2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals add WR despite Larry Fitzgerald's return, Falcons land edge rush help

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow slammed the door shut on any potential doubters Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Go ahead and start negotiating his contract, Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There has been some buzz that maybe Young is not the best prospect regardless of position. The NFL Draft process is long and tiring. It is a classic case on some people overthinking the obvious.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit is planning for a life beyond Darius Slay. Okudah is a sensational talent that deserves all the praise. His footwork and coverage skills make him a great cornerback, but his aggressive play in run support makes him an elite cornerback prospect. The Lions could probably slide down a bit and still land the Ohio State product if another team were to call about moving up for Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st How could anyone watch Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship and not be excited about the promise of Simmons? He is a chess piece in the modern NFL. He can line up inside or outside. He can play safety. He can play nickel. The man wears so many hats but he should wear only one color in the NFL for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd With the latest report that Tagovailoa intends to throw a full session in early April, there should be no concerns about taking him early. In fact, Miami may need to move up a little further to secure his rights.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Damion Square is scheduled to be a free agent. It was a position that likely needed a rejuvenation regardless for the Chargers. They have a dynamic pass rush tandem with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, and the addition of Brown, who is no slouch at applying pressure either, should make life even easier for those two.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina might have been hoping for Isaiah Simmons to slip to them after the Luke Kuechly news, but the Giants had other plans. Wills is a strong, technical standout at the offensive tackle position. Carolina can plug and play with him on either end without the worry of him faltering.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Larry Fitzgerald is returning, but that is a short-term fix and the Cardinals still may need receiver help. Jeudy can be a reliable option for a long time, similar to Fitzgerald. His attention to detail as a route-runner will allow him to be around the game for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Josh Allen was tremendous as a rookie and Calais Campbell continues to deliver Pro Bowl play. The defense did not rise around them the way many had anticipated. Kinlaw will give them another daunting force up the middle for which opponents will have to contend.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Thomas to Cleveland would have felt like a mirage not long ago. He has been surpassed by a more consistent Jedrick Wills as OT1. The Browns would not argue with either falling to them. It is a big need at both bookends.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Wirfs is a very strong player that needs to become more consistent. New York wants to improve their pass protection, so they take the best option on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Jacob Eason could also make sense here; Jon Gruden will develop an affinity for one of them. Upside is the key word for each of those players. It will require some work to bring out the production.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback needs to be upgraded, but it is more likely that the Colts look at themselves in a Super Bowl window and target a more established veteran to compete with Jacoby Brissett. But stop relying solely on T.Y. Hilton. He cannot do it all himself, and the offense becomes very anemic when he is dealing with injuries.

Round 1 - Pick 14 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay, I know you wanted an offensive tackle, and maybe you need a quarterback. The options at those two positions would be a reach right now. The board does not always fall as hoped or planned.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th I apologize to Broncos fans for the lack of originality here. Ruggs has been locked in here for awhile. It is a perfect fit. The concept of Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton and Ruggs being together is exciting for a football fan.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta gets an absolute steal midway through the first round. Epenesa has an argument as the second-best edge rusher in the class. He is big and has improved each year in college.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Some are concerned with the play of Delpit during his senior season, and that is warranted. However, he battled an ankle injury and it feels as though another unnecessary Derwin James-type slide could play out.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th OK, Miami has their franchise quarterback. What next? Given Tua Tagovailoa's recent injury history, it would be wise to bolster the group asked to block for him. Biadasz is hands down the top center prospect following Creed Humphrey's decision to return for his junior season.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Oakland lands some help at quarterback and wide receiver in the first round. It is actually becoming a bit boring because it feels like this will be the trend for the next three and a half months.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd McKinney is not a traditional cornerback, but he offers a lot of flexibility. He can fulfill a role similar to Minkah Fitzpatrick with the Steelers. He provides options as a safety or nickelback, and the talent is too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 21 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia needs to bolster their wide receiver unit, but it does not make sense to reach as there is depth at the position. Hold tight and take the best player available, or trade down and pick up some additional draft compensation and a wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Shenault may not be a perfect fit but Buffalo is desperate for receiver help on the edge. John Brown was tremendous this season but, is it sustainable? Shenault is an insurance policy for Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st New England's linebackers and secondary were fantastic this season. Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins are among their free agents, and Bill Belichick likes to plan for the future. Murray is an active linebacker capable of playing inside or outside. He gives the defense even more flexibility.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Jared Cook performed really well this season, but he is not a long-term solution. The Saints offense is so much more efficient when they have a productive tight end. It takes some of the pressure off Michael Thomas as well. Kmet can contribute as a blocker and pass-catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Gallimore has been a popular projection for Minnesota recently. The Vikings were dominated by San Francisco in the trenches. The defensive tackle can come in immediately and start applying some pressure on the opposition.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami needs upgrades across the board. They have their potential franchise quarterback, so they need to focus on taking the best talent available. Gross-Matos is the best player available at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle needs another starting cornerback opposite Shaq Griffin. They're also set to lose a lot of depth in that room in free agency. Readers beware though: the Seahawks generally trade down or out of the first round altogether.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews were great weapons for Lamar Jackson this season, but he needs a reliable downfield threat. Jefferson has great body control and size. He will make a difference for that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The Titans have fought and clawed their way to the AFC Championship but they need some additional pass rush help. Lewis is a long, athletic player that has been well-coached. His familiarity with Rashaan Evans on that defense should help his transition.

Round 1 - Pick 30 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay actually invested a lot into the cornerback position in recent years, but it has not panned out the way many expected on the front end. It is a position of concern entering the offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland are both scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. Kansas City was already in the market for cornerback help, so it remains an emphasis for the team. Considering their depth at the position, it might be wise to call up the Philadelphia Eagles and shop Sammy Watkins for another draft pick.