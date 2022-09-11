|
|
|APLST
|TXAM
App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) On paper, there was no reason to believe that Appalachian State would have a chance Saturday against No. 6 Texas A&M.
But Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark, who makes 10 times less than the over $9 million Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher receives each season at the Southeastern Conference school, made it clear to his 18 1/2-point underdog team that the game is not played on paper and mindset would mean everything.
''The key was belief,'' an exhausted Clark said. ''You have to believe in yourself and believe in this program. I told them take the logo off of the helmet, take the logo off the field and let's go play football.''
And play football they did, with Chase Brice throwing for 134 yards and a touchdown and a stingy defense taking advantage of two turnovers to stun the Aggies 17-14.
''It didn't feel real at first,'' Brice said. ''I'll be honest, I was just in shock. I just couldn't believe the way we fought and finished. It was just great.''
Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.
''It means something to me to beat the No. 6-ranked program,'' Clark said. ''It's two different programs. We don't recruit at the same level. We don't have what they have, but we have a lot of heart and we have the right kind of players in our program.''
Clark was thrilled to see Brice lead his team to the win after his school-record six-touchdown performance last week wasn't enough to complete the comeback.
''He was crushed,'' Clark said. ''He loves this program and today was his shining moment.''
Along with the victory, the Mountaineers got a fat $1.5 million check to take back with them to Boone, North Carolina, for playing this game.
Appalachian State (1-1) settled for a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 17-14 lead with about eight minutes left after Christian Wells was wide open but dropped a touchdown pass on third down.
The Aggies (1-1) had a chance to tie it with about 3 1/2 minutes to go, but a 47-yard field goal attempt by Caden Davis was short.
Camerun Peoples, who finished with 112 yards rushing, had a 1-yard run on third down on the next possession to keep Appalachian State's drive going. He then dashed 48 yards to the 12 on the next play and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.
''At the end of the day, that's my fault as the head football coach,'' Fisher said. ''We have to have guys ready in all three phases. We had chances to make plays in all three phases.. We had opportunities, but we have to coach it better. That's on me.''
It's Appalachian State's first win over a team in The AP top 10 as a FBS team after losing in overtime to No. 9 Tennessee in 2016 and dropping an OT game to No. 9 Penn State in 2018.
The Mountaineers famously knocked off No. 5 Michigan 34-32 with a last-second blocked field goal in Ann Arbor in 2007 when they were still in the FCS.
''Respect all those guys they were great,'' offensive lineman Cooper Hodges said. ''But I'm tired of hearing about Michigan. I want our legacy to be Sun Belt champions and I want our legacy to be beating Texas A&M.''
The Mountaineers kept A&M's offense in check a week after Clark was left looking for ways to fix his defense after the 63-point outburst by North Carolina.
Devon Achane ran for a touchdown in the first half and returned a kickoff for a score in the third, but the Aggies had trouble getting much else going on a mistake-filled day.
The Mountaineers outgained A&M 305-186 and had 22 first downs to just nine by the Aggies. They controlled time of possession, too, holding a 41:29 to 18:31 advantage in that area.
Fisher said he would consider a change at quarterback this week after a sub-par performance by Haynes King. He added that they probably would have made the switch Saturday if the game had gone differently.
''We were but we never had the ball,'' he said. ''If we had got more possessions maybe so.''
The Aggies were driving in the third quarter when Dexter Lawson Jr. forced a fumble by Evan Stewart after a 13-yard reception and it was recovered by Nick Hampton.
The Mountaineers took a 14-7 lead when Henry Pearson grabbed a 9-yard TD reception from Brice with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the third.
The lead was short-lived as Achane returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown seconds later. Achane, who is a sprinter on Texas A&M's track team, juked a defender before shedding a would-be tackler and racing downfield for the score to tie it at 14-all.
King was sacked by DeAndre Dingle-Prince and fumbled late in the first quarter. Texas A&M lineman Layden Robinson recovered the ball, but he also fumbled and this time Appalachian State recovered it.
They cashed in on the mistake when Ahmani Marshall scored on a 4-yard touchdown run that made it 7-0 early in the second quarter.
The Aggies tied it up when Achane dashed 26 yards for a touchdown on the next drive.
King finished with 97 yards passing.
THE TAKEAWAY
The loss puts a huge dent on Texas A&M's preseason goal of finally contending for a national title, leaving the Aggies in an early hole before they even begin the rigors of SEC play.
RECORD TALK
Fisher was hired to take A&M to the next level after coach Kevin Sumlin was fired after his sixth season. But so far Fisher hasn't done any better than Sumlin did in his time with the Aggies.
Sumlin was 36-14 in his first 50 games and Saturday's loss dropped Fisher to 35-15 in his first 50.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Aggies are certain to plummet in the poll after losing to an unranked opponent. Appalachian State should enter the poll after the big upset.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State: Hosts Troy next Saturday.
Texas A&M: Hosts No. 15 Miami next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|9
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-20
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|315
|186
|Total Plays
|82
|38
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|181
|89
|Rush Attempts
|52
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|134
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|12
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|181
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|15/30
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|19
|112
|0
|48
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|11
|35
|1
|8
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|12
|33
|0
|8
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|6
|4
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|5
|4
|39
|0
|21
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|0
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|7
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|2
|12
|1
|9
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 1 DB
|K. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnholt 56 LB
|K. Arnholt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 19 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Verwayne 97 DL
|K. Abrams-Verwayne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|1/2
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|3
|43.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|13/20
|97
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|0
|5
|48
|0
|19
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|0
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
Y. Brown 8 WR
|Y. Brown
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|6-5
|0.5
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adeleye 30 DL
|T. Adeleye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Regis 15 DL
|A. Regis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 11 DB
|D. Harmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 2 DB
|D. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Lee Jr. 23 LB
|T. Lee Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lucas 8 DL
|A. Lucas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Davis 36 K
|C. Davis
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|4
|45.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|60.0
|95
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for APP.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25(14:54 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Russell I.Raikes at APP 26.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 26(14:38 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 47(14:22 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 47(14:18 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 47(14:14 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to TXAM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 45(13:52 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to TXAM 14 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(13:04 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 14. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXAM 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(12:52 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 21(12:05 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 21. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 21. Gain of 4 yards. E.Stewart ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 25(11:56 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 25(11:38 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cobb at TXAM 32.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 32(11:24 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 48 yards to APP 20 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(10:55 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to APP 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert D.Harris at APP 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 27(10:25 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 34. Catch made by D.Larkins at APP 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at APP 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 34(9:47 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; A.Regis at APP 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 34(9:06 - 1st) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 34. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell C.Russell at APP 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 40(8:18 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 40. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at APP 43.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - APLST 43(7:27 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to APP 42 for yards. Tackled by TXAM at APP 42. PENALTY on TXAM-I.Raikes Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48(7:17 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to TXAM 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 44(6:38 - 1st) D.Davis rushed to TXAM 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at TXAM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 36(6:00 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 32 for yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 32. PENALTY on APP-T.Everett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - APLST 46(5:49 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by T.Page at TXAM 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - APLST 31(5:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; A.Lucas at TXAM 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 31(4:24 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs A.Johnson at TXAM 27.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 27(3:48 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25(3:10 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 25(2:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by C.Horn at TXAM 25. Gain of yards. C.Horn for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 25(2:56 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|No Good
4 & 10 - APLST 32(2:51 - 1st) M.Hughes 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:46 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; C.Sullivan at TXAM 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(2:11 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by APP at TXAM 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(1:35 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 29 for 0 yards (J.McLeod) H.King FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-L.Robinson at TXAM 29. L.Robinson FUMBLES forced by J.McLeod. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-D.Dingle-Prince at TXAM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29(1:24 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 26(0:47 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - APLST 11(0:35 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for APP. PENALTY on TXAM-T.Adeleye Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TXAM-T.Chappell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on APP-APP Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 26(0:35 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Peoples.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 26(0:23 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 30 for yards. Tackled by A.Regis C.Russell at TXAM 30. PENALTY on TXAM-C.Russell Personal Foul / Defense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 13(0:20 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Regis J.Kerr at TXAM 9. PENALTY on TXAM-T.Chappell Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 4(15:00 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM End Zone for 4 yards. A.Marshall for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TXAM End Zone. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bird N.Ross at TXAM 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:49 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at TXAM 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(14:10 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXAM 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(13:47 - 2nd) H.King rushed to TXAM 37 for -4 yards. H.King FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-H.King at TXAM 37. Tackled by APP at TXAM 37.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TXAM 37(13:06 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+31 YD
3 & 14 - TXAM 37(12:58 - 2nd) H.King scrambles to APP 32 for 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(12:21 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by A.Smith at APP 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cobb at APP 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 26(11:44 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to APP End Zone for 26 yards. D.Achane for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from TXAM 35 to the APP 4. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mathews J.Gilbert at APP 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 23(11:33 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Overton; S.Turner at APP 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 26(11:04 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at APP 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(10:46 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson T.Lee at APP 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - APLST 40(10:05 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Gibbs.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 40(10:00 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson E.Cooper at APP 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 46(9:01 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 46 for yards (D.Richardson) C.Brice FUMBLES forced by D.Richardson. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-F.Diggs at APP 46. F.Diggs for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 46(9:11 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at APP 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 50(8:29 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 50. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 45.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 45(7:42 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper A.Johnson at TXAM 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(7:08 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper I.Raikes at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - APLST 38(6:21 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 38(6:21 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Adeleye D.Richardson at TXAM 39.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - APLST 39(5:41 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(5:34 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 35 for -4 yards (J.McLeod)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - TXAM 35(4:51 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by Y.Brown at TXAM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXAM 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TXAM 41(4:17 - 2nd) H.King scrambles to TXAM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at TXAM 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 43(3:35 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 45 yards to APP 12 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 12(3:25 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 12. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at APP 15.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 15(2:53 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Regis T.Lee at APP 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 13(2:26 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lee C.Russell at APP 22. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. A.Marshall rushed to APP 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lee; C.Russell at APP 21.
|Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 21(2:01 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 50 yards to TXAM 29 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(1:54 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for Y.Brown.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 29(1:51 - 2nd) H.King rushed to TXAM 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin N.Hampton at TXAM 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TXAM 27(1:46 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 27(1:38 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 51 yards to APP 22 Center-C.Choate. T.Page returned punt from the APP 22. Tackled by A.Johnson; S.Mathews at APP 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34(1:27 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Adeleye at APP 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 35(0:41 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Adeleye at APP 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:55 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXAM 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(14:21 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at TXAM 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(14:05 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at TXAM 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 42(13:44 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at TXAM 45.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 45(13:15 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 45. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 45. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXAM 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXAM 43(12:34 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to APP 19 Center-C.Choate. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19(12:10 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Raikes at APP 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - APLST 24(11:36 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - APLST 24(11:31 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 18 for -6 yards (C.Russell; S.Turner)
|Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 18(10:45 - 3rd) C.Howell punts 50 yards to TXAM 32 Center-J.Mann. A.Smith returned punt from the TXAM 32. Tackled by L.Doublin J.Mann at TXAM 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(10:35 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Arnholt at TXAM 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 40(10:01 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler L.Doublin at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(9:53 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at TXAM 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 49(9:06 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 49. Gain of 13 yards. E.Stewart FUMBLES forced by D.Lawson. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-N.Hampton at APP 38. Tackled by TXAM at APP 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(8:56 - 3rd) D.Davis rushed to APP 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at APP 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 39(8:19 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at APP 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 45(7:42 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(7:05 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by D.Davis at TXAM 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson J.Kerr at TXAM 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(6:46 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by C.Horn at TXAM 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at TXAM 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 25(6:14 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson A.Regis at TXAM 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 20(5:32 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Diggs C.Russell at TXAM 19.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 19(4:48 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed to TXAM 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 13(4:03 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson J.Johnson at TXAM 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 12(3:24 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper A.Johnson at TXAM 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - APLST 9(2:45 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to TXAM 9. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXAM 9. Gain of 9 yards. H.Pearson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the TXAM 5. D.Achane returns the kickoff. D.Achane for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 3rd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:20 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at APP 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(1:42 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Adeleye at APP 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(1:05 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 29. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at APP 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(0:38 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper A.Regis at APP 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 40(15:00 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Turner C.Russell at APP 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 43(14:17 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(13:43 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 30 for 8 yards. D.Harrington FUMBLES forced by D.Richardson. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-C.Wells at TXAM 15. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 15. PENALTY on APP-APP Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 12 - TXAM 49(13:31 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 49(13:04 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 49(13:02 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by D.Davis at TXAM 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(11:56 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to TXAM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 37.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXAM 37(11:20 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. PENALTY on TXAM-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:15 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 17(10:34 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 16(9:56 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to TXAM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Adeleye at TXAM 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(9:14 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to TXAM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 15(8:39 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Raikes at TXAM 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 12(8:15 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 19(8:09 - 4th) M.Hughes 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:05 - 4th) H.King rushed to TXAM 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince at TXAM 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - APLST 20(7:21 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - APLST 20(7:12 - 4th) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - APLST 15(6:50 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart. PENALTY on APP-J.McLeod Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(7:01 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at TXAM 35.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 35(6:18 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Dawson at APP 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(5:55 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to APP 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34(5:26 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to APP 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Verwayne A.Parker at APP 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - APLST 35(4:35 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - APLST 35(4:30 - 4th) H.King pass complete to APP 35. Catch made by Y.Brown at APP 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 30.
|No Good
4 & 6 - APLST 37(3:49 - 4th) C.Davis 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Choate Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(3:43 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to APP 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Regis S.Turner at APP 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 34(2:25 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to APP 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at APP 40. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. C.Peoples rushed to APP 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at APP 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 39(2:25 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to APP 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at APP 40.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(1:46 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 12 for 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Cooper at TXAM 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(1:36 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TXAM 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 12(1:31 - 4th) C.Brice kneels at the TXAM 15.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXAM 15(0:47 - 4th) C.Brice kneels at the TXAM 24.
|Penalty
4 & 22 - TXAM 24(0:02 - 4th) PENALTY on APP-C.Brice Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
4 & 27 - TXAM 29(0:02 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to TXAM 35 for -6 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 35.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1