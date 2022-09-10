|
Maye, Hampton lead UNC to 35-28 win over Georgia State
ATLANTA (AP) Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team Saturday, rallying for a 35-28 victory over Georgia State after squandering an 18-point lead.
The Tar Heels (3-0) were coming off a wild 63-61 victory at Appalachian State despite giving up a staggering 40 points in the fourth quarter.
The Atlantic Coast Conference school hit the road again to face Georgia State (0-2), which was hosting a Power 5 team in Atlanta for the first time in the 13-year history of its program.
The Panthers ripped off 25 straight points to grab a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter.
But Hampton broke a 58-yard touchdown run right down the middle of field to tie the game before the end of the third.
He won it on a 2-yard scoring plunge with 10:42 remaining, ensuring the Tar Heels escaped another close call and moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011.
''I'm happy to have two wins on the road,'' coach Mack Brown said. ''Both of them tough wins, which really helps us grow up.''
Hampton finished with 110 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Darren Grainger threw three touchdown passes for Georgia State, which opened the season with a 35-14 loss at another Power 5 school, South Carolina.
''We can hold our heads up,'' Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. ''I feel really good about our football team. We had opportunities to beat both of those teams. We weren't outmatched.''
North Carolina appeared headed for a more comfortable win after the previous week's craziness, building a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
Maye threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Morales and a 28-yarder to Kobe Paysour.
But Grainger led a Georgia State comeback. He threw a 6-yard TD pass to Kris Byrd, a 49-yarder to Robert Lewis, and another to Lewis covering 29 yards to cap a 10-play, 98-yard drive that put the Panthers up 28-21 late in the third quarter - their first lead of the game.
But North Carolina's offense finally got going again, sparked by Hampton's long run.
''I just read the hole,'' Hampton said. ''When it opened up, I knew I had to take it.''
MACK THE GAMBLER
Brown twice went for fourth-and-short on his side of the 50 in the first half.
The Tar Heels only made one of them, but it worked out OK.
On fourth-and-1 at the UNC 45, Hampton gained a yard to keep the drive going. Three plays later, Maye connected with Morales for the touchdown.
Brown's second gamble didn't pay off. Up 21-10 with less than 2 minutes to go in the half, the offense stayed on the field on fourth-and-2 at its own 39.
Maye was sacked, giving Georgia State a shot at a 44-yard field goal just before halftime. The Tar Heels blocked the attempt, preserving their 11-point lead.
''We got seven points out of one, they didn't get any on other one, so what a great call by me,'' Brown quipped. ''We've got good enough players, we should be able to make fourth-and-2. And we didn't.''
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: Another sloppy performance that doesn't bide well for the Tar Heels over the long haul. Three turnovers gave the Panthers a chance, and the defense still has plenty of work to do after giving up 419 yards. But Maye, despite his first interception of the season, turned in another stellar performance by completing 19 of 24 for 284 yards. And, in striking contrast to the previous week, the defense held the Panthers scoreless in the final period. ''Today, the defense won the game for us,'' Brown said.
Georgia State: The Panthers turned in an impressive effort, but their bid to beat a Power 5 team for only the second time in school history came up short. They dropped to 1-14 against the nation's biggest programs.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: After an off week, the Tar Heels host No. 8 Notre Dame on Sept. 24 in their final nonconference game before getting to the ACC portion of their schedule
Georgia State: Host Charlotte next Saturday in the second of three straight games at Center Parc Stadium - formerly known as Turner Field.
---
---
O. Hampton
28 RB
110 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
D. Grainger
3 QB
186 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 75 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|467
|421
|Total Plays
|68
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|235
|Rush Attempts
|44
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|284
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|12-87
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.2
|9-44.1
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|284
|PASS YDS
|186
|183
|RUSH YDS
|235
|467
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|19/24
|284
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|16
|110
|2
|58
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|10
|61
|1
|21
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|10
|15
|0
|7
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|5
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|5
|5
|73
|1
|28
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|0
|3
|71
|1
|55
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|2
|2
|64
|0
|47
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|4
|3
|37
|0
|13
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|4
|4
|23
|0
|16
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|5
|54.2
|2
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|2
|11.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|3
|11.7
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|16/24
|186
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|18
|79
|0
|10
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|18
|75
|0
|20
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|15
|68
|0
|18
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|2
|5
|0
|4
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|0
|7
|115
|2
|49
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|0
|5
|53
|0
|21
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|3
|2
|10
|1
|6
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Lane 24 RB
|A. Lane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2/3
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|9
|44.1
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 62 yards from GST 35 to the NC 3. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. PENALTY on GST-Q.White Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 36(14:08 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 36(13:54 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 40(13:37 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 45(13:13 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 46(12:58 - 1st) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 46(12:47 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 45 for -1 yards (J.Veneziale; B.Carroll)
|+55 YD
3 & 11 - UNC 45(12:32 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 45. Gain of 55 yards. K.Morales for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:31 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 1st) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(11:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29(11:18 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 31(10:57 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - GAST 34(10:35 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-L.Brand False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 29(10:04 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 51 yards to NC 20 Center-S.Glausier. C.Kelly returned punt from the NC 20. Tackled by GST at NC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 30(9:45 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNC 31(9:21 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 31(8:36 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNC 37(4:58 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 47 yards to GST 16 Center-D.Little. J.Williams returned punt from the GST 16. Tackled by NC at GST 16. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. B.Kiernan punts 47 yards to GST 16 Center-D.Little. J.Williams returned punt from the GST 16. Tackled by NC at GST 16. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(7:50 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 35.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 35(7:31 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-M.Cunningham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 30(7:31 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Dixon.
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 30(7:18 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(7:06 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to NC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 45(6:47 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to NC 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(6:03 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to NC 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 35(5:51 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to NC 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(5:28 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to NC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 25(3:43 - 1st) L.Brand rushed to NC 25 for 0 yards. L.Brand FUMBLES forced by NC. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at NC 25. Tackled by NC at NC 25. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was overturned. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 28(5:08 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - GAST 35(5:06 - 1st) M.Hayes 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Glausier Holder-K.Loggins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the NC 2. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by GST at NC 2.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 2(4:56 - 1st) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 5.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 5(4:29 - 1st) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 2 for -3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 2.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 2(4:09 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 9.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNC 9(3:06 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 64 yards to GST 27 Center-D.Little. Downed by D.Balfour.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(2:54 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 27. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 27. Gain of 4 yards. K.Byrd FUMBLES forced by NC. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at GST 31. Tackled by NC at GST 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 31(2:25 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 29(1:57 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Dixon.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 29(1:48 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 43 yards to NC 28 Center-S.Glausier. C.Kelly returned punt from the NC 28. Tackled by GST at NC 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(1:35 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNC 49(1:10 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to NC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 49(0:41 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Maye pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(0:32 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to GST 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 33(0:09 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to GST 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GST 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 14(14:45 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GST 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 15(14:00 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by B.Nesbit at GST 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 7(13:44 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GST End Zone for 7 yards. D.Jones for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:44 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:44 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 27(13:22 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 27. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 29(13:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by L.Brand at GST 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 34(12:34 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 57 yards to NC 9 Center-S.Glausier. C.Kelly returned punt from the NC 9. Tackled by GST at NC 17.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 17(12:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - UNC 22(12:09 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 23(11:50 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 23. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(11:24 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNC 34(11:00 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 34(10:26 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NC 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(10:07 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 47.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 47(9:28 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GST 47. Catch made by K.Paysour at GST 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(9:12 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by K.Paysour at GST 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Paysour for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on GST-M.Carroll Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) J.Kim kicks 55 yards from NC 45 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34(8:29 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 38(8:09 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 38(8:07 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50(7:42 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NC 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 42(7:08 - 2nd) J.Thrash rushed to NC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thrash at NC 38. Tackled by NC at NC 38.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(6:47 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to NC 18 for 20 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18(6:36 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to NC 18. Catch made by A.Green at NC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 15(6:16 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NC 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 9.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 9(5:58 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to NC 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(5:41 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to NC 6. Catch made by K.Byrd at NC 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Byrd for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:32 - 2nd) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(5:11 - 2nd) G.Pettaway rushed to NC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNC 27(4:49 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UNC 27(4:45 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 46 yards to GST 27 Center-D.Little. Fair catch by Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(4:25 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 27. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 36(4:05 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 40(3:52 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 40(3:48 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 43(3:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 37 for -6 yards (K.Rucker; N.Taylor)
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 37(2:38 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 45 yards to NC 18 Center-S.Glausier. Downed by S.Glausier.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(2:07 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 18. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(1:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UNC 27(1:44 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - UNC 28(1:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-E.Montilus False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
3 & 18 - UNC 23(1:40 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 23. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 39.
|Sack
4 & 2 - UNC 39(1:31 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 31 for -8 yards (J.Hunter)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(1:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to NC 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 27(1:06 - 2nd) J.Thrash rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 26(0:55 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to NC 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 27.
4 & 6 - GAST 34(0:45 - 2nd) M.Hayes 44 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-S.Glausier Holder-K.Loggins. M.Murphy blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28(14:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(14:16 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 50(13:59 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to NC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 49.
|+49 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 49(13:42 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at NC 49. Gain of 49 yards. R.Lewis for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(13:21 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to NC 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 45(12:53 - 3rd) R.Lewis rushed to NC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 37(12:03 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to NC 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(12:00 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to NC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 25.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - GAST 30(11:30 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by J.Thrash at NC 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Duck at NC 11. PENALTY on GST-T.Glover Offensive penalty 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 7 - GAST 30(10:29 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at NC 32 for -2 yards (N.Taylor)
|Field Goal
2 & 9 - GAST 35(10:19 - 3rd) M.Hayes 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Glausier Holder-K.Loggins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:19 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 31(9:20 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NC 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 35. PENALTY on GST-GST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 50(9:14 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(9:14 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to GST 38. Catch made by K.Paysour at GST 38. Gain of 12 yards. NC FUMBLES forced by A.Lane. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Crawford at GST 26. Tackled by NC at GST 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26(8:45 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 29(8:25 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 33(8:08 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 35(7:43 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to NC 24 Center-S.Glausier. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(7:31 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 26(7:16 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNC 29(6:29 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 28 for -1 yards (J.Denis; J.Clark)
|Punt
4 & 5 - UNC 28(5:37 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 70 yards to GST 2 Center-D.Little. Downed by NC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 2(5:37 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 6.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 6(5:19 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 16(5:05 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 19.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GAST 19(4:42 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis. PENALTY on NC-T.Grimes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(4:37 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 40(4:25 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(4:19 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 46(3:48 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to NC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42(3:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to NC 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28(2:52 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to NC 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 29(2:04 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by R.Lewis at NC 29. Gain of 29 yards. R.Lewis for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:04 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Thrash at NC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(2:04 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(1:13 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 34(0:46 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 42.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 42(0:34 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to GST End Zone for 58 yards. O.Hampton for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 3rd) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:33 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 29(14:57 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-T.Glover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 24(14:57 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 25.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 25(14:35 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42(14:22 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 45. PENALTY on NC-D.Boykins Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 40(13:53 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 40(13:51 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to NC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 37(13:22 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 37(13:06 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 29 yards to NC 8 Center-S.Glausier. Downed by J.Tate.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 8(13:06 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(12:49 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 31.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(12:37 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NC 31. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 22(11:42 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on GST-B.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 7(11:38 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by K.Paysour at GST 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UNC 3(11:06 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit. PENALTY on GST-Q.White Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 2(10:42 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to GST End Zone for 2 yards. O.Hampton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 4th) J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:42 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to GST 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(10:29 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to GST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 47(10:10 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to GST 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 50(9:41 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to NC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 49(9:07 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 49 yards to NC End Zone Center-S.Glausier. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(8:44 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 16.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UNC 16(8:20 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - UNC 16(8:10 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 16. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 28(7:15 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to GST 28 Center-D.Little. Downed by NC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28(6:57 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 32(6:39 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at GST 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 32(6:22 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 32(6:11 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 47 yards to NC 21 Center-S.Glausier. Fair catch by C.Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21(6:04 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 24.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 24(5:15 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NC 45 for 21 yards. D.Jones FUMBLES forced by A.Lane. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Hunter at NC 45. Tackled by NC at NC 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 45(4:59 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-P.Bartlett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 50(4:59 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to NC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 49(4:41 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at NC 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 45(4:23 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to NC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 46.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 46(3:51 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 35 yards to NC 11 Center-S.Glausier. Fair catch by C.Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 11(3:51 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 13(3:08 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 16(3:02 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to NC 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21(2:41 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 28(2:01 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at NC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 31(1:19 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the NC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UNC 29(0:42 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the NC 27.
