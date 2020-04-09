2020 NFL Mock Draft: Three wild trades as Patriots get surprise QB, Tom Brady gets some big help
John Breech does one mock draft per year, and this is it
With the sports world at a standstill, there's basically only one event on the calendar this month and that's the 2020 NFL Draft. It's the only show in town and it's going to be kicking off on April 23.
Between now and then, you'll most likely be reading as many mock drafts as possible to try and figure out just who your favorite team is going to select. The good news for you is that this is really the only mock draft you need to read, because it's the only mock draft that's going to get every pick right. Just kidding, that's impossible.
Anyway, although some of our writers here at CBSSports.com produce a new mock draft each week, I'm a one-hit wonder. This is my one and only mock draft, and as you read it, you'll notice three big things. For one, I had two teams in the AFC East draft a quarterback in the first round and they both selected in the top 20. I also had the Buccaneers trade back into the first round to land a weapon for Tom Brady.
There were only three trades in my mock draft, and that's mainly because the NFL has hinted that it could become difficult to pull off trades this year since everyone will likely be working from home.
So how will things shake out during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?
Let's get to my mock and find out. Oh, and please feel free to let me know on Twitter if you hate the player I send to your team. On the other hand, if you love the guy I send to you team and you now think I'm so good at mock drafts that I should be the next general manager for your favorite team, you can also let me know that too.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Unless the Dolphins offer every single one of their draft picks for the next five years, there's no way the Bengals will be giving up this pick, and there's no way they won't be selecting Joe Burrow.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins have been eyeing Tua for nearly a year, and to prevent anyone from stealing him, Miami decides to make a trade all the way up to the second spot in the draft. To get the Redskins to agree to a deal, the Dolphins had to give Washington three picks (5, 26 and 39).
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
After trading away Darius Slay, the Lions are in dire need of some help in their secondary, and that's where Okudah comes in. The former Ohio State corner would be an instant starter on Detroit's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Giants went into the draft with plans to take a left tackle at fourth overall, but then they threw those plans out the window after seeing Chase Young fall into their lap.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
With Trent Williams doing everything he can to get out of Washington, the Redskins are going to need to replace him at tackle. Not only do they get Wirfs here, but they also now have two more picks (26 and 39) to fill some of the many holes on their roster.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
With multiple players -- like Keenan Allen, Melvin Ingram, Hunter Henry and Joey Bosa -- set to hit free agency after the 2020 season, the Chargers are a team that's built to win now, and drafting a QB won't do much to help them win in 2020. Instead of going for Herbert, the Chargers add a key piece to their offensive line by selecting one of the best tackles in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
The Panthers lost a lot of players on defense this offseason, which is why Simmons would be the perfect pick. The human Swiss Army knife can play multiple positions, which means the Panthers can put him where they need him most as they look to rebuild their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
After watching Kyler Murray get sacked an NFL-high 48 times in 2019, Kliff Kingsbury does the smart thing and beefs up the Cardinals offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jaguars defensive line took a hit this offseason with the losses of Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus, so they decide to fill the void by selecting the best defensive tackle in the 2020 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Browns need a tackle and Beckton is the best one left on the board, which makes the pick an easy one for Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
You could certainly make the case for an offensive tackle here, but with the top four players already off the board, the Jets decide to grab a receiver. The selection of Jeudy will take the sting off the fact that Robby Anderson left in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Raiders' decision here is to add a weapon for Derek Carr, who won't have any excuses for not getting the job done in 2020.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
With Emmanuel Sanders now in New Orleans, the 49ers have to do something to replace him, which is why they're going with Ruggs here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Now that the Buccaneers have Tom Brady, they need to make sure he doesn't get killed behind their mediocre offensive line, which is why they're adding Jones at 14th overall.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Broncos went into the draft hoping to land a receiver, but with all the prospects they like off the board, Denver decides to add Kinlaw, who would likely be able to be a Day 1 starter on a depleted defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
If C.J. Henderson is still on the board at 16, it wont take the Falcons long to turn in their draft card. Atlanta is in dire need of some help in the secondary, which makes this an easy pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
After losing Byron Jones in free agency, the Cowboys' biggest goal in the draft was to find his replacement, and that's exactly what they're going to do with this pick.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Dolphins' secondary already includes two of the best corners in the NFL, so why not add one of the best safeties in the draft? If the Dolphins land McKinney, it's going to be nearly impossible to throw on them next season.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
With Justin Herbert still on the board, the Patriots decide to pull the trigger and make a move up to grab their quarterback of the future. To move up four spots, the Patriots send their highest third-round pick (87th overall) and a sixth-round pick (195th overall) to the Raiders. The Patriots make the move here because they wanted to jump Jacksonville, a team that could also be in the market for a quarterback.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Jaguars still have no idea whether or not Gardner Minshew is their quarterback of the future, so they decide to grab a quarterback here. With Love and Minshew both on their rookie contracts, the Jags will have the two players compete in training camp to see who earns the starting job.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Carson Wentz needs some offensive help in Philly, so the Eagles decide to add Justin Jefferson.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Vikings are basically starting from scratch in their secondary this season after letting their top three corners from 2019 leave. To help fill the void at cornerback, the team selects Gladney.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Raiders' two biggest needs in this draft are at wide receiver and corner. After filling their first need by selecting CeeDee Lamb with the 12th overall pick, the Raiders race to turn their card in to grab Diggs.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
They don't have many holes on their roster, but one position where they could definitely use some help is at linebacker. A speedy middle linebacker could be that one missing piece the Saints need to get them back to the Super Bowl.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
After trading away Stefon Diggs, the Vikings need to find someone to take his place, and they'll be more than happy if Mims is still available for the taking at 25th overall.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
For the past few months, everyone has assumed that the Redskins would take Chase Young, but instead of taking at him with the second overall pick, the Redskins get two starters out of the first round in Andrew Thomas and Reagor.
Round 1 - Pick 27
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider will probably ignore all social distancing guidelines if this pick happens, because they're definitely going to want to hug each other if Chaisson falls into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Ravens had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season and the addition of Queen would only make them better.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Although the Titans signed Vic Beasley this offseason, there's no guarantee that he's going to produce, especially when you consider that he just hasn't been that good over the past two seasons. The Titans still need pass-rushing help and they get that by drafting Epenesa.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Aaron Rodgers needs someone to throw the ball to besides Davante Adams, which is why they go with Shenault here.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
The Buccaneers are going all-in to win with Tom Brady, which is why they decide to trade back into the first round. After landing a tackle with the 14th overall pick, the Bucs use the 31st overall pick to land the best running back in the draft. To move up, Tampa had to give the 49ers two picks (45 and 76), and the 49ers gladly accept those picks since they don't currently have any picks in the second, third or fourth rounds.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
If the Chiefs defense has one glaring hole, it's at cornerback, and it's a hole they're going to attempt to fill by selecting Terrell with the final pick of the first round.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tua's stock in flux due to medicals
The Alabama quarterback carries high risk early in the 2020 NFL Draft
-
58 players to take part in virtual draft
The NFL wants the virtual draft to feel as normal as possible
-
Draft: Four edge rusher sleepers
Why this class isn't great for athletes at the defensive tackle position and more EDGE and...
-
Draft rankings: Two RBs in top 25
Here is Ryan Wilson's 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins pass on Tua
Pete Prisco is back with mock draft 5.0, and there are some changes at the top
-
2020 Draft: Ranking the top 10 RBs
Several teams will find their answers to the running back position through the draft; here's...