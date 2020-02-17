2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up to No. 2, as Redskins pass on Chase Young to get picks, rebuild roster
While the Bengals shouldn't even answer the phone about possible trade-down scenarios, Washington should field every call
The NFL combine is just a week away, free agency begins a few weeks after that, and before you know it the 2020 NFL Draft will be upon us.
There's still plenty to be decided, at least after the first-overall pick, where we can't imagine the Bengals would do anything other than select quarterback Joe Burrow. But a week after we had the Dolphins, Colts and Buccaneers trade up for franchise passers, we only have one trade this time around -- but it's a big one.
The Dolphins move up from No. 5 to No. 2 and for their troubles the Redskins get the No. 18 and No. 39 picks. According to Rich Hill's draft-value chart, this well exceeds the going rate for making such a move, though we wouldn't be surprised if the Dolphins were required to throw in another high-round pick (either in 2020 or 2021).
Either way, we have four QBs going in Round 1 this week. To see who lands where, keep reading.
Should the Redskins really trade the No. 2 pick? What should they get in return? It's Mock Draft Monday, and Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Joe Burrow will officially be the Bengals' franchise quarterback starting in late April. We can't imagine that changing between now and then.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
This is all contingent on Tua being healthy and there's still a long way to go there. The Dolphins' biggest need is QB and if they truly believe Tagovailoa is their guy, it makes sense to go up and get him before the handful of other teams in the QB business beat them to the punch.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Lions' D-line ranked 31st in getting after the quarterback, according to Football Outsiders, and the entire defense ranked 29th in pass rush. You know what fixes that? The best edge rusher in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills is not only one of the best players on Alabama's roster, he's arguably the top offensive lineman in this class. The right tackle quietly had an outstanding 2019 campaign and he'll upgrade a Giants offensive line in desperate need of some consistency.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Redskins trade down and lose out on Chase Young, but Isaiah Simmons isn't a bad consolation prize. Offensive tackle makes some sense here, but Simmons can line up just about anywhere on defense and his versatility reminds us of Derwin James. He'd be a welcome addition to a D that was among the league's worst against both the run and pass in '19.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Best case for the Chargers, who are in a post-Rivers world. Even if Herbert didn't play with the consistency many had hoped for during the '19 season, he possesses all the physical attributes to be a star in this league. He'll need a year of seasoning on the bench -- and we'll see if L.A. has that kind of patience.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown is a top-5 player who finds his way to Carolina because of an early run on QBs. Gerald McCoy appears headed for free agency along with Vernon Butler after the Panthers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. The team has needs along the offensive line, at cornerback and wide receiver, and possibly at quarterback depending on Cam Newton's health.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Byron Murphy, the Cards' 2019 second-round pick, flashed at times during his rookie campaign, but Okudah is the best cornerback in this draft class and, in addition to Patrick Peterson, he'd give this secondary another much-needed playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
This might be a tad high for Kinlaw, but the Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and he is one of the best pass-rushing interior players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength. The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, and protecting him might make that a lot easier.
Round 1 - Pick 11
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Jordan Jenkins led the Jets with eight sacks last season and his contract expires in a month. Chaisson is explosive off the edge, though he'll likely need to gain some weight. New York's D was stout against the run but struggled getting after the QB, and Chaisson solves that on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production there's still no denying his dynamism. Which is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Anthony Castonzo's contract is set to expire and a solid O-line is key to any QB -- whether it's Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers or Tom Brady -- having success in the Colts' scheme. Thomas was a freshman All-American right tackle and then moved to left tackle the last two years, where he dominated while protecting QB Jake Fromm, who will hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft too.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs was dominant last season and he can play either right or left tackle. In Tampa, Demar Dotson will be a free agent in March and Donovan Smith has two years left on his rookie deal. Now the Bucs just need to settle on a quarterback. QB Jordan Love makes some sense here, but if the Bucs prefer a veteran (whether it's Jameis Winston or, say, Philip Rivers), Love wouldn't likely be targeted this high.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Courtland Sutton is a special talent, but with Manny Sanders gone, the Broncos need another weapon on the outside. Lamb averaged more than 20 yards per reception for Oklahoma this season and he's one of the most dynamic players in this draft class. The offense next season would feature Sutton, Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, Drew Lock and Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Falcons have needs at edge rusher, defensive line and linebacker too, but Fulton is a legit first-round talent who can lock down the opposing team's best receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
What's the plan for Byron Jones? Can the Cowboys afford to keep him, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper? Diggs is a big, physical player who can stand up against the NFL's best route runners.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Terry McLaurin had a breakout rookie season after flying under the radar in the weeks and months leading up to the draft. Ruggs isn't sneaking up on anyone because he's looked like a first-round talent since September. He'd give Dwayne Haskins another downfield playmaker alongside McLaurin, which is exactly what this unit needs after a pedestrian 2019 season.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
The Raiders very quietly had one of the best rookie draft classes last season and they'll look to build on that this spring. Murray is an athletic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed, and his addition to the defense would give Las Vegas one of the youngest, most athletic units in the league.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars, an even better Senior Bowl week, and he has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. Former second-rounder Cam Robinson, whose contract expires in 2021, is coming off an up-and-down season, and Jones would bookend right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the road grader taken in Round 2 last spring.
Round 1 - Pick 21
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Eagles were hobbled by injuries in the secondary and they'll aim to fix that in the offseason. Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Jerry Hughes is 31, Shaq Lawson's contract is up and Trent Murphy's contract is set to expire after next season. Yes, the Bills need a deep threat for Josh Allen, but this class is so stocked at that position that Buffalo can find big-play targets throughout the draft. Meanwhile, the D was a respectable 13th in pass rush, according to Football Outsiders, and Lewis is a long, explosive edge rusher who was impressive in '19.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Devin McCourty had five interceptions last season but he's also set to hit free agency in a few weeks. Even if the Pats bring back the 32-year-old, McKinney would be a natural fit to eventually move into the starting role. A versatile playmaker at Alabama, McKinney can line up just about anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Both Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater could return in 2020 -- and that would be ideal for Love, who will need a season or two on the bench before he's ready. He's drawn comparisons to Pat Mahomes because of his athleticism, arm strength and playmaking abilities, but Love is coming off a rough junior season for the Aggies, though he looked much sharper in Mobile during the Senior Bowl. And, no, we're not buying the 'Taysom Hill, future franchise QB' talk. Pats WR Mohamed Sanu has better passing numbers than Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Linval Joseph was the Vikings' best defensive lineman, and the unit ranked 30th against the run, according to Football Outsiders. Blacklock, meanwhile, is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness and strength. He requires -- and routinely beats -- double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Baun is listed at 240 pounds, which means he might be better suited to play linebacker at the next level, though some scouts were impressed with his pass-rush abilities during Senior Bowl week. Wherever he lines up, Baun is a playmaker; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019, and the Dolphins need help just about everywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney was dominant at times but he was mostly going it alone. Both he and Ziggy Ansah are headed for free agency and the Seahawks desperately need to bolster their pass rush. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Queen flashed early and often during the national title game and those 60 minutes of football served as a microcosm of his 2019 season. The Ravens' defense improved as the season progressed, and while Josh Bynes played out of his mind this season, he's 30 and appears headed for free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher like, say, Chaisson, but instead wins with power and tenacity. He can play on the edge or kick inside and it's that mix of versatility and athleticism that could make him attractive to the Titans, who are coming off an impressive playoff run.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault is two inches taller and five pounds heavier than Deebo Samuel, who does many of the same things that made Shenault so dangerous in college. The Buffs standout battled injuries during the '19 season, but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. The Packers need to add playmakers alongside Davante Adams and Shenault fits the bill.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
We've typically had Xavier McKinney going to the 49ers here, but he's already off the board. Delpit, who entered the season as the top safety in this class, battled through an ankle injury and struggled to consistently make tackles. When he's on, however, he can be one of the best players on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller could both be free agents in March. But even if the Chiefs bring back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Gladney quietly had a standout season for the Horned Frogs. He might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class, and while he has the size (6-0), he'll need to add weight (he's listed at 183 pounds) to battle play in and play out with NFL receivers.
