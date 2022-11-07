You probably had to make some tough lineup decisions in Week 9 thanks to six teams on bye, and if you're feeling bad about how some of your games went, maybe I can make you feel better. In one of my leagues where I'm the defending champion and entered the week 7-1, I lost to my heretofore winless opponent, who started, among others, Robert Tonyan and Zay Jones.

You could probably guess, but he had Justin Fields. If you went up against Fields or Joe Mixon this week, I send my sincerest condolences, because you probably lost. Mixon wasn't just the No. 1 RB Sunday; he outscored No. 2 and 3 combined. Fields didn't dominate the competition to quite that extent, but his 47 points were the second-most by any QB this season. If you managed to beat Mixon and Fields, I'd love to see that lineup, because it must have been something to come out on top.

Tomorrow, we'll have the full breakdown of the Week 10 Waiver Wire plus our first rankings for the upcoming week, but for now, he's one last, comprehensive look at every game from Week 9 so far:

Tomorrow, we'll have the full breakdown of the Week 10 Waiver Wire plus our first rankings for the upcoming week, but for now, he's one last, comprehensive look at every game from Week 9 so far:

Week 9 Recap

Eagles 29-Texans 17

Winner: Miles Sanders. Fantasy Football is hard enough when we're trying to make decisions based on skill, talent, and matchups. But what makes it especially hard is that we also have to account for unknowable human factors like a coach's decision making. Last season, Miles Sanders was a middling-to-bad Fantasy option because the Eagles just didn't really trust him near the end zone, and he ended up with just 10 of the team's 52 touches inside the 10-yard line in the games he plays. This season, he's gotten 14 of 39 -- up from 19.2% to 35.9%. That doesn't explain all of the change in Sanders' value -- he had bad luck last season and is probably running hot in that regard right now -- but the fact is, the Eagles are giving him more opportunities than they did last season, and he's giving them no reason not to keep doing so. He's still pretty TD-dependent, but he's getting them, so who can complain?



Chargers 20-Falcons 17

Winner: Cordarrelle Patterson. I had Patterson ranked as an RB3 Sunday, something he made look silly with his first rushing touchdown and downright foolish with his second. However, he was still part of a three-way split at the position in both the running and passing games. That could be because it was his first game back, but it's worth keeping in mind that the Falcons have talked about wanting to keep Patterson fresh and limit his workload, so I think Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will still be involved. Patterson should be a useful Fantasy option moving forward, but this might also be an opportunity to see high on a guy who may not be able to stand up to the kind of physical, punishing running style he has.



Dolphins 35-Bears 32

Winner: Justin Fields. I initially wrote, "This was the ceiling game" here, but I'm not sure anyone reasonably could have expected Fields to set the (regular season) single-game QB rushing record. I've been saying he has as much upside as a runner as anyone except Lamar Jackson, but even Jackson's never run for 175-plus yards. That Fields also had three touchdowns through the air really took it to the next level. You can't expect this kind of production every game, but the schedule lines up so, so well for Fields, who gets the Lions and Falcons over the next two weeks. He's an easy top-12 QB for both.



Bengals 42-Panthers 17

Winner: Joe Mixon. There actually isn't very much to say here -- Mixon probably should've had more touchdowns than he did so far this season, and now he probably has a roughly correct number of touchdowns overall. Sometimes, regression hits like a truck.

Joe Mixon. There actually isn't very much to say here -- Mixon probably should've had more touchdowns than he did so far this season, and now he probably has a roughly correct number of touchdowns overall. Sometimes, regression hits like a truck. Loser: D'Onta Foreman. And this is what I was worried about when I was lukewarm on Foreman last week. The Panthers probably have a mediocre (at best!) offense, and he's largely a non-factor in the passing game, so there are going to be games like this. It was fine to hope that maybe P.J. Walker had unearthed another level, but it looks like this is going to remain a pretty bad situation moving forward, and Foreman will be a touchdown-dependent RB3.

Lions 15-Packers 9

Injuries: Aaron Jones (ankle) -- After the game, Jones said he could have played through the injury, but admitted the training staff made the right call in holding him out. The concern here is that the Packers play on short rest in Week 11, so if he tries to rush back from this one, it could impact multiple games ... Romeo Doubs (ankle) -- Doubs was on crutches after the game, which seems like a bad sign after he was carted to the locker room ... Christian Watson (concussion) -- This is now two games in a row Watson has left to be evaluated for a concussion, which is a bit scary. I would be surprised if we see him out there in Week 10 as his snake-bitten rookie season continues.

Jaguars 27-Raiders 20

Injuries: Evan Engram (back) -- Engram had just one catch for 8 yards before the injury.

Evan Engram (back) -- Engram had just one catch for 8 yards before the injury. Winner: Davante Adams. After his one-catch game in Week 8, the Raiders made a point of getting Adams involved early and often in this one, as he had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter and nine for 146 with two scores in the first half. The offense fell apart in the second half, and Derek Carr completed just five of 15 passes for 36 yards overall -- including one of eight to Adams, continuing their early-season struggles to connect -- but it was still a much-needed bounceback.



Patriots 26-Colts 3

Winner: Rhamondre Stevenson. He was the only player who had more than 50 yards from scrimmage, because this was the most boring game of the week and maybe one of the three most boring games of the season.



Jets 20-Bills 17

Winner: Garrett Wilson. It shouldn't have taken Corey Davis getting hurt and Elijah Moore talking his way out of a role for Wilson to be Fantasy relevant again, and the fact that it did is reason to be skeptical that you can trust Wilson down the stretch. However, he's so obviously the team's best player right now on offense, with 14 catches on 16 targets for 207 yards over the past two games, that it would be coaching malpractice for them not to feature him heavily moving forward.



Vikings 20-Commanders 17

Winner: T.J. Hockenson. I figured Hockenson would be a big part of the Vikings offense, but I didn't expect him to be the clear No. 2 option in the passing game less than a week after being acquired. He was targeted nine times on 41 passes, catching each of them for 70 yards. With Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen making plays down the field, Hockenson was the primary short-area target for Kirk Cousins, totaling just 50 air yards on his nine targets. This could be a surprisingly fruitful situation for him if that remains the case. I'll be honest, I'm kicking myself a bit for trading Hockenson this week instead of Kyle Pitts in one league.



Seahawks 31-Cardinals 21

Winner: Rondale Moore. Moore lined up in the slot on 40 of his 56 snaps, further proving that his outside role in Week 7 was just a flukey one-game thing. He's played in six games and has eight or more targets in four of them, and 35 of his 69 yards came over the catch Sunday, continuing last week's YAC success. That's always been the profile for Moore, and he's starting to live up to his potential. In PPR leagues especially, he might be a top-24 WR the rest of the way.



Buccaneers 16-Rams 13

Winner: Rachaad White. The rule is that I pick a winner for every game, and so here we are, going with a running back who is still the clear No. 2 in what is suddenly a pretty mediocre (bad?) offense, only he was slightly more involved this week than he has been in the past. White had eight carries and three targets while Leonard Fournette had nine carries and seven targets, and while it's nice to see his role increasing, it's hard to see him overtaking Fournette without an injury. He's worth rostering, but probably won't be worth starting.



Chiefs 20-Titans 17