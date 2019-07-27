MLB scores: Mookie Betts bombs Yankees; Goldschmidt powers Cardinals to sole possession of first
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usual, it's a full Friday night slate that's packed with night games. In addition to playoff implications, we've also got trade deadline implications to keep track of. We're here to do just that, so let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, July 26
- Rockies 12, Reds 2 (box score)
- Braves 9, Phillies 2 (box score)
- Dodgers 4, Nationals 2 (box score)
- Rays 3, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2 (box score)
- Mets 6, PIrates 3 (box score)
- Red Sox 10, Yankees 5 (box score)
- Cubs at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Twins at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Indians at Royals (GameTracker)
- Astros at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Angels (GameTracker)
- Giants at Padres (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Mariners (GameTracker)
Betts powers up, helps make history
Red Sox outfielder and reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts went off on the Yankees at Fenway on Friday night. By "went off" we mean he had three home runs by the fourth inning (!). Here's No. 3 on the night:
That gives Betts 18 home runs on the season, and in addition to adding big value in the field and on the bases he's now batting .290/.400/.509 (he also added an RBI double his fourth time up). With that third blast of the night, Betts also helped make MLB history:
And in related matters:
The Sox of course keel-hauled the Yankees by a score of 19-3 on Thursday night, so the recent indignities are mounting for the first-place Yanks.
Goldschmidt does it again
Another day, another home run for surging Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. This one happened to be a clutch late-inning blast against the mighty Astros:
Yep, that's five straight games with a home run for Goldschmidt. "Goldbird" has been producing at below customary levels for much of his first season in St. Louis, but this recent surge has him up to .256/.341/.462 with 23 home runs. As for the Cardinals, they've now won six in a row, and this win in tandem with the Cubs' loss to the Brewers means St. Louis is now alone in first place in the NL Central.
Will they stay there? Friday night's game began an 11-game, mettle-testing stretch against the Astros, Cubs, Athletics, and Dodgers -- mighty squadrons, all.
Mixed bag for Wheeler in his first start back
Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Friday faced the Pirates and in doing so made his first start since hitting the IL with shoulder fatigue earlier in the month. The results:
Of his 73 pitches, 54 went for strikes. While the run prevention wasn't there, Wheeler did look strong from a command-and-control standpoint. As well, he hit 97 mph with his 71st pitch of the night, which shows he was able to sustain peak velocity. All of this is notable because the Mets are according to multiple reports looking to trade Wheeler prior to Thursday's trade deadline. That he was able to get back on the mound, flash good velocity, and strike out seven batters against zero walks all suggests they should be able t do that.
The 29-year-old Wheeler is in his walk year and has exactly one season in which he's been both very good and healthy. That will limit the return the Mets can expect, but they'll be able to get something of value. Coming into Friday night, that much was uncertain.
Twins fastest ever to 200
The Twins are still on pace to be the first team ever to hit 300 home runs in a season, which means they would pretty well disintegrate the all-time record (the 2018 Yankees hold it with 267). Now here comes a major checkpoint on the way to making history:
They entered Friday night with 199 dingers on the season, and Max Kepler went yard early against White Sox to get them to 200 in just their 103rd game. Ten different Twins this season have already reached double figures in home runs, and Byron Buxton is sitting on nine. That's a remarkable surge for a team that last season ranked 12th in the AL in home runs.
Have a night, Daniel Murphy
Here's the night at the office for Daniel Murphy of the Rockies:
Murphy went 2 for 5 with a homer and a double, and as noted notched his 1,500th career hit. Those six RBI tie a career-high. Murphy's in his age-34 campaign he's batting a solid .289/.339/.495 with 11 home runs.
Quick hits
- The trade deadline is less than a week away and we've got all the latest rumors in one handy spot, including on Noah Syndergaard, Sergio Romo, Jarrod Dyson and Jake Diekman.
- Cubs INF/OF Ben Zobrist will soon begin a minor-league rehab assignment. It's likely he'll be back on the active roster before September. You can read more here.
- RJ Anderson has the latest on the Rays' pursuit of pitching.
- Two Hall of Famers might boycott Cooperstown next year due to Derek Jeter.
- The Astros have activated shortstop Carlos Correa, as expected.
- The Cubs have acquired lefty Derek Holland from the Giants. They also activated Ian Happ with a promotion from Triple-A.
- The Dodgers activated newly-acquired Tyler White and put David Freese on the injured list as a corresponding move.
