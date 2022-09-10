|
No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) After dropping a heartbreaker to Florida in the season opener, Cameron Rising said Utah didn't want to leave anything to chance against Southern Utah.
''The game plan was just to come out and dominate,'' Rising said.
Dominate they did as Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
Utah scored on nine consecutive drives, including eight touchdowns, over the final three quarters against the FCS Thunderbirds (1-1). The Utes had 599 yards of total offense.
''It was good to see guys perform efficiently and make a lot of plays on both sides of the ball,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''A game like this is as valuable for our 2s as it is for our 1s. Helps us know what we have down the line.''
As six-touchdown underdogs, the Thunderbirds weren't afraid of taking some risks. They started the game with an unsuccessful onside kick that led to a 13-yard touchdown run by Tavion Thomas.
Southern Utah got a break when Thomas fumbled later in the first quarter and Rodrick Ward recovered. On the next play, Grady Robison tied it at 7 on a quarterback draw that went for 28 yards.
''We didn't flinch and we made sure the next series counted,'' Rising said.
Utah didn't allow any gains of 10 yards or more the rest of the game.
''During our week of preparation, we were homing in on physicality, being dominant and we were truly dominant up front,'' linebacker Lander Barton said a week after Whittingham called his defensive front seven soft.
Thomas scored on another touchdown run early in the second quarter. Utah then turned a fourth-down stop of the plucky Thunderbirds into a field goal and a diving interception by Junior Tafuna into Chris Curry's TD run.
Rising unleashed more of Utah's vertical passing game, which was absent against Florida, and capped the first half with three touchdown passes to the Utes' prolific tight ends - two to Kincaid and one to Brant Kuithe. Utah gained 250 yards of offense in the second quarter.
''I think they have us out-talented 10-to-1 at every single position. Every kid they got could eat a bowl of soup off the top of our player's head across the line from him. They're all looking down on us,'' SUU first-year coach DeLane Fitzgerald said.
On the first possession of the second half, R.J. Hubert took an interception 39 yards for a touchdown. With the huge lead, most of Utah's stars watched the rest of the game from the sideline.
The Ute defense held the Thunderbirds to 85 total yards despite scoring quickly throughout the game. The blowout marked Utah's highest-scoring game since beating UTEP 82-6 in 1973.
Whittingham cautioned taking too much from the lopsided game.
''The level of competition was different, so you can't put all your stock in the numbers . because sometimes things can become masked in a game like this so we'll need to analyze the film,'' Whittingham said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds were overmatched at every position but had a nice moment when they tied it in the first quarter. After two seasons with only two wins, the Thunderbirds are rebuilding and were helpless to stop the Utes once they got rolling.
Utah: Despite a turnover, nine penalties and some missed assignments, almost everything the Utes tried was successful in spades. The starters were able to rest and some of backups had a chance to show their talents in front of a sun-drenched home crowd.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah tumbled out of the top 10 after the Florida loss, but should maintain its position.
COMING HOME
Longtime NFL players Eric Weddell and Chris Kemoeatu were honored as part of this year's University of Utah Athletics Hall of Fame class.
UP NEXT
Southern Utah: At Western Illinois next Saturday.
Utah: Hosts San Diego State next Saturday night.
G. Robison
7 QB
27 RuYds, RuTD
C. Rising
7 QB
254 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|31
|Rushing
|1
|13
|Passing
|2
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|85
|599
|Total Plays
|44
|71
|Avg Gain
|1.9
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|247
|Rush Attempts
|21
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|42
|352
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|23-29
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-102
|9-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|10
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-48.4
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|86
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|5-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|42
|PASS YDS
|352
|43
|RUSH YDS
|247
|85
|TOTAL YDS
|599
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Miller 12 QB
|J. Miller
|11/21
|42
|2
|0
|
J. Berry 10 QB
|J. Berry
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Robison 7 QB
|G. Robison
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Robison 7 QB
|G. Robison
|2
|27
|1
|28
|
E. Burns 15 RB
|E. Burns
|4
|7
|0
|9
|
J. Perkins 38 RB
|J. Perkins
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Davis 23 RB
|J. Davis
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Wissler 32 RB
|B. Wissler
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Berry 10 QB
|J. Berry
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
B. Cole 21 RB
|B. Cole
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
F. Marble 90 LB
|F. Marble
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|
J. Miller 12 QB
|J. Miller
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Patrick 14 WR
|T. Patrick
|0
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
M. Ta'ase 99 TE
|M. Ta'ase
|0
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
B. Hutchings 81 WR
|B. Hutchings
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
E. Burns 15 RB
|E. Burns
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Bolingbroke 83 WR
|E. Bolingbroke
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Davis 23 RB
|J. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cole 21 RB
|B. Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Calderon 86 TE
|F. Calderon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Cullimore 46 LB
|K. Cullimore
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ward S
|R. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nellems 22 LB
|A. Nellems
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Price 7 S
|M. Price
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunn 8 S
|J. Dunn
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 11 S
|T. Caine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jensen 15 LB
|C. Jensen
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whalen 53 LB
|T. Whalen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ramirez 29 S
|G. Ramirez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 18 S
|T. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lopez 55 LB
|J. Lopez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Yancey 6 CB
|D. Yancey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dahle 59 LB
|C. Dahle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Narayan 32 CB
|J. Narayan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 33 DT
|P. Payne
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 4 S
|J. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wissler 32 RB
|B. Wissler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Amituanai 90 DT
|J. Amituanai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tongamoa 96 DL
|J. Tongamoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dore 43 LB
|T. Dore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Binkowski 44 RB
|M. Binkowski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Pettit 30 K
|M. Pettit
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gerardi 31 K
|J. Gerardi
|7
|47.7
|1
|62
|
E. Jones 51 K
|E. Jones
|3
|50.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wooden 8 WR
|I. Wooden
|3
|17.7
|20
|0
|
B. Wissler 32 RB
|B. Wissler
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Bolingbroke 83 WR
|E. Bolingbroke
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|6
|60
|1
|24
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|9
|53
|2
|29
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|11
|48
|2
|13
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|41
|0
|36
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|2
|29
|0
|28
|
C. Vincent 26 RB
|C. Vincent
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
B. Barnes 16 QB
|B. Barnes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Gilmore 15 WR
|T. Gilmore
|2
|0
|0
|6
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|0
|7
|107
|2
|37
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|0
|3
|71
|0
|26
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|4
|2
|38
|0
|25
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|5
|3
|22
|1
|13
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Furey 54 LB
|H. Furey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 CB
|M. Mataele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Tanuvasa 57 DT
|K. Tanuvasa
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|1/1
|26
|10/10
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|40.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Gerardi kicks onside 9 from SUT 35 to SUT 44. UTH returns the kickoff. Tackled by SUT at SUT 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(14:57 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 44. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SUT 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Yancey; K.Cullimore at SUT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAH 37(14:32 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to SUT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dunn at SUT 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 37(13:49 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to SUT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Price; J.Dunn at SUT 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 35(13:03 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to SUT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Yancey; K.Cullimore at SUT 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(12:55 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 32. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SUT 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Price at SUT 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(12:41 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to SUT 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Nellems at SUT 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 20(12:27 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 20. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SUT 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Nellems at SUT 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 13(12:10 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to SUT End Zone for 13 yards. T.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT End Zone. I.Wooden returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.O'Toole at SUT 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 15(10:33 - 1st) E.Burns rushed to SUT 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; K.Reid at SUT 16.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SUT 16(10:00 - 1st) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for I.Wooden. PENALTY on UTH-J.Broughton Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 26(9:30 - 1st) E.Burns rushed to SUT 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; J.Tafuna at SUT 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 26(9:00 - 1st) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 26. Catch made by E.Burns at SUT 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at SUT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SUT 29(8:30 - 1st) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for E.Bolingbroke.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SUT 29(8:24 - 1st) J.Gerardi punts 49 yards to UTH 22 Center-SUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(8:24 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 22. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cullimore at UTH 24.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAH 24(7:57 - 1st) PENALTY on UTH-D.Kincaid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 19(7:46 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Price at UTH 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 25(7:06 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Cullimore at UTH 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(5:45 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payne at UTH 35. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - UTAH 19(5:45 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - UTAH 19(5:38 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|Sack
3 & 25 - UTAH 19(5:28 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 14 for -5 yards (P.Payne)
|Punt
4 & 30 - UTAH 14(5:17 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 41 yards to SUT 45 Center-UTH. E.Bolingbroke returned punt from the SUT 45. Tackled by E.Calvert; B.Reeves at SUT 45.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 45(4:40 - 1st) E.Burns rushed to SUT 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTH at SUT 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - SUT 42(4:12 - 1st) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 42. Catch made by T.Patrick at SUT 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at SUT 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SUT 45(3:35 - 1st) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 45. Catch made by T.Patrick at SUT 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton; K.Reid at SUT 46.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SUT 46(2:37 - 1st) J.Gerardi punts 38 yards to UTH 16 Center-SUT. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 28(2:30 - 1st) G.Robison rushed to UTH End Zone for 28 yards. G.Robison for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 1st) M.Pettit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 1st) J.Gerardi kicks 65 yards from SUT 35 to the UTH End Zone. M.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gerardi at UTH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(2:13 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 44(2:10 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 44. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Dunn; M.Binkowski at SUT 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(1:55 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 38. Catch made by J.Dixon at SUT 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunn; G.Ramirez at SUT 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(1:44 - 1st) C.Curry rushed to SUT 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Caine at SUT 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(1:31 - 1st) M.Parks rushed to SUT 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jensen; T.Caine at SUT 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 8(15:00 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to SUT 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Ramirez at SUT 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 7(14:47 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to SUT End Zone for 7 yards. T.Thomas for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:38 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:38 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - SUT 25(14:38 - 2nd) J.Miller pass INTERCEPTED at SUT 18. Intercepted by J.Tafuna at SUT 18. Tackled by SUT at SUT 18.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(14:32 - 2nd) T.Gilmore rushed to SUT 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; P.Payne at SUT 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 12(13:27 - 2nd) C.Curry rushed to SUT 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Ward; J.Thomas at SUT 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Curry rushed to SUT End Zone for 12 yards. C.Curry for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 25(13:27 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 25. Catch made by T.Patrick at SUT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at SUT 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - SUT 33(12:55 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 33. Catch made by T.Patrick at SUT 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at SUT 38. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 38(12:35 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to SUT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop; M.Diabate at SUT 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SUT 40(11:47 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 40. Catch made by E.Bolingbroke at SUT 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; C.Phillips at SUT 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SUT 42(11:25 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 42. Catch made by B.Hutchings at SUT 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at SUT 46.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SUT 46(11:03 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for F.Calderon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(10:46 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 46(10:45 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to SUT 10 for 36 yards. Tackled by T.White at SUT 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(10:24 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 10(10:23 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to SUT 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Cullimore at SUT 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - UTAH 13(9:26 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to SUT 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at SUT 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UTAH 16(8:40 - 2nd) J.Noyes 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT 4. I.Wooden returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.O'Toole; T.Yassmin at SUT 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 24(8:34 - 2nd) E.Burns rushed to SUT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at SUT 33.
|Sack
2 & 1 - SUT 33(8:02 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller sacked at SUT 26 for -7 yards (L.Barton)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SUT 26(7:27 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for E.Burns.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SUT 26(7:02 - 2nd) J.Gerardi punts 48 yards to UTH 26 Center-SUT. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 26. Tackled by B.Hutchings; R.Ward at UTH 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(7:02 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dunn at UTH 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UTAH 40(6:30 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe. PENALTY on SUT-K.Cullimore Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(6:16 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 45. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SUT 45. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by SUT at SUT 13.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(5:51 - 2nd) T.Gilmore rushed to SUT 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by C.Jensen at SUT 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - UTAH 19(5:00 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 19. Catch made by M.Bernard at SUT 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Nellems at SUT 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(4:34 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 2. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SUT 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Kuithe for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 62 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT 3. I.Wooden returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Mata'afa at SUT 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 21(4:05 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to SUT 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; C.Bishop at SUT 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - SUT 19(3:19 - 2nd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 19. Catch made by B.Hutchings at SUT 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at SUT 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SUT 23(2:50 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for E.Bolingbroke.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - SUT 23(2:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on SUT-M.Ta'ase False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SUT 18(2:44 - 2nd) J.Gerardi punts 62 yards to UTH 20 Center-SUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(2:38 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at UTH 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(2:18 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to SUT 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Ramirez; J.Thomas at SUT 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 50(2:04 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 50. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SUT 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Ramirez at SUT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(1:51 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(1:49 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 37. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SUT 37. Gain of 37 yards. D.Kincaid for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 30(1:08 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for B.Cole.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SUT 30(1:00 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for T.Patrick.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SUT 30(0:50 - 2nd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for E.Bolingbroke.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SUT 30(0:45 - 2nd) J.Gerardi punts 48 yards to UTH 22 Center-SUT. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 22. Tackled by M.Phillips; B.Hutchings at UTH 43.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 43(0:40 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Cullimore at SUT 44.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 44(0:32 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 22. Catch made by M.Parks at SUT 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Parks ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 22(0:25 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 22. Catch made by M.Bernard at SUT 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.White; C.Jensen at SUT 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - SUT 6(0:15 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SUT 6. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SUT 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Kincaid for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 30(0:12 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to SUT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; J.Tafuna at SUT 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 62 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT 3. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 35(15:00 - 3rd) I.Wooden rushed to UTH 40 for yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 40. PENALTY on SUT-C.Nkanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - SUT 25(14:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on SUT-SUT Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 12 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 32 - SUT 13(14:44 - 3rd) J.Miller pass INTERCEPTED at SUT 39. Intercepted by R.Hubert at SUT 39. R.Hubert for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:53 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(13:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on SUT-M.Ta'ase Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:53 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 50 yards from UTH 50 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:53 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 25. Catch made by M.Ta'ase at SUT 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at SUT 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(13:21 - 3rd) G.Robison rushed to SUT 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at SUT 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:33 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 25. Catch made by M.Ta'ase at SUT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at SUT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(12:18 - 3rd) J.Miller steps back to pass. J.Miller pass incomplete intended for T.Patrick.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(12:16 - 3rd) B.Cole rushed to SUT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at SUT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAH 37(11:34 - 3rd) J.Miller pass complete to SUT 37. Catch made by B.Hutchings at SUT 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Mataele at SUT 37.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTAH 37(11:10 - 3rd) J.Gerardi punts 44 yards to UTH 19 Center-SUT. M.Parks returned punt from the UTH 19. Tackled by T.Whalen at UTH 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 22(10:55 - 3rd) C.Curry rushed to UTH 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Price at UTH 30.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - SUT 30(10:18 - 3rd) C.Curry rushed to SUT 46 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Dunn at SUT 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 46(10:10 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to SUT 46. Catch made by J.Dixon at SUT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Cullimore at SUT 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - SUT 37(9:34 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to SUT 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Yancey at SUT 30.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 30(9:01 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to SUT 30. Catch made by M.Parks at SUT 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at SUT 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SUT 4(8:43 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to SUT End Zone for 4 yards. J.Glover for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:49 - 3rd) J.Davis rushed to SUT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Mata'afa at SUT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:28 - 3rd) G.Robison steps back to pass. G.Robison pass incomplete intended for J.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:23 - 3rd) G.Robison steps back to pass. G.Robison pass incomplete intended for F.Calderon.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:07 - 3rd) J.Gerardi punts 45 yards to UTH 30 Center-SUT. J.Dixon returned punt from the UTH 30. Tackled by E.Burns; M.Phillips at UTH 30. PENALTY on UTH-F.Marks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SUT 20(6:49 - 3rd) C.Curry rushed to UTH 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Payne; T.Dore at UTH 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SUT 20(5:29 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Whalen at UTH 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - SUT 26(5:03 - 3rd) B.Barnes scrambles to UTH 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Caine at UTH 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 31(4:52 - 3rd) C.Curry rushed to UTH 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dahle at UTH 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - SUT 35(4:17 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Ward at UTH 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 45(3:46 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Amituanai; B.Wissler at UTH 44.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - SUT 44(3:15 - 3rd) B.Barnes steps back to pass. B.Barnes pass incomplete intended for T.Yassmin. PENALTY on SUT-R.Ward Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SUT 41(3:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTH-T.Togiai False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - SUT 46(3:15 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to SUT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tongamoa; C.Jensen at SUT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SUT 43(2:45 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to SUT 36 for yards. Tackled by T.Whalen at SUT 36. PENALTY on UTH-J.Kump Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 22 - SUT 47(2:15 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Yancey at SUT 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 30(1:58 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to SUT 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Wissler at SUT 31.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - SUT 31(1:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTH-UTH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - SUT 36(1:14 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to SUT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jensen; T.Whalen at SUT 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - SUT 34(14:44 - 4th) B.Barnes pass complete to SUT 34. Catch made by M.Cope at SUT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jensen at SUT 29.
|+29 YD
4 & 9 - SUT 29(14:26 - 4th) B.Barnes pass complete to SUT 29. Catch made by T.Yassmin at SUT 29. Gain of 29 yards. T.Yassmin for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT 7. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(14:18 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SUT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTH at SUT 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 41(14:00 - 4th) F.Marble rushed to SUT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Tanuvasa; C.O'Toole at SUT 44.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 44(13:09 - 4th) F.Marble rushed to SUT 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Tanuvasa; S.Pepa at SUT 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 40(12:19 - 4th) E.Jones punts 43 yards to UTH 17 Center-SUT. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 17. Tackled by J.Dunn; T.White at UTH 28.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 28(11:46 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to SUT 44 for 28 yards. Tackled by SUT at SUT 44. PENALTY on SUT-D.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 29(11:32 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to SUT End Zone for 29 yards. J.Glover for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 4th) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 62 yards from UTH 35 to the SUT 3. B.Wissler returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Broughton at SUT 20. PENALTY on SUT-R.Jensen Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(10:35 - 4th) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at SUT 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 12(10:19 - 4th) B.Wissler rushed to SUT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Mata'afa; G.Reid at SUT 14.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAH 14(9:53 - 4th) PENALTY on SUT-SUT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAH 9(8:51 - 4th) J.Berry steps back to pass. J.Berry sacked at SUT 5 for -4 yards (C.O'Toole; G.Reid)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UTAH 5(8:23 - 4th) E.Jones punts 63 yards to UTH 32 Center-SUT. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 32. Tackled by SUT at UTH 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 35(8:06 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to UTH 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at UTH 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SUT 42(7:45 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.White at UTH 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SUT 43(6:53 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to UTH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Narayan at UTH 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SUT 46(6:02 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to UTH 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez; J.Narayan at UTH 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - SUT 44(5:24 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to SUT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez at SUT 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SUT 49(4:56 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to SUT 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez at SUT 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SUT 49(4:09 - 4th) J.Bouwmeester punts 39 yards to SUT 10 Center-UTH. Fair catch by E.Bolingbroke.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(3:33 - 4th) J.Perkins rushed to SUT 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Tanuvasa; H.Furey at SUT 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 16(3:02 - 4th) J.Perkins rushed to SUT 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Furey at SUT 18.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 18(2:16 - 4th) J.Perkins rushed to SUT 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.Furey at SUT 16.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 16(1:00 - 4th) E.Jones punts 44 yards to UTH 40 Center-SUT. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 40. Tackled by UTH at UTH 40.
