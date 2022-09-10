|
K-State blows out Mizzou 40-12 in first meeting since 2011
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) The century-old rivalry between Kansas State and Missouri still means something in Big 12 country, more than a decade after the Tigers bolted the league for the SEC, and that was evident this week when Wildcats coach Chris Klieman asked players who grew up across the border to talk about it.
One that addressed the team was Phillip Brooks, who grew up near Kansas City and dreamed of wearing black and gold.
''I didn't work out,'' he said Saturday, ''so I had this one circled on my calendar.''
Brooks made the most of his chance against the Tigers, too. He returned a punt 76 yards for a score, helping the Wildcats lay a 40-12 beating through a driving rainstorm on their longtime rival in their first meeting since 2011.
Deuce Vaughn added 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Adrian Martinez threw for 101 yards and ran for a score, and the Kansas State defense picked off Missouri on four straight possessions in the second half to seal the win.
''The landscape of college football is changing. Kansas State wants to be part of the haves,'' Klieman said. ''Wins like this elevate you among the haves. We have a good football team, but we have a lot of guys with chips on their shoulder.''
That was especially evident on defense.
The Wildcats (2-0) picked off Brady Cook twice in the second half, then did the same to backup Jack Abraham, before Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz put his starter back in for the fourth quarter. But by that point, the Wildcats had extended their lead to 33-6 and the only drama left was whether they would keep the Tigers (1-1) out of the end zone.
The Tigers finally got in on the game's final play, thanks to a series of timeouts and an untimed down following a penalty.
''One game doesn't define the season. How we respond will,'' Drinkwitz said. ''There's going to be a lot of negative thoughts and opinions out there about it, but this team has to stay together.''
Cook finished 15 of 27 for 128 yards while Abraham missed all three of his throws - unless you count the two caught by the Wildcats. Cook did have 56 yards rushing, but a good chunk of that came while running from pressure.
The game began under light rain that soon turned into a driving storm, making things seem even worse for the Tigers. They drove for a field goal to open the game, then punted four straight times; three of those were three-and-outs.
Meanwhile, the Kansas State offense plugged along with ruthless efficiency.
Martinez led a 75-yard march following Harrison Mevis' field goal, and Vaughn barreled in from just outside the goal line to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Then it was Martinez who capped the next drive with a 16-yard run, though it took a big block by the pint-sized Vaughn on Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies to spring him to the end zone.
Nothing got better for the Tigers during the hour-long lightning delay.
They ran one offensive play before punting to Brooks, who fielded it cleanly and made the first defender miss. Then, the speedster raced to the Kansas State sideline, bent upfield and saw nobody standing between him and the endzone.
His fourth career punt return touchdown gave the Wildcats a 20-3 halftime lead.
They slowed down offensively in the second half, when penalties kept spoiling drives and Chris Tennant's kicking woes continued with a short miss. But the Tigers were even more inept - interceptions ended four straight drives - and Tennant finally knocked through a field goal to extend the lead to 26-6 entering the fourth quarter.
Vaughn and D.J. Giddens tacked on touchdown runs to put away the Wildcats' longtime rival.
''It's a big-time win,'' Vaughn said. ''A lot of kids on this team are from Missouri. They were overlooked by Missouri. It means a lot to us to get the win the way we did.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri couldn't overcome the eight penalties, four turnovers and myriad mental lapses that kept sending their offense to the sideline. The Tigers eventually wore down on defense, allowing Kansas State to cruise to the finish.
Kansas State was far from perfect, failing to fully capitalize on Missouri's turnovers thanks to plenty of penalties of its own. And with Oklahoma awaiting in two weeks, the clock is running on the Wildcats to clean those mistakes up.
UP NEXT
Missouri returns home to play Abilene Christian in its nonconference finale Saturday.
Kansas State wraps up its nonconference slate when Tulane visits Saturday.
---
C. Schrader
20 RB
19 RuYds, RuTD
D. Vaughn
22 RB
145 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 4 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|222
|336
|Total Plays
|66
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|235
|Rush Attempts
|35
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|128
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|15-31
|9-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-46
|8-68
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|4-54.3
|Return Yards
|0
|79
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-76
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|128
|PASS YDS
|101
|94
|RUSH YDS
|235
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|15/27
|128
|0
|2
J. Abraham 16 QB
|J. Abraham
|0/3
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|13
|56
|0
|11
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|6
|19
|1
|9
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|13
|10
|0
|8
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|6
|0
|6
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|2
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|0
|3
|66
|0
|39
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|0
|3
|34
|0
|19
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|4
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|4
|3
|15
|0
|6
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Chepyator 45 TE
|K. Chepyator
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
W. Norris 22 LB
|W. Norris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/2
|49
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
S. Koetting 90 K
|S. Koetting
|6
|41.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2
|15.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|9/20
|101
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|24
|145
|2
|29
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|13
|52
|1
|16
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|2
|29
|1
|28
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|3
|0
|3
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|2
|0
|2
A. Frias II 26 RB
|A. Frias II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|0
|3
|57
|0
|28
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|0
|2
|26
|0
|18
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Hentz II 15 NT
|R. Hentz II
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|0-1
|0.5
|0
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|2/3
|37
|4/5
|10
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|4
|54.3
|2
|66
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Stufflebean 47 DE
|C. Stufflebean
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:23 - 1st) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 36 for 9 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(14:15 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(13:53 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 47. PENALTY on KST-F.Anudike-Uzomah Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(13:42 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 49.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 49(12:51 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-Z.Powell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 44(12:51 - 1st) E.Young rushed to MIZ 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 50(11:56 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 50. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 44.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 44(11:40 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-E.Huggins Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(11:40 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to KST 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(11:07 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to KST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 30(10:32 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to KST 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 39(9:27 - 1st) H.Mevis 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 60 yards from MIZ 35 to the KST 5. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at KST 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(9:14 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(8:44 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 27. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(8:17 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 37(7:39 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 37(7:31 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(7:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 42(6:37 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 39(5:58 - 1st) A.Martinez scrambles to MIZ 34 for 5 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(5:46 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 29.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 29(4:40 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by P.Brooks at MIZ 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(4:25 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ End Zone for 1 yards. D.Vaughn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(4:12 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 21.
|-4 YD
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 21(3:42 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by E.Young at MIZ 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 17.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 17(3:14 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIZZOU 17(2:59 - 1st) S.Koetting punts 32 yards to MIZ 49 Center-J.Hoffman. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(2:51 - 1st) P.Brooks rushed to MIZ 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 46(2:26 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by K.Warner at MIZ 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KSTATE 42(1:48 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - KSTATE 42(1:33 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(1:03 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(0:54 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(0:27 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 20(15:00 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 18(14:14 - 2nd) K.Warner rushed to MIZ 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(13:52 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ End Zone for 16 yards. A.Martinez for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:29 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ 3. K.Abrams-Draine returns the kickoff. Tackled by KST at MIZ 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(13:22 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(13:19 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 28(12:43 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 32.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 32(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 27(11:47 - 2nd) S.Koetting punts 46 yards to KST 27 Center-J.Hoffman. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(11:39 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 30(11:18 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(11:00 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 43(10:51 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 43. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KSTATE 46(10:12 - 2nd) P.Brooks rushed to MIZ 47 for yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 47. PENALTY on KST-K.Warner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 17 - KSTATE 36(9:34 - 2nd) A.Martinez scrambles to KST 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 35.
|Punt
4 & 18 - KSTATE 35(9:01 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 43 yards to MIZ 22 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by S.Porter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(8:48 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(8:20 - 2nd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 19(7:44 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 26.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 26(7:23 - 2nd) S.Koetting punts 50 yards to KST 24 Center-J.Hoffman. KST returned punt from the KST 24. P.Brooks for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:42 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is blocked.
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 57 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ 8. K.Abrams-Draine returns the kickoff. Tackled by KST at MIZ 17.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(6:36 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 14(6:04 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 14. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 14. Gain of 6 yards. N.Peat ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 20(5:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on KST-N.Matlack Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 25(5:24 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(4:55 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 27 for -1 yards (R.Hentz; F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 27(4:24 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 32(3:53 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(3:34 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to KST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 48(2:39 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by L.Burden at KST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(2:09 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(1:56 - 2nd) S.Koetting punts 34 yards to KST 11 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(1:48 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 12(1:15 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 13(1:04 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 19.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 19(0:59 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 52 yards to MIZ 29 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by T.Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(0:45 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 34(0:33 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 34. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(0:23 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 41. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 41. Gain of 4 yards. B.Banister ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(0:18 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 50.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 50(0:00 - 2nd) B.Cook spikes the ball.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 50(0:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Tollison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(0:02 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 35 yards from MIZ 35 to the KST 30. C.Stufflebean returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at KST 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(14:58 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 38(14:29 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 42.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - KSTATE 42(13:46 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 42. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 21. PENALTY on KST-K.Warner Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 27(13:34 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KSTATE 40(12:46 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 56 yards to MIZ 4 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by E.Boye-Doe. PENALTY on KST-S.Porter Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(12:31 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(12:27 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 19. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 27(11:52 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 35.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(11:42 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(11:25 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to KST 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 27(10:31 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 27(10:28 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 34(10:15 - 3rd) H.Mevis 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:17 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(9:53 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KSTATE 31(9:40 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KSTATE 31(9:26 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 66 yards to MIZ 3 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by E.Boye-Doe. PENALTY on MIZ-B.Cheney Illegal Block Above the Waist 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(9:20 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 33(9:13 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ 35 for yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 35. PENALTY on MIZ-D.Carnell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(9:12 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 8 for 10 yards. D.Vaughn ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 8(8:00 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 4. PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 23 - KSTATE 18(7:54 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 17.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - KSTATE 17(7:42 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - KSTATE 17(7:38 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - KSTATE 25(7:35 - 3rd) C.Tennant 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ 3. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:58 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(6:23 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(5:53 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(5:49 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 37.
|Int
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 37(5:06 - 3rd) B.Cook pass INTERCEPTED at MIZ 38. Intercepted by D.Green at MIZ 38. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 37.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(4:47 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 33(4:18 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by P.Brooks at MIZ 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(3:50 - 3rd) J.Dineen rushed to MIZ 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 15.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - KSTATE 15(3:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-C.Duffie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - KSTATE 20(2:51 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - KSTATE 20(2:48 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 13.
|No Good
4 & 6 - KSTATE 21(2:23 - 3rd) C.Tennant 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(2:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Tollison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 15(2:06 - 3rd) J.Abraham steps back to pass. J.Abraham pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Int
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 15(2:03 - 3rd) J.Abraham pass INTERCEPTED at MIZ 21. Intercepted by N.Allen at MIZ 21. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 19.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(1:55 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 15.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 15(1:13 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ 19 for -4 yards. A.Martinez FUMBLES forced by MIZ. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-KST at MIZ 19. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 19.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KSTATE 19(0:46 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KSTATE 27(0:39 - 3rd) C.Tennant 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ 1. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:35 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 33.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(0:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Abraham pass INTERCEPTED at KST 41. Intercepted by C.Mason at KST 41. Tackled by MIZ at KST 41.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-K.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - KSTATE 46(14:54 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 45.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 45(14:21 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 26 for 29 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(13:41 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 24(13:16 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ End Zone for 24 yards. D.Vaughn for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 52 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ 13. Fair catch by N.Peat.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:52 - 4th) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(12:13 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(11:53 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 36 for 5 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(11:16 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 40.
|-14 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(10:48 - 4th) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 26 for -14 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - MIZZOU 26(10:06 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 26. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 30.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MIZZOU 30(9:35 - 4th) S.Koetting punts 33 yards to KST 37 Center-J.Hoffman. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(9:19 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 43(8:37 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KST 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(7:56 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KSTATE 43(7:10 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 43(6:21 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(5:39 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to MIZ 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 37(4:56 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to MIZ 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 36(4:13 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to MIZ 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 35.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - KSTATE 35(3:16 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by S.Porter at MIZ 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(2:42 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to MIZ End Zone for 28 yards. D.Giddens for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the MIZ 2. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:33 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:23 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for K.Chepyator.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:17 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KST at MIZ 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(1:43 - 4th) S.Koetting punts 51 yards to KST 18 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(1:10 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by D.Lovett at KST 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 11(0:42 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KST 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 2(0:35 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(0:13 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KST 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(0:05 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(0:01 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on KST-J.Pickle Roughing the Passer 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(0:00 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KST End Zone for 1 yards. C.Schrader for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
