body sacked at TSO 24 for -8 yards (L.Nixon; S.Leota)
|Punt
4 & 23 - TXSO 24(6:58 - 1st) R.Garcia punts 45 yards to NTX 31 Center-TSO. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 31. Tackled by TSO at NTX 41.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(6:46 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to TSO End Zone for 59 yards. A.Adeyi for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(6:37 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for T.Achane.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 25(6:31 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to TSO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - TXSO 34(6:13 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to TSO 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 43(5:49 - 1st) A.Body pass complete to TSO 43. Catch made by T.Achane at TSO 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 45(5:37 - 1st) J.Howard rushed to NTX 40 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at NTX 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXSO 40(5:09 - 1st) A.Body rushed to NTX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - TXSO 36(4:31 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to NTX 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 24(4:18 - 1st) L.Owens rushed to NTX 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 22(3:50 - 1st) A.Body pass complete to NTX 22. Catch made by D.Morton at NTX 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 14(3:27 - 1st) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Ford.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 14(3:22 - 1st) A.Body rushed to NTX 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSO 8(2:51 - 1st) A.Body pass complete to NTX 8. Catch made by T.Achane at NTX 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSO 14(2:14 - 1st) R.Garcia 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSO Holder-TSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 1st) R.Garcia kicks 49 yards from TSO 35 to the NTX 3. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at NTX 16. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) R.Garcia kicks 59 yards from TSO 35 to the NTX 6. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at NTX 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(1:54 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 26. PENALTY on TSO-D.Anderson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(1:35 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - NTEXAS 37(0:59 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 42.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(0:38 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 36. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(0:25 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to TSO 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(15:00 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 35.
|+35 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 35(14:43 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to TSO 35. Catch made by J.Maclin at TSO 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Maclin for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:34 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:34 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(14:34 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 33.
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - TXSO 33(14:12 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 33. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 39(13:55 - 2nd) A.Body rushed to NTX 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 34.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TXSO 34(13:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSO-M.Torrence False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 39(13:10 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to NTX End Zone for 39 yards. L.Owens for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) R.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) R.Garcia kicks yards from TSO 35 to the NTX 8. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at NTX 25. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(12:58 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(12:53 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to TSO 34 for 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TSO 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:25 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to TSO 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 26(12:05 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to TSO 26. Catch made by J.Shorter at TSO 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Shorter for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(11:57 - 2nd) A.Body scrambles to TSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 27(11:35 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 26.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - TXSO 26(10:59 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 26. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSO 43(10:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSO-T.Achane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - TXSO 38(10:13 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 38. Catch made by TSO at TSO 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(9:51 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by D.Morton at NTX 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 18(9:41 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to NTX 18. Catch made by TSO at NTX 18. Gain of 18 yards. TSO for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) R.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) R.Garcia kicks 65 yards from TSO 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:34 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(9:10 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|+70 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(8:57 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 30. Gain of 70 yards. R.Burns for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(8:48 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to TSO 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSO 30(8:26 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 30. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(8:00 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for TSO.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSO 37(7:59 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for TSO. PENALTY on TSO-D.Centers Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSO 37(7:54 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for D.Morton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSO 37(7:49 - 2nd) R.Garcia punts 41 yards to NTX 22 Center-TSO. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 22. Tackled by TSO at NTX 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(7:37 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 35.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 35(7:14 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns. PENALTY on TSO-I.Hamilton Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(7:13 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(7:08 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(6:56 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 40(6:28 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to TSO 40. Catch made by V.Gumms at TSO 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 33. PENALTY on TSO-J.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(6:16 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(5:55 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(5:23 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO End Zone for 3 yards. O.Adaway for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(5:19 - 2nd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 25. Catch made by A.Bennett at TSO 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSO 31(4:57 - 2nd) J.Howard rushed to TSO 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 33. PENALTY on NTX-L.Nixon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 48(4:39 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 48(4:35 - 2nd) A.Body rushed to NTX 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXSO 48(4:06 - 2nd) A.Body rushed to NTX 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 42(3:24 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for TSO.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSO 42(3:27 - 2nd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for T.Achane.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - TXSO 42(3:22 - 2nd) L.Owens rushed to NTX 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSO 40(2:32 - 2nd) R.Garcia punts 40 yards to NTX End Zone Center-TSO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(2:30 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 27(2:07 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 27. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(1:45 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(1:42 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 34.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 34(1:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-C.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - NTEXAS 29(1:35 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 40.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 40(1:29 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 44 yards to TSO 16 Center-NTX. Fair catch by D.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(1:12 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 23 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(0:54 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to TSO 23. Catch made by D.Ward at TSO 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSO at TSO 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(0:48 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to TSO 13. Catch made by B.Jackson at TSO 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(0:35 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(0:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSO-L.Owens Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 13(0:32 - 2nd) A.Body kneels at the TSO 12.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Garcia kicks 63 yards from TSO 35 to the NTX 2. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at NTX 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:53 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 46(14:18 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to TSO 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker at TSO 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(14:01 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to TSO 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 48(13:23 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(13:01 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(12:56 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to TSO 10 Center-NTX. Downed by NTX.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 10(12:44 - 3rd) K.Harris rushed to TSO 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 10(12:17 - 3rd) K.Harris rushed to TSO 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 11.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TXSO 11(11:56 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 11. Catch made by D.Franklin at TSO 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 13.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXSO 13(11:20 - 3rd) R.Garcia punts 40 yards to NTX 47 Center-TSO. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 47. Tackled by TSO at TSO 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(11:02 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(10:36 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(10:06 - 3rd) A.Aune scrambles to TSO 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 41. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(9:50 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to TSO 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(9:32 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to TSO 14. Catch made by V.Gumms at TSO 14. Gain of 14 yards. V.Gumms for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 3rd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(9:24 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 25. Catch made by T.Leary at TSO 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - TXSO 28(9:01 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 28. Catch made by T.Leary at TSO 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 43(8:40 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 43. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 40(8:32 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to NTX 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 38(8:05 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to NTX 38. Catch made by R.Howard at NTX 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSO 26(7:41 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for T.Leary.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSO 26(7:36 - 3rd) A.Body rushed to NTX 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TXSO 18(7:03 - 3rd) A.Body scrambles to NTX 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSO 16(6:34 - 3rd) A.Body steps back to pass. A.Body pass incomplete intended for A.Bennett. PENALTY on NTX-K.Crosby Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSO 2(6:29 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to NTX 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXSO 1(5:59 - 3rd) J.Howard rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. J.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 3rd) R.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 3rd) R.Garcia kicks 65 yards from TSO 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSO at NTX 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(5:49 - 3rd) G.Gunnell pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 23(5:17 - 3rd) P.Landis rushed to NTX 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(4:49 - 3rd) P.Landis rushed to NTX 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 28.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 28(4:10 - 3rd) G.Gunnell steps back to pass. G.Gunnell pass incomplete intended for D.Ward. PENALTY on TSO-TSO Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(4:08 - 3rd) P.Landis rushed to TSO 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 48(3:28 - 3rd) P.Landis rushed to TSO 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(2:44 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to TSO 32 for yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 32. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 47(2:12 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to TSO 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 45.
|+34 YD
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 45(2:00 - 3rd) G.Gunnell pass complete to TSO 45. Catch made by J.Maclin at TSO 45. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(1:00 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to TSO 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 9.
|Int
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 9(0:17 - 3rd) G.Gunnell pass INTERCEPTED at TSO 9. Intercepted by N.Cotton at TSO 9. Tackled by NTX at TSO 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 20(0:12 - 3rd) A.Body pass complete to TSO 20. Catch made by D.Morton at TSO 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - TXSO 21(15:00 - 4th) A.Body pass complete to TSO 21. Catch made by A.Bennett at TSO 21. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at TSO 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 37(14:37 - 4th) A.Body pass complete to TSO 37. Catch made by T.Turner at TSO 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 50(13:59 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to NTX 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at NTX 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSO 45(13:49 - 4th) A.Body rushed to NTX 44 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at NTX 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TXSO 44(13:27 - 4th) A.Body scrambles to NTX 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 41.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSO 41(12:42 - 4th) K.Harris rushed to NTX 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 41.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(12:38 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to NTX 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 45(12:02 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to TSO 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(11:21 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to TSO 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 41(10:39 - 4th) P.Landis rushed to TSO 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(10:03 - 4th) P.Landis rushed to TSO 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 25(9:25 - 4th) P.Landis rushed to TSO 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSO at TSO 10.
1 & 10 - NTEXAS(9:17 - 4th) PENALTY on TSO-TSO Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(9:11 - 4th) P.Landis rushed to TSO End Zone for 10 yards. P.Landis for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the TSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 25(9:05 - 4th) D.Franklin rushed to TSO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXSO 34(8:08 - 4th) D.Franklin rushed to TSO 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSO 34(7:32 - 4th) D.Franklin rushed to TSO 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 36(6:54 - 4th) D.Franklin rushed to TSO 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at TSO 38.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - TXSO 38(6:14 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to NTX 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 39(5:28 - 4th) K.Harris rushed to NTX 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 33. PENALTY on NTX-Z.Jackson Defensive Targeting 14 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSO 19(5:04 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to NTX 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - TXSO 20(4:36 - 4th) B.Mallory rushed to NTX 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXSO 22(3:51 - 4th) B.Mallory rushed to NTX 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - TXSO 29(3:15 - 4th) R.Garcia 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSO Holder-TSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) R.Garcia kicks 65 yards from TSO 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:11 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(2:26 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(1:41 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 42(0:55 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 42(0:18 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSO at NTX 50.
