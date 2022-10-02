Injuries have defined the 2022 NFL season through the first four weeks, and that remained the case in Week 4. A number of Fantasy-relevant players were forced out of Sunday's game, with none more notable than Jonathan Taylor's ankle injury.

Taylor left the game midway through the fourth quarter after fumbling on a fourth-and-short carry. He didn't return to the game, though the Colts only had one more drive, so it's hard to say how serious the injury is.

And Colts coach Frank Reich didn't say much regarding how serious the injury is after the game. In fact, he didn't say anything at all – Reich told reporters it was an ankle injury but had no other details in his post-game comments. This injury may not end up being a serious one, but it might still end up costing Taylor because it comes at an especially bad time – the Colts play on Thursday night in Week 5 against the Broncos, so Taylor has just three days to get healthy.

That puts him at risk of missing the first game of his NFL career due to injury – he missed a game as a rookie due to COVID. Nyheim Hines didn't do much Sunday. He had one carry for zero yards after Taylor's injury, his lone carry of the game, and added two catches on two targets for 3 yards Sunday. He'll likely see an increased role in the event Taylor has to miss time despite the poor showing Sunday, but Hines obviously isn't a one-for-one replacement for Taylor, so we'll likely see undrafted free agent Deon Jackson see an increased role.

Hines figures to be the lead back for the Colts if Taylor is out, and he did have 10 carries in the only other game Taylor missed back in 2020. Hines isn't the every-down, workhorse running back Taylor is, and if he's going to be worth using if Taylor is out, it's going to be because he gets more usage in the passing game, too – he had 10 targets leading to eight catches in that game without Taylor.

Hines is 75% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues, and he would probably be an RB2 for Week 5 if Taylor is out, so he'll be worth adding in any leagues where he's available. Jackson will be more of a desperation start, but he'll also be worth adding just in case Taylor's injury ends up being a multi-week absence and he gets a chance to lead the Colts as a rusher. Phillip Lindsay could also figure into the team's plans, though he is on the practice squad, so there's no guarantees there.

Here are the rest of the injuries we're going to be tracking coming out of Week 4's action: