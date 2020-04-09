2020 NFL Mock Draft: Three wild trades as Patriots get surprise QB, Tom Brady gets some big help

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Unless the Dolphins offer every single one of their draft picks for the next five years, there's no way the Bengals will be giving up this pick, and there's no way they won't be selecting Joe Burrow.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins have been eyeing Tua for nearly a year, and to prevent anyone from stealing him, Miami decides to make a trade all the way up to the second spot in the draft. To get the Redskins to agree to a deal, the Dolphins had to give Washington three picks (5, 26 and 39).

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st After trading away Darius Slay, the Lions are in dire need of some help in their secondary, and that's where Okudah comes in. The former Ohio State corner would be an instant starter on Detroit's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Giants went into the draft with plans to take a left tackle at fourth overall, but then they threw those plans out the window after seeing Chase Young fall into their lap.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd With Trent Williams doing everything he can to get out of Washington, the Redskins are going to need to replace him at tackle. Not only do they get Wirfs here, but they also now have two more picks (26 and 39) to fill some of the many holes on their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th With multiple players -- like Keenan Allen, Melvin Ingram, Hunter Henry and Joey Bosa -- set to hit free agency after the 2020 season, the Chargers are a team that's built to win now, and drafting a QB won't do much to help them win in 2020. Instead of going for Herbert, the Chargers add a key piece to their offensive line by selecting one of the best tackles in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers lost a lot of players on defense this offseason, which is why Simmons would be the perfect pick. The human Swiss Army knife can play multiple positions, which means the Panthers can put him where they need him most as they look to rebuild their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st After watching Kyler Murray get sacked an NFL-high 48 times in 2019, Kliff Kingsbury does the smart thing and beefs up the Cardinals offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars defensive line took a hit this offseason with the losses of Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus, so they decide to fill the void by selecting the best defensive tackle in the 2020 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns need a tackle and Beckton is the best one left on the board, which makes the pick an easy one for Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd You could certainly make the case for an offensive tackle here, but with the top four players already off the board, the Jets decide to grab a receiver. The selection of Jeudy will take the sting off the fact that Robby Anderson left in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders' decision here is to add a weapon for Derek Carr, who won't have any excuses for not getting the job done in 2020.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd With Emmanuel Sanders now in New Orleans, the 49ers have to do something to replace him, which is why they're going with Ruggs here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Now that the Buccaneers have Tom Brady, they need to make sure he doesn't get killed behind their mediocre offensive line, which is why they're adding Jones at 14th overall.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos went into the draft hoping to land a receiver, but with all the prospects they like off the board, Denver decides to add Kinlaw, who would likely be able to be a Day 1 starter on a depleted defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd If C.J. Henderson is still on the board at 16, it wont take the Falcons long to turn in their draft card. Atlanta is in dire need of some help in the secondary, which makes this an easy pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd After losing Byron Jones in free agency, the Cowboys' biggest goal in the draft was to find his replacement, and that's exactly what they're going to do with this pick.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins' secondary already includes two of the best corners in the NFL, so why not add one of the best safeties in the draft? If the Dolphins land McKinney, it's going to be nearly impossible to throw on them next season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th With Justin Herbert still on the board, the Patriots decide to pull the trigger and make a move up to grab their quarterback of the future. To move up four spots, the Patriots send their highest third-round pick (87th overall) and a sixth-round pick (195th overall) to the Raiders. The Patriots make the move here because they wanted to jump Jacksonville, a team that could also be in the market for a quarterback.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jaguars still have no idea whether or not Gardner Minshew is their quarterback of the future, so they decide to grab a quarterback here. With Love and Minshew both on their rookie contracts, the Jags will have the two players compete in training camp to see who earns the starting job.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Carson Wentz needs some offensive help in Philly, so the Eagles decide to add Justin Jefferson.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings are basically starting from scratch in their secondary this season after letting their top three corners from 2019 leave. To help fill the void at cornerback, the team selects Gladney.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders' two biggest needs in this draft are at wide receiver and corner. After filling their first need by selecting CeeDee Lamb with the 12th overall pick, the Raiders race to turn their card in to grab Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd They don't have many holes on their roster, but one position where they could definitely use some help is at linebacker. A speedy middle linebacker could be that one missing piece the Saints need to get them back to the Super Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th After trading away Stefon Diggs, the Vikings need to find someone to take his place, and they'll be more than happy if Mims is still available for the taking at 25th overall.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th For the past few months, everyone has assumed that the Redskins would take Chase Young, but instead of taking at him with the second overall pick, the Redskins get two starters out of the first round in Andrew Thomas and Reagor.

Round 1 - Pick 27 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider will probably ignore all social distancing guidelines if this pick happens, because they're definitely going to want to hug each other if Chaisson falls into their lap.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season and the addition of Queen would only make them better.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Although the Titans signed Vic Beasley this offseason, there's no guarantee that he's going to produce, especially when you consider that he just hasn't been that good over the past two seasons. The Titans still need pass-rushing help and they get that by drafting Epenesa.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Aaron Rodgers needs someone to throw the ball to besides Davante Adams, which is why they go with Shenault here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers are going all-in to win with Tom Brady, which is why they decide to trade back into the first round. After landing a tackle with the 14th overall pick, the Bucs use the 31st overall pick to land the best running back in the draft. To move up, Tampa had to give the 49ers two picks (45 and 76), and the 49ers gladly accept those picks since they don't currently have any picks in the second, third or fourth rounds.