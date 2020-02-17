2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up to No. 2, as Redskins pass on Chase Young to get picks, rebuild roster

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow will officially be the Bengals' franchise quarterback starting in late April. We can't imagine that changing between now and then.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd This is all contingent on Tua being healthy and there's still a long way to go there. The Dolphins' biggest need is QB and if they truly believe Tagovailoa is their guy, it makes sense to go up and get him before the handful of other teams in the QB business beat them to the punch.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Lions' D-line ranked 31st in getting after the quarterback, according to Football Outsiders, and the entire defense ranked 29th in pass rush. You know what fixes that? The best edge rusher in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Wills is not only one of the best players on Alabama's roster, he's arguably the top offensive lineman in this class. The right tackle quietly had an outstanding 2019 campaign and he'll upgrade a Giants offensive line in desperate need of some consistency.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins trade down and lose out on Chase Young, but Isaiah Simmons isn't a bad consolation prize. Offensive tackle makes some sense here, but Simmons can line up just about anywhere on defense and his versatility reminds us of Derwin James. He'd be a welcome addition to a D that was among the league's worst against both the run and pass in '19.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Best case for the Chargers, who are in a post-Rivers world. Even if Herbert didn't play with the consistency many had hoped for during the '19 season, he possesses all the physical attributes to be a star in this league. He'll need a year of seasoning on the bench -- and we'll see if L.A. has that kind of patience.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Brown is a top-5 player who finds his way to Carolina because of an early run on QBs. Gerald McCoy appears headed for free agency along with Vernon Butler after the Panthers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. The team has needs along the offensive line, at cornerback and wide receiver, and possibly at quarterback depending on Cam Newton's health.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Byron Murphy, the Cards' 2019 second-round pick, flashed at times during his rookie campaign, but Okudah is the best cornerback in this draft class and, in addition to Patrick Peterson, he'd give this secondary another much-needed playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This might be a tad high for Kinlaw, but the Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and he is one of the best pass-rushing interior players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength. The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, and protecting him might make that a lot easier.

Round 1 - Pick 11 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Jordan Jenkins led the Jets with eight sacks last season and his contract expires in a month. Chaisson is explosive off the edge, though he'll likely need to gain some weight. New York's D was stout against the run but struggled getting after the QB, and Chaisson solves that on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production there's still no denying his dynamism. Which is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Anthony Castonzo's contract is set to expire and a solid O-line is key to any QB -- whether it's Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers or Tom Brady -- having success in the Colts' scheme. Thomas was a freshman All-American right tackle and then moved to left tackle the last two years, where he dominated while protecting QB Jake Fromm, who will hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft too.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Wirfs was dominant last season and he can play either right or left tackle. In Tampa, Demar Dotson will be a free agent in March and Donovan Smith has two years left on his rookie deal. Now the Bucs just need to settle on a quarterback. QB Jordan Love makes some sense here, but if the Bucs prefer a veteran (whether it's Jameis Winston or, say, Philip Rivers), Love wouldn't likely be targeted this high.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Courtland Sutton is a special talent, but with Manny Sanders gone, the Broncos need another weapon on the outside. Lamb averaged more than 20 yards per reception for Oklahoma this season and he's one of the most dynamic players in this draft class. The offense next season would feature Sutton, Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, Drew Lock and Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons have needs at edge rusher, defensive line and linebacker too, but Fulton is a legit first-round talent who can lock down the opposing team's best receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd What's the plan for Byron Jones? Can the Cowboys afford to keep him, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper? Diggs is a big, physical player who can stand up against the NFL's best route runners.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Terry McLaurin had a breakout rookie season after flying under the radar in the weeks and months leading up to the draft. Ruggs isn't sneaking up on anyone because he's looked like a first-round talent since September. He'd give Dwayne Haskins another downfield playmaker alongside McLaurin, which is exactly what this unit needs after a pedestrian 2019 season.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders very quietly had one of the best rookie draft classes last season and they'll look to build on that this spring. Murray is an athletic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed, and his addition to the defense would give Las Vegas one of the youngest, most athletic units in the league.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars, an even better Senior Bowl week, and he has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. Former second-rounder Cam Robinson, whose contract expires in 2021, is coming off an up-and-down season, and Jones would bookend right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the road grader taken in Round 2 last spring.

Round 1 - Pick 21 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles were hobbled by injuries in the secondary and they'll aim to fix that in the offseason. Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Jerry Hughes is 31, Shaq Lawson's contract is up and Trent Murphy's contract is set to expire after next season. Yes, the Bills need a deep threat for Josh Allen, but this class is so stocked at that position that Buffalo can find big-play targets throughout the draft. Meanwhile, the D was a respectable 13th in pass rush, according to Football Outsiders, and Lewis is a long, explosive edge rusher who was impressive in '19.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Devin McCourty had five interceptions last season but he's also set to hit free agency in a few weeks. Even if the Pats bring back the 32-year-old, McKinney would be a natural fit to eventually move into the starting role. A versatile playmaker at Alabama, McKinney can line up just about anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Both Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater could return in 2020 -- and that would be ideal for Love, who will need a season or two on the bench before he's ready. He's drawn comparisons to Pat Mahomes because of his athleticism, arm strength and playmaking abilities, but Love is coming off a rough junior season for the Aggies, though he looked much sharper in Mobile during the Senior Bowl. And, no, we're not buying the 'Taysom Hill, future franchise QB' talk. Pats WR Mohamed Sanu has better passing numbers than Hill.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Linval Joseph was the Vikings' best defensive lineman, and the unit ranked 30th against the run, according to Football Outsiders. Blacklock, meanwhile, is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness and strength. He requires -- and routinely beats -- double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Baun is listed at 240 pounds, which means he might be better suited to play linebacker at the next level, though some scouts were impressed with his pass-rush abilities during Senior Bowl week. Wherever he lines up, Baun is a playmaker; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019, and the Dolphins need help just about everywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Jadeveon Clowney was dominant at times but he was mostly going it alone. Both he and Ziggy Ansah are headed for free agency and the Seahawks desperately need to bolster their pass rush. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Queen flashed early and often during the national title game and those 60 minutes of football served as a microcosm of his 2019 season. The Ravens' defense improved as the season progressed, and while Josh Bynes played out of his mind this season, he's 30 and appears headed for free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher like, say, Chaisson, but instead wins with power and tenacity. He can play on the edge or kick inside and it's that mix of versatility and athleticism that could make him attractive to the Titans, who are coming off an impressive playoff run.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault is two inches taller and five pounds heavier than Deebo Samuel, who does many of the same things that made Shenault so dangerous in college. The Buffs standout battled injuries during the '19 season, but he's a four-down player who can (and does) line up anywhere: out wide, in the slot, H-back, running back and even QB. The Packers need to add playmakers alongside Davante Adams and Shenault fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd We've typically had Xavier McKinney going to the 49ers here, but he's already off the board. Delpit, who entered the season as the top safety in this class, battled through an ankle injury and struggled to consistently make tackles. When he's on, however, he can be one of the best players on the field.