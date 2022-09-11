|
|
|IDST
|SDGST
Byrd propels San Diego State to 38-7 win over Idaho State
SAN DIEGO (AP) Jordan Byrd returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and added a 53-yard scoring run to spark San Diego State to a 38-7 victory over FCS-member Idaho State on Saturday night.
San Diego State (1-1) spotted Idaho State (0-2) a 7-0 lead - on a 75-yard scoring strike from Tyler Vander Waal to Xavier Guillory two plays into the game - before scoring 38 straight points.
Byrd's punt return tied the score at the 11:58 mark and Braxton Burmeister ran 47 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 first-quarter lead.
The Aztecs stretched their lead to 21-7 in the second quarter on Byrd's long TD run.
Jack Browning's 20-yard field goal increased San Diego State's advantage to 24-7 after three quarters.
Burmeister hooked up with Tyrell Shavers for a 14-yard score and Cam Davis added a 3-yard TD run in the final period for the Aztecs.
Burmeister completed 15 of 26 passes for 108 yards and ran for 80 more on eight carries.
---
|
X. Guillory
1 WR
94 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
B. Burmeister
5 QB
108 PaYds, PaTD, 75 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|338
|484
|Total Plays
|72
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|376
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|8.7
|Yards Passing
|258
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|23-39
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-52
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-39.8
|6-47.7
|Return Yards
|0
|77
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|7-77
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|376
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hays 7 QB
|H. Hays
|17/29
|140
|0
|0
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|2/5
|84
|1
|0
|
S. Gronauer 16 QB
|S. Gronauer
|4/5
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hunter 5 RB
|R. Hunter
|12
|53
|0
|14
|
K. Kauhi 24 RB
|K. Kauhi
|10
|22
|0
|7
|
H. Hays 7 QB
|H. Hays
|4
|10
|0
|9
|
B. Omayebu 10 WR
|B. Omayebu
|4
|2
|0
|4
|
I. Hershey 10 K
|I. Hershey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Guillory 1 WR
|X. Guillory
|7
|3
|94
|1
|75
|
C. Wallace 17 TE
|C. Wallace
|7
|6
|44
|0
|25
|
C. Fredericksen 15 WR
|C. Fredericksen
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
C. James 2 WR
|C. James
|5
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
B. Omayebu 10 WR
|B. Omayebu
|4
|3
|24
|0
|18
|
S. Dailey Jr. 4 WR
|S. Dailey Jr.
|7
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
R. Hunter 5 RB
|R. Hunter
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Heck 83 TE
|M. Heck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bohannon 2 CB
|T. Bohannon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ike 30 LB
|C. Ike
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rowe 62 DL
|D. Rowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Minor 24 S
|C. Minor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Morris-Walker 9 S
|Q. Morris-Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alford 1 CB
|J. Alford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 8 DL
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tatafu 52 DL
|S. Tatafu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 21 CB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genova 14 LB
|J. Genova
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gasu 27 LB
|V. Gasu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Renfro 18 S
|Q. Renfro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Trevino 91 DL
|R. Trevino
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horton 29 DL
|C. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maloney 81 WR
|C. Maloney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 13 CB
|J. Boone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Conner 47 DL
|Z. Conner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanchez 44 LB
|K. Sanchez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 23 LB
|T. Tuioti
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGinnis 99 DL
|J. McGinnis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helu 56 DL
|J. Helu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 59 LB
|T. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hagler 25 LB
|D. Hagler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Hershey 10 K
|I. Hershey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Hershey 10 K
|I. Hershey
|10
|39.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Omayebu 10 WR
|B. Omayebu
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|15/26
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|5
|96
|0
|61
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|8
|75
|1
|47
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|4
|59
|1
|53
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|8
|48
|0
|34
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|9
|38
|1
|15
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|4
|17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|3
|36
|1
|16
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|6
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
D. De Los Reyes 84 WR
|D. De Los Reyes
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|10
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Baskerville 6 S
|C. Baskerville
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 21 CB
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Okpoko 90 DL
|D. Okpoko
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 93 DL
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 18 S
|J. Mayden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 42 LB
|B. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett 60 OL
|C. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Draeger 45 DL
|W. Draeger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 70 OL
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1/1
|19
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|6
|47.7
|5
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|25.0
|66
|1
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Vander Waal steps back to pass. T.Vander Waal pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.
|+75 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 25(14:50 - 1st) T.Vander Waal pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by X.Guillory at IDS 25. Gain of 75 yards. X.Guillory for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:46 - 1st) I.Hershey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 1st) I.Hershey kicks 45 yards from IDS 35 to the SDSU 20. K.Christon returns the kickoff. K.Christon FUMBLES forced by IDS. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Mayden at SDSU 41. Tackled by IDS at SDSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:37 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at SDSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:14 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:13 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 41(14:12 - 1st) J.Browning punts 46 yards to IDS 13 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by C.Fredricksen.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 13(13:58 - 1st) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; K.Banks at IDS 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - IDST 19(13:26 - 1st) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at IDS 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 23(13:19 - 1st) T.Vander Waal pass complete to IDS 23. Catch made by S.Dailey at IDS 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at IDS 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - IDST 32(12:46 - 1st) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; P.McMorris at IDS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IDST 30(12:25 - 1st) T.Vander Waal steps back to pass. T.Vander Waal pass incomplete intended for S.Dailey (D.Celestine).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - IDST 30(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on IDS-IDS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IDST 25(12:14 - 1st) I.Hershey punts 41 yards to SDSU 34 Center-J.Brusatto. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 34. J.Byrd for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 25(11:58 - 1st) T.Vander Waal steps back to pass. T.Vander Waal pass incomplete intended for (C.McDonald).
|Sack
2 & 10 - IDST 25(11:45 - 1st) T.Vander Waal steps back to pass. T.Vander Waal sacked at IDS 19 for -6 yards (D.Okpoko)
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - IDST 19(11:23 - 1st) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 19. Catch made by B.Omayebu at IDS 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IDST 28(11:09 - 1st) I.Hershey punts 27 yards to SDSU 45 Center-J.Brusatto. C.Johnson returned punt from the SDSU 45. Tackled by IDS at SDSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(10:37 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Genova at SDSU 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 44(10:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at SDSU 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 45(9:59 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by B.Penny at SDSU 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at IDS 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(9:49 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to IDS 44. Catch made by C.Bell at IDS 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 46(9:23 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|-5 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 46(9:21 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Rowe at SDSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 17 - SDGST 49(8:41 - 1st) J.Browning punts 44 yards to IDS 7 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by T.Shavers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 7(7:50 - 1st) H.Hays rushed to IDS 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; D.Celestine at IDS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IDST 16(7:25 - 1st) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IDST 16(6:35 - 1st) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.Baskerville at IDS 16.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IDST 16(6:20 - 1st) I.Hershey punts 41 yards to SDSU 43 Center-J.Brusatto. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(6:11 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ike; K.Sanchez at SDSU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 47(5:40 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rowe at IDS 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(5:31 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to IDS End Zone for 47 yards. B.Burmeister for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(5:01 - 1st) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by C.Wallace at IDS 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - IDST 26(4:34 - 1st) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 26. Catch made by S.Dailey at IDS 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Malone; P.McMorris at IDS 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - IDST 28(4:07 - 1st) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 28. Catch made by C.James at IDS 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville; S.Lakalaka at IDS 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 42(3:54 - 1st) B.Omayebu rushed to IDS 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain; C.McDonald at IDS 40.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - IDST 40(3:26 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-D.Malone Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IDST 45(3:26 - 1st) B.Omayebu rushed to IDS 50 for yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at IDS 50. PENALTY on IDS-C.Wallace Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - IDST 35(2:29 - 1st) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 35. Catch made by C.James at IDS 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 46.
|Punt
3 & 6 - IDST 46(2:08 - 1st) I.Hershey punts 39 yards to SDSU 15 Center-J.Brusatto. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 15. Tackled by IDS at SDSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(1:45 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(1:43 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Horton at SDSU 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 23(1:22 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by D.De Los Reyes at SDSU 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Ike at SDSU 31.
|+26 YD
4 & 4 - SDGST 31(0:49 - 1st) J.Browning rushed to IDS 43 for 26 yards. Tackled by C.Maloney at IDS 43. PENALTY on SDSU-M.Shaw Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(15:00 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to IDS End Zone for 53 yards. J.Byrd for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Byrd Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 70 yards from SDSU 20 to the IDS 10. B.Omayebu returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Oliver at IDS 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 30(14:42 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; C.McDonald at IDS 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 40(14:32 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 40. Catch made by S.Dailey at IDS 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at IDS 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 50(14:00 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to SDSU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IDST 42(13:44 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IDST 42(13:22 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 42. Catch made by S.Dailey at SDSU 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at SDSU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 39(13:09 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by C.Wallace at SDSU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IDST 30(12:29 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - IDST 30(12:25 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by B.Omayebu at SDSU 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 12(12:20 - 2nd) B.Omayebu rushed to SDSU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 13.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - IDST 13(12:07 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to SDSU 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; P.McMorris at SDSU 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - IDST 16(11:35 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by X.Guillory at SDSU 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - IDST 5(10:55 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for S.Dailey.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 5(10:50 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Gasu; S.Tatafu at SDSU 7.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 7(10:27 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti; J.Genova at SDSU 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(10:11 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by V.Gasu at SDSU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 25(9:41 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Gasu; S.Tatafu at SDSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(9:19 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 30(8:50 - 2nd) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by V.Gasu at SDSU 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 36(8:23 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at SDSU 38.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 38(7:54 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 59 yards to IDS 3 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IDST 3(7:43 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays sacked at IDS 1 for -2 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - IDST 1(7:11 - 2nd) H.Hays rushed to IDS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain; J.Tavai at IDS 4.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IDST 4(6:49 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IDST 4(6:28 - 2nd) I.Hershey punts 46 yards to SDSU 50 Center-J.Brusatto. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 50. Tackled by X.Guillory at SDSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(6:18 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to IDS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Genova at IDS 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 49(5:53 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to IDS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hagler; Q.Morris-Walker at IDS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 42(5:19 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to IDS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ike; J.Genova at IDS 42.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 42(4:37 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to IDS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rowe at IDS 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(4:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 46(3:59 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to IDS 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Tatafu at IDS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - SDGST 49(3:41 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - SDGST 49(3:09 - 2nd) B.Burmeister pass complete to IDS 49. Catch made by C.Bell at IDS 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Morris-Walker at IDS 39.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 39(2:19 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 39 yards to IDS End Zone Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 1(2:11 - 2nd) B.Omayebu rushed to IDS 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 5.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - IDST 5(1:57 - 2nd) B.Omayebu rushed to IDS 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Okpoko at IDS 6.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IDST 6(1:25 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IDST 6(1:21 - 2nd) I.Hershey punts 40 yards to IDS 46 Center-J.Brusatto. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(1:20 - 2nd) B.Burmeister pass complete to IDS 46. Catch made by M.Shaw at IDS 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Alford at IDS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SDGST 39(0:57 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SDGST 39(0:55 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to IDS 30 for yards. Tackled by K.Sanchez; Q.Morris-Walker at IDS 30. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SDGST 44(0:43 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 44(0:45 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to IDS 4 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) I.Hershey kicks 59 yards from IDS 35 to the SDSU 6. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by IDS at SDSU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(14:52 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McGinnis; C.Ike at SDSU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 45(14:29 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ike at SDSU 47.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 47(13:58 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to IDS 37 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Alford at IDS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(12:46 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to IDS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ike at IDS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 33(12:22 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to IDS 28 for 0 yards. B.Burmeister FUMBLES forced by T.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by IDS-J.Brown at IDS 28. Tackled by C.Bennett; C.Jones at IDS 36. PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on IDS-Q.Morris-Walker Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 21(12:12 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IDST 21(12:10 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for B.Omayebu.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IDST 21(12:04 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for R.Hunter.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - IDST 21(12:00 - 3rd) I.Hershey rushed to IDS 21 for 0 yards. I.Hershey FUMBLES forced by SDSU. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-SDSU at IDS 21. Tackled by IDS at IDS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(11:42 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to IDS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Conner; J.Genova at IDS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 18(11:07 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to IDS 18 for 0 yards. J.Byrd FUMBLES forced by R.Trevino. Fumble RECOVERED by IDS-R.Trevino at IDS 19. Tackled by SDSU at IDS 19.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 19(11:06 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 19. Catch made by R.Hunter at IDS 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at IDS 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IDST 23(10:48 - 3rd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at IDS 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IDST 25(10:32 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by C.Wallace at IDS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 30(10:18 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 30. Catch made by C.James at IDS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at IDS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IDST 35(10:02 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for C.James.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - IDST 35(10:00 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 35. Catch made by R.Hunter at IDS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at IDS 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IDST 40(9:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on IDS-O.Stewart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - IDST 35(9:50 - 3rd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain; C.Baskerville at IDS 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - IDST 49(9:24 - 3rd) R.Hunter rushed to SDSU 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 40.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 40(9:15 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by C.Wallace at SDSU 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 15(9:04 - 3rd) H.Hays rushed to SDSU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IDST 15(6:40 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for C.Fredricksen.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - IDST 15(6:32 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by X.Guillory at SDSU 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 7.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - IDST 7(6:03 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to SDSU 7. Catch made by C.Wallace at SDSU 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at SDSU 7.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 7(6:02 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 30 for 23 yards. Tackled by Q.Morris-Walker at SDSU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(5:53 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Payne; J.Genova at SDSU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 36(5:32 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Payne; D.Hagler at SDSU 39.
|+34 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 39(4:58 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to IDS 27 for 34 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at IDS 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(4:39 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to IDS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at IDS 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 22(4:23 - 3rd) B.Burmeister pass complete to IDS 22. Catch made by J.Matthews at IDS 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Alford at IDS 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 9(4:13 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to IDS 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Minor at IDS 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SDGST 2(3:55 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to IDS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Morris-Walker; T.Tuioti at IDS 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SDGST 2(3:14 - 3rd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SDGST 9(2:36 - 3rd) J.Browning 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 25(2:32 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for S.Dailey.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 25(2:26 - 3rd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at IDS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IDST 28(1:59 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for X.Guillory.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IDST 28(1:50 - 3rd) I.Hershey punts 41 yards to SDSU 31 Center-J.Brusatto. J.Matthews returned punt from the SDSU 31. Tackled by IDS at SDSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(1:41 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Minor at SDSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 36(1:25 - 3rd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for K.Christon.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 36(1:22 - 3rd) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 36. Catch made by B.Penny at SDSU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at SDSU 41.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 41(0:37 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 58 yards to IDS 1 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by R.Wintermeyer.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 1(0:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on IDS-IDS Delay of Game 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 1(0:21 - 3rd) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at IDS 3.
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - IDST 3(15:00 - 4th) S.Gronauer pass complete to IDS 3. Catch made by C.Fredricksen at IDS 3. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at IDS 37. PENALTY on SDSU-N.Avinger Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 37(14:50 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at IDS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 37(14:35 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; S.Lakalaka at IDS 39.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IDST 39(14:11 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-K.Banks Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - IDST 44(14:11 - 4th) S.Gronauer steps back to pass. S.Gronauer pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Celestine Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 41(13:50 - 4th) S.Gronauer pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by C.James at SDSU 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - IDST 42(13:33 - 4th) S.Gronauer pass complete to SDSU 42. Catch made by C.Wallace at SDSU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 38.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - IDST 38(12:30 - 4th) S.Gronauer pass complete to SDSU 38. Catch made by B.Omayebu at SDSU 38. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IDST 41(11:25 - 4th) I.Hershey punts 41 yards to SDSU End Zone Center-J.Brusatto. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(11:17 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Ike at SDSU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(10:55 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ike at SDSU 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 39(10:26 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Minor at SDSU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(10:11 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 50. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at IDS 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 46(9:09 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to IDS 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Morris-Walker at IDS 31. PENALTY on IDS-Q.Morris-Walker Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(9:09 - 4th) B.Burmeister rushed to IDS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Renfro at IDS 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 14(8:44 - 4th) B.Burmeister pass complete to IDS 14. Catch made by T.Shavers at IDS 14. Gain of 14 yards. T.Shavers for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:35 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
|(8:35 - 4th) PENALTY on IDS-S.Tatafu Defensive Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 4th) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 4th) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(8:35 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Draeger; G.Fountain at IDS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - IDST 26(8:01 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at IDS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IDST 28(7:34 - 4th) S.Gronauer steps back to pass. S.Gronauer pass incomplete intended for M.Heck.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IDST 28(7:20 - 4th) I.Hershey punts 42 yards to SDSU 30 Center-J.Brusatto. M.Shaw returned punt from the SDSU 30. Tackled by C.Maloney at SDSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(7:11 - 4th) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+61 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(7:08 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to IDS 8 for 61 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at IDS 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 8(6:56 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to IDS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Genova; T.Tuioti at IDS 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 5(6:14 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to IDS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Trevino; J.McGinnis at IDS 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SDGST 3(5:25 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to IDS End Zone for 3 yards. C.Davis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 4th) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(5:22 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at IDS 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - IDST 32(4:42 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mayden at IDS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 37(4:14 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at IDS 41.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - IDST 41(3:37 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at IDS 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - IDST 38(2:53 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at IDS 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IDST 40(2:10 - 4th) I.Hershey punts 40 yards to SDSU 20 Center-J.Brusatto. M.Shaw MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-M.Shaw at SDSU 16. Tackled by IDS at SDSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(1:58 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Renfro at SDSU 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 25(1:43 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tatafu at SDSU 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 24(0:55 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Helu; J.Boone at SDSU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(0:50 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at SDSU 33.
