Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) With two Ohio State starting receivers sidelined with injuries, Marvin Harrison Jr. got another prime chance to shine on a team loaded with great wideouts.
Harrison, the son of a former NFL star, caught three touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the No. 3 Buckeyes beat Arkansas State 45-12 on Saturday.
With Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming unavailable, Harrison became Stroud's go-to guy, grabbing a career-high seven passes for 184 yards, including a pair of in-stride 42-yard touchdowns in the first half, and a leaping, 30-yard scoring grab with two defenders draped on him in the third quarter.
''He can put it wherever he wants to,'' Harrison said of Stroud. ''He's a great player - it's like he handed me the ball.''
Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State player to have a pair of three-touchdown receiving games in his career. Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and '94.
''Marvin's route running is very mature for his age,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. ''When you see somebody who has played as much as he had with the high level of route running, it's pretty remarkable.''
TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and Emeka Egbuka had a 51-yard TD reception for the Buckeyes (2-0)
Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished 16 for 24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State gained 538 yards.
Henderson busted through for an 8-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a 23-yard romp to open the second half. He finished with 10 carries for 87 yards.
Ohio State had a large margin of error with the Sunbelt Conference team, and it was necessary in the first half.
Kicker Dominic Zvada was responsible for all of Arkansas State's scoring, but Ohio State miscues set up the first two field goals.
Penalties helped put the Red Wolves in range for a 30-yard Zvada boot in the first quarter. Blown coverage and a missed tackle on a long James Blackman pass to Champ Flemings got them in range for another.
''We got in the red zone a couple of times, but we've got to find ways to finish,'' said Blackman, who threw for 188 yards. Flemings had 10 catches for 105 yards.
THE TAKEWAY
Arkansas State: The Red Wolves looked for a short time like they might keep up, but once Ohio State cleaned up its mistakes the rout was on. The Arkansas State offense couldn't get any traction against unpredictable Ohio State defensive looks.
''When you play a team like Ohio State, every mistake is magnified,'' Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said.
Ohio State: Stroud, who was still trying to shake off the preseason rust in last week's 21-10 win over Notre Dame, showed that he's regained his touch. It will be interesting to see if Stroud and Harrison can keep up their chemistry as the quality of opponents improves.
''We're playing with toughness, we're playing with an edge, we're taking care of the football and all those are positive things,'' Day said. ''But the negative things get us off schedule, and we don't quite execute at a high level, and then it throws you off.''
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
The Buckeyes were penalized nine times for 85 yards, after drawing seven flags costing 75 yards last week against Notre Dame.
Cornerback Denzel Ward drew two pass-interference flags in the same series in the first half. Defensive tackle Taron Vincent was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for something he did as the first half ended and was benched in the second half.
''That's unacceptable,'' Day said. ''We've got to get that cleaned up.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A flashy offensive showing in the rout of a heavy underdog should keep the Buckeyes where they are.
UP NEXT
Arkansas State: At Memphis next Saturday night.
Ohio State: Hosts Toledo next Saturday.
---
C. Flemings
7 WR
105 ReYds, 10 RECs, 20 RuYds
C. Stroud
7 QB
351 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-20
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|276
|538
|Total Plays
|76
|54
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|10.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|168
|Rush Attempts
|34
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|223
|370
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|12.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-51.6
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|223
|PASS YDS
|370
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|538
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|20/34
|188
|0
|0
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|5/8
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|20
|0
|15
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|12
|19
|0
|12
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|7
|13
|0
|7
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|4
|12
|0
|4
M. Sharpe II 20 RB
|M. Sharpe II
|2
|4
|0
|2
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|2
|-4
|0
|2
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|4
|-10
|0
|4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|10
|10
|105
|0
|58
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|3
|2
|31
|0
|25
J. Milliner 25 WR
|J. Milliner
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|3
|2
|17
|0
|16
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|4
|3
|16
|0
|11
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
O. Walker 81 WR
|O. Walker
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
M. McCrumby 13 TE
|M. McCrumby
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|4
|2
|6
|0
|4
A. Green 36 RB
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Sharpe II 20 RB
|M. Sharpe II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Waleed 8 WR
|K. Waleed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Geathers 92 DE
|T. Geathers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|4/4
|45
|0/0
|12
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|7
|51.6
|1
|68
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|4
|22.0
|30
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|10
|87
|2
|41
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|8
|46
|0
|25
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|27
|0
|27
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|4
|13
|0
|9
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|7
|7
|184
|3
|45
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|4
|4
|118
|1
|51
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|2
|2
|40
|0
|35
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|4
|3
|14
|0
|6
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Burke 5 CB
|D. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|1/1
|24
|6/6
|9
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|5
|43.8
|2
|52
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 62 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS 3. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:31 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 28(13:56 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for M.Murray.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 28(13:50 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 68 yards to OSU 4 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 4(13:34 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 7.
|+41 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 7(13:04 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 48 for 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at OSU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(12:27 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to ARKS 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ARKS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OHIOST 46(12:08 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 46(12:04 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by X.Johnson at ARKS 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(11:28 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by X.Johnson at ARKS 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 38.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 38(11:00 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to ARKS 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 42.
|+42 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 42(10:15 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by M.Harrison at ARKS 42. Gain of 42 yards. M.Harrison for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:04 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-X.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 69 yards from OSU 20 to the ARKS 11. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(10:00 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 32(9:53 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 36(9:16 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 38.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 38(8:29 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 40 yards to OSU 22 Center-J.Bullard. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 22. E.Egbuka for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(8:29 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to OSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 48(8:06 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by E.Stevenson at OSU 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 48.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - ARKST 48(7:20 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones. PENALTY on OSU-D.Burke Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(7:14 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33(7:09 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by S.Traore at OSU 33. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke at OSU 17. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(7:04 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 17. Catch made by A.Jones at OSU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 11(6:35 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to OSU 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 12(6:10 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARKST 19(6:01 - 1st) D.Zvada 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:56 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 32.
|+45 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 32(5:42 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 32. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(5:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by E.Egbuka at ARKS 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(4:28 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to ARKS End Zone for 8 yards. T.Henderson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:23 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ARKST 32(3:53 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-J.Rhodes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 27(3:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 27(3:37 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 31(2:55 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 46 yards to OSU 23 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(2:47 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 28(2:12 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 36.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(1:39 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 36. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(1:01 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(0:58 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to ARKS 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 16. PENALTY on ARKS-K.Bennett Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(0:30 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 13 - OHIOST 13(0:30 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to ARKS 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 6(0:07 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIOST 6(0:02 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OHIOST 14(15:00 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Robinson Holder-J.Mirco.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 30.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(14:48 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 30. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(14:19 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 12(14:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARKS-J.Foreman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 17(14:16 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to OSU 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ARKST 20(13:42 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for M.Murray.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - ARKST 28(13:38 - 2nd) D.Zvada 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:33 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 27.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(13:05 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OHIOST 23(12:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OHIOST 23(12:21 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 52 yards to ARKS 25 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:15 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 30(11:30 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 34(10:40 - 2nd) C.Flemings rushed to ARKS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(10:12 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(9:33 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 50(9:27 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 50. Catch made by E.Stevenson at OSU 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(8:46 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to OSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARKST 32(8:08 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 32(8:05 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by C.Flemings at OSU 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 30.
|+15 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 30(7:19 - 2nd) C.Flemings rushed to OSU 15 for 15 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(6:48 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to OSU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 13.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 13(6:18 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to OSU 17 for -4 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARKST 17(5:35 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARKST 24(5:28 - 2nd) D.Zvada 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:22 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 50 for 25 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(4:53 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 50. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 42.
|+42 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 42(4:30 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by M.Harrison at ARKS 42. Gain of 42 yards. M.Harrison for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 59 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS 6. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(4:24 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 41 for yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 41. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Stevenson Offensive Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - ARKST 20(4:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on OSU-J.Cage Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - ARKST 25(3:46 - 2nd) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 26.
|+25 YD
2 & 19 - ARKST 26(3:09 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 26. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at OSU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(2:31 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to OSU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 45(1:53 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by C.Flemings at OSU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 40(1:09 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to OSU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 40.
|Sack
4 & 1 - ARKST 40(0:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at OSU 48 for -8 yards (M.Hall)
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(0:51 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 49(0:29 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - OHIOST 49(0:39 - 2nd) C.Stroud scrambles to ARKS 50 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ARKS 50.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OHIOST 50(0:31 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 47 yards to ARKS 3 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by OSU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 3(0:21 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 5.
|Play
|Penalty
|(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on OSU-T.Vincent Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 50 yards from ARKS 50 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 25. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(14:27 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to ARKS 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 23(13:48 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to ARKS End Zone for 23 yards. T.Henderson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 16.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(13:35 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 14(12:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 14. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 13.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - ARKST 13(12:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on OSU-Z.Harrison Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 18(12:04 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 11 for -7 yards (S.Chambers)
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 11(11:18 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 48 yards to OSU 41 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(11:12 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 41. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 49(10:36 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. E.Egbuka for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 60 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS 5. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(10:26 - 3rd) ARKS rushed to ARKS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 25.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - ARKST 25(9:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on OSU-J.Sawyer Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 30(9:40 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 31(9:04 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARKST 31(8:58 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 48 yards to OSU 21 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(8:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARKS-E.Smith Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(8:52 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OHIOST 35(8:27 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIOST 35(8:24 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at OSU 33 for -2 yards (T.Geathers; J.Harris)
|Punt
4 & 13 - OHIOST 33(7:45 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 38 yards to ARKS 29 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by OSU.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(7:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 29(7:27 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(6:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(6:25 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to OSU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 39.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 39(5:48 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to OSU 44 for -5 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 44(5:07 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 44. Catch made by C.Flemings at OSU 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(4:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 32. Catch made by S.Traore at OSU 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 31(3:44 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 31(3:41 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by C.Flemings at OSU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARKST 35(2:54 - 3rd) D.Zvada 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(2:49 - 3rd) E.Egbuka rushed to ARKS 48 for 27 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(2:00 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to ARKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 45(1:29 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to ARKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 44(1:02 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 44. Catch made by M.Harrison at ARKS 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(0:37 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to ARKS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(0:16 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|+30 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 30(0:12 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by M.Harrison at ARKS 30. Gain of 30 yards. M.Harrison for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:04 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 26. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 31(14:21 - 4th) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(13:42 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35(13:33 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 37.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ARKST 37(13:03 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 42(13:03 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARKST 44(12:19 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 56 yards to OSU End Zone Center-J.Bullard. Touchback.
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(12:11 - 4th) OSU rushed to OSU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - OHIOST 16(11:36 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 16. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIOST 21(10:57 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIOST 21(10:50 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 47 yards to ARKS 32 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(10:43 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 26 for -6 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - ARKST 26(10:02 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - ARKST 27(9:21 - 4th) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by O.Walker at ARKS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 32.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 32(8:38 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 54 yards to OSU 14 Center-J.Bullard. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 14. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 27.
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(8:24 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 36(7:54 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(7:18 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by D.Hayden at OSU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 42(6:43 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at OSU 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 45(6:08 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by D.Hayden at OSU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(5:55 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by X.Johnson at ARKS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 39(5:18 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to ARKS 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIOST 41(4:33 - 4th) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for G.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIOST 41(4:27 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 35 yards to ARKS 6 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by OSU.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 6(4:20 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 8(3:36 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at ARKS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 15(2:50 - 4th) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for M.Sharpe.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARKST 15(2:46 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to OSU 44 Center-J.Bullard. J.Johnson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Bullard at OSU 44. Tackled by OSU at OSU 44.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(2:37 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to OSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 42.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 42(2:09 - 4th) A.Mayer pass complete to OSU 42. Catch made by J.Cross at OSU 42. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 45.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - ARKST 45(1:36 - 4th) A.Mayer pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by J.Milliner at OSU 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(1:10 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to OSU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 23(0:45 - 4th) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for O.Walker.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 23(0:41 - 4th) A.Mayer pass complete to OSU 23. Catch made by M.McCrumby at OSU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(0:33 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to OSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 12(0:13 - 4th) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for O.Walker.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 12(0:08 - 4th) A.Mayer pass complete to OSU 12. Catch made by O.Walker at OSU 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 6.
