2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers move up for Tua Tagovailoa, Eagles trade with Jets to pick CeeDee Lamb
This is a loaded wide receiver class, and four of them go inside the top 15
At this juncture, the day before workouts begin at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, I think a nice chunk of the receiver class is going to go off the board early, then teams are going to wait until Round 2 or Round 3 to address the position.
And in this mock, you get four receivers inside the top 15, with the Philadelphia Eagles moving up to get their guy.
The draft order is now set. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
The Bengals couldn't care less about Joe Burrow's hand size. He's going No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Last week, I had the Redskins trading out of this pick. This week, let's check how the board falls if Ron Rivera's club stays put and picks the best defensive player in this class.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Let's try on this trade for size. The Chargers aren't absolutely desperate at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, but would probably want to plan for the future. They figure Tagovailoa won't fall to them and they like the nucleus they have on defense for the next few seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
When Ruggs runs in the low 4.2s, it's going to boost his already high draft stock, and if he's that much faster than Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, he could go ahead of them. If there's one GM who likes flashiness, it's Dave Gettleman, so this pairing happens in this mock.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
With two quarterbacks already gone, the Dolphins instead stay put and go with Herbert as the experienced prospect with all the tools to be an All-Pro.
From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
In their trade back from No. 3, the Lions get the best press man corner in the draft by a wide margin, No. 37 overall (second round), No. 71 (third round) and Los Angeles' 2021 second-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons' talent and legitimate versatility are too tantalizing for the rebuilding Panthers to pass on here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Does the D.J. Humphries extension indicate the Cardinals won't go tackle in Round 1? Possibly. So, they select Jeudy to bring some serious juice to the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
With Marcell Dareus reportedly set to be gone, and Calais Campbell a likely cap casualty, the Jaguars suddenly have to rebuild the interior of their defensive line. Enter the super-powerful Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
This is a dream come true for Cleveland, with its pick of the litter at the tackle position. Wirfs is NFL strong with versatility and high-end athleticism at the premier position that's of great need for this franchise.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Howie Roseman strikes as he sees Lamb fall outside the top 10 and makes a deal with former colleague Joe Douglas. While many Jets fans scoff at the idea of moving back for a team to pick a receiver that could've helped Sam Darnold, Douglas decides to gather more picks in a deep receiver class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Raiders have gotten scorched by Patrick Mahomes in Jon Gruden's first two seasons with the team, so Mike Mayock and Co. grab a quarterback with a similar style.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
That makes five receivers inside the top 15, and I think Reagor could sneak in there thanks to what should be an awesome showing at the combine at over 200 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
This is a pairing I absolutely adore. Kinlaw is a long, jarring interior penetrator who can play anywhere up front.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
John Elway goes with Becton to help fortify the future for Drew Lock in Denver, as Garret Bolles isn't trending in the right direction on the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Even if Epenesa isn't a freak at the combine, Dan Quinn will love his ability to win with power on the inside and pass-rushing moves around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
So maybe Fulton isn't a huge corner. Who cares? A bunch of sub 6-foot corners have gone early in the draft in recent years, and Fulton has two years of outstanding film at the top of his resume.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
With their eyes still firmly on the long-term future, the Dolphins go with the youthful, springy, and impressively polished Chaisson to be their alpha edge.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault is almost built like Saquon Barkley and has similar springiness and contact balance in space. He's a yards-after-the-catch monster, which is precisely what Jon Gruden wants in his West Coast offense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
It's back to the drawing board at left tackle for the Jaguars, and I have to think Doug Marrone would love the run-blocking prowess of Thomas as a blindside protector.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Douglas gets his ultra-athletic left tackle to be the foundation of the line for the Jets for many years to come. In the trade down, New York grabs this pick, No. 53 overall (second round), and Philadelphia's 2021 third-round selection.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Banking on the depth at receiver in this class, Brandon Beane goes with Weaver, a bulky but bendy edge rusher with good hand work and three years of high-level production in college.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The safety spot in New England is in a state of flux, and Delpit would stabilize that group going forward.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Saints have to get more complementary receivers, and with Aiyuk's incendiary speed and gigantic wingspan, he's the perfect No. 2 to Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is a sticky, twitched-up man cornerback who can play on the outside or in the slot because of his athleticism. He's the type of corner Minnesota will need in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Dolphins go best offensive lineman available with Wills here due to positional value and the Alabama blocker's athletic prowess and pure strength.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is more of a man corner than one who specializes in zone, but he's likely to have the length Seattle covets at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Ravens need more edge-rushing help beyond Matthew Judon, and Gross-Matos is a large, lengthy, improving pass rusher with a nice collection of counter moves.
Round 1 - Pick 30
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Blacklock is a freaky athlete on the inside and would give the Packers a dangerous tandem up front with him and Kenny Clark.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Home run pick here for the 49ers, as they get a playmaking safety who can carry out all the responsibilities asked of him by Robert Saleh right away after his experience in Nick Saban's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
If Chris Jones signs elsewhere in free agency, the reigning Super Bowl champs will have a giant need at defensive tackle. Elliott is a Jones-type of tall, disruptor with good hand use.
