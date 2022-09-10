|
Ahlers, Mitchell star for ECU in win over Old Dominion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Holton Ahlers threw for two touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell added two on the ground and East Carolina pulled away from Old Dominion 39-21 on Saturday.
Hayden Wolff's 18-yard TD pass to Ali Jennings III early in the second half got Old Dominion (1-1) with two points but the Pirates (2-0) scored the next 23 points including two touchdowns by Rahjai Harris - one receiving and one rushing - and an 81-yard run by Mitchell.
Ahlers was 25-of-39 passing for 270 yards and Mitchell had 160 yards rushing on 18 carries. ECU, which fell by a point to then-No. 13 North Carolina State last week, outgained Old Dominion 531-286.
Wolff was 18 of 29 for 271 yards passing and three touchdowns, all to Jennings, who made eight catches for 196 yards.
The Monarchs were coming off a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech. They play at Virginia next week. ECU is home against Campbell.
|
A. Jennings III
0 WR
196 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
K. Mitchell
2 RB
160 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|31
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|287
|531
|Total Plays
|45
|86
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|261
|Rush Attempts
|16
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|271
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-76
|8-69
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.0
|4-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|261
|
|
|287
|TOTAL YDS
|531
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|18/29
|271
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|12
|8
|196
|3
|44
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|9
|6
|67
|0
|31
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kuntz 80 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|8
|37.0
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|3
|19.3
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|25/39
|270
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|18
|160
|2
|81
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|16
|61
|1
|15
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|3
|43
|0
|43
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|9
|-3
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|12
|9
|93
|0
|27
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|11
|5
|89
|0
|25
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|4
|3
|39
|1
|23
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|5
|4
|14
|1
|5
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|4
|
K. King 17 WR
|K. King
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Hickman 8 DL
|I. Hickman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Mims 96 DL
|S. Mims
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Ware 53 DL
|S. Ware
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer 41 K
|O. Daffer
|2/2
|32
|3/5
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|4
|36.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 25(14:31 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 25(13:56 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(13:34 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 45(12:56 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 47(12:37 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 43(12:01 - 1st) H.Ahlers rushed to ODU 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 33.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33(11:39 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - ECU 36(11:08 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 33(10:32 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
|+11 YD
4 & 6 - ECU 29(10:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Johnson at ODU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 18(9:38 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ODU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 18(9:06 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ODU 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 7(8:46 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ODU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ECU 5(8:26 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 5(8:20 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ECU 12(8:16 - 1st) O.Daffer 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU 3. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at ODU 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(8:06 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 28.
|-18 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 28(7:29 - 1st) ODU rushed to ODU 10 for -18 yards. ODU FUMBLES forced by ECU. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-ODU at ODU 10. Tackled by ECU at ODU 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - ODU 10(6:55 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 17.
|Punt
4 & 17 - ODU 17(6:15 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to ECU 38 Center-ODU. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 38. Tackled by ODU at ECU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(6:08 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 43(5:50 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48(5:21 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to ODU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 47(4:32 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 47(4:22 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by I.Winstead at ODU 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(3:47 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 28. Catch made by I.Winstead at ODU 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 17(3:09 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ODU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 12(2:35 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 12(2:29 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 12. Catch made by R.Jones at ODU 12. Gain of 12 yards. R.Jones for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:23 - 1st) O.Daffer extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 53 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU 12. Fair catch by I.Spencer.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 25. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 31(1:42 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz. PENALTY on ECU-D.Hickman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16(1:39 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ECU 16. Catch made by A.Jennings at ECU 16. Gain of 16 yards. A.Jennings for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(1:32 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 24.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - ECU 24(0:43 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 24. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 34. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - ECU 14(0:43 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - ECU 14(0:29 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ECU 24(15:00 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to ODU 40 Center-ECU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(14:51 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 43.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ODU 43(14:22 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 38 for -5 yards (I.Hickman)
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 38(13:44 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ODU 48(13:06 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 40 yards to ECU 12 Center-ODU. Downed by J.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 12(12:53 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 15(12:27 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 15. Catch made by K.King at ECU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 21.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ECU 21(11:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-A.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 16(11:33 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.King.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ECU 16(11:26 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 37 yards to ODU 47 Center-ECU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 47(11:19 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 47(10:49 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 47(10:44 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42(10:20 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ECU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 41(9:42 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by K.Wicks at ECU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 40(8:58 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ODU 40(8:50 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 30 yards to ECU 10 Center-ODU. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 10(8:44 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 10(8:39 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 10(8:34 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 10. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 10. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 28(8:09 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 42. PENALTY on ECU-S.Calhoun Offensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 24 - ECU 14(7:59 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 14. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 20. PENALTY on ODU-T.Ra-El Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(7:38 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 40(7:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ODU 45 for -5 yards (R.Henry)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ECU 45(6:33 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 45 for -10 yards (J.Henderson; D.Harris)
|+17 YD
3 & 25 - ECU 45(6:08 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 38 for 17 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|+12 YD
4 & 8 - ECU 38(5:25 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at ODU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 26(4:50 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ODU 33 for -7 yards (A.Ford)
|+27 YD
2 & 17 - ECU 33(4:11 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 33. Catch made by J.Johnson at ODU 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 6(3:32 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ECU 4(2:54 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hawkins Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ECU 2(2:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Defensive Delay of Game 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 1(2:49 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Mitchell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(2:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-R.Pearce False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:45 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU 3. Fair catch by I.Spencer.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:45 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(2:28 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by J.Bly at ECU 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 42(2:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ECU 47 for -5 yards (S.Ware; E.Morris)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ODU 47(1:50 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ODU 47(1:43 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 33 yards to ECU 14 Center-ODU. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14(1:35 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 16(1:01 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 16. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 23(0:18 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 26(14:28 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 39(14:01 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 39(13:56 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 39. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(13:14 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ECU 18. Catch made by A.Jennings at ECU 18. Gain of 18 yards. A.Jennings for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 63 yards from ODU 35 to the ECU 2. K.Mitchell returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ECU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(13:02 - 3rd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 30(12:33 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 38(12:09 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 48(11:50 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Harris.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 48(11:45 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ODU 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 45(11:04 - 3rd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ODU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(10:29 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by R.Harris at ODU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 35(9:43 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 35(9:08 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by J.Johnson at ODU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by J.Johnson at ODU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ECU 29(8:49 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ODU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 29(8:46 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 29(8:14 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 30 for yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 30. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 29(8:06 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 29(7:56 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 35.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 35(7:24 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 48 yards to ECU 17 Center-ODU. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 17. Tackled by ODU at ECU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(7:02 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 34(6:36 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 47(6:10 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ECU 47(6:06 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 43 for -4 yards (D.Brandt-Epps)
|Penalty
3 & 14 - ECU 43(5:29 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42(5:23 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by R.Jones at ODU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 38(4:52 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 36.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 36(4:13 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by I.Winstead at ODU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 20. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10(4:04 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ECU 9(3:51 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones. PENALTY on ODU-S.Asbury Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 2(3:17 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ODU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ECU 3(2:32 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ECU 3(2:24 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 3. Catch made by R.Harris at ODU 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Harris for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:21 - 3rd) O.Daffer extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU 3. Fair catch by I.Spencer.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:21 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - ODU 26(1:52 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 44. Intercepted by J.Wood at ECU 44. Tackled by ODU at ECU 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 42(1:42 - 3rd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 42(1:08 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - ECU 40(0:32 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by K.King at ECU 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 43.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 43(15:00 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 34 yards to ODU 23 Center-ECU. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 23(14:51 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 23. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 48(14:26 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ECU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 48. PENALTY on ODU-L.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - ODU 42(14:16 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ODU 42(13:54 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - ODU 42(13:48 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ECU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 48(13:06 - 4th) E.Duane punts 29 yards to ECU 19 Center-ODU. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU 3. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at ODU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(12:43 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ODU 20(12:40 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 15 for -5 yards (J.Lampley) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by J.Lampley. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-ECU at ODU 15.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 63 yards from ECU 35 to the ODU 2. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at ODU 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 22(12:12 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey. PENALTY on ODU-L.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - ODU 12(12:12 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 12. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 17(11:42 - 4th) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ODU 18(11:04 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 9 for -9 yards (S.Mims; J.Lewis)
|Punt
4 & 23 - ODU 9(10:24 - 4th) E.Duane punts 45 yards to ECU 46 Center-ODU. Downed by A.Jennings.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 46(10:11 - 4th) PENALTY on ECU-R.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 41(10:11 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ECU 42.
|+23 YD
2 & 14 - ECU 42(9:33 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(8:51 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 20 for 15 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 20(8:14 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for S.Calhoun.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 20(8:06 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ODU 10 for yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 10. PENALTY on ECU-J.Redd Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - ECU 30(7:43 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by J.Johnson at ODU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 20(7:08 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by R.Harris at ODU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ECU 22(6:20 - 4th) O.Daffer 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:16 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-M.Haynes Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 50 yards from ECU 50 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:16 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 37(5:51 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ODU 43.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 43(5:23 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ECU 35 for 22 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(4:56 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by A.Jennings at ECU 35. Gain of 35 yards. A.Jennings for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) E.Sanchez kicks onside 9 from ODU 35 to ODU 44. K.Mitchell returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ODU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(4:46 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ODU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 40(4:30 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ODU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 39(3:15 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 39(3:09 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 39 yards to ODU End Zone Center-ECU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(3:01 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 20(2:54 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 20(2:50 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 20(2:44 - 4th) E.Duane punts 26 yards to ODU 46 Center-ODU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 46(2:34 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ODU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 46(1:50 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ODU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 46.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 46(1:05 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ODU 3 for 43 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ECU 3(0:17 - 4th) A.Flinn kneels at the ODU 3.
