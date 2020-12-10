There was hope that Mark Andrews could take enough of a step forward in 2020 to make up for the touchdown regression we all should have expected. Instead, he's averaged fewer targets, receptions and yards than he did in 2019. In fact, there was a point where he didn't even look like a must-start tight end.

Through the first half of the season Andrews was averaging just 37 receiving yards per game and was only in useful in Fantasy when he scored. But in the two games before he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list he saw 16 targets and turned them into 12 catches for 157 yards and a score. Two games is not much of a sample size, but for a tight end that was as good as Andrews was last season, it's enough.

I would start Andrews over all other tight ends this week except for Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, and T.J. Hockenson.

Jonnu Smith is also expected to return in Week 14. He's not a must-start option at all, but his return does hurt Anthony Firkser's sleeper appeal. There are more than a dozen tight ends I would start before either Titans option, but they do have a dream matchup against the Jaguars.

More Week 14 help: Start 'Em & Hit 'Em | Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Busts | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire Priorities | Trade Values | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Week 13 Winners | Losers | Believe It Or Not

WR Preview Numbers to Know

7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.

-- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games. 8.0 -- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets.

-- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets. 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.

-- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers. 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.

-- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks. 81 -- Austin Hooper has 81 receiving yards in his last four games combined.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 12th Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 19th

On Fantasy Football Today, we're previewing every game, identifying the best matchups and who to start and sit. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you get your podcasts:

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Streamers Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 62% It's not a great matchup, but Washington won't be able to run against the 49ers, so the volume should be there at least. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -9 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 45% Schultz has a very good matchup against the Bengals and has had a solid floor with Andy Dalton under center. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 4% Kmet set career highs with five catches and seven targets in Week 13. We don't expect those to remain his career bests for long.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 19.1 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,200 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Waller and Kelce both on the same slate? That hasn't happened for a while. I lean Kelce, especially since I think Waller's Week 13 performance could drive up his roster rate.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.