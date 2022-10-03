Week 4 was another weird week of NFL football, and that's becoming the norm this season. How weird was it? Well, Jared Goff and Geno Smith were your top two quarterbacks for Fantasy, for one. Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders, and Rashaad Penny are three of the top four scorers at running back, and while the top of the wide receiver rankings look pretty normal, you've got Jamal Agnew and Josh Reynolds sticking out like sore thumbs at WR6 and WR7; and, of course, there was T.J. Hockenson, outscoring everyone except his own QB this week.

Who saw all that coming? It's a week that leads to a lot of difficult analysis, and a whole bunch of noteworthy injuries on top of that only makes our job more difficult.

But that's the job! In case you missed it, I went over the injuries you need to know about and the early Week 5 waiver-wire targets Sunday night, and this morning's newsletter is my attempt to make sense of everything else. As always, here are my thoughts on the entire Week 4 schedule, with winners and losers, playing time notes, and more for every game.

As always, if you've got any questions about what we saw Sunday or what to do for Week 5 and beyond, send them my way with the subject line "#AskFFT" to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to get included in an upcoming edition of the newsletter.

Week 4 Recap

Vikings 28-Falcons 23

Winner: Justin Jefferson. There wasn't a ton of concern about Jefferson, but it was nice to see him put whatever there might have been to rest after two subpar games. He had 10 catches for 147 yards Sunday, which is impressive enough, but he did it against a defense that had allowed more than 74 yards to just one wide receiver in the first three games.

Falcons 23-Browns 20

Winner: Tyler Allgeier. There really aren't a lot of good choices here, but it was nice to see Allgeier play a season-high in snaps and look good in doing so, rushing for a team-high 84 yards on 10 carries to lead the three-way attack. He showed nice burst in this one and could be pretty valuable if anything happens to Cordarrelle Patterson.

Cowboys 25-Commanders 10

Injuries: Jahan Dotson (hamstring) was forced to leave the game. We don't have any sense of how serious this issue might be at this point.

Jahan Dotson (hamstring) was forced to leave the game. We don't have any sense of how serious this issue might be at this point. Winner: Ceedee Lamb. Here's a good example of why you shouldn't give up on Pitts. Lamb looked to be in a miserable situation, but his talent is winning out and the Cowboys have wisely made him the focal point of their offense. There isn't much else to say here – Lamb had six catches for 97 yards on eight targets and the Cowboys continue to draw up smart plays to get him open. Dak Prescott will be back soon, and those of you who made the bet on Lamb as your WR1 are looking pretty smart. I was skeptical, admittedly.

Seahawks 48-Lions 45

Winner: Jared Goff. I'll be honest: I thought the Lions offense was going to be awful Sunday. But they keep putting Goff in good positions and he keeps making the most of them. Putting up 378 yards and four touchdowns without Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark, and D'Andre Swift is incredibly impressive. I don't think Goff is a top-12 QB, or anything – and the schedule is about to get pretty difficult with the Patriots on the way followed by the Cowboys after a Week 6 by – but he's a viable streamer against good matchups, without question.

Titans 24-Colts 17

Injuries: Jonathan Taylor left the game with an ankle injury, and he'll undergo further testing Monday. Hopefully, it isn't a high-ankle sprain, which is the kind of injury that has a tendency to wreck players for weeks, if not months, even if they are healthy enough to play. With a game set for Thursday, Taylor should be viewed as a real long shot to play in Week 5. I expect to see Nyheim Hines get around 8-10 carries and his usual passing game workload, with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay in line for a bigger role -- neither would be much more than a desperation flier, though I think I would give Lindsay the edge if he's activated from the practice squad ... Treylon Burks (foot) had to be carted off the field, and it seems like this could be a serious injury. Hopefully not, because Burks was an ascending talent, so we'll keep an eye on reports over the next few days.

Jonathan Taylor left the game with an ankle injury, and he'll undergo further testing Monday. Hopefully, it isn't a high-ankle sprain, which is the kind of injury that has a tendency to wreck players for weeks, if not months, even if they are healthy enough to play. With a game set for Thursday, Taylor should be viewed as a real long shot to play in Week 5. I expect to see Nyheim Hines get around 8-10 carries and his usual passing game workload, with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay in line for a bigger role -- neither would be much more than a desperation flier, though I think I would give Lindsay the edge if he's activated from the practice squad ... Treylon Burks (foot) had to be carted off the field, and it seems like this could be a serious injury. Hopefully not, because Burks was an ascending talent, so we'll keep an eye on reports over the next few days. Winner: Derrick Henry. This was the first true vintage Henry performance of the season, as he finally started producing big plays in the running game. It was largely just in the first half, as the Titans offense accounted for just 28 yards in the second half, but it was enough. He finished with 114 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown, while adding three catches for 33 yards on five targets, and it could have been an even bigger game – he had a 22-yard touchdown called back due to an offensive holding that I'm not sure really impacted the outcome of the play. This offense still really looks like they're missing a big threat in the passing game, but Henry looks more or less like himself.

Giants 20-Bears 12

Injuries: Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were both forced from this game. In fact, Jones was forced back into the game when Taylor left, though he was clearly not healthy enough to do anything.

Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were both forced from this game. In fact, Jones was forced back into the game when Taylor left, though he was clearly not healthy enough to do anything. Winner: Saquon Barkley. The only disappointing thing about Barkley's game is that Daniel Jones got the two short-ish rushing touchdowns for the Giants. However, he continues to look as good as he ever has, rushing for 146 yards on 31 carries. The Giants could be down to their third QB in Week 5, but Barkley has the look of a guy who could be an elite RB in just about any context.

Eagles 29-Jaguars 21

Winner: Miles Sanders. Remember when Sanders couldn't score touchdowns? Well, he had two of them tonight and had three of the team's five carries from inside of the 10-yard line Sunday. For the season, the Eagles have 17 carries from inside the 10-yard line – Jalen Hurts has six of them and so does Sanders, with no other player having more than three. Whatever caused them to lose faith in Sanders last season – he had just 10 of 70 carries in the Green Zone – hasn't affected him so far. Sanders' upside is still limited at times because he doesn't catch many passes, but this offense looks unstoppable right now, and if he's getting consistent goal line and in-close opportunities, it won't matter too much.

Jets 24-Steelers 20

Winner: Breece Hall. The hope with Hall was always that he would take over as the lead back sooner rather than later, and sooner may be now. He led the team in carries (17 to nine for Michael Carter) and was more involved in the passing game, too, with six targets to just three for Carter. He ran more routes, too, 26 to 14, so it wasn't just a fluke. As Dwain McFarland pointed out on Twitter, Hall's usage in Week 4 was what you wanted to see from someone with RB1 upside.

Bills 23-Ravens 20

Injuries: Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) went to the medical tent shortly after halftime, but I haven't seen much indication of what went wrong. He stayed on the sidelines with his helmet after the injury, so hopefully, there's no real concerns here … Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) were both forced from the game. Khalil Shakir replaced them as the primary slot option in three-wide sets ... Justice Hill (hamstring) also left this game after coming up limping following a run. He's looked good as a complementary piece, and I wouldn't trust any other back but J.K. Dobbins here, at least until Gus Edwards is up to full speed.

Chargers 34-Texans 24

Winner: Austin Ekeler. The Chargers had two plays from inside the 10-yard line this week, and Ekeler got a carry on both, scoring on one. They might have had more opportunities in close, but Ekeler also scored from 20 and 14 yards. We're done being worried about him, right?

Cardinals 26-Panthers 16

Winner: Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers offense remains a mess, but at least their usage of their best player finally made sense Sunday. Even though he was questionable coming in with a thigh injury, McCaffrey played 44 of 51 snaps Sunday, as they didn't really bother to limit his exposure. That bodes well for those of you – well, us – who were worried the injury might linger. But the best thing was that he ran a route on 87% of the team's pass plays – that was just 69% in the first three weeks. The Panthers still have a lot to figure out, and using McCaffrey the correct way is literally the least we can ask of them. But they at least cleared that low bar.

Packers 27-Patriots 24

Injuries: Brian Hoyer left with a concussion. With Mac Jones already out with an ankle injury, that forced rookie Bailey Zappe into account, and he was okay – 10 for 15 for 99 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots, unsurprisingly, did not ask him to do much, and they probably won't ask him to do much in Week 5 against the Lions if he has to start.

Brian Hoyer left with a concussion. With Mac Jones already out with an ankle injury, that forced rookie Bailey Zappe into account, and he was okay – 10 for 15 for 99 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots, unsurprisingly, did not ask him to do much, and they probably won't ask him to do much in Week 5 against the Lions if he has to start. Winner: Allen Lazard. I've been pretty skeptical about Lazard, but he was quite good in this one, going for six catches for 116 yards on eight targets. He was making contest catches and even had 43 yards after the catch, typically not a strength. I'm still viewing him as more like a WR3, but another game like this could change my view.

Raiders 32-Broncos 23

Injuries: Javonte Williams left with what Ian Rapoport reported as a "serious injury," with an MRI set for Monday to figure out the extent of the damage. That's a huge bummer, and with Melvin Gordon's fumble issues, it makes it hard to know how the Broncos are going to approach the RB position in the near future. Mike Boone is going to be worth adding on waivers, but I expect Gordon to be the lead back in Week 5 against the Colts. The fact that the game is Thursday makes it unlikely Williams would be able to play even if the injury isn't as serious as it seems.

Chiefs 41-Buccaneers 31