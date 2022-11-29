There was an emergency meeting of The Bottom 25 Playoff Committee this weekend regarding a possible postponement of the announcement of The Bottom 25 Playoff Field. I called the committee together (it's me and my dog, Frankie), and we discussed the best course of action.

Akron has a makeup game scheduled for Friday against Buffalo and is currently in The Bottom 25 Playoff Field. We had to decide whether to postpone the selection until after Akron's game, but we have decided that we don't want to. Well, I decided I didn't want to. Frankie mostly slept through the meeting. She is lazy, but she's cute, so I keep her around.

Anyway, the final judgment was that win-or-lose, Akron wasn't escaping The Bottom 12, so we're going to keep the Zips in at their current seed. So, without further ado, here is The Bottom 25 Playoff Field for 2022. The playoff will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

First round

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 12 Louisiana Tech

No. 6 Hawaii at No. 11 Charlotte

No. 7 Nevada at No. 10 FIU

No. 8 Akron at No. 9 Colorado State

First round byes

1. UMass

2. Colorado

3. South Florida

4. New Mexico

Here are the final rankings of the regular season in full. Congratulations to the 25 teams who made it and the 106 who didn't.

No Longer Ranked: No. 25 Navy, No. 20 New Mexico State, No. 17 Western Michigan