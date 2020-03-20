2020 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles, Chargers trade up to add offensive firepower, Vikings add Stefon Diggs' brother

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There have been no murmurings that Cincinnati might be considering other options. Burrow is still the choice.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st After considering a quarterback at No. 2 overall, Washington sticks to the board and adds the draft's top overall prospect.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles has its eyes set on adding a young quarterback to help sell seats. The Chargers move up for the right to select the Hawaii native.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants have addressed some positions on defense, but the offensive line remains a need. Wirfs could be the team's long-term answer at right tackle. Then, they would not have to add two offensive tackles next offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th With Burrow and Tagovailoa off the board, Miami is faced with a decision to add either Jordan Love or Herbert. Miami has been linked to Herbert for a while.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st After moving Darius Slay, Detroit slides back, picks up some additional draft capital and still adds the player who they would have targeted at No. 3 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carolina has been piecing out their roster over the past few months, but they take a rare opportunity to add a young defensive star.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona retained D.J. Humphries, but it needs more from the position. Whether he plays left or right tackle, Becton is an important addition to protect mobile quarterback Kyler Murray. The addition of DeAndre Hopkins frees the Cardinals up to make some different choices here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has ended the relationship with several veterans from last year's team, which signals a re-build. However, the Jags added linebacker Joe Schobert on a big deal. The addition of Brown would help solidify them up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland added Jack Conklin in free agency, which solved some issues on the right side. However, they still have to fill a need at left tackle. At No. 10 overall, they have their choice of Wills, Thomas or trading down and potentially selecting one of the other top options.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th New York has invested in its offensive line through free agency, but not enough. The Jets still have some concerns and, until those are filled, offensive tackle remains a need for them.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has spent on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, but it has hardly touched the offense. Jeudy makes a lot of sense here given Mike Mayock's appreciation for the traditional powerhouse colleges and his technique.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st San Francisco acquired No. 13 overall this week in a deal for DeForest Buckner. After pursuing some top flight receivers via trade over the past few years, they finally land one through the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver looks like a likely landing spot for Ruggs so Philadelphia jumps them, similar to what they did last year to secure Andre Dillard. After landing Darius Slay, their list of needs is dwindling quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver still needs to add to its defensive line despite the addition of Jurrell Casey.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta brought Tyeler Davison back and signed Dante Fowler Jr. but the Falcons need to continue building out the linebacker unit. Murray is an active player that can bring some fire to that Falcons defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd After losing Byron Jones in free agency, Dallas is in a bit of a quandary. The Cowboys move to select Henderson to fill in the hole.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Miami parted with both offensive tackles last offseason, so it is imperative that they add one or two in the first round. They drafted Justin Herbert with the first of three first-round picks and now they add Jones for some protection.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas is signing Eli Apple in free agency, but that does not solve the Raiders' need at the position. Fulton, another player from a championship caliber program, can add some physicality to that unit.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st McKinney is the best player on the board. He can slide into a nickel role or play safety. His versatility is eerily reminiscent of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th No. 14 overall was too early for Tampa Bay to dive into the second wave of offensive tackles, so they traded back a bit and still landed a quality player. Jackson is trending up after being less than 100 percent in 2019.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th After dealing Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, Minnesota selects his brother to fill some needs at cornerback. Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander have either agreed to terms with another team or have been released. It is a big position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd New England is pumping out the narrative that they are happy with Jarrett Stidham. They may be happy with Stidham, but it would also make sense for them to act happy so no one got anxious to take a quarterback they like in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Michael Thomas gets to team up with Jefferson to form a dynamic duo at wide receiver. Jefferson does not have to travel far to join his new NFL team.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota needs to start preparing for the future. They have a highly paid linebacker room and some changes need to be made if they hope for any future flexibility.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami sticks to its board and takes the best player available. Epenesa is a strong player who can help reset the expectations in that locker room.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th As of writing this, Seattle has not yet signed Jadeveon Clowney, so it makes sense that Gross-Matos might be an option.

Round 1 - Pick 28 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd It remains to be seen whether or not Baltimore will move Matt Judon to create some cap room. Baltimore has done well at keeping its shelves stocked with pass rushers. It is unreasonable to think it will be any different post-Ozzie Newsome.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee has Jeffery Simmons but it moved on from Jurrell Casey. The addition of Gallimore gives the Titans a youthful piece to push the pocket and create opportunities for the linebackers.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Green Bay has Davante Adams but it can add another explosive, underneath option for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have not taken a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jimmie Ward situation remains unresolved so San Francisco is tapping into the safety market for now. Delpit has first round ability, but certainly presents some risk.