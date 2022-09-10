|
|
|GRDWB
|CSTCAR
McCall rallies Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-24
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday.
The FCS Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game.
But McCall led the Chanticleers (2-0) on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, connecting with Jenkins for the go-ahead score with four minutes remaining. The Bulldogs final two possessions ended in interceptions by Lance Boykin. Gardner-Webb also lost two fumbles.
McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of TD catches. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score
Fisher was 27-of-37 passing for 403 yards with a touchdown and the two picks. T.J. Luther had 188 yards receiving on five catches.
The teams combined for 756 yards in the air and just 93 on the ground.
|
B. Fisher
14 QB
403 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 10 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
G. McCall
10 QB
308 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|14
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|495
|352
|Total Plays
|67
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|45
|Rush Attempts
|29
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|1.2
|Yards Passing
|437
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|7-62
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.0
|6-34.2
|Return Yards
|54
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-54
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|437
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|495
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|27/38
|403
|1
|2
|
M. Huggins 9 WR
|M. Huggins
|1/1
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 6 RB
|D. Jones
|10
|33
|0
|13
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|16
|10
|2
|14
|
N. Gaither 22 RB
|N. Gaither
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|7
|5
|188
|0
|53
|
C. Haywood 5 WR
|C. Haywood
|14
|11
|96
|1
|35
|
K. Page 18 WR
|K. Page
|4
|4
|57
|0
|29
|
D. Thomas 81 TE
|D. Thomas
|4
|4
|47
|0
|24
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|3
|2
|31
|0
|26
|
D. Jones 6 RB
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
H. Thomas 87 WR
|H. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wright 32 LB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. McRainey 42 LB
|W. McRainey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Turner 1 DL
|J. Turner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jackson 9 DL
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. French 47 DE
|T. French
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Billingsley 40 K
|J. Billingsley
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hendley 45 P
|A. Hendley
|3
|32.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|
C. Borders 80 WR
|C. Borders
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|22/30
|308
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|13
|35
|0
|9
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|7
|23
|0
|6
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|13
|0
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|10
|7
|87
|0
|22
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|4
|4
|71
|0
|33
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|3
|3
|50
|2
|22
|
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|5
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|22
|1
|15
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Branson 30 WR
|T. Branson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fletcher 4 S
|T. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|1/1
|47
|4/4
|7
|
L. Gray 31 K
|L. Gray
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|6
|34.2
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|3
|38.3
|95
|1
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Sojat kicks 55 yards from GWB 35 to the CC 10. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at CC 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(14:53 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(14:28 - 1st) CC pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 27(14:01 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(13:32 - 1st) PENALTY on GWB-GWB Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(13:32 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(13:02 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 35.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 35(12:21 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 39. PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 25(11:53 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(11:39 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(11:07 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 47(10:26 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 47(10:21 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 26 yards to GWB 27 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 27(10:13 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 27. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - GRDWB 35(9:51 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44(9:23 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 44. Catch made by D.Thomas at GWB 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44(9:12 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by C.Haywood at CC 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 34(8:49 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to CC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 34(8:13 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for GWB. PENALTY on GWB-B.Fisher Intentional Grounding 15 yards accepted.
3 & 10 - GRDWB(7:59 - 1st) PENALTY on GWB-GWB Illegal Substitution 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 25 - GRDWB 49(7:59 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to CC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|Punt
4 & 24 - GRDWB 48(7:49 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 30 yards to CC 18 Center-GWB. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 18. Tackled by GWB at CC 34.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(7:20 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 34. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(7:04 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GWB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31(6:15 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at GWB 34 for -3 yards (T.French; C.Jackson)
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(5:31 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 33. Catch made by S.Pinckney at GWB 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 37(4:49 - 1st) K.Hensley 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) K.Hensley kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the GWB 5. J.Crankfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at GWB 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 26(4:28 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Crankfield.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 26(4:24 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 26. Catch made by J.Crankfield at GWB 26. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 48(4:11 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at CC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GRDWB 43(3:57 - 1st) B.Fisher scrambles to CC 35 for 8 yards. B.Fisher FUMBLES forced by T.Fletcher. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-J.Parker at CC 35. Tackled by GWB at CC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(3:41 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(3:33 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to GWB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 41(2:31 - 1st) R.White rushed to GWB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 37.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 37(1:55 - 1st) R.White rushed to GWB 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(1:11 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to GWB 7 Center-CC. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 7(1:02 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to GWB 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 9.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - GRDWB 9(0:34 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 9. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20(0:02 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by D.Thomas at GWB 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 28.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - GRDWB 28(14:55 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther. PENALTY on GWB-GWB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GRDWB 18(14:55 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 9 for -9 yards (J.Griffin; J.Clark)
|+26 YD
3 & 21 - GRDWB 9(14:16 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 9. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 35(13:47 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 35. Catch made by D.Thomas at GWB 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - GRDWB 38(13:15 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 38. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44(13:02 - 2nd) B.Fisher rushed to CC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 44(12:29 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to CC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 44(12:08 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 49 for -7 yards (CC)
|Punt
4 & 17 - GRDWB 49(11:28 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 28 yards to CC 23 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(11:02 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 23. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 31(10:30 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(9:57 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 28 for -5 yards (C.Wright)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 28(9:14 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 28(9:08 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 34.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 34(8:20 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 47 yards to GWB 19 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 19(8:27 - 2nd) M.Huggins pass complete to GWB 19. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 19. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 36(8:14 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for H.Thomas.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 36(8:11 - 2nd) J.Crankfield rushed to CC 41 for -5 yards. D.Jones FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-B.Ryan at CC 41. Tackled by GWB at CC 41.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(8:30 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 50.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 50(7:14 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 47 for -3 yards. R.White FUMBLES forced by GWB. Fumble RECOVERED by GWB-J.Brown at CC 47. Tackled by CC at CC 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 30(6:45 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 30(6:44 - 2nd) B.Fisher rushed to CC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 25.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GRDWB 25(6:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-GWB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 30(6:23 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - GRDWB 37(6:19 - 2nd) J.Billingsley 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-GWB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) D.Sojat kicks 60 yards from GWB 35 to the CC 5. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. M.McDoom for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 2nd) K.Hensley kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GWB End Zone. J.Crankfield returns the kickoff. J.Crankfield FUMBLES forced by J.Parker. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-K.Hensley at GWB 33. Tackled by GWB at GWB 33.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 33(5:47 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 33. Catch made by T.Mobley at GWB 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 11. PENALTY on CC-S.Pinckney Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 21(5:09 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 21. Catch made by T.Mobley at GWB 21. Gain of 21 yards. T.Mobley for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 2nd) K.Hensley kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:16 - 2nd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(4:35 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(4:27 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 50. Catch made by K.Page at GWB 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 45.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(4:05 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by D.Thomas at CC 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(3:45 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(3:43 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(3:37 - 2nd) B.Fisher scrambles to CC 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 11. PENALTY on CC-A.Henry Horse Collar Tackle 6 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 5(3:10 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to CC 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(2:44 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 2. Catch made by C.Haywood at CC 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Haywood for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 2nd) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) D.Sojat kicks 56 yards from GWB 35 to the CC 9. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at CC 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 22(2:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by R.White at CC 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - GRDWB 28(1:48 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 35(1:57 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - GRDWB 43(1:23 - 2nd) G.McCall pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 33. Intercepted by J.Brown at GWB 33. J.Brown for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GWB-J.Wright Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 23(1:25 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to CC 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - GRDWB 22(1:11 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to CC 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 9(0:44 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 9. Catch made by C.Haywood at CC 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - GRDWB 8(0:18 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on CC-D.Strong Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - GRDWB 2(0:07 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas. PENALTY on GWB-T.Luther Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 7(0:07 - 2nd) B.Fisher scrambles to CC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Hensley kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by J.Crankfield at GWB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(14:25 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(14:16 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(14:15 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 40. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 44(13:59 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 33 for -11 yards (J.Killen; J.Stewart)
|Punt
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 33(13:01 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 38 yards to CC 29 Center-GWB. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 29(12:51 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - GRDWB 34(12:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 50(11:51 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to GWB 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 48.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - GRDWB 48(11:09 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 48. Catch made by T.Roberts at GWB 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20(10:32 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to GWB 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - GRDWB 19(10:01 - 3rd) R.White rushed to GWB 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GRDWB 12(9:24 - 3rd) R.White rushed to GWB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 7(8:49 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by T.Mobley at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. T.Mobley for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 3rd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 3rd) K.Hensley kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to the GWB 25. Fair catch by C.Borders.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:33 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(8:13 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to CC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 21(7:33 - 3rd) B.Fisher rushed to CC 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(6:56 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by D.Jones at CC 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 4(6:36 - 3rd) B.Fisher rushed to CC End Zone for 4 yards. B.Fisher for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) D.Sojat kicks 49 yards from GWB 35 to the CC 16. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at CC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 26(5:58 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GRDWB 29(5:38 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GRDWB 29(5:17 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 23 for -6 yards (T.French; J.Turner)
|Punt
4 & 13 - GRDWB 23(4:22 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 35 yards to GWB 42 Center-CC. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(4:22 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GWB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 42.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(4:00 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 35 for yards (J.Stewart) PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 47(3:53 - 3rd) B.Fisher rushed to CC 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(3:38 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by K.Page at CC 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(3:10 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by C.Haywood at CC 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15. PENALTY on GWB-GWB Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 25 - CSTCAR 33(3:00 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 33. Catch made by K.Page at CC 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 15(2:25 - 3rd) B.Fisher rushed to CC 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 17(2:01 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 17. Catch made by K.Page at CC 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 19(1:32 - 3rd) J.Billingsley 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-GWB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 3rd) D.Sojat kicks 40 yards from GWB 35 to the CC 25. Fair catch by M.Shelton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(1:05 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by R.White at CC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GRDWB 27(0:36 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GRDWB 31(0:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on GWB-GWB Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 36(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to CC 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GRDWB 43(14:34 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 47(14:21 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 47(14:07 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by R.White at CC 47. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - GRDWB 39(13:22 - 4th) G.McCall scrambles to CC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 48. PENALTY on CC-G.McCall Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
3 & 25 - GRDWB 32(13:07 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 35 yards to GWB 33 Center-CC. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(12:55 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 33. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(12:32 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 44. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 50.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 50(12:03 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to CC 50. Catch made by C.Haywood at CC 50. Gain of 50 yards. C.Haywood for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GWB-GWB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+53 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 40(11:46 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 40. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 40. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 7(11:06 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to CC 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 5(10:39 - 4th) B.Fisher rushed to CC End Zone for 5 yards. B.Fisher for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 4th) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 4th) D.Sojat kicks 49 yards from GWB 35 to the CC 16. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at CC 26. PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 16(10:28 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 16. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 30.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 30(10:03 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by D.Fountain at CC 30. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 38(9:40 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 38(9:32 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GWB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 33.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GRDWB 33(8:49 - 4th) PENALTY on GWB-W.McRainey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GRDWB 28(8:59 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at GWB 34 for -6 yards (W.McRainey)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - GRDWB 34(8:12 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - GRDWB 34(8:09 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 34. Catch made by S.Pinckney at GWB 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 16(7:31 - 4th) R.White rushed to GWB 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 12(6:58 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to GWB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - GRDWB 7(6:29 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by J.Jenkins at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jenkins for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 4th) K.Hensley kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the GWB 1. C.Borders returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at GWB 17.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(6:19 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 17. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 17. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 13.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 13(6:00 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Int
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 13(5:37 - 4th) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at CC 47. Intercepted by L.Boykin at CC 47. L.Boykin ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 47(5:28 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to CC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GRDWB 48(4:40 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at CC 48.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - GRDWB 48(3:58 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by J.Jenkins at CC 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 37(3:19 - 4th) R.White rushed to GWB 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GRDWB 34(2:30 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to GWB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 28.
|-12 YD
3 & 1 - GRDWB 28(1:37 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to GWB 40 for -12 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 40.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GRDWB 40(1:37 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 29 yards to GWB 11 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(1:26 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 11. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 11. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by CC at GWB 46.
|Int
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(1:08 - 4th) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at CC 30. Intercepted by L.Boykin at CC 30. L.Boykin ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(1:04 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the CC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 26(0:57 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the CC 21.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - CSTCAR 21(0:35 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the CC 16.
