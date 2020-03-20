2020 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles, Chargers trade up to add offensive firepower, Vikings add Stefon Diggs' brother
The 49ers and Vikings make their new selections in the first round after big trades
Welcome back, everyone. A lot has changed since I saw each of you last week. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers each gained a second first-round pick from the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. I've got new selections in those spots, and make picks for the entire first round. Plus, for the teams that do not possess a first-round pick, I will make their first selections below the table as well.
Let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
There have been no murmurings that Cincinnati might be considering other options. Burrow is still the choice.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
After considering a quarterback at No. 2 overall, Washington sticks to the board and adds the draft's top overall prospect.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Los Angeles has its eyes set on adding a young quarterback to help sell seats. The Chargers move up for the right to select the Hawaii native.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Giants have addressed some positions on defense, but the offensive line remains a need. Wirfs could be the team's long-term answer at right tackle. Then, they would not have to add two offensive tackles next offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
With Burrow and Tagovailoa off the board, Miami is faced with a decision to add either Jordan Love or Herbert. Miami has been linked to Herbert for a while.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
After moving Darius Slay, Detroit slides back, picks up some additional draft capital and still adds the player who they would have targeted at No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Carolina has been piecing out their roster over the past few months, but they take a rare opportunity to add a young defensive star.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Arizona retained D.J. Humphries, but it needs more from the position. Whether he plays left or right tackle, Becton is an important addition to protect mobile quarterback Kyler Murray. The addition of DeAndre Hopkins frees the Cardinals up to make some different choices here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Jacksonville has ended the relationship with several veterans from last year's team, which signals a re-build. However, the Jags added linebacker Joe Schobert on a big deal. The addition of Brown would help solidify them up the middle.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Cleveland added Jack Conklin in free agency, which solved some issues on the right side. However, they still have to fill a need at left tackle. At No. 10 overall, they have their choice of Wills, Thomas or trading down and potentially selecting one of the other top options.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
New York has invested in its offensive line through free agency, but not enough. The Jets still have some concerns and, until those are filled, offensive tackle remains a need for them.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Las Vegas has spent on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, but it has hardly touched the offense. Jeudy makes a lot of sense here given Mike Mayock's appreciation for the traditional powerhouse colleges and his technique.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
San Francisco acquired No. 13 overall this week in a deal for DeForest Buckner. After pursuing some top flight receivers via trade over the past few years, they finally land one through the draft.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Denver looks like a likely landing spot for Ruggs so Philadelphia jumps them, similar to what they did last year to secure Andre Dillard. After landing Darius Slay, their list of needs is dwindling quickly.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Denver still needs to add to its defensive line despite the addition of Jurrell Casey.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Atlanta brought Tyeler Davison back and signed Dante Fowler Jr. but the Falcons need to continue building out the linebacker unit. Murray is an active player that can bring some fire to that Falcons defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
After losing Byron Jones in free agency, Dallas is in a bit of a quandary. The Cowboys move to select Henderson to fill in the hole.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Miami parted with both offensive tackles last offseason, so it is imperative that they add one or two in the first round. They drafted Justin Herbert with the first of three first-round picks and now they add Jones for some protection.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Las Vegas is signing Eli Apple in free agency, but that does not solve the Raiders' need at the position. Fulton, another player from a championship caliber program, can add some physicality to that unit.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney is the best player on the board. He can slide into a nickel role or play safety. His versatility is eerily reminiscent of Minkah Fitzpatrick.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
No. 14 overall was too early for Tampa Bay to dive into the second wave of offensive tackles, so they traded back a bit and still landed a quality player. Jackson is trending up after being less than 100 percent in 2019.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
After dealing Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, Minnesota selects his brother to fill some needs at cornerback. Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander have either agreed to terms with another team or have been released. It is a big position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
New England is pumping out the narrative that they are happy with Jarrett Stidham. They may be happy with Stidham, but it would also make sense for them to act happy so no one got anxious to take a quarterback they like in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Michael Thomas gets to team up with Jefferson to form a dynamic duo at wide receiver. Jefferson does not have to travel far to join his new NFL team.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Minnesota needs to start preparing for the future. They have a highly paid linebacker room and some changes need to be made if they hope for any future flexibility.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Miami sticks to its board and takes the best player available. Epenesa is a strong player who can help reset the expectations in that locker room.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
As of writing this, Seattle has not yet signed Jadeveon Clowney, so it makes sense that Gross-Matos might be an option.
Round 1 - Pick 28
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
It remains to be seen whether or not Baltimore will move Matt Judon to create some cap room. Baltimore has done well at keeping its shelves stocked with pass rushers. It is unreasonable to think it will be any different post-Ozzie Newsome.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Tennessee has Jeffery Simmons but it moved on from Jurrell Casey. The addition of Gallimore gives the Titans a youthful piece to push the pocket and create opportunities for the linebackers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Green Bay has Davante Adams but it can add another explosive, underneath option for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have not taken a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Jimmie Ward situation remains unresolved so San Francisco is tapping into the safety market for now. Delpit has first round ability, but certainly presents some risk.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Kansas City has gotten by without investing in the running back position, but the days of Priest Holmes and Jamaal Charles were awesome. It is time to give the Chiefs another explosive weapon in the backfield.
Teams that do not have a first-round pick
Colts: No. 34 overall - Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Texans: No. 40 overall - Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Bears: No. 43 overall - Cesar Ruiz, OG/C, Michigan
Steelers: No. 49 overall - Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
Rams: No. 52 overall - Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
Bills: No. 54 overall - Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
