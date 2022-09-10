|
|
|KANSAS
|WVU
Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU 55-42 in OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and cornerback Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night.
Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2011.
''For us to get off to a 2-0 start and keep stacking (good) days the best we can, it says a lot,'' Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. ''But it will only mean a lot if we go out and play well again.''
West Virginia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime tied at 42.
After Daniels found Quentin Skinner with a 4-yard scoring pass in overtime, Bryant stepped in front of JT Daniels' pass intended for West Virginia's Bryce Ford-Wheaton and ran 86 yards untouched into the end zone to end the game.
The Mountaineers (0-2, 0-1) have lost their first two games for the first time since 1979.
Jalon Daniels had another efficient passing game and was especially elusive with his legs. He ran for a career-high 85 yards, eclipsing the 45 yards he had in a win over Texas last year.
''I'm not somebody who's gonna turn down any kind of contact,'' he said. ''I play quarterback but at the end of the day, we're trying to move the sticks. The game of football is to be able to keep getting yards, moving the sticks, and get into the end zone. I'm gonna do what I have to do.''
In his last six starts, Daniels has completed 70% of his passes. He finished 18 of 29 for 219 yards on Saturday.
Devin Neal had two rushing touchdowns and a 17-yard TD catch from Daniels. Daniel Hishaw had a pair of scoring runs, including a 30-yarder early in the fourth quarter to put Kansas ahead 42-31.
Down 42-34, the Mountaineers got the ball back on a punt with 2:17 left. Kaden Prather caught a tipped pass and ran 25 yards to the Kansas 23. JT Daniels found a sliding Ford-Wheaton with a 21-yard pass to set up CJ Donaldson's short TD run with 35 seconds left. Daniels and Ford-Wheaton hooked up again on the tying 2-point conversion pass in the back of the end zone.
In overtime, Kansas got the ball first and appeared to be going nowhere when Torry Locklin was tackled for a 6-yard loss on third-and-5 from the 20. But West Virginia's Taijh Alston was flagged for roughing the passer to give Kansas a first down at the 10. Three plays later, Jalon Daniels found Skinner for a 49-42 lead.
On West Virginia's possession, Daniels was hit by Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee on second down. The ball came loose and a review confirmed that Daniels' arm had moved forward for an incomplete pass. On the next play, Bryant intercepted JT Daniels' pass intended for Bryce-Ford Wheaton.
''I think that corner did a really good job. He jumped it,'' JT Daniels said. ''You give credit where it's due. That's the name of the game. It's a crazy sport. You can play really, really well until the end, then one play can really decide a game.''
JT Daniels had first-half TD tosses of 59 yards to Sam James and 67 and 5 yards to Ford-Wheaton. Daniels finished 28 of 40 for 355 yards. Ford-Wheaton finished with 11 catches for 152 yards.
OPPORTUNISTIC BRYANT
It marked the second straight game that Bryant scored a touchdown. He returned a blocked field goal 61 yards for a TD last week against Tennessee Tech.
Leipold said he yelled at Bryant from the sideline to fall to the ground after the overtime interception.
''He listens real well, doesn't he?'' Leipold said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks refused to quit after trailing 21-7. Kansas converted 11 of 15 times on third down in winning for just the second time in 12 meetings with West Virginia. After Kansas rushed for 297 yards a week ago, they had 200 yards against the Mountaineers, an average of 5.6 yards per run.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers outgained Kansas 501-419 but didn't take advantage. Donaldson, a freshman who ran for 125 yards on just seven carries in a loss at Pittsburgh a week ago, had trouble finding holes against Kansas and was limited to 48 yards on 13 carries.
UP NEXT
Kansas plays at No. 25 Houston next Saturday.
West Virginia hosts Towson next Saturday.
---
|
J. Daniels
6 QB
219 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 81 RuYds
|
J. Daniels
18 QB
359 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|14
|18
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|420
|505
|Total Plays
|65
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|146
|Rush Attempts
|36
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|219
|359
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|28-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|8
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|80
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-80
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|219
|PASS YDS
|359
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|505
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|18/29
|219
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|11
|81
|0
|19
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|10
|62
|2
|30
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|10
|42
|2
|7
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Jackson 18 QB
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|7
|6
|66
|0
|30
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|5
|3
|50
|1
|40
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|6
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|2
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
K. Terry 84 WR
|K. Terry
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|4
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DL
|M. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|3
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|2
|21.5
|28
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|28/40
|359
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|15
|59
|0
|9
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|13
|48
|2
|10
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|7
|29
|0
|8
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|13
|11
|152
|2
|67
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|4
|91
|1
|59
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|8
|6
|79
|0
|25
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Aaron 2 WR
|J. Aaron
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|3
|3
|4
|0
|9
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 5 LB
|L. Dixon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallinger 27 S
|D. Mallinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|2/2
|28
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Aaron 2 WR
|J. Aaron
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at WVU 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 27(14:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at WVU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(14:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 35. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at WVU 41.
|+59 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 41(13:27 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 41. Catch made by S.James at WVU 41. Gain of 59 yards. S.James for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 60 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN 5. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ajayi; E.Loe at KAN 33. PENALTY on KAN-E.White-Schultz Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(13:12 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi; E.Loe at KAN 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 14(12:39 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at KAN 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(12:08 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at KAN 37. PENALTY on KAN-M.Ford Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 15(12:02 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at KAN 14.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - KANSAS 14(11:08 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - KANSAS 14(11:03 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 16 - KANSAS 14(10:55 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 46 yards to WVU 40 Center-KAN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(10:48 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; K.Logan at WVU 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 44(10:17 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 47. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 32(9:55 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by C.Donaldson at KAN 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by at KAN 31.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 31(9:40 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by C.Donaldson at KAN 31. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; S.Burt at KAN 37. PENALTY on WVU-Z.Frazier Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - WVU 41(9:12 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 31(8:32 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 25.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - WVU 25(7:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(7:38 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 18(7:10 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 14(6:23 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 14. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by at KAN 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 6(5:03 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; T.Berryhill at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 1(6:00 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Donaldson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN 6. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bartlett at KAN 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(4:58 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 21. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at KAN 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(4:17 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by WVU at KAN 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(3:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by T.Scott at KAN 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(3:16 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at WVU 31.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - KANSAS 31(2:22 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by L.Grimm at WVU 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 34(2:15 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; L.Kpogba at WVU 32.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 32(1:05 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by J.Casey at WVU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(0:53 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner. PENALTY on WVU-M.Ruffin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(0:15 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Vesterinen; M.Lockhart at WVU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 10(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 10. Catch made by M.Fairchild at WVU 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Fairchild for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(14:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by S.James at WVU 25. Gain of 11 yards. S.James ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 36(14:31 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 45 for yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45. PENALTY on WVU-Z.Frazier Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 26(14:21 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at WVU 33.
|+67 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 33(13:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 33. Gain of 67 yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(13:15 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; H.McLaurin at KAN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(12:41 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(12:38 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 29. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at KAN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(11:58 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at KAN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 40(11:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at KAN 47.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 47(10:41 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 47. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at WVU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(10:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KANSAS 25(9:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 25(9:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 6 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at WVU 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KANSAS 6(8:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 6(8:31 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to WVU End Zone for 6 yards. D.Neal for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(8:26 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at WVU 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WVU 28(8:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 20 for yards (L.Phelps) PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43(7:32 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at WVU 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 47(7:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at KAN 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 50(6:29 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 46. PENALTY on KAN-E.Wilson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 31(6:22 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 31(5:57 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 22(5:42 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; K.Logan at KAN 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(4:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 21. Catch made by K.Prather at KAN 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 10(4:33 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 7(3:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 7. Catch made by S.James at KAN 7. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 5(3:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 5. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 5. Gain of 5 yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:11 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at KAN 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(2:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 35 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Dixon at KAN 35.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(1:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 35. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at WVU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(1:49 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to WVU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at WVU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 42(1:11 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to WVU 39 for 3 yards. K.Thomas FUMBLES forced by T.Alston. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-K.Thomas at WVU 41. Tackled by T.Alston; J.Cox at WVU 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 41(0:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 41. Catch made by L.Grimm at WVU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(0:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by K.Terry at WVU 34. Gain of 12 yards. K.Terry ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(0:47 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(0:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 17(0:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 17. Catch made by D.Neal at WVU 17. Gain of 17 yards. D.Neal for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 61 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU 4. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Locklin at WVU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22(0:24 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Potter; C.Sampson at WVU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; D.Stills at KAN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(14:24 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(14:18 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at KAN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(13:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 37(13:32 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at KAN 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 44(12:45 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at WVU 43.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(12:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by Q.Skinner at WVU 43. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 3(11:40 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU End Zone for 3 yards. D.Hishaw for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 61 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU 4. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Gilyard at WVU 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18(11:26 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; T.Berryhill at WVU 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 23(10:54 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; C.Sampson at WVU 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 24(10:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dotson at WVU 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33(9:53 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to WVU 35 for 2 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 35(9:28 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at WVU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WVU 38(8:49 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WVU 38(8:46 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 35 yards to KAN 27 Center-WVU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(8:36 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at KAN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 27(8:01 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 32(7:58 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to KAN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at KAN 36.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 36(7:10 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 40 yards to WVU 24 Center-KAN. R.Smith MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-T.Locklin at WVU 24. Tackled by WVU at WVU 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(7:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 24(6:59 - 3rd) S.Morrison rushed to WVU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd; H.McLaurin at WVU 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 17(6:15 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 17. Catch made by L.Grimm at WVU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(5:38 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin; L.Kpogba at WVU 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 8(4:53 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU 3 for 5 yards. D.Hishaw FUMBLES forced by T.Alston. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-D.Hishaw at WVU 2. Tackled by WVU at WVU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 2(4:12 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to WVU End Zone for 2 yards. D.Neal for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 59 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU 6. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(4:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by S.James at WVU 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Young at WVU 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(3:28 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at WVU 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 49(2:56 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to KAN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 47. PENALTY on KAN-O.Burroughs Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 37(2:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-J.Gmiter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 42(2:25 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to KAN 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; E.Gilyard at KAN 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(1:29 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to KAN 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 29(1:04 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; C.Young at KAN 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(0:22 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 25(15:00 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 18(14:23 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard; C.Young at KAN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 11(14:12 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 11(14:09 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at KAN 10.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 10(13:12 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WVU 17(13:02 - 4th) C.Legg 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 53 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN 12. Out of bounds.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(12:58 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 35. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(12:17 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Alston; D.Mallinger at WVU 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 28(11:51 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at WVU 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(11:05 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to WVU End Zone for 30 yards. D.Hishaw for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 64 yards from KAN 35 to the WVU 1. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(10:59 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at WVU 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34(10:41 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at WVU 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(10:02 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by J.Johnson at WVU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at KAN 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(9:21 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to KAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 49(8:36 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to KAN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young; R.Miller at KAN 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 44(7:53 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to KAN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 43.
|+22 YD
4 & 3 - WVU 43(7:07 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by K.Prather at KAN 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(6:44 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 21. Catch made by R.Smith at KAN 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young; R.Miller at KAN 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 20(6:21 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 20(6:19 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WVU 5(5:49 - 4th) PENALTY on WVU-J.Hubbard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 10(5:36 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WVU 9(5:16 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 9(5:12 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Grant; C.Young at KAN 1.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WVU 1(4:35 - 4th) PENALTY on WVU-T.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WVU 6(4:08 - 4th) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - WVU 18(4:08 - 4th) C.Legg 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 32 yards from WVU 35 to the KAN 33. Fair catch by D.Neal.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(4:04 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd; L.Kpogba at KAN 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 36(3:22 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon; M.Floyd at KAN 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 40(2:31 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin; L.Dixon at KAN 42.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 42(2:24 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 43 yards to WVU 15 Center-KAN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 15(2:17 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Mathis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 15(2:10 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; C.Sampson at WVU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WVU 20(1:52 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - WVU 20(1:45 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at WVU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 30(1:31 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 30(1:29 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; J.Bryant at WVU 44. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(1:26 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by J.Johnson at WVU 44. Gain of 8 yards. J.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 48(1:17 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by K.Prather at KAN 48. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dotson at KAN 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 23(1:08 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 23(1:04 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 23. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 2. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 2(0:48 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 1(0:38 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Donaldson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:35 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at KAN 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:00 - 5) D.Neal rushed to WVU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Carr at WVU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 20(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - KANSAS 25(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by T.Locklin at WVU 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 26. PENALTY on WVU-T.Alston Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at WVU 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 7(0:00 - 5) D.Neal rushed to WVU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; H.McLaurin at WVU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 4(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 4. Catch made by Q.Skinner at WVU 4. Gain of 4 yards. Q.Skinner for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(0:00 - 5) T.Mathis rushed to KAN 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WVU 20(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at KAN 26 for yards (M.Lee) J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by M.Lee. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-KAN at KAN 26. Tackled by WVU at KAN 26. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for WVU.
|Int
3 & 5 - WVU 20(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 20. Intercepted by J.Bryant at KAN 20. J.Bryant for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
