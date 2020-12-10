NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens
There was hope that Mark Andrews could take enough of a step forward in 2020 to make up for the touchdown regression we all should have expected. Instead, he's averaged fewer targets, receptions and yards than he did in 2019. In fact, there was a point where he didn't even look like a must-start tight end. 

Through the first half of the season Andrews was averaging just 37 receiving yards per game and was only in useful in Fantasy when he scored. But in the two games before he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list he saw 16 targets and turned them into 12 catches for 157 yards and a score. Two games is not much of a sample size, but for a tight end that was as good as Andrews was last season, it's enough. 

I would start Andrews over all other tight ends this week except for Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, and T.J. Hockenson. 

Jonnu Smith is also expected to return in Week 14. He's not a must-start option at all, but his return does hurt Anthony Firkser's sleeper appeal. There are more than a dozen tight ends I would start before either Titans option, but they do have a dream matchup against the Jaguars.

  • 7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.
  • 8.0 -- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets.
  • 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.
  • 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.
  • 81 -- Austin Hooper has 81 receiving yards in his last four games combined.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
11
TE RNK
12th
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
7.4
TE RNK
19th

Week 14 Streamers
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
1st
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
62%
It's not a great matchup, but Washington won't be able to run against the 49ers, so the volume should be there at least.
headshot-image
Dalton Schultz TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -9 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
45%
Schultz has a very good matchup against the Bengals and has had a solid floor with Andy Dalton under center.
headshot-image
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
17th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
4%
Kmet set career highs with five catches and seven targets in Week 13. We don't expect those to remain his career bests for long.
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA KC -7.5 O/U 49
OPP VS TE
5th
PROJ PTS
19.1
TE RNK
1st
FANDUEL
$8,200
DRAFTKINGS
$7,400
Waller and Kelce both on the same slate? That hasn't happened for a while. I lean Kelce, especially since I think Waller's Week 13 performance could drive up his roster rate.
Heath's Projections

