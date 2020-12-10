There was hope that Mark Andrews could take enough of a step forward in 2020 to make up for the touchdown regression we all should have expected. Instead, he's averaged fewer targets, receptions and yards than he did in 2019. In fact, there was a point where he didn't even look like a must-start tight end.
Through the first half of the season Andrews was averaging just 37 receiving yards per game and was only in useful in Fantasy when he scored. But in the two games before he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list he saw 16 targets and turned them into 12 catches for 157 yards and a score. Two games is not much of a sample size, but for a tight end that was as good as Andrews was last season, it's enough.
I would start Andrews over all other tight ends this week except for Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, and T.J. Hockenson.
Jonnu Smith is also expected to return in Week 14. He's not a must-start option at all, but his return does hurt Anthony Firkser's sleeper appeal. There are more than a dozen tight ends I would start before either Titans option, but they do have a dream matchup against the Jaguars.
Week 14 TE Preview
Numbers to Know
- 7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.
- 8.0 -- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets.
- 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.
- 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.
- 81 -- Austin Hooper has 81 receiving yards in his last four games combined.
Matchups that matter
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
It's not a great matchup, but Washington won't be able to run against the 49ers, so the volume should be there at least.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Schultz has a very good matchup against the Bengals and has had a solid floor with Andy Dalton under center.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Waller and Kelce both on the same slate? That hasn't happened for a while. I lean Kelce, especially since I think Waller's Week 13 performance could drive up his roster rate.
Heath's Projections
