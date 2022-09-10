|
|
|WCAR
|GATECH
Jackets use strong running game, takeways to end 7-game skid
ATLANTA (AP) Dontae Smith ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and Georgia Tech turned to its running game and a takeaway-savvy defense to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 35-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night.
''It's definitely a confidence builder,'' Smith said. ''We kind of struggled in the last three games that we played and so this is definitely putting our confidence back where it needed to be. We're going to keep it rolling.''
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) forced four turnovers - interceptions by Derrik Allen, Myles Sims and Charlie Thomas and a fumble recovery by Aliyde Eley - and swarmed the FCS Catamounts (1-1) to hold them to just 118 yards in the second half.
Georgia Tech, which finished with 243 yards rushing and 7.1-yards per carry, had lost its last three games by a combined 141-10 score, leaving embattled coach Geoff Collins 9-26 entering the game.
But the Jackets scored on consecutive possessions in the first and second quarters and never trailed again.
Western Carolina quarterback Carlos Davis, coming off a school record six TD passes and 433 yards passing in a win last week at Charleston Southern, finished with 233 yards on 18 of 27 passing. He constantly escaped with scrambles before getting knocked out of the game late in the third quarter on a hit by Eley.
Cole Gonzales took charge of the offense and quickly threw an interception to Thomas.
The loss dropped the Catamounts to 0-61 all-time against FBS competition and 0-33 against the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The teams traded turnovers early in the third as Eley recovered a high snap over Davis' head, but on the next play quarterback Jeff Sims was intercepted on a deep ball by Rod Gattison at the 10-yard line. It was an off game for Sims, who was just 8 of 17 passing for 100 yards, none in the second half.
Georgia Tech used some option formations on its next possession, an eight-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Dylan McDuffie scoring a TD with a 2-yard run that made it 35-14.
''I think the biggest thing is we wanted to establish the run,'' Collins said, ''and I thought Jeff did a great job of getting us in the right looks to help us have success in the run game as well.''
The Jackets tied it at 14-all when Smith broke off a career-long 51-yard TD run, outrunning Taurus Dotson Jr. and Cameron McCutcheon to the end zone. The Jackets quickly got the ball back after Western Carolina receiver David White Jr. tipped the ball up and safety Derrik Allen pulled down the interception.
Nate McCollum followed by scoring on a 40-yard run down the left side to give the Jackets a 21-14 lead.
Davis found Terrence Horne for a 49-yard touchdown pass on the Catamounts' opening drive. Horne beat Sirad Bryant down the middle for an over-the-shoulder catch near the goal line, and Western Carolina led 7-0.
After Davis found Desmond Reid on third down for a 30-yard gain in the left flats, Toler Keigley was wide open down the left side for a 22-yard TD and the Catamounts were up 14-7.
''For the most part, once we got up, we didn't then play consistent football, we didn't execute at a high level and we turned the ball over,'' Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell said. ''I think that's what did us in especially going into halftime 28-14.''
The Jackets put together a nine-play, 72-yard TD drive that culminated with Smith's 9-yard run around right tackle to make it 7-all.
Georgia Tech's defense got a sack from Eley, a sack from Keion White, a sack from Jason Moore and the special teams got a big boost from McCollum's 26-yard punt, the Jackets' longest since 2015.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Carolina: The Catamounts gave the Jackets' defense all it could handle in the first half, producing 272 yards of total offense before their effectiveness tailed off. Western Carolina averaged 471 yards last year in total offense, but they committed 32 turnovers, an average of nearly three per game, so that's a number that still needs cleaning up. It's unclear how much time Davis will miss. He watched the rest of the game with his right arm in a sling.
Georgia Tech: The victory lessens some of the heat on Collins, who's coaching to save his job in his fourth season, but the Jackets should've had an easier time handling an FCS opponent. A missed 25-yard field goal attempt by Jude Kelly midway through the third left Tech leading 35-17 and giving Western Carolina a glimmer of hope. Thomas, the inside linebacker who leads the defense, returned from a targeting penalty last week that forced him to miss the first half and finished with eight tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and an interception. Good news for the Jackets was the team committed just four penalties after getting whistled 10 times last week.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina: Hosts Presbyterian next Saturday.
Georgia Tech: Hosts Ole Miss next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|408
|343
|Total Plays
|75
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|243
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|271
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|40
|72
|Punts - Returns
|2-34
|2-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|3-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|243
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Davis 5 QB
|C. Davis
|18/27
|233
|2
|2
|
C. Gonzales 9 QB
|C. Gonzales
|6/8
|38
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Reid 1 RB
|D. Reid
|10
|47
|0
|16
|
C. Davis 5 QB
|C. Davis
|12
|38
|0
|13
|
C. Reddick Jr. 15 RB
|C. Reddick Jr.
|6
|32
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 0 RB
|T. Jones
|5
|14
|0
|6
|
B. Adams 22 RB
|B. Adams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Gonzales 9 QB
|C. Gonzales
|5
|3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Reid 1 RB
|D. Reid
|5
|4
|65
|0
|30
|
T. Horne 6 WR
|T. Horne
|3
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
A. Belanger 11 TE
|A. Belanger
|6
|6
|42
|0
|12
|
T. Jones 0 RB
|T. Jones
|5
|5
|38
|0
|13
|
T. Keigley 19 WR
|T. Keigley
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
R. Williams 2 WR
|R. Williams
|4
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
C. Lee 10 WR
|C. Lee
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Bardall 86 TE
|C. Bardall
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Reddick Jr. 15 RB
|C. Reddick Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. White Jr. 7 WR
|D. White Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Sims 80 WR
|R. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Adams 22 RB
|B. Adams
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Davis 5 QB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Gattison 2 CB
|R. Gattison
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Dickerson 38 P
|B. Dickerson
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|
R. McCollum 89 K
|R. McCollum
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dickerson 38 P
|B. Dickerson
|3
|40.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 8 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
A. Colombo 83 WR
|A. Colombo
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|8/17
|100
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|11
|102
|3
|51
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|8
|48
|0
|21
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|2
|47
|0
|40
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|8
|25
|1
|9
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|5
|21
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|3
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Norris 5 WR
|K. Norris
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Moore 95 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|5
|43.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|2
|21.5
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Robertson kicks 57 yards from WC 35 to the GT 8. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by WC at GT 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(14:51 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by P.Harris at GT 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(14:34 - 1st) N.McCollum rushed to GT 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 45(13:54 - 1st) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 47.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 47(13:29 - 1st) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 46(13:09 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 43 yards to WC 11 Center-GT. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 11(13:06 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 11. Catch made by R.Williams at WC 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 23(12:47 - 1st) T.Jones rushed to WC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 25.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WCAR 25(12:27 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for D.White. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WCAR 30(12:23 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for WC.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - WCAR 30(12:18 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 30. Catch made by C.Lee at WC 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 49(11:53 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to GT 49. Catch made by T.Horne at GT 49. Gain of 49 yards. T.Horne for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 1st) R.McCollum extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) P.Robertson kicks 65 yards from WC 35 to the GT End Zone. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by WC at GT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(11:33 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 28(11:29 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 27.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 27(10:34 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(10:21 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 44(10:18 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 44(10:16 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by L.Benson at GT 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(9:56 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to WC 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 30.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 30(9:42 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to WC 9 for 21 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 9(9:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to WC End Zone for 9 yards. D.Smith for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 1st) J.Kelley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the WC End Zone. T.Horne returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at WC 22.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 22(8:18 - 1st) D.Reid rushed to WC 38 for 16 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 38(7:56 - 1st) D.Reid rushed to WC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WCAR 44(7:16 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 44. Catch made by A.Belanger at WC 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WCAR 48(6:32 - 1st) C.Davis pass INTERCEPTED at GT 36. Intercepted by J.King at GT 36. Tackled by WC at WC 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for T.Horne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WCAR 48(6:32 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for D.Reid.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - WCAR 48(6:28 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 48. Catch made by D.Reid at WC 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 22(5:44 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to GT 22. Catch made by T.Keigley at GT 22. Gain of 22 yards. T.Keigley for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) R.McCollum extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) P.Robertson kicks 63 yards from WC 35 to the GT 2. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by WC at GT 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(5:28 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 23(5:26 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by K.Norris at GT 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(5:15 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 49(4:43 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to WC End Zone for 51 yards. D.Smith for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 1st) J.Kelley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 60 yards from GT 35 to the WC 5. S.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at WC 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 24(4:28 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 24. Catch made by T.Jones at WC 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 34(3:59 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 34. Catch made by A.Belanger at WC 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WCAR 38(3:35 - 1st) C.Davis scrambles to WC 45 for yards. Tackled by GT at WC 45. PENALTY on WC-C.Coulter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - WCAR 28(2:46 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to WC 28. Catch made by T.Jones at WC 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 41.
|Sack
3 & 3 - WCAR 41(1:56 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at WC 30 for -11 yards (A.Eley)
|Punt
4 & 14 - WCAR 30(1:16 - 1st) B.Dickerson punts 44 yards to GT 26 Center-WC. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 26. Tackled by WC at WC 45.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(1:02 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to WC 45. Catch made by E.Jenkins at WC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(0:43 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 32(0:34 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to WC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 31.
|-7 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 31(0:03 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to WC 38 for -7 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 38.
|Punt
4 & 16 - GATECH 38(15:00 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 36 yards to WC 2 Center-GT. Downed by K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WCAR 2(14:50 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WCAR 2(14:45 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 2. Catch made by D.Reid at WC 2. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 17(14:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WC 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 19.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WCAR 19(13:22 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for R.Williams. PENALTY on GT-K.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 34(13:13 - 2nd) D.Reid rushed to WC 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 42.
|Int
2 & 3 - WCAR 41(12:31 - 2nd) C.Davis pass INTERCEPTED at GT 40. Intercepted by D.Allen at GT 40. Tackled by WC at GT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(12:22 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GATECH 49(11:57 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 49(11:51 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WC 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(11:42 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 40(11:16 - 2nd) N.McCollum rushed to WC End Zone for 40 yards. N.McCollum for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the WC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(10:56 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 25. Catch made by D.White at WC 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by GT at WC 22. PENALTY on GT-K.White Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 40(10:19 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to WC 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WCAR 46(9:37 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 46. Catch made by T.Jones at WC 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 50(9:12 - 2nd) C.Davis scrambles to GT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WCAR 44(8:22 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to GT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - WCAR 42(7:57 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to GT 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 43.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - WCAR 43(7:06 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by D.White at GT 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40. PENALTY on WC-R.Williams Offensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WCAR 47(6:43 - 2nd) B.Dickerson punts 40 yards to GT 13 Center-WC. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 13. Tackled by WC at GT 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(6:23 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GATECH 31(5:48 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 31(5:43 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 34.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 34(5:25 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 55 yards to WC 11 Center-GT. J.Williams returned punt from the WC 11. Tackled by GT at WC 23.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 23(5:01 - 2nd) D.Reid rushed to WC 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - WCAR 19(4:20 - 2nd) C.Davis scrambles to WC 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 30.
|Int
3 & 3 - WCAR 30(3:27 - 2nd) C.Davis pass INTERCEPTED at WC 40. Intercepted by M.Sims at WC 40. Tackled by WC at WC 39. PENALTY on WC-WC Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 24(2:51 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to WC 24. Catch made by M.Carter at WC 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by WC at WC 11. PENALTY on WC-C.McCutcheon Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Sims pass complete to WC 24. Catch made by M.Carter at WC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(2:53 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to WC 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GATECH 3(2:34 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to WC 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GATECH 3(2:01 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WC End Zone for 3 yards. D.Smith for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley extra point is good. PENALTY on WC-WC Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the WC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(1:56 - 2nd) C.Davis scrambles to WC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WCAR 32(1:47 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 32. Catch made by A.Belanger at WC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WCAR 37(1:30 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for T.Jones. PENALTY on WC-B.Whitmore Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - WCAR 28(1:25 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 28. Catch made by R.Williams at WC 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WCAR 38(1:18 - 2nd) C.Davis scrambles to WC 45 for 7 yards. C.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - WCAR 45(1:11 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 45. Catch made by A.Belanger at WC 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 46.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 46(0:21 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by C.Davis at GT 46. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 48. PENALTY on WC-C.Davis Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - WCAR 43(0:03 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass complete to WC 43. Catch made by C.Bardall at WC 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WCAR 48(0:03 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for WC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the WC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Jones rushed to WC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WCAR 25(14:34 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 25. Catch made by T.Jones at WC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 36(13:51 - 3rd) D.Reid rushed to WC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WCAR 42(12:56 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for D.White.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - WCAR 42(12:50 - 3rd) C.Davis scrambles to GT 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WCAR 45(12:05 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for T.Horne.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WCAR 45(11:58 - 3rd) D.Reid rushed to GT 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 36.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 34(11:09 - 3rd) WC FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by GT-A.Eley at WC 46. Tackled by WC at WC 46.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(11:01 - 3rd) J.Sims pass INTERCEPTED at WC 10. Intercepted by R.Gattison at WC 10. Tackled by GT at WC 16.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 16(11:01 - 3rd) C.Davis scrambles to WC 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 26(10:20 - 3rd) D.Reid rushed to WC 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WCAR 37(9:51 - 3rd) D.Reid rushed to WC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 37.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WCAR 37(9:31 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at WC 36 for -1 yards (C.Thomas)
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WCAR 36(8:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on WC-T.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 16 - WCAR 31(8:28 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at WC 23 for -8 yards (K.White)
|Punt
4 & 24 - WCAR 23(7:25 - 3rd) B.Dickerson punts 38 yards to GT 39 Center-WC. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(7:19 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to WC 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 48(6:52 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to WC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 46(6:23 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to WC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 41(4:37 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to WC 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(4:25 - 3rd) J.Sims scrambles to WC 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 25.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 25(4:09 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to WC 6 for 19 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 6(3:58 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to WC 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 2(3:56 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to WC End Zone for 2 yards. D.McDuffie for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 3rd) J.Kelley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the WC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(3:55 - 3rd) C.Reddick rushed to WC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WCAR 26(3:27 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to WC 26. Catch made by C.Reddick at WC 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WCAR 33(2:33 - 3rd) C.Davis scrambles to WC 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 36(2:06 - 3rd) C.Gonzales pass complete to WC 36. Catch made by A.Belanger at WC 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 48(1:31 - 3rd) C.Reddick rushed to GT 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 41(0:49 - 3rd) C.Reddick rushed to GT 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WCAR 34(0:29 - 3rd) C.Reddick rushed to GT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WCAR 32(15:00 - 4th) C.Gonzales rushed to GT 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 27(14:26 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to GT 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WCAR 23(13:44 - 4th) C.Gonzales pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by A.Belanger at GT 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 16.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 16(13:06 - 4th) C.Gonzales rushed to GT 26 for -10 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WCAR 26(12:22 - 4th) C.Gonzales pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by T.Jones at GT 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - WCAR 26(11:34 - 4th) C.Gonzales steps back to pass. C.Gonzales pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - WCAR 34(11:27 - 4th) B.Dickerson 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WC Holder-WC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) P.Robertson kicks 65 yards from WC 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:58 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:52 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(10:42 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 30(9:59 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 36 yards to WC 34 Center-GT. Downed by GT.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 34(9:58 - 4th) D.Reid rushed to WC 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 33.
|Int
2 & 11 - WCAR 33(9:29 - 4th) C.Gonzales pass INTERCEPTED at WC 40. Intercepted by C.Thomas at WC 40. Tackled by WC at WC 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(9:10 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to WC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 11(8:41 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to WC 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 11(8:13 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to WC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by WC at WC 7.
|No Good
4 & 5 - GATECH 15(7:45 - 4th) J.Kelley 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 20(7:31 - 4th) C.Gonzales rushed to WC 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 31(7:13 - 4th) C.Reddick rushed to WC 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WCAR 33(6:30 - 4th) C.Reddick rushed to WC 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 42(5:45 - 4th) C.Gonzales scrambles to WC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 46.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WCAR 46(5:12 - 4th) C.Gonzales steps back to pass. C.Gonzales pass incomplete intended for M.Knight. PENALTY on GT-Z.Walton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WCAR 39(5:08 - 4th) PENALTY on WC-WC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 15 - WCAR 44(5:09 - 4th) C.Gonzales steps back to pass. C.Gonzales sacked at WC 49 for -7 yards (J.Moore)
|+15 YD
2 & 22 - WCAR 49(4:25 - 4th) C.Gonzales pass complete to WC 49. Catch made by D.Reid at WC 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 36.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - WCAR 36(3:39 - 4th) D.Reid rushed to GT 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|+5 YD
4 & 11 - WCAR 40(2:55 - 4th) C.Gonzales pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by D.Reid at GT 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(2:34 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GATECH 39(2:00 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 39(1:15 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by WC at GT 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 40(1:04 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to WC 15 Center-GT. A.Colombo returned punt from the WC 15. Tackled by GT at WC 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WCAR 37(0:57 - 4th) B.Adams rushed to WC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - WCAR 40(0:36 - 4th) C.Gonzales pass complete to WC 40. Catch made by B.Adams at WC 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GT at WC 39.
