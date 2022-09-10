|
|
|UNLV
|CAL
Late-game defensive stands key Cal's 20-14 win over UNLV
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, and California's defense stiffened late to lead the Bears to a 20-14 victory over UNLV on Saturday.
Cal (2-0) made three fourth-down stops in the second half, including a fourth and goal opportunity for the Rebels from the Cal 8 with 2:46 remaining that preserved Cal's six-point lead.
UNLV got the ball back one more time with 1:03 remaining, but Isaiah Young intercepted UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield deep in Cal territory on the game's final play. That clinched the Bears' first 2-0 start since 2019 as they turn their attention to next week's game at Notre Dame, the marquee opponent on Cal's schedule.
''I think it's huge for us, giving us a little bit of confidence and momentum going into a tough game,'' Cal safety Daniel Scott said. ''We've got to keep building. At the end of the day, we're 2-0 and that's the best part about it.''
Jack Plummer threw for 278 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Bears got off to a fast start on offense. But after taking a 20-7 lead on a Dario Longhetto field goal midway through the third quarter, Cal's offense stalled and UNLV (1-1) grabbed momentum.
Aidan Robbins rushed for 84 yards for UNLV, including a 31-yard score in the third that brought the Rebels to within 20-14.
Three times Cal drove to UNLV's 10-yard line or deeper and didn't get touchdowns. The Bears settled for two field goals and Plummer was intercepted on the third drive.
''The goal, No. 1 , is to win the game, and it carries more weight than any other goal,'' California coach Justin Wilcox said. ''We also recognize where we need to be better.''
After being held to minus-1 yard of offense in the first quarter last week against UC Davis, the Bears led 14-0 after the first on Saturday. Plummer completed his first eight passes and found open receivers against a UNLV secondary that also was called for pass interference three times in the game.
Ott scored on a 2-yard run and added a 12-yard touchdown catch later in the first, taking a short pass in the flat and making a leaping dive into the end zone on fourth-and-2 to give Cal a 14-0 lead.
Kyle Williams got UNLV on the board with an 11-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter, but Dario Longhetto's 20-yard field goal gave Cal a 17-7 lead at halftime.
UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo did not hide his disappointment after the game.
''We let that one get away,'' Arroyo said. ''We've got a locker room full of guys right now that are disappointed we didn't finish that game. You've got to capitalize against quality opponents.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UNLV: The Rebels showed heart in battling back from a 13-point deficit against a Power-5 opponent, but when they had a chance to score the go-ahead touchdown, they had no answer for Cal's pass rush.
California: Plummer had the Bears rolling early, but they failed to put the game out of reach when their offense began bogging down in the second half.
WHAT A RUSH
After UNLV marched to Cal's 8 late in the game and looked poised to score a go-ahead touchdown, Scott blitzed on both third and fourth down to pressure Brumfield into incomplete passes on the game's deciding drive.
''Daniel has been a playmaker for us for a while here, and he made a couple big plays,'' Wilcox said of his senior safety.
KEPT IN CHECK
After catching 8 passes for 182 yards in a season-opening win against Idaho State, UNLV receiver Ricky White was held to four catches for 59 yards Saturday and wasn't a major factor.
EYES ON THE IRISH
Cal's game at Notre Dame next week will mark the first meeting between the teams in 55 seasons.
''I think maybe in the spring or summer, some guys maybe talked about it more than some other games,'' Scott said. ''But we're definitely a week-by-week team. Now it's week 3 and we've got Notre Dame.''
UP NEXT
UNLV: Hosts North Texas on Saturday.
California: Visits No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Robbins
9 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
J. Ott
6 RB
52 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|0
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|294
|370
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|92
|Rush Attempts
|31
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|192
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|28-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-105
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|12
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|17/32
|192
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|14
|84
|1
|31
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|4
|11
|0
|9
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|12
|9
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|8
|4
|59
|0
|23
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|10
|3
|52
|1
|33
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|5
|4
|49
|0
|19
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|4
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 16 DL
|E. Ehimare
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 96 DL
|W. Muavesi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Mendiola-Jensen 15 DB
|K. Mendiola-Jensen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 50 DL
|J. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|5
|41.6
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|28/39
|278
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|7
|52
|1
|23
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|6
|26
|0
|7
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|10
|22
|0
|7
|
M. Mangum 82 WR
|M. Mangum
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|7
|-16
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|6
|5
|79
|0
|37
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|10
|6
|49
|0
|16
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|8
|5
|48
|0
|17
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|5
|4
|45
|0
|21
|
M. Mangum 82 WR
|M. Mangum
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|5
|3
|16
|1
|12
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ikahihifo 16 LB
|H. Ikahihifo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 49 DL
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lovell 54 OL
|S. Lovell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 92 LB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 LB
|O. Isibor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|2/3
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|46.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|2
|11.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UNLV 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(14:26 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 28(14:22 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 28(14:17 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 27 yards to CAL 45 Center-W.Hardan. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 45(14:10 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on CAL-K.Higgins Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 25 - CAL 30(14:04 - 1st) J.Plummer rushed to CAL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at CAL 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 24 - CAL 31(13:33 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morgan at CAL 42.
|+18 YD
3 & 13 - CAL 42(12:59 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(12:11 - 1st) D.Moore rushed to UNLV 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 39.
|+37 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 39(11:28 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by J.Hunter at UNLV 39. Gain of 37 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 2(11:11 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to UNLV End Zone for 2 yards. J.Ott for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(11:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at UNLV 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(10:34 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 38(10:28 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at UNLV 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 44(9:59 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 44(9:56 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 36 yards to CAL 20 Center-W.Hardan. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20(9:50 - 1st) D.Moore rushed to CAL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at CAL 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 21(9:06 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at CAL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 34(8:33 - 1st) J.Plummer scrambles to CAL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CAL 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 36(7:53 - 1st) D.Moore rushed to CAL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare at CAL 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 42(7:24 - 1st) D.Moore rushed to CAL 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at CAL 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 49(6:38 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 31. PENALTY on UNLV-W.Muavesi Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 10 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott. PENALTY on UNLV-W.Muavesi Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(6:38 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by K.Latu at UNLV 36. Gain of 16 yards. K.Latu ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 20(6:00 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at UNLV 30 for -10 yards (W.Muavesi) J.Plummer FUMBLES forced by W.Muavesi. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-J.Plummer at UNLV 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - CAL 30(5:13 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by M.Anderson at UNLV 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - CAL 24(4:43 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by J.Hunter at UNLV 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Mendiola-Jensen at UNLV 12.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - CAL 12(4:00 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.Ott at UNLV 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Ott for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:52 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at UNLV 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 34(3:21 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 33 for -1 yards. D.Brumfield FUMBLES forced by J.Sirmon. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-D.Brumfield at UNLV 33. Tackled by CAL at UNLV 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 33(2:40 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at UNLV 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(2:05 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Long at UNLV 36.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(1:39 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 36. Gain of 23 yards. R.White ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:12 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to CAL 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 27.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(0:46 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by J.Weimer at CAL 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; L.Hearns at CAL 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(0:10 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to CAL 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Jernigan at CAL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 11. Catch made by K.Williams at CAL 11. Gain of 11 yards. K.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35 to the CAL 3. M.Anderson returns the kickoff. M.Anderson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 5(14:52 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at CAL 10.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 10(14:22 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 21 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Williams at CAL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 21(13:43 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 21(13:36 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at CAL 23.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 23(12:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CAL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(12:27 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; A.Plant at CAL 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 38(12:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at CAL 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 48(11:31 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Morgan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 37(11:26 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to UNLV 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare at UNLV 37.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CAL 37(10:57 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at UNLV 41 for -4 yards (D.Johnson)
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - CAL 41(10:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer scrambles to UNLV 31 for 10 yards. J.Plummer ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
4 & 4 - CAL 31(9:36 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by M.Anderson at UNLV 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14(9:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 14. Catch made by M.Anderson at UNLV 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 10.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAL 10(8:33 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|Int
3 & 6 - CAL 10(8:28 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 3. Intercepted by J.Williams at UNLV 3. J.Williams FUMBLES forced by S.Lovell. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-S.Lovell at UNLV 16. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 3. Intercepted by J.Williams at UNLV 3. Tackled by S.Lovell at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:18 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at UNLV 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(7:51 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 15. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at UNLV 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 20(7:15 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at UNLV 24.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 24(6:26 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to CAL 32 Center-W.Hardan. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(6:20 - 2nd) M.Mangum rushed to CAL 37 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Shelton at CAL 37. PENALTY on UNLV-E.Shelton Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 48(5:57 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott. PENALTY on UNLV-K.Beaudry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(5:52 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by J.Ott at UNLV 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 25(5:18 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to UNLV 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(4:40 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 18. Catch made by D.Brooks at UNLV 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 20.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CAL 20(3:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 10(3:50 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UNLV 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 10(3:19 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to UNLV 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CAL 5(2:50 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 5. Catch made by J.Hunter at UNLV 5. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; J.Baldwin at UNLV 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CAL 11(2:01 - 2nd) D.Longhetto 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:58 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:55 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 32 for 7 yards. D.Brumfield ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UNLV 32(1:48 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 32 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at UNLV 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 32(1:44 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts yards to CAL 24 Center-W.Hardan. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 24. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at CAL 35. PENALTY on CAL-CAL Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CAL-M.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(1:34 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 37(1:29 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 32 for -5 yards (X.Carlton)
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - UNLV 32(1:21 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; M.Williams at UNLV 35.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UNLV 35(1:15 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 56 yards to CAL 9 Center-W.Hardan. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 9. Tackled by F.Thompkins; D.Walden at CAL 22.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 22(1:04 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 22. Catch made by M.Mangum at CAL 22. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 47(0:47 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by D.Brooks at UNLV 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 32. PENALTY on CAL-M.Cindric Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CAL 43(0:40 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CAL 43(0:33 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - CAL 43(0:26 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to UNLV 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 50.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 50(0:20 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 50 yards to UNLV End Zone Center-S.Zellers. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the CAL End Zone. M.Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Williams at CAL 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 21(14:55 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 21. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morgan at CAL 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(14:28 - 3rd) D.Moore rushed to CAL 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at CAL 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 49(13:51 - 3rd) D.Moore rushed to UNLV 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 47(13:18 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 47(13:13 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UNLV 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - CAL 46(12:28 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 46. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UNLV 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(12:02 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by M.Young at UNLV 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 35(11:34 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to UNLV 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Muavesi at UNLV 36.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CAL 36(8:21 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:50 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by D.Brooks at UNLV 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 21(10:20 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 21. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UNLV 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(9:39 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to UNLV 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 8.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 8(9:09 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to UNLV 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 12.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 12(8:30 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAL 20(8:26 - 3rd) D.Longhetto 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(8:21 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; B.Croteau at UNLV 30.
|+33 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 30(7:51 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 30. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(7:34 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to CAL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; C.Woodson at CAL 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(7:10 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to CAL End Zone for 31 yards. A.Robbins for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks onside from UNLV 35 to UNLV 47. RECOVERED by D.Gutierrez.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:03 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to CAL 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; J.Sirmon at CAL 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 46(6:27 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to CAL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; D.Long at CAL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(5:52 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 42(5:47 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by A.Robbins at CAL 42. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Scott at CAL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 39(5:13 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+4 YD
4 & 7 - UNLV 39(5:08 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to CAL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; J.Sirmon at CAL 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 35(4:59 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 35(4:54 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to UNLV 42 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Oliver at UNLV 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(4:15 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to UNLV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 39(3:43 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Sack
3 & 7 - CAL 39(3:38 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at UNLV 48 for -9 yards (E.Ehimare)
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAL 48(3:01 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 48 yards to UNLV End Zone Center-S.Zellers. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(2:52 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; N.Burrell at UNLV 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 27(2:25 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at UNLV 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(1:46 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; C.Gamble at UNLV 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 40(1:10 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; I.Young at UNLV 47.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(0:41 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 41 for -6 yards. Tackled by B.Croteau at UNLV 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - UNLV 41(15:00 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Sirmon at CAL 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 49(14:17 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by N.Williams at CAL 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UNLV 45(13:43 - 4th) D.Brumfield scrambles to CAL 44 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 44. PENALTY on UNLV-L.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 44(13:38 - 4th) PENALTY on CAL-J.Terry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CAL 39(13:38 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 39. Catch made by D.Moore at CAL 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at CAL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAL 46(13:13 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CAL 46(13:07 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 40 for -6 yards (A.Plant)
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAL 40(12:33 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 43 yards to UNLV 17 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 17(2:46 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UNLV 19. PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - UNLV 8(12:15 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - UNLV 8(11:59 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 8. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at UNLV 15.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UNLV 15(11:42 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 15(11:17 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 45 yards to CAL 40 Center-W.Hardan. Fair catch by J.Hunter. PENALTY on UNLV-T.Holloway Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 45(11:10 - 4th) PENALTY on CAL-T.Session False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CAL 50(11:10 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to UNLV 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at UNLV 45.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 45(10:33 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by J.Ott at UNLV 45. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 49.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - CAL 49(9:43 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UNLV 49. Gain of 16 yards. J.Sturdivant ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(9:26 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by K.Latu at UNLV 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 30(9:00 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 30(8:54 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by K.Latu at UNLV 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; C.Oliver at UNLV 25.
|No Good
4 & 2 - CAL 33(8:12 - 4th) D.Longhetto 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(8:06 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; E.Saunders at UNLV 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(7:33 - 4th) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at UNLV 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(6:59 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 38(6:55 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(6:25 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to CAL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Isibor; F.Oladejo at CAL 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 42(5:50 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by C.Reese at CAL 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble; F.Oladejo at CAL 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 41(5:01 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by K.Williams at CAL 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at CAL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(4:30 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to CAL 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; N.Burrell at CAL 33.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 33(3:49 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by S.McKie at CAL 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(3:14 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 10(3:10 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to CAL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; D.Scott at CAL 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNLV 8(2:57 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UNLV 8(2:51 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 8(2:46 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Mendiola-Jensen at CAL 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 8(2:42 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at CAL 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 10(1:54 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; D.Johnson at CAL 11.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 11(1:10 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 45 yards to UNLV 44 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(0:57 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Brumfield steps back to pass. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 44. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Hearns at CAL 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(0:57 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 45 for -13 yards (H.Ikahihifo)
|Sack
2 & 23 - UNLV 45(0:33 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 41 for -4 yards (M.Williams)
|Int
3 & 27 - UNLV 41(0:05 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 20. Intercepted by I.Young at UNLV 20. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
-
LVILLE
UCF
20
14
Final ESP2
-
BOISE
NMEX
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
3OHIOST
12
45
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
TEXAS
20
19
Final FOX
-
DUKE
NWEST
31
23
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
KSTATE
12
40
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
PSU
10
46
Final ABC
-
SC
16ARK
30
44
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
ARMY
41
38
Final/OT CBSSN
-
UNC
GAST
35
28
Final ESPU
-
USM
15MIAMI
7
30
Final ACCN
-
23WAKE
VANDY
45
25
Final SECN
-
WIL
MINN
10
62
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
18NCST
3
55
Final
-
SALA
CMICH
38
24
Final ESP+
-
SUT
13UTAH
7
73
Final PACN
-
LAF
TEMPLE
14
30
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
8ND
26
21
Final NBC
-
APLST
6TXAM
17
14
Final ESP2
-
COLO
AF
10
41
Final CBS
-
FUR
5CLEM
12
35
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
CINCY
10
63
Final ESP+
-
MD
CHARLO
56
21
Final
-
MEMP
NAVY
37
13
Final CBSSN
-
24TENN
17PITT
34
27
Final/OT ABC
-
WASHST
19WISC
17
14
Final FOX
-
AKRON
14MICHST
0
52
Final BTN
-
EKY
BGREEN
59
57
Final/7OT ESP3
-
25HOU
TXTECH
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
INST
PURDUE
0
56
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
IOWA
10
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
COLOST
34
19
Final MWN
-
NCO
WYO
10
33
Final MWN
-
NRFST
JMAD
7
63
Final ESP3
-
PORTST
WASH
6
52
Final PACN
-
SAMF
2UGA
0
33
Final SECN
-
UNLV
CAL
14
20
Final PACN
-
UVA
ILL
3
24
Final ESPU
-
WAG
RUT
7
66
Final BTN
-
ALST
UCLA
7
45
Final PACN
-
UIW
NEVADA
55
41
Final MWN
-
GRDWB
CSTCAR
27
31
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
BUFF
37
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
WVU
55
42
Final/OT ESP+
-
ODU
ECU
21
39
Final ESP+
-
ROB
MIAOH
14
31
Final ESP3
-
SELOU
FAU
9
42
Final ESP3
-
UAB
LIB
14
21
Final ESP+
-
ALAM
TROY
17
38
Final ESP3
-
ALCORN
TULANE
0
52
Final ESP+
-
CAR
22MISS
3
59
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
UCONN
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
UL
21
49
Final NFLN
-
FIU
TXSTSM
12
41
Final ESP+
-
HOW
SFLA
20
42
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
7OKLA
3
33
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
SMU
16
45
Final ESP+
-
NILL
TULSA
35
38
Final ESP+
-
SFA
LATECH
17
52
Final ESP3
-
20UK
12FLA
26
16
Final ESPN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
10
55
Final ESP+
-
WBRST
UTAHST
35
7
Final MWN
-
WCAR
GATECH
17
35
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
11OKLAST
17
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
NEB
45
42
Final FS1
-
MCN
RICE
10
52
Final ESP3
-
SJST
AUBURN
16
24
Final ESPU
-
SO
LSU
17
65
Final SECN
-
TXSO
NTEXAS
27
59
Final ESP3
-
10USC
STNFRD
41
28
Final ABC
-
BC
VATECH
10
27
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
4MICH
10
56
Final BTN
-
IDAHO
IND
22
35
Final BTN
-
IDST
SDGST
7
38
Final MWN
-
NICHST
LAMON
7
35
Final ESP3
-
TRLST
TCU
17
59
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
OREG
14
70
Final PACN
-
NMEXST
UTEP
13
20
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
21BYU
20
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
OREGST
FRESNO
35
32
Final CBSSN
-
MISSST
ARIZ
39
17
Final FS1