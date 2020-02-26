2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers move up for Tua Tagovailoa, Eagles trade with Jets to pick CeeDee Lamb

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals couldn't care less about Joe Burrow's hand size. He's going No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Last week, I had the Redskins trading out of this pick. This week, let's check how the board falls if Ron Rivera's club stays put and picks the best defensive player in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Let's try on this trade for size. The Chargers aren't absolutely desperate at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, but would probably want to plan for the future. They figure Tagovailoa won't fall to them and they like the nucleus they have on defense for the next few seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd When Ruggs runs in the low 4.2s, it's going to boost his already high draft stock, and if he's that much faster than Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, he could go ahead of them. If there's one GM who likes flashiness, it's Dave Gettleman, so this pairing happens in this mock.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd With two quarterbacks already gone, the Dolphins instead stay put and go with Herbert as the experienced prospect with all the tools to be an All-Pro.

From From Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st In their trade back from No. 3, the Lions get the best press man corner in the draft by a wide margin, No. 37 overall (second round), No. 71 (third round) and Los Angeles' 2021 second-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons' talent and legitimate versatility are too tantalizing for the rebuilding Panthers to pass on here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Does the D.J. Humphries extension indicate the Cardinals won't go tackle in Round 1? Possibly. So, they select Jeudy to bring some serious juice to the receiver group.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With Marcell Dareus reportedly set to be gone, and Calais Campbell a likely cap casualty, the Jaguars suddenly have to rebuild the interior of their defensive line. Enter the super-powerful Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd This is a dream come true for Cleveland, with its pick of the litter at the tackle position. Wirfs is NFL strong with versatility and high-end athleticism at the premier position that's of great need for this franchise.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Howie Roseman strikes as he sees Lamb fall outside the top 10 and makes a deal with former colleague Joe Douglas. While many Jets fans scoff at the idea of moving back for a team to pick a receiver that could've helped Sam Darnold, Douglas decides to gather more picks in a deep receiver class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders have gotten scorched by Patrick Mahomes in Jon Gruden's first two seasons with the team, so Mike Mayock and Co. grab a quarterback with a similar style.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th That makes five receivers inside the top 15, and I think Reagor could sneak in there thanks to what should be an awesome showing at the combine at over 200 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This is a pairing I absolutely adore. Kinlaw is a long, jarring interior penetrator who can play anywhere up front.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd John Elway goes with Becton to help fortify the future for Drew Lock in Denver, as Garret Bolles isn't trending in the right direction on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if Epenesa isn't a freak at the combine, Dan Quinn will love his ability to win with power on the inside and pass-rushing moves around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd So maybe Fulton isn't a huge corner. Who cares? A bunch of sub 6-foot corners have gone early in the draft in recent years, and Fulton has two years of outstanding film at the top of his resume.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd With their eyes still firmly on the long-term future, the Dolphins go with the youthful, springy, and impressively polished Chaisson to be their alpha edge.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault is almost built like Saquon Barkley and has similar springiness and contact balance in space. He's a yards-after-the-catch monster, which is precisely what Jon Gruden wants in his West Coast offense.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd It's back to the drawing board at left tackle for the Jaguars, and I have to think Doug Marrone would love the run-blocking prowess of Thomas as a blindside protector.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Douglas gets his ultra-athletic left tackle to be the foundation of the line for the Jets for many years to come. In the trade down, New York grabs this pick, No. 53 overall (second round), and Philadelphia's 2021 third-round selection.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Banking on the depth at receiver in this class, Brandon Beane goes with Weaver, a bulky but bendy edge rusher with good hand work and three years of high-level production in college.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The safety spot in New England is in a state of flux, and Delpit would stabilize that group going forward.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th The Saints have to get more complementary receivers, and with Aiyuk's incendiary speed and gigantic wingspan, he's the perfect No. 2 to Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Henderson is a sticky, twitched-up man cornerback who can play on the outside or in the slot because of his athleticism. He's the type of corner Minnesota will need in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins go best offensive lineman available with Wills here due to positional value and the Alabama blocker's athletic prowess and pure strength.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Diggs is more of a man corner than one who specializes in zone, but he's likely to have the length Seattle covets at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens need more edge-rushing help beyond Matthew Judon, and Gross-Matos is a large, lengthy, improving pass rusher with a nice collection of counter moves.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Baun would give the Titans another springy off-ball linebacker, but he doubles as a speedy, bendy edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Blacklock is a freaky athlete on the inside and would give the Packers a dangerous tandem up front with him and Kenny Clark.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Home run pick here for the 49ers, as they get a playmaking safety who can carry out all the responsibilities asked of him by Robert Saleh right away after his experience in Nick Saban's scheme.