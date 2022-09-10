|
No. 2 Georgia's defense dominates in shutout of Samford
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) A shutout win wasn't enough for a No. 2 Georgia coming off its impressive opener when it scored touchdowns on its first seven offensive possessions.
The reigning national champions fell short of that lofty standard against FCS Samford.
Stetson Bennett still passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia's rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance in the Bulldogs' 33-0 win on Saturday.
One week after giving up only a field goal in a 49-3 rout of then-No. 11 Oregon, Georgia (2-0) held Samford (1-1) to 128 yards and three first downs.
The offense, however, settled for four field goals - including on its first two possessions after moving the ball inside Samford's 10.
''We didn't score touchdowns,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''... You come off a week like Oregon where every opportunity to score a touchdown, we score a touchdown. And then we take a huge step back and have to kick field goals. Good teams, you can't do that. You have to be able to execute well. ... We have to do a better job.''
Bennett completed 24 of 34 passes, including a 3-yard scoring pass to freshman Dillon Bell. Even so, he wasn't satisfied.
''I think we're all upset we didn't execute as well as we could have in the first half,'' Bennett said, adding ''Too many field goals.''
There were no complaints on defense, where Georgia has reloaded after losing eight players in this year's NFL draft, including five in the first round. Overall, Georgia had a record 15 players taken in the draft.
One year ago, Samford gave another SEC East team a scare, leading Florida 42-28 in the first half before the Gators rallied for a 70-52 win. Samford couldn't repeat that offensive showing against Georgia.
Tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers had big gains, each leaping while making catches for 28 and 26 yards, respectively.
Georgia gave up only one first down in the first half and led 30-0 at the break. Late in the third quarter, Carson Beck replaced Bennett and Georgia's third quarterback, Brock Vandagriff, completed the game.
Samford's second possession ended with Georgia safety Dan Jackson forcing a fumble by quarterback Michael Hiers. Xavian Sorey's recovery set up the second of four field goals by Jack Podlesny.
Another defensive highlight was freshman defensive end Mykel Williams' first sack.
Samford's Michael Hiers completed 13 of 21 passes for 62 yards.
Samford coach Chris Hatcher was upbeat despite the lopsided loss.
''I thought defensively there were times we just shut them down,'' Hatcher said. ''We get back into playing our level of competition, I expect us to come back better and faster and meaner and tougher than ever on Monday.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Samford: Hiers, who was impressive in a season-opening win over FCS Kennesaw State was unable to establish consistent offense. The visiting Bulldogs were held to 59 yards in the first half. Backup Quincy Crittendon's 36-yard pass to Ty King in the fourth quarter was the biggest gain of the day.
Georgia: There was no evidence of Georgia looking ahead to next week's Southeastern Conference opener at South Carolina - or looking back at its rout of Oregon. The only disappointment was the Bulldogs' inability to reach the end zone when they moved inside Samford's 10 on their first two possessions. The only bad news came when receiver Adonai Mitchell limped off the field during the Bulldogs' opening drive and was ruled out with a left ankle injury.
RUNNING AWAY FROM RAIN
Kendall Milton led Georgia with 85 yards rushing on 10 carries. Kenny McIntosh had a 1-yard scoring run and caught five passes for 61 yards.
Georgia prepared to emphasize its ground game, especially with expectations for rain.
''Going through this week, we knew we were going to have to run the ball,'' Milton said. ''We actually were expecting it to be a rainy day so we were kind of already expecting for it to be a big running day.''
Georgia ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, but Milton's 19-yard gain was the only big play on the ground.
''The backs did a nice job of running downhill, we just didn't have a big home-run hitter,'' Smart said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia should hold its No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 and could receive more support for the top spot following No. 1 Alabama's 20-19 win over unranked Texas.
NO CELEBRATION
There were few visual reminders of Georgia's 2021 national championship in its first home game. A ''2021'' was added to the ''1942'' and ''1980'' on Georgia's national championship signage on a Sanford Stadium facade. Also, a 2021 championship flag was raised atop the east end zone stands.
Players were awarded their championship rings in the spring, and Smart said it's time to move on.
''It's really not fair for this team to celebrate that because this year's team didn't do that,'' Smart said. ''Last year's team did that.''
UP NEXT
Samford: Plays at Tennessee Tech, a member of the FCS Ohio Valley conference, next Saturday.
Georgia: Opens SEC schedule at South Carolina next Saturday. The Bulldogs have won the last two games in the series, including a 40-13 home win last season.
T. King
12 WR
52 ReYds, 4 RECs
S. Bennett
13 QB
300 PaYds, PaTD, -13 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|25
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|3
|18
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|128
|479
|Total Plays
|43
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|127
|Rush Attempts
|17
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|109
|352
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|29-43
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.8
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|109
|PASS YDS
|352
|19
|RUSH YDS
|127
|128
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Hiers 10 QB
|M. Hiers
|13/21
|62
|0
|0
|
Q. Crittendon 2 QB
|Q. Crittendon
|3/5
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stanton 20 RB
|J. Stanton
|5
|12
|0
|4
|
M. Hiers 10 QB
|M. Hiers
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Williams 29 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jiles 24 RB
|J. Jiles
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Collins 49 RB
|J. Collins
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Smith 0 WR
|C. Smith
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
Q. Crittendon 2 QB
|Q. Crittendon
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. King 12 WR
|T. King
|6
|4
|52
|0
|36
|
K. Watson 84 WR
|K. Watson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Smith 0 WR
|C. Smith
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
D. Rias 11 WR
|D. Rias
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Cockett 80 WR
|J. Cockett
|5
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Thomas 6 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Ringer 37 WR
|P. Ringer
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Stanton 20 RB
|J. Stanton
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
T. D'Armond 83 WR
|T. D'Armond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. East 5 LB
|N. East
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Porcellato 7 P
|B. Porcellato
|9
|39.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|24/34
|300
|1
|0
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|5/7
|52
|0
|0
|
B. Vandagriff 12 QB
|B. Vandagriff
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|10
|85
|0
|19
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|7
|15
|1
|6
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
B. Vandagriff 12 QB
|B. Vandagriff
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|-13
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|5
|5
|61
|0
|30
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|5
|3
|57
|0
|26
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|4
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|3
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
J. Meeks 9 WR
|J. Meeks
|4
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|6
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
D. Morrissette 23 WR
|D. Morrissette
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Priestley 24 WR
|N. Priestley
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Gilbert 7 TE
|A. Gilbert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Delp 4 TE
|O. Delp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|4/5
|27
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|2
|16.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 25. Catch made by J.Stanton at SAM 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - SAMF 22(14:36 - 1st) J.Stanton rushed to SAM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - SAMF 26(14:13 - 1st) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 26. Catch made by J.Stanton at SAM 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SAMF 28(13:37 - 1st) B.Porcellato punts 28 yards to UGA 44 Center-A.Applefield. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(13:29 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by A.Mitchell at UGA 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 48(12:56 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to SAM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 50(12:18 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 50. Catch made by J.Meeks at SAM 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:02 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 43(11:56 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SAM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 38(11:15 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 38. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at SAM 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(10:52 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to SAM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 24(10:20 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 24. Catch made by D.Edwards at SAM 24. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 12(10:04 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 12(9:51 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 12. Catch made by N.Priestley at SAM 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 5.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 5(9:10 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to SAM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 4.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - UGA 4(8:19 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-UGA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UGA 17(7:56 - 1st) J.Podlesny 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(7:51 - 1st) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 25. Catch made by K.Watson at SAM 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 35(7:34 - 1st) M.Hiers rushed to SAM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SAMF 36(7:16 - 1st) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for J.Cockett.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - SAMF 36(7:11 - 1st) M.Hiers scrambles to SAM 41 for 5 yards. M.Hiers FUMBLES forced by D.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-X.Sorey at SAM 41. Tackled by SAM at SAM 41.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41(6:59 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 41. Catch made by K.McIntosh at SAM 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 11(6:33 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SAM 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 7(6:07 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 7(5:42 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 15(5:37 - 1st) J.Podlesny 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(5:34 - 1st) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 25. Catch made by C.Smith at SAM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SAMF 29(5:13 - 1st) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 29. Catch made by J.Stanton at SAM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - SAMF 33(4:53 - 1st) J.Stanton rushed to SAM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SAMF 32(4:11 - 1st) B.Porcellato punts 50 yards to UGA 18 Center-A.Applefield. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 18. Tackled by F.Flavors at UGA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(4:06 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 35.
|+37 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 35(3:34 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 35. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 28(3:13 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks. PENALTY on SAM-SAM Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - UGA 23(3:07 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to SAM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 20(2:25 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to SAM 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 19.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 19(1:41 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SAM 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 11(1:10 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SAM 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 3(0:31 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to SAM End Zone for 3 yards. S.Bennett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(0:22 - 1st) M.Hiers rushed to SAM 32 for 7 yards. M.Hiers FUMBLES forced by Z.Logue. Fumble RECOVERED by SAM-J.Thomas at SAM 32. Tackled by UGA at SAM 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SAMF 32(15:00 - 2nd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 32. Catch made by J.Thomas at SAM 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 35. PENALTY on SAM-SAM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - SAMF 22(14:54 - 2nd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 22. Catch made by J.Cockett at SAM 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - SAMF 25(14:39 - 2nd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 25. Catch made by T.King at SAM 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SAMF 32(13:29 - 2nd) B.Porcellato punts 39 yards to UGA 29 Center-A.Applefield. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(13:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 34(12:47 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(12:16 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to SAM 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 42(11:54 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to SAM 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(11:15 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 36. Catch made by K.McIntosh at SAM 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 32(10:33 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 32. Catch made by K.McIntosh at SAM 32. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 21(10:14 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 21. Catch made by J.Meeks at SAM 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 11(9:41 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to SAM 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 3(9:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 3. Catch made by D.Bell at SAM 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Bell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(8:48 - 2nd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for D.Rias.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SAMF 25(8:42 - 2nd) J.Stanton rushed to SAM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SAMF 26(8:14 - 2nd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for SAM.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SAMF 26(8:06 - 2nd) B.Porcellato punts 39 yards to UGA 35 Center-A.Applefield. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 35. Tackled by SAM at SAM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(7:53 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 44. Catch made by B.Bowers at SAM 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 26(7:20 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 26. Catch made by D.Washington at SAM 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 21. PENALTY on SAM-J.Mathiasen Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 10(6:47 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 10. Catch made by B.Bowers at SAM 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 8. PENALTY on UGA-X.Truss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - UGA 20(6:23 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to SAM 15 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - UGA 15(5:51 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 15. Catch made by K.McIntosh at SAM 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 8(5:17 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UGA 16(5:05 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 64 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM 1. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMF 35(5:01 - 2nd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for P.Ringer.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SAMF 35(4:58 - 2nd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 35. Catch made by J.Thomas at SAM 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SAMF 40(4:13 - 2nd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 40. Catch made by T.King at SAM 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SAMF 44(3:55 - 2nd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for J.Cockett.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(3:49 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to SAM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 40(3:09 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 40(3:06 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 40. Catch made by K.Jackson at SAM 40. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at SAM 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 23(2:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-B.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 28(2:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 28. Catch made by B.Bowers at SAM 28. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(1:42 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to SAM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(1:01 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to SAM End Zone for 1 yards. K.McIntosh for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(0:55 - 2nd) J.Stanton rushed to SAM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SAMF 29(0:50 - 2nd) J.Stanton rushed to SAM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 33.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - SAMF 33(0:44 - 2nd) M.Hiers rushed to SAM 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at SAM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SAMF 31(0:38 - 2nd) B.Porcellato punts 37 yards to UGA 32 Center-A.Applefield. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(0:31 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 32. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UGA 41(0:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 41(0:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 46(0:05 - 2nd) S.Bennett spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 46(0:03 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) SAM kicks 65 yards from SAM 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 41 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAM at UGA 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41(14:30 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 48(14:01 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to SAM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 48.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(13:13 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 48. Catch made by D.Washington at SAM 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 20(12:22 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 20. Catch made by L.McConkey at SAM 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 15. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 20(12:09 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to SAM 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 19.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UGA 19(11:31 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at SAM 36 for -17 yards (N.East)
|No Good
4 & 26 - UGA 44(10:41 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 36(10:34 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to SAM 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at SAM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - SAMF 30(9:56 - 3rd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for T.King.
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - SAMF 30(9:48 - 3rd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 30. Catch made by C.Smith at SAM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SAMF 41(9:07 - 3rd) B.Porcellato punts 39 yards to UGA 20 Center-A.Applefield. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(9:00 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 27(8:29 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 27. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 34(7:59 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for O.Delp.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 34(7:53 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to SAM 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(7:18 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to SAM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 45(6:39 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to SAM 45. Catch made by D.Morrissette at SAM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 39(6:00 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to SAM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 38.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UGA 38(5:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on UGA-A.Gilbert False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UGA 43(4:48 - 3rd) B.Thorson punts 30 yards to SAM 13 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by C.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 13(4:43 - 3rd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 13. Catch made by D.Rias at SAM 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - SAMF 20(4:24 - 3rd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 20. Catch made by J.Cockett at SAM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SAMF 23(3:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAM-A.Guyse False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - SAMF 18(3:33 - 3rd) M.Hiers pass complete to SAM 18. Catch made by P.Ringer at SAM 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SAMF 23(2:53 - 3rd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for P.Ringer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SAMF 23(2:45 - 3rd) M.Hiers steps back to pass. M.Hiers pass incomplete intended for J.Cockett.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SAMF 23(2:41 - 3rd) B.Porcellato punts 41 yards to UGA 36 Center-A.Applefield. Fair catch by K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(2:34 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by D.Morrissette at UGA 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(2:10 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to SAM 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 42(1:28 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to SAM 42. Catch made by J.Meeks at SAM 42. Gain of 14 yards. J.Meeks ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(1:01 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to SAM 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 23.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 23(0:26 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to SAM 23. Catch made by D.Bell at SAM 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 9(15:00 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to SAM 9. Catch made by B.Robinson at SAM 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SAM at SAM 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 7(14:23 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 7(14:19 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for A.Gilbert.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UGA 15(14:15 - 4th) J.Podlesny 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 25(11:11 - 4th) J.Jiles rushed to SAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SAMF 28(10:29 - 4th) Q.Crittendon pass complete to SAM 28. Catch made by T.King at SAM 28. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at SAM 33.
|+36 YD
3 & 2 - SAMF 33(9:40 - 4th) Q.Crittendon pass complete to SAM 33. Catch made by T.King at SAM 33. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SAMF 31(8:56 - 4th) PENALTY on SAM-J.Jiles False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SAMF 36(8:41 - 4th) Q.Crittendon steps back to pass. Q.Crittendon pass incomplete intended for T.King.
|Sack
2 & 15 - SAMF 36(8:36 - 4th) Q.Crittendon steps back to pass. Q.Crittendon sacked at UGA 45 for -9 yards (M.Williams)
|+6 YD
3 & 24 - SAMF 45(7:51 - 4th) Q.Crittendon pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by K.Watson at UGA 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 39.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SAMF 39(7:06 - 4th) B.Porcellato punts 39 yards to UGA End Zone Center-A.Applefield. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(6:55 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by M.Mews at UGA 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 26(6:22 - 4th) C.Beck scrambles to UGA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 29.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 29(5:44 - 4th) C.Beck rushed to UGA 24 for -5 yards. C.Beck FUMBLES forced by SAM. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-D.Morrissette at UGA 24. Tackled by SAM at UGA 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UGA 24(5:01 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 48 yards to SAM 28 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by C.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 28(4:58 - 4th) J.Jiles rushed to SAM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SAMF 30(4:20 - 4th) Q.Crittendon scrambles to SAM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SAMF 30(3:32 - 4th) Q.Crittendon steps back to pass. Q.Crittendon pass incomplete intended for T.D'Armond.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SAMF 30(3:27 - 4th) B.Porcellato punts 46 yards to UGA 24 Center-A.Applefield. Fair catch by K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(3:20 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 25(2:49 - 4th) B.Vandagriff steps back to pass. B.Vandagriff pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 25(2:41 - 4th) B.Vandagriff scrambles to UGA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAM at UGA 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UGA 32(2:07 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 40 yards to SAM 28 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by C.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SAMF 28(1:58 - 4th) J.Collins rushed to SAM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - SAMF 29(1:14 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to SAM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SAMF 34(0:28 - 4th) J.Collins rushed to SAM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at SAM 34.
