Katoa's TD lifts No. 21 BYU past No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in 2OT
PROVO, Utah (AP) BYU fought for every inch on offense against Baylor. Lopini Katoa carried the Cougars across the finish line.
Katoa barreled into the end zone on a 3-yard run to lift No. 21 BYU to a 26-20 victory over the ninth-ranked Bears in double overtime on Saturday night.
The Cougars (2-0) tallied just 83 yards on 33 carries. They refused to give up on running the ball and ground out a game-winning touchdown in the end.
''That's a tough defense right there,'' said Katoa, who finished with 26 yards on nine carries. ''They pride themselves on stopping the run. They do a great job at it. Me and Chris (Brooks) both knew we were going to have to scratch and claw for every yard.''
Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, and added a 22-yard TD catch, to lead BYU. Chase Roberts had a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Roberts also threw a touchdown pass to Hall in the third quarter.
Blake Shapen threw for 134 yards and a touchdown while Qualan Jones added a pair of touchdown runs for Baylor (1-1). Jones and Craig Williams combined for 135 yards on 33 carries.
Shapen's incompletion on fourth down in double overtime sealed the upset win for BYU. The Bears were one of three Top 10 teams to lose on Saturday along with No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame.
Two false start penalties helped derail Baylor's final drive after it reached the BYU 4.
''The biggest way you lose games is by hurting yourself and we hurt ourselves two times in critical situations,'' Bears center Jacob Gall said.
Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the first overtime after missing a PAT on the Bears' only first-half touchdown. Cougars kicker Jake Oldroyd missed a 35-yard attempt with 8 seconds left in regulation and then missed from 37 yards to force a second overtime.
''I told him he has no reason to hang his head,'' Katoa said. ''He's kept us in so many games in the past. He's won games for us in the past.''
After combining to go 3-and-out on five straight first-half drives, Baylor and BYU traded touchdowns right before halftime.
The Bears jumped in front 6-3 after Jones punched it in on a 1-yard run. His touchdown capped off a 13-play, 68-yard drive where Baylor converted a pair of third downs.
The Cougars answered as they covered 75 yards in eight plays, culminating in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Chase Roberts to take a 10-6 lead. Hall completed five of six passes on the drive. Each play gained at least 11 yards.
Both teams carried their offensive momentum into the third quarter.
Jones shed tacklers to score his second touchdown on a 7-yard run and give Baylor a 13-10 lead. He also had a 12-yard catch on third down during the drive.
After tying the score on a 39-yard field goal from Oldroyd, BYU dug into its bag of tricks to retake the lead. Roberts tossed a backward pass back to Hall and he raced 22 yards to put BYU back in front 20-13.
The Bears knotted it up at 20-20 on Ben Sims' 4-yard catch with 10:01 remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: Success on third down helped the Bears get through some tough stretches on offense. The Bears went 9 for 18 on third down. Defensively, Baylor held the Cougars to 3 for 14 on third down.
BYU: With starting receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney sidelined with injuries, the Cougars made up for it by getting tough on defense. BYU sacked Shapen four times for a loss of 22 yards and had six tackles for loss overall.
MEASURING STICK
BYU used last year's 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas, as a barometer on where it needed to improve. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake urged his players to transform their bodies and grow stronger in the offseason. He liked what he saw from his team on Saturday as BYU allowed only 3.6 yards per play on defense while averaging 5.0 yards per play on offense.
''From last year's game, I made statements that we got to learn from that. We're going to see them again,'' Sitake said. ''I wanted to see improvement in our team and in our program from everybody and I saw it.''
PENALTY PROBLEMS
The Bears were flagged for 14 penalties, losing a total of 117 yards. The infractions derailed some Baylor drives and kept some BYU drives alive.
''We have to be able to not hold on critical pass downs,'' Bears coach Dave Aranda said. ''We've got to be able to play through the down and not have a pass interference on critical downs. We had 14 penalties, which is way too much.''
BIG VICTORY
The win was BYU's sixth all-time against an AP Top 10 team and first at home since beating No. 1 Miami in 1990. This is the second such win under Sitake who also led the Cougars to a 24-21 victory at No. 6 Wisconsin in 2018.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Baylor will likely drop in the AP Top 25, while BYU will climb several spots after upsetting a Top 10 foe at home.
UP NEXT
Baylor: Hosts Texas State on Saturday.
BYU: Visits Oregon on Saturday.
---
Q. Jones
28 RB
67 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
J. Hall
3 QB
261 PaYds, PaTD, 28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|289
|366
|Total Plays
|80
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|83
|Rush Attempts
|52
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|137
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|24-40
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|14-117
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.7
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|6
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|3-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|18/28
|137
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|17
|68
|0
|13
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|16
|67
|2
|11
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|6
|22
|0
|7
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|6
|19
|0
|9
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|4
|-22
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|4
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|5
|4
|30
|1
|12
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|7
|3
|17
|0
|12
|
S. Jones 88 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Winfield 14 WR
|A. Winfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Hankins 98 K
|I. Hankins
|0/1
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|6
|42.7
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|21.7
|23
|0
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|23/39
|261
|1
|0
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|13
|31
|0
|6
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|10
|28
|0
|13
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|9
|26
|1
|7
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|15
|8
|122
|1
|37
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|5
|4
|57
|0
|21
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|3
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|4
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Holker 5 TE
|D. Holker
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hannemann 22 DB
|A. Hannemann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/4
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|5
|42.6
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|3
|1.7
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(14:27 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41(14:10 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 42(13:50 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 44(13:25 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 44(13:19 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by L.Katoa at BAY 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 32.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(13:07 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BAY 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 11(12:55 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 11(12:53 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 11(12:51 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BAY 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BYU 17(11:39 - 1st) J.Oldroyd 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(11:31 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(11:25 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 28 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 28. PENALTY on BYU-T.Batty Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(11:06 - 1st) T.McWilliams rushed to BAY 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(10:24 - 1st) T.McWilliams rushed to BAY 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(9:54 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(9:38 - 1st) T.McWilliams rushed to BYU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 48(9:04 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 48 for -4 yards (BYU)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 48(8:42 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 48(8:34 - 1st) I.Power punts 45 yards to BYU 7 Center-BAY. T.Gunther returned punt from the BYU 7. Tackled by BAY at BYU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(8:24 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 14(7:48 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 14(7:12 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 14. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 16.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 16(6:14 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 57 yards to BAY 27 Center-BYU. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 27. Tackled by BYU at BAY 33. PENALTY on BAY-J.Ellis Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(6:14 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 11 for -10 yards (BAY)
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - BAYLOR 11(5:53 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 17(5:38 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 17. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 27.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 27(5:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 38 yards to BAY 35 Center-BYU. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(4:54 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 38(4:21 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 42(3:43 - 1st) T.McWilliams rushed to BAY 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(3:12 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by T.McWilliams at BAY 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 46. PENALTY on BAY-G.Miller Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 13 - BAYLOR 44(3:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 48(1:54 - 1st) T.McWilliams rushed to BYU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45.
|Sack
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 45(1:08 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BYU 50 for -5 yards (L.Fauatea)
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 50(0:24 - 1st) I.Power punts 38 yards to BYU 12 Center-BAY. Fair catch by T.Gunther.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12(0:15 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 14(15:00 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 13(14:41 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 19.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BYU 19(13:59 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 44 yards to BAY 37 Center-BYU. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 37. Tackled by BYU at BAY 43.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(13:44 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 43. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 43. Gain of yards. B.Sims ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 33(13:25 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for A.Winfield.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - BAYLOR 33(13:18 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 34(12:34 - 2nd) T.McWilliams rushed to BAY 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 36.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BAYLOR 36(11:54 - 2nd) I.Power punts 51 yards to BYU 13 Center-BAY. T.Gunther returned punt from the BYU 13. Tackled by BAY at BYU 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 13(11:43 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 12 for -1 yards (BAY)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 12(11:05 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BYU 12(10:59 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BYU 12(10:52 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 48 yards to BAY 40 Center-BYU. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(10:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 39. PENALTY on BYU-F.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 45(10:12 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 39 for -6 yards (C.Haws)
|Penalty
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(9:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAY-BAY False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 34(9:41 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAYLOR 34(9:15 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAYLOR 34(9:11 - 2nd) I.Power punts 44 yards to BYU 22 Center-BAY. Fair catch by T.Gunther.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(9:02 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 28(8:44 - 2nd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 26(8:03 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 26(7:59 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 42 yards to BAY 32 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(7:51 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(7:17 - 2nd) M.Baldwin rushed to BAY 39 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 39. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(6:52 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 42(6:16 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 42(6:07 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(5:38 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 30(5:05 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BYU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 29(4:28 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 29. Catch made by D.Dabney at BYU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(3:50 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BYU 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 14(3:17 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BYU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(2:45 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(2:38 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 12. Catch made by B.Sims at BYU 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(2:31 - 2nd) D.Doyle rushed to BYU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(1:56 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:37 - 2nd) I.Hankins extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:37 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 27(1:11 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 27. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38(0:54 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(0:37 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by C.Roberts at BAY 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 37(0:30 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Brooks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 37(0:26 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BAY 33 for 4 yards. J.Hall ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 33(0:18 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by K.Epps at BAY 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(0:06 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 20. Catch made by C.Roberts at BAY 20. Gain of 20 yards. C.Roberts for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks yards from BYU 35 to the BAY 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Kickoff Out of Bounds 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 41 yards from BYU 30 to the BAY 29. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BAY 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(0:01 - 2nd) B.Shapen kneels at the BAY 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BAY End Zone. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BAY 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(14:55 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 24(14:12 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 24(14:05 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(13:36 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 43. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(13:20 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(12:43 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BYU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 36(12:03 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by Q.Jones at BYU 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(11:31 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BYU 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15. PENALTY on BYU-K.Hayes Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(10:57 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to BYU End Zone for 7 yards. Q.Jones for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 3rd) I.Hankins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(10:53 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 32(10:33 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 32(10:29 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 34(9:44 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(9:03 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 43(8:40 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(8:21 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(8:18 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by K.Hill at BAY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 34(8:03 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BAY 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 28(7:38 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 28(7:30 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by C.Brooks at BAY 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 25(6:52 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BAY 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BYU 29(6:21 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BAY End Zone. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BAY 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(6:10 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 25(5:40 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 27.
|Sack
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 27(5:10 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 20 for -7 yards (J.Nelson)
|Penalty
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 20(4:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAY-B.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAYLOR 15(4:30 - 3rd) I.Power punts 41 yards to BYU 44 Center-BAY. T.Gunther returned punt from the BYU 44. Tackled by BAY at BYU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 46(4:04 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on BAY-L.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 39(3:57 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BAY 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 39(3:19 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BAY 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 35(2:32 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by B.Cosper at BAY 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(2:17 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BAY 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 22(1:37 - 3rd) C.Roberts pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by J.Hall at BAY 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hall for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BAY End Zone. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BAY 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(1:22 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BAY 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 22(0:49 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:16 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 36(15:00 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 39(14:23 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(13:40 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(13:01 - 4th) PENALTY on BAY-K.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 43(12:44 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BYU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 40(12:11 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 40. Catch made by S.Jones at BYU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(11:39 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 22. PENALTY on BYU-J.Robinson Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(11:33 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BYU 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 3(10:48 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 4(10:08 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 4. Catch made by B.Sims at BYU 4. Gain of 4 yards. B.Sims for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 4th) I.Hankins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(10:01 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 31(9:37 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BYU 31(8:59 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for L.Katoa. PENALTY on BAY-A.Walcott Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 41(8:47 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BYU 41(8:41 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for L.Katoa. PENALTY on BAY-D.Doyle Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(8:35 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BAY 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 43(7:41 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BAY 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 45(7:06 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by D.Holker at BAY 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 36.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BYU 36(6:21 - 4th) PENALTY on BYU-B.Freeland False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 41(5:54 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 41 yards to BAY End Zone Center-BYU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(5:45 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 22(5:12 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 29. PENALTY on BYU-L.Fauatea Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(4:46 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 41(4:01 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(3:33 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BAY 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(3:00 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BYU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 46(2:25 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BYU 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 47.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 47(2:15 - 4th) I.Power punts 37 yards to BYU 10 Center-BAY. Fair catch by T.Gunther.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 10(2:08 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 10(2:01 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 23(1:43 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 23(1:35 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BYU 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 32(1:25 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at BYU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:55 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BYU 39(0:49 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper. PENALTY on BAY-M.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46(0:44 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BAY 44 for yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 44. PENALTY on BYU-K.Suamataia Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 20 - BYU 44(0:35 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 44. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 44. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 19(0:28 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BAY 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 18(0:23 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BYU 18(0:18 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|No Good
4 & 9 - BYU 25(0:13 - 4th) J.Oldroyd 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:00 - 5) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 21(0:00 - 5) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 18(0:00 - 5) C.Williams rushed to BYU 1 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1. PENALTY on BAY-B.Sims Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 28(0:00 - 5) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 28. Catch made by Q.Jones at BYU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 25.
|No Good
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(0:00 - 5) I.Hankins 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:00 - 5) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for L.Katoa.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(0:00 - 5) C.Brooks rushed to BAY 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - BYU 23(0:00 - 5) C.Brooks rushed to BAY 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 20.
|No Good
4 & 5 - BYU 27(0:00 - 5) J.Oldroyd 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:00 - 6) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for L.Katoa.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(0:00 - 6) J.Hall pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by K.Hill at BAY 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 5(0:00 - 6) L.Katoa rushed to BAY 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 3(0:00 - 6) L.Katoa rushed to BAY End Zone for 3 yards. L.Katoa for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 6) PENALTY on BAY-L.Johnson Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - BYU 2(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:00 - 6) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 21(0:00 - 6) C.Williams rushed to BYU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 18(0:00 - 6) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 18(0:00 - 6) C.Williams rushed to BYU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(0:00 - 6) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at BYU 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 10(0:00 - 6) C.Williams rushed to BYU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 8(0:00 - 6) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 5(0:00 - 6) C.Williams rushed to BYU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 5(0:00 - 6) Q.Jones rushed to BYU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 4(0:00 - 6) PENALTY on BAY-C.Galvin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(0:00 - 6) B.Shapen pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by S.Jones at BYU 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BAYLOR 6(0:00 - 6) PENALTY on BAY-M.Mazzccua False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 11(0:00 - 6) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
